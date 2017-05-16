Peggy Pickard Byrd Scott, 79, of Hickson, Tenn. is in the care of Medina Funeral Home. Services were held Tuesday, May 16 at Antioch Baptist Church in Humboldt, Tenn. at 12 p.m. Burial followed at Antioch Cemetery. Visitation was held prior to the service from 10 until 12 p.m.

Mrs. Scott was born November 15, 1937 in Three Way, Tenn. and departed this life May 13, 2017 in Chattanooga, Tenn.

Her hobbies consisted of writing articles about local people and events in Humboldt, Tenn. She loved the history of Humboldt and enjoyed the Strawberry Festival. Her family stated that she would stay up many nights writing articles for the “Humboldt Chronicle” and loved every minute of it.

Mrs. Scott was preceded in death by her parents, J.D. and Evelyn Pickard; sons, Mark Byrd and Jeff Byrd; brother, Buddy Pickard; and sister, Gayle Blurton.

She is survived by her children, Phillip (Lonette) Byrd, Joe Byrd, and Kelly (Todd) Stancil; grandchildren, Mark Byrd, J.T. Byrd, Christopher Byrd, Morgan Ringold and Emma Ringold; brothers, Ray Pickard, Jimmy Pickard and Danny Pickard; and several nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers were Danny Pickard Jr., Tracy Pickard, Mark Byrd, Colton Pickard, Chandler Blurton and Dylan Blurton.

