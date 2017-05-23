Humboldt baker debuts on national TV

LOOK FOR TIM HAYES ON FOOD NETWORK MAY 31ST! – Humboldt’s own Tim Hayes has made a name for himself as a chef. Now he’s adding a new line to his resume—TV star. Hayes is in an upcoming episode of Bakers vs. Fakers on the Food Network.

Practically everyone in Humboldt knows Tim Hayes is making a name for himself as one of the areas best bakery chefs. His cakes are a work of art. But now he’s adding another feather in his hat—his national television debut.

Hayes will be a contestant on an upcoming episode of Bakers vs. Fakers on Food Network. This is the second season for Bakers vs. Fakers. Episode No. 1 airs Wednesday, May 24 at 8 p.m. Hayes will be in episode No. 2 on Wednesday, May 31 at 8 p.m.

“It’s a baking competition between four people—two are professionals and two are amateurs,” Hayes said of the show’s concept. “Two judges have to decide who are real and who are fake.”

Hayes said the judges make comments all during the show as they watch for techniques used by the contestants. The show’s host is Lorraine Pascale. Each show has four new contestants and two new judges.

“It was a sleepless night, so I was watching Food Network,” Hayes said of how he signed up to be on the show. “I thought, ‘I could do that’, so I went online and found an application. I filled it out and sent pictures of my cakes and a headshot.”

Three weeks went by and Hayes had heard nothing.

“One day I was washing my car and my phone rang,” Hayes said. “It was a rep from Bakers vs. Fakers. He asked if I wanted to be on the show. I said, ‘yes’ of course!”

In all, Hayes and representatives from the show did four Skype interviews with various producers of the show over the next few months. Hayes learned he had made the cut and was told on February 22 he would be on the TV show. Later, a film producer came to Humboldt to see Hayes in action on a daily basis.

They went to the Boys & Girls Club and Asia Garden where Hayes’ desserts are sold while the producer was here.

The final interview was on March 16 and five days later, Hayes was in New York City, ready to become a TV celebrity. He arrived in the Big Apple on March 21, filmed the show the following day and returned home March 23.

“Here, people see my final products but they don’t see everything that goes into the baking process,” Hayes added. “On the show, they see that.”

Hayes said he expects all his friends will “blow up” his phone the day of the show. But that day, he plans to not be on social media except for a couple of times.

To let his fans know, he posted this on his Facebook page, “Alright everyone the premiere of the show is this Wednesday! My episode will be next Wednesday at 8 p.m. I will post only two times on next Wednesday and after that I will be gone. But I will be doing live feed and tweets on Twitter all night along with celebrity chefs. So follow me on Twitter at cakePHD91!!! So excited! I will announce the name of the show this Wednesday!”

“I want to see what the world thinks about me and my creations,” Hayes said of keeping up with all the tweets during the show.

Hayes said he told the show’s producers, this will definitely not be the last time they see his face, and they agreed.

“I’m excited about this (being on the show) and it will open doors of opportunity,” Hayes said last week. “I want to travel and expand my brand and hopefully work with other celebrity chefs.”

Being on the show has changed Hayes’ line of thinking. His dream had been to open his own bakery but now he wants to travel, and work and learn from other professional chefs.

“My friends always tell me I will be on TV. Now their prophecy has come true,” Hayes said. “This is not just for me, but my hometown as well. I hope I represent Humboldt well and maybe people will come to visit and see our southern hospitality.”