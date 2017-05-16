Mommy and Me photo contest was a great success

The Tri-City Reporter held a ‘Mommy & Me’ photo contest last week that brought in 36 photo entries. The contest was held May 3 to May 10 on the TCR Facebook page.

The first place winner, Hope Hopper, of Humboldt, with son, Neyland, had 137 likes on their photo.

Second place winner, Autumn Little, with daughters, Addie Kate and Sadie Brooke, had 73 likes.

Third place winner, Jessica Clark with daughters, Mikayla, Caitlyn and Brooklyn, had 70 likes on their photo.

The winners were all awarded with delightful Mother’s Day gifts from Felicia Bella, Greene Things, Food Rite, Dyer Florist, Wild Butterfly, Duncan’s Pharmacy, and The Tri-City Reporter.