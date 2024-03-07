Hart’s scoring, Reaves’ rebounding leads Lady Pioneers to 2A semifinals

MURFREESBORO — Following Thursday’s Class 2A quarterfinal win, Gibson County senior Micah Hart admitted that she didn’t have the great tournament last year.

Hart made sure she played her part as the Lady Pioneers beat Huntingdon 58-49 in the Class 2A quarterfinal.

Hart had 27 points — on 9-of-16 shooting — with six steals and six rebounds.

Gibson County (36-1) plays York Institute at 4 p.m. on Friday in the state semifinals.

While Hart did her thing scoring the ball, sophomore Sania Reaves was dominant on the boards as she grabbed 15 rebounds to go with her eight points in the game.

Reaves was forced to go against the 6-foot-1 Lilly Kee.

Huntingdon shot the ball from 3-point range well early and held a 13-12 lead after one quarter.

But Gibson County came firing back in the second quarter. Hart starting find her way to the basket, and that led to a 29-24 lead for the Lady Pioneers at halftime.

Gibson County also did a good job turning Huntingdon over and capitalizing with points on the offensive end. The Lady Pioneers forced 15 turnovers from the Fillies, which led to 17 points off turnovers.

Guarding Kee wasn’t the only problem for Reaves, as Reaves struggled to score around her. But Reaves did do a good job of getting to the free throw line, and she hit 6-of-6 free throws.