Top 15 rising seniors in Gibson County sports for the 2023-24 year

As we move toward the start of the 2023-24 school year at the start of fall sports, we are breaking down the top returners in each grade.

This week, we look at the top returning juniors in Gibson County.

1. Stephon Shivers (Humboldt, football and basketball) – Shivers played a key role in the Vikings getting back to the Class 1A state tournament in basketball with his play in the post as he averaged 12.7 points and 11.0 rebounds. But he is more known as a lineman for the Vikings with multiple NCAA Division I offers. Some of the offers include Arkansas, Kentucky, Louisville, Michigan and Ole Miss.

2. Gabe Lovorn (South Gibson, Football) – Lovorn Is expected to have a big season at linebacker for the Hornets. He has picked up offers from Austin Peay and Troy after recording 67 total tackles, nine tackles for loss, one sack, one interception and three forced fumbles during the 2022 regular season.

3. Aubrey Colvin (South Gibson, girls soccer) – Colvin played a key role in the Lady Hornets getting back to the Class AA state quarterfinals as she scored 28 goals and added seven assists.

4. Colin Milligan (Milan, baseball) – Milligan was one of the most consistent players for the Bulldogs as they reached the Class 2A state championship game last season. He batted .427 with 20 RBI, 37 stolen bases, while on the mound, he went 7-4 with a 2.32 ERA and 57 strikeouts.

5. Faith Reed (South Gibson, basketball and track) – Reed is working to get back on the court as she averaged 7.2 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 1.4 assists last season. She was is also a two-time All-Gibson County female track & field athlete of the year as she reached the Class AA state meet in the 100-meter hurdles and 300-meter hurdles. Reed finished third in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 16.04 and seventh in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 50.08.

6. Sydney Scott (South Gibson, softball) – Scott helped the Lady Hornets reach the Region 6-3A semifinals as she batted .411 with 13 doubles, three triples, six home runs and 24 RBI.

7. Izzie Jones (Peabody, softball) — Jones helped the Lady Tide to a third-place finish in District 13-1A as she batted .507 with five doubles, six triples, one home run, 36 runs, 21 RBI and 22 stolen bases.

8. Reagan Jones (Milan, tennis) — Jones reached the District 14-A singles semifinals before being eliminated. She played as the Lady Bulldogs’ No. 1 all season.

9. Billy Wilkins (Peabody, football) – Wilkins led the Golden Tide in rushing last season as they reached the Class 1A quarterfinals. He rushed for 926 yards and 12 touchdowns on 152 carries.

10. Jack Bradberry (South Gibson, baseball) – Bradberry was key in helping the Hornets reach the Class 3A state tournament and will be one of the top returning pitchers on the team next year. This past season, he went 6-2 with 52 innings pitched with 37 strikeouts and a 3.00 ERA. He also batted .330 with 16 RBI and 31 runs.

11. Celeste Griffin (Peabody, girls soccer) — Griffin was the leading scorer for the Lady Tide last season as she had 29 goals and three assists, and she will try to improve on that to get Peabody to the region semifinals.

12. Kylan Finch (Gibson County, boys basketball) – Finch played a key role in helping the Pioneers host a Class 2A sectional last season, and he will be a leader this coming season after averaging 8.8 points, 1.5 steals and shooting 55.6 percent from two-point range.

13. JJ Patterson (Humboldt, boys basketball) – Patterson was the leading guard for the Vikings as they reached the Class 1A state quarterfinals. He averaged 11 points, 3.1 assists and 2.5 steals.

14. Thomas Luten (Peabody, boys basketball) – Luten helped the Golden Tide through a rebuilding year and still get to the Region 7-1A semifinals as he averaged 11.3 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 2.6 steals.

15. Carver Cates (Bradford, basketball and baseball) – Cates will be called upon on both the basketball and baseball teams after a large senior class graduated. His scoring will be key to the Red Devils’ success, and he will be one of the top two pitchers on the baseball team. He helped the baseball team get back to the Class 1A state tournament as he went 5-0 In 48 innings pitched with 51 strikeouts and a 3.0 ERA.