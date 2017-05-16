Over 200 participate in 2017 WTSF 5k, 10k Run
WTSF 5K & 10K WINNERS – With over 200 runners in the West Tennessee Strawberry Festival 5k & 10k Run this year, race was a huge success. Bolivar’s Shayne Fawcett (left photo, right) was the men’s 10k winner with an impressive time of 36:48. Kenton’s Samantha Litton (left photo, left) was the top lady’s runner in the 10k with a time of 46:06. Kody Kail (right photo, left) from Bells, Tenn. won the Men’s 5k portion with a time of 19:48 last Saturday morning. The Lady’s winner, Auat Shekoofa, from Jackson, Tenn. finished with a time of 23:52.