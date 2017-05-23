Funeral services for Mrs. Betty Jo Shaver, 82, were held Tuesday, May 23, 2017 at 10 a.m. at Emmanuel Baptist Church Humboldt, Tenn., with Rev. Bill Brown officiating. Entombment followed in Gibson County Memory Gardens in Gibson, Tenn. Visitation with the family was Monday, May 22, 2017 5 p.m. until 8 p m. in the chapel of Shelton-Hunt Funeral Home.

Mrs. Shaver, the widow of Bertie Rozzell Shaver, passed away Sunday, May 21, 2017 at the Tennessee State Veterans Home in Humboldt.

Mrs. Shaver, a retired banker, was also preceded in death by her parents, James and Crecy (Wilkerson) Lineberry; and a son, Ronnie Shaver.

She is survived by a son, Randy and wife Priscilla Shaver of Springville, Tenn.; four sisters, Renee Mitchell and Fredia Mitchell both of Humboldt, Audrey Pecord of Memphis, Tenn. and Christine Enlow of Horn Lake, Miss.; a brother, Gray Mitchell of Dallas, Tex.; and a grandson, Blake Shaver of Nashville, Tenn.