Big Bubba’s BBQ wins Cook Off title

WTSF BBQ Cook Off winners

Grand Champion – Big Bubba’s BBQ

Reserve Champion – Biker-Que

President’s Choice

Friday – When Pigs Fly

Saturday – Twisted Q

Pulled Pork

1st Bubba’s BBQ

2nd Holy Smoke

3rd Killer B’s

4th Big Bubba’s BBQ

Ribs

1st Biker-Que

2nd Big Bubba’s BBQ

3rd Killer B’s

4th Twisted Q

Chicken

1st Twisted Q

2nd Biker-Que

3rd Big Bubba’s BBQ

4th The Squealers

Sauce

1st Big Bubba’s BBQ

2nd Killer B’s

3rd Holy Smoke

4th Biker-Que

Anything But

1st Holy Smoke

2nd Killer B’s

3rd Bubba’s BBQ

4th The Squealers