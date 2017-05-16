WTSF Car Show draws 74 entries
HARS BEST OF SHOW – Ricky Privett’s rat rod was selected as the Humboldt Area Rescue Squad’s Best of Show during this year’s Strawberry Festival Car Show. The truck and trailer were selected for being unique.
BEST OF SHOW TRUCK – This 1964 Chevy C-10 pickup truck, owned by Pat Dougan, took home Best of Show Truck in the Strawberry Festival Car Show this year.
BEST OF SHOW CAR – Joe Echols’ 1971 Chevelle took home the Best of Show in the car division at the Strawberry Festival Cars Show held last Saturday at Viking Park.