Ted Murray Jones Blood Drive

Ted Murray “Raggedy Man” Blood Drive to benefit West TN patients

JACKSON, TN (January 17, 2024): — LIFELINE Blood Services announces a special blood drive coming up on Monday, January 22, 2024 from 2:00pm- 6:30pm. The Ted Murray “Raggedy Man” Jones blood drive will take place at the Boys and Girls Club of NWTN- Humboldt Club, located at 1530 Osborne Street in Humboldt, TN. While the blood drive does start at 2pm, the opening remarks will be held at 2:30pm.

“We encourage the community to come on out and donate blood. Ted Murray Jones believed in the lifesaving mission of LIFELINE Blood Services so we are honored to be hosting a blood drive in his memory and look forward to the impact it has on the 21 counties LIFELINE serves,” said Melinda Reid, Marketing Manager for LIFELINE.

Due to the recent winter weather, LIFELINE Blood Services is under CRITICAL APPEAL and welcomes all blood types. This blood drive is open to all, so if you are feeling well and healthy and it’s been 8 weeks or 56 days since your last life saving donation, we encourage you to donate. LIFELINE Blood Services is offering a $25 e-gift card to all donors during the Critical Appeal.

LIFELINE provides blood services to 21 West Tennessee counties, including 18 hospitals and 14 emergency helicopter service locations and 1 ground ambulance service. Annually, the Center collects approximately 26,000 blood products (red cell units, platelets, plasma, etc.) to meet the needs of patients. Of that total, 75% of those products are usually collected on the bloodmobiles across West Tennessee. LIFELINE also provides reference lab and cross-matching services to healthcare facilities. For more information, visit lifelinebloodserv.org.