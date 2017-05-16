Services for Mildred Florine Tidwell were held at Shelton-Hunt Funeral Home in Humboldt, Tenn. on Monday, May 15, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. The family received friends at the funeral home from 9 a.m. until service time. Burial was in Rose Hill Cemetery in Humboldt.

Mrs. Tidwell died Friday, May 12, 2017 at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital.

She was born June 27, 1915 in Hohenwald, Tenn. to the late Samuel E. (Boss) and Lillian Weatherspoon Tharp. She was 101 years old.

Mrs. Tidwell married Kenneth Evans and worked at G.T.E. in Northlake, Ill. for 23 years, retiring in 1979. After the death of her husband and her retirement she moved back to Tennessee. Later she married George Tidwell and lived in Dickson, Tenn.

She was active in F.C.E., AARP, Senior Center, and Burns Baptist Church in Burns, Tenn. She served as secretary of the AARP Chapter for many years.

After Mr. Tidwell’s death she moved to Humboldt where she was an active member of Avondale Baptist Church, Senior Citizens Center serving as secretary of the board.

She was preceded in death by husbands, Kenneth Evans and George Tidwell; sons Paul Evans, David Evans, Jerry Evans and Gayle Evans; brothers, James Tharp and Horace Tharp; sisters, Elois Speers, Mary Jackson and Grace Holland; step-son Ken Tidwell; and daughter-in-law, Barbara Evans.

She is survived by daughters-in-law, Jane Evans (David) of Florida, Mable Evans (Paul) of Allen, Tex., Sharon Evans (Jerry) of Trenton, Tenn., Marty Tidwell (Ken) of Oak Ridge, Tenn. and Ruby Evans Bryeans; step-son, Rex Tidwell (Nancy) of Arlington, Tex.; brother, Harold Tharp (Vivian) of Maury City, Tenn.; 12 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; several great-great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers were her grandsons.

The family suggests in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Avondale Baptist Church or the Humboldt Senior Citizens Center.