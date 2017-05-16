Big Bubba’s BBQ wins Cook Off title
BBQ COOK OFF GRAND CHAMPION – Big Bubba’s BBQ claimed the Grand Champion trophy at this year’s Strawberry Festival BBQ Cook Off competition. Head cooker Phillip Childree also won first in sauce, second in ribs, third in anything but and in Chicken, and fourth in pulled pork.
RESERVE CHAMPION – Biker-Que scored the second highest in points, winning the Reserve Champion trophy (runner up) at this year’s BBQ Cook Off. Kurt Jones (from left), Louie Rodriguez and Larry Sykes finished first in ribs, second in chicken, and fourth in sauce.
BEST CHICKEN – Twisted Q won best chicken at the WTSF BBQ Cook Off this year. Team members are (from left) Misty Casteele, Paul Casteele, Briana Castelle, Brandie Wilson, Dean Wilson and Bryan Keen. They also won President’s Choice for Saturday.
ANYTHING BUT – Holy Smoke team of Bill Espey (from left), Billy Luckey and Mark Batterbee won first place in anything but at the BBQ Cook Off last Saturday. They also finished second in pulled pork and third in sauce.
BEST PULLED PORK – Bubba’s BBQ took home the first place trophy for their pulled pork at the BBQ Cook Off. Team members (from left) Bridgette Hill, Milton Phillips, Billy Hill and Wanda Hill also placed third in anything but.
WTSF BBQ Cook Off winners
Grand Champion – Big Bubba’s BBQ
Reserve Champion – Biker-Que
President’s Choice
Friday – When Pigs Fly
Saturday – Twisted Q
Pulled Pork
1st Bubba’s BBQ
2nd Holy Smoke
3rd Killer B’s
4th Big Bubba’s BBQ
Ribs
1st Biker-Que
2nd Big Bubba’s BBQ
3rd Killer B’s
4th Twisted Q
Chicken
1st Twisted Q
2nd Biker-Que
3rd Big Bubba’s BBQ
4th The Squealers
Sauce
1st Big Bubba’s BBQ
2nd Killer B’s
3rd Holy Smoke
4th Biker-Que
Anything But
1st Holy Smoke
2nd Killer B’s
3rd Bubba’s BBQ
4th The Squealers