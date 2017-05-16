80th WTSF Hostess and Territorial Pageants

Hostess Princess Royalty
Hostess Princess Hadley Lindsey
HOSTESS PRINCESS – Hadley Lindsey was selected to reign over the 81st Strawberry Festival as Hostess Princess. She is the daughter of Brad and Kristie Lindsey. The Hostess Princess court are (from left) 4th Maid Mattie Harris, daughter of Shane and Jennifer Harris; 2nd Maid Amanda Simmons, daughter of James and Angela Simmons; (Hostess Princess Hadley); 1st Maid Logan Cloud, daughter of Chuck and Christie Cloud; and 3rd Maid Camryn Brown, daughter of Jeff and Amy Brown.
Junior Hostess Princess Royalty
Jr. Hostess Princess Anna Laura Bell
JUNIOR HOSTESS PRINCESS – Jr. Hostess Princess Anna Laura Bell, daughter of Justin and Jill Bell, will serve as the Junior Hostess Princess during next year’s Strawberry Festival. Her court consists of (from left) 4th Maid Brinlee Blankenship, daughter of David and Karla Blankenship; 2nd Maid Ella Grace McManis, daughter of Brandon and Sara McManis; (Queen Anna); 1st Maid Kylea Barker, daughter of John and Quen Barker; and 3rd Maid Kate Hicks, daughter of Chad and Heather Hicks.
Territorial Royalty
Territorial Queen Bentley Gordon
MISS TERRITORIAL – Bentley Gordon was crowned Territorial Queen Saturday night and will reign over the 81st Strawberry Festival next year. She is the daughter of Chris and Tammy Gordon. Her court consists of (from left) 3rd Maid Carrie Willis, daughter of Dana Willis and Kathy Sykes; 1st Maid Macy Garner, daughter of Brian and Velvet Garner; (Queen Bentley); 2nd Maid Loral Winn, daughter of Albert and Shelley Winn; and 4th Maid Hannah Bland, daughter of Mark and Kim Hardee, and Darryl and Ginger Bland.
Miss Teen Territorial Royalty
Miss Teen Territorial Queen Ashlynn Collins
MISS TEEN TERRITORIAL – Chosen to serve as the 81st West Tennessee Strawberry Festival Miss Teen Territorial Queen next year is Ashlynn Collins, daughter of Lane and Kristi Collins. The Teen Territorial court is made up of (from left) 4th Maid Brooklyn Grace Smith, daughter of Shawn and Kimberly Smith; 2nd Maid Bre Williams, daughter of Tracy Boucher and Brian Williams, (Queen Ashlynn); 1st Maid Abby Grace Berry, daughter of Bridget Cary and Ken Berry; and 3rd Maid Katie Washburn, daughter of Brad and Christina Washburn.
Junior Miss Territorial Royalty
Junior Miss Territorial Queen Jolee Morgan
JUNIOR MISS TERRITORIAL – Reigning over the 81st West Tennessee Strawberry Festival next year will be Junior Miss Territorial Queen Jolee Morgan, daughter of Michael and Rene Morgan. Members of her court are (from left) 4th Maid Tatum Nolen, daughter of Steven and Tiffany Nolen; 2nd Maid Paige Smith, daughter of Erika Gibson and Michael Smith; (Queen Jolee); 1st Maid Ramsey Kate Crouse, daughter of Stephen and Tiffany Crouse; and 3rd Maid Olivia Arnold, daughter of Mark and Sally Arnold.
Little Miss Territorial Royalty
Little Miss Territorial Queen Cacie Jo McNeill
LITTLE MISS TERRITORIAL – Cacie Jo McNeill was chosen Little Miss Territorial Queen for next year’s 81st annual West Tennessee Strawberry Festival. She is the daughter of Chad and Taffee McNeill. Her court consists of (from left) 4th Maid Josie Allen, daughter of Brian and Brook Allen; 2nd Maid Kensie Garner, daughter of Brian and Velvet Garner; (Queen Cacie); 1st Maid Aleecia Williams, daughter of LaShonda Williams and Sydney Thomas; and 3rd Maid Irelynn Rezek, daughter of Tiffani and Joe Rezek.