2023-24 high school basketball top game performances for Gibson County, Weakley County
Here is the list of the leading single game scoring leaders for Gibson County and Weakley County during the 2023-24 season:
GIBSON COUNTY
Boys
Jax Richardson (Bradford) — Richardson scored 38 points as the Red Devils beat Dresden 58-47.
Sedric Leke (Gibson County) — Leke scored 36 points as the Pioneers beat Westview 72-69 in double overtime.
Darion Taylor (West Carroll) — Taylor scored 36 points as the War Eagles beat Bruceton 69-58.
Fred Moore (Humboldt) – Moore scored 33 points as the Vikings beat Ripley 78-76 in overtime.
Darion Taylor (West Carroll) — Taylor scored 33 points, but the War Eagles lost to Humboldt 93-49.
Kylan Finch (Gibson County) – Finch scored 31 points as the Pioneers beat South Fulton 60-53.
Kylan Finch (Gibson County) — Finch scored 30 points, but the Pioneers lost to North Side 79-62.
Darion Taylor (West Carroll) — Taylor scored 30 points as the War Eagles beat Big Sandy 54-52.
Fred Moore (Humboldt) — Moore scored 29 points as the Vikings beat Obion County 63-59.
Ryder Patterson (Peabody) — Patterson scored 28 points as the Golden Tide beat Dresden 84-56.
Sedric Leke (Gibson County) — Leke scored 27 points, but the Pioneers lost to Crockett County 59-56.
Fred Moore (Humboldt) — Moore scored 27 points as the Vikings beat Crockett County 75-39.
Ethan Richardson (Bradford) — Richardson scored 27 points as the Red Devils beat Greenfield 71-63.
Jax Richardson (Bradford) — Richardson scored 27 points, but the Red Devils lost to Halls 59-54.
Stephon Shivers (Humboldt) — Shivers scored 27 points, but the Vikings lost to Calloway County (Ky.) 84-80.
Darion Taylor (West Carroll) — Taylor scored 27 points, but the War Eagles lost to Covington 69-62.
Tommy Baker (South Gibson) – Baker scored 26 points as the Hornets beat Huntingdon 83-56.
Kylan Finch (Gibson County) – Finch scored 26 points as the Pioneers beat Greenfield 66-48.
Ethan Richardson (Bradford) — Richardson scored 26 points as the Red Devils beat Clarksburg 68-57.
Darion Taylor (West Carroll) — Taylor scored 26 points as the War Eagles beat Big Sandy 66-42.
Kendrick Taylor (Humboldt) — Taylor scored 26 points as the Vikings beat South Gibson 79-75.
Emmanuel Cannon (Peabody) — Cannon scored 25 points as the Golden Tide beat McKenzie 69-62.
Sedric Leke (Gibson County) — Leke scored 25 points as the Pioneers beat Peabody 54-38.
Fred Moore (Humboldt) — Moore scored 25 points, but the Vikings lost to Calloway County (Ky.) 84-80.
Fred Moore (Humboldt) — Moore scored 25 points as the Vikings beat West Carroll 93-49.
Girls
Rebecca Wood (Bradford) — Wood scored 48 points as the Lady Red Devils beat Clarksburg 68-58.
Micah Hart (Gibson County) — Hart scored 41 points as the Lady Pioneers beat Dresden 81-55.
Rebecca Wood (Bradford) — Wood scored 38 points as the Lady Red Devils beat Clarksburg 69-44.
Sabryna Day (Humboldt) — Day scored 36 points, including 10 3-pointers, as the Lady Vikings beat Mitchell 66-25.
Rebecca Wood (West Carroll) — Wood scored 36 points as the Lady Red Devils beat Halls 50-35.
Rebecca Wood (West Carroll) — Wood scored 35 points as the Lady Red Devils beat West Carroll 54-47.
Micah Hart (Gibson County) – Hart scored 30 points as the Lady Pioneers beat Obion County 61-46.
Tamyra Patterson (Humboldt) — Patterson scored 30 points as the Lady Vikings beat Bradford 47-30.
Micah Hart (Gibson County) — Hart scored 28 points as the Lady Pioneers beat Westview 63-39.
Rebecca Wood (Bradford) — Wood scored 28 points as the Lady Red Devils beat West Carroll 47-42.
Jamyia Carter (Peabody) – Carter scored 27 points as the Lady Tide beat South Gibson 53-36.
Hallie Allen (South Gibson) — Allen scored 26 points as the Lady Hornets beat Bolivar 49-40.
Micah Hart (Gibson County) – Hart scored 26 points as the Lady Pioneers beat Bartlett 42-40.
Micah Hart (Gibson County) — Hart scored 26 points as the Lady Pioneers beat Creek Wood 56-52.
Micah Hart (Gibson County) — Hart scored 26 points as the Lady Pioneers beat Greenfield 73-36.
Tamyra Patterson (Humboldt) — Patterson scored 26 points as the Lady Vikings beat Ripley 51-10.
Micah Hart (Gibson County) – Hart scored 25 points as the Lady Pioneers beat North Side 69-13.
Rebecca Wood (Bradford) – Wood scored 25 points as the Lady Red Devils beat Bruceton 44-34.
Rebecca Wood (Bradford) — Wood scored 25 points, but the Lady Red Devils lost to Dresden 60-31.
Micah Hart (Gibson County) — Hart scored 24 points as the Lady Pioneers beat Crockett County 52-40.
Micah Hart (Gibson County) — Hart scored 24 points as the Lady Pioneers beat Houston 56-29.
Kendall McLemore (Humboldt) – McLemore scored 24 points as the Lady Vikings beat Clarksburg 52-30.
Tamiya Patterson (Humboldt) – Patterson scored 24 points as the Lady Vikings beat Bolivar 59-51.
WEAKLEY COUNTY
Boys
Drake Lehmkuhl (Gleason) — Lehmkuhl scored 36 points as the Bulldogs beat Lake County 78-67.
Drake Lehmkuhl (Gleason) — Lehmkuhl scored 34 points as the Bulldogs beat Greenfield 66-54.
Drake Lehmkuhl (Gleason) – Lehmkuhl scored 33 points, but the Bulldogs lost to Jackson Christian 59-56.
Drake Lehmkuhl (Gleason) — Lehmkuhl scored 30 points, but the Bulldogs lost to Peabody 74-61.
Arden Smith (Dresden) — Smith scored 30 points as the Lions beat Greenfield 64-51.
Drake Lehmkuhl (Gleason) — Lehmkuhl scored 29 points as the Bulldogs beat Bradford 64-42.
Arden Smith (Dresden) — Smith scored 28 points, but the Lions lost to Peabody 84-56.
Cruze Porter (Greenfield) — Porter scored 27 points as the Yellowjackets beat Fulton City (Ky.) 57-28.
Cruze Porter (Greenfield) — Porter scored 27 points, but the Yellowjackets lost to Bradford 71-63.
Drake Lehmkuhl (Gleason) — Lehmkuhl scored 25 points as the Bulldogs beat Greenfield 63-58.
Reese Bell (Dresden) — Bell scored 24 points as the Lions beat Galatia (Ill.) 70-58.
Drake Lehmkuhl (Gleason) — Lehmkuhl scored 24 points, but the Bulldogs lost to Bradford 69-67.
Drake Lehmkuhl (Gleason) — Lehmkuhl scored 24 points as the Bulldogs beat Waverly 52-42.
Garrett Pinkston (Gleason) — Pinkston scored 24 points, but the Bulldogs lost to Bradford 69-67.
Cruze Porter (Greenfield) — Porter scored 24 points, but the Yellowjackets lost to Lake County 86-69.
Garrett Pinkston (Gleason) — Pinkston scored 23 points as the Bulldogs beat Big Sandy 88-57.
Donteze Joy (Westview) — Joy scored 22 points as the Chargers beat Obion County 58-48.
Drake Lehmkuhl (Gleason) – Lehmkuhl scored 22 points as the Bulldogs beat Bruceton 78-41.
Drake Lehmkuhl (Gleason) — Lehmkuhl scored 22 points as the Bulldogs beat Bruceton 60-51.
Drake Lehmkuhl (Gleason) – Lehmkuhl scored 22 points as the Bulldogs beat West Carroll 42-39.
Girls
Allie Spaulding (Dresden) — Spaulding scored 35 points, including 10 3-pointers, as the Lady Lions beat Pope County (Ill.) 80-45.
Kylee Alexander (Westview) — Alexander scored 30 points as the Lady Chargers beat South Fulton 51-42.
Autumn Mingle (Gleason) — Mingle scored 28 points as the Lady Bulldogs beat Big Sandy 61-32.
McCall Sims (Westview) — Sims scored 28 points as the Lady Chargers beat Keenan (SC) 56-42.
Rayanna Fisher (Greenfield) – Fisher scored 29 points as the Lady Yellowjackets beat Clarksburg 74-45.
Autumn Mingle (Gleason) — Mingle scored 28 points as the Lady Bulldogs beat Bradford 60=26
Anastyn Vujicic (Greenfield) — Vujicic scored 28 points, including seven 3-pointers, as the Lady Yellowjackets beat Bruceton 58-25.
Rayanna Fisher (Greenfield) – Fisher scored 27 points as the Lady Yellowjackets beat TCA 61-38.
Paisley Pittman (Dresden) — Pittman scored 27 points, but the Lady Lions lost to Peabody 58-41.
Autumn Mingle (Gleason) — Mingle scored 26 points as the Lady Bulldogs beat Bruceton 53-39.
Kylee Alexander (Westview) — Alexander scored 25 points as the Lady Chargers beat Fayette-Ware 75-36.
Paisley Pittman (Dresden) — Pittman scored 25 points as the Lady Lions beat Ballard Memorial (Ky.) 55-35.
Paisley Pittman (Dresden) — Pittman scored 25 points as the Lady Lions beat Manassas 74-29.
McCall Sims (Westview) — Sims scored 25 points as the Lady Chargers beat Dyer County 64-44.
Autumn Mingle (Gleason) – Mingle scored 24 points as the Lady Bulldogs beat Bruceton 45-22.
Kylee Alexander (Westview) — Alexander scored 23 points as the Lady Chargers beat Lexington 60-29.
Alexis Evans (Westview) — Evans scored 23 points as the Lady Chargers beat Milan 68-48.
Autumn Mingle (Gleason) – Mingle scored 23 points, but the Lady Bulldogs lost to Jackson Christian 48-38.