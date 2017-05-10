90 years of making Milan beautiful

Elizabeth Stone Garden Club celebrates 90th Anniversary

Group dedicates tree to Juanita Taylor

By Logan Watson

The city of Milan has seen a lot of changes since 1927.

Schools, businesses and leaders have come and gone, but if one thing has stayed consistent, it is the dedication of a certain group of ladies to preserving the beauty of the city as it grew.

The Elizabeth Stone Garden Club celebrated their 90th anniversary last Thursday during their annual Iris Festival, marking close to a century of “making Milan beautiful”.

The club was organized by Mrs. Elizabeth Stone on March 15, 1927 to preserve the natural beauty of Milan, which at the time was a small city, bordered by farming communities. Stone began the club with 20 members and held meetings in her home on Park Avenue. Stone described the mission of the club 13 years after its founding, stating that “the Garden Club renews acquaintances, strengthens friendships and does much socially for its members. It cultivates and brings out the better parts of nature and elevates and widens the hearts of all who take part.”

The same is true today. Club members have worked to preserve the environmental beauty of Milan as the city grew, conserving and creating habitats for local wildlife, such as birds and small animals, supporting the efforts of other groups to maintain historical architecture, and bringing attention to unsightly, neglected areas within the city. Even though membership numbers have dwindled throughout the years, as is the case with most civic clubs, the ladies of the Elizabeth Stone Garden Club are still a tight-knit group that love sharing their passion for horticulture with one another and other groups in the area through events like their annual Iris Festival.

The group also recognized their oldest living member last week, dedicating a Prunus Kwanzan cherry tree to Mrs. Juanita Taylor. Mrs. Taylor, who is 92 years old, stated that she joined the club around 1961. Taylor is the wife of the late Ed Taylor, a prominent Milan citizen who was active in city affairs.

“You have truly honored me today,” her son, Eddie, read from a statement Mrs. Juanita had prepared for the occasion. “This is the most wonderful group of women. I pray that this tree does what a tree is supposed to do: add beauty to God’s world.” The tree is planted adjacent to the large rose bushes near the entrance and walking track of the Milan City Park.