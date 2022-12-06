Your Right to Know

Police Report

Information listed in the Humboldt Police Report is obtained from the Humboldt Police Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from 11/28/2022 through 12/4/2022:

Irvin Acuapa Bautista, H/M, 34, of Alamo; Arrest date and location: November 30, 2022, N 22nd/Tony Montana’s; Charges: driving under the influence, violation open container, driving without a license. Arresting officer: Ptl Douglas.

Cody Ryan Buchanan, W/M, 30, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: December 2, 2022, Mape St; Charges: indecent exposure, vandalism, public intoxication, escape. Arresting officer: Lt Moore.

Tony Justin Butler, W/M, 34, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: December 1, 2022, Dollar General parking lot; Charges: public intoxication. Arresting officer: Ptl Hodge.

Kynnady C. Dixon, B/F, 22, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: November 28, 2022, Central/Wendy’s; Charges: reckless driving, resisting arrest/stop/halt/frisk, vandalism, signals for turns. Arresting officer: Ptl Kesterson.

Kerri Melton Evans, W/F, 46, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: December 2, 2022, Dana’s parking lot; Charges: manufacture/deliver/sell or possession of controlled substance analog, possession of Schedule VI. Arresting officer: Ptl Santiago.

Evin Josue Flores Aguilar, H/M, 29, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: December 1, 2022, E Main St; Charges: speeding, violation open container, violation implied consent law, driving under the influence, driving without a license. Arresting officer: Ptl Douglas.

Dedrick Devon Herron, B/M, 23, of Brownsville; Arrest date and location: November 30, 2022, High School parking lot; Charges: speeding, driving on revoked/suspended/expired license. Arresting officer: Ptl Kesterson.

Micaiah Dwayne Knox, B/M, 21, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: December 1, 2022, North and Mullins; Charges: resisting arrest/stop/halt/frisk, stop sign violation, evading arrest, unlawful possession of a weapon, driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, violation registration law, reckless driving, speeding, financial responsibility law, violation light law. Arresting officer: Ptl Kesterson.

Marcus Latwain Seaberry, B/M, 43, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: December 6, 2022, HPD; Charges: aggravated assault. Arresting officer: Lt Williams.

Justo Rufino Tiul Tiul, H/M, 19, of Memphis; Arrest date and location: November 30, 2022, 45 Bypass; Charges: no driver’s license, display of plates. Arresting officer: Ptl Douglas.

Jamari Trevon Wesley-Carter, B/M, 18, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: December 2, 2022, N Central Ave.; Charges: simple possession. Arresting officer: Ptl Stewart.

Sheriff’s Report

Information listed in the Gibson County Sheriff’s Report is obtained from the Gibson County Sheriff’s Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for 11/28/2022 through 12/4/2022:

Jorge Sanchez-Sanchez, W/M, 36- other charges.

Milton Boykin, B/M, 66- serving time.

James Alvin Cobb, B/M, 54- stalking.

Robert William Joyce, W/M, 56- violation of probation.

James Bradley Kent, W/M, 50- capias.

Lon Bradford Lett, W/M, 76- domestic assault.

Damien L’Juan Melton, B/M, 30- aggravated assault.

Tammy Lynette Newton, W/F, 33- violation of probation, attachment order.

Eric Lee Reppert, W/M, 38- possession of stolen property, identity theft/use of another’s information.

Ashton Scott Siler, W/M, 31- capias.

Amanda Nicole Cathey, W/F, 33- attempted first degree murder, first degree murder, especially aggravated robbery, tampering with or fabricating evidence/destruction of evidence, firearm use in association with dangerous felonies.

Irvin Bautista, W/M, 34- driving under the influence first offense, open container law, driving without a license.

Cody Ryan Buchanan, W/M, 30- public indecency, indecent exposure, vandalism, escape, public intoxication.

Tony Justin Butler, W/M, 34- public intoxication.

Jamari Wesley Carter, B/M, 18- simple possession/casual exchange.

Kynnady Chandler Dixon, B/F, 22- vandalism, resisting stop/frisk/halt/arrest or search (non-violent), reckless driving, destruction of private property.

Kerri Ann Evans, W/F, 46- manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, possession of controlled substance analog.

Evin Josue Flores-Aguilar, W/M, 29- driving under the influence first offense, open container law, driving without license, speeding.

Dedrick Devon Herron, B/M, 23- driving on revoked/suspended license, speeding.

Micaiah Dewayne Knox, B/M, 21- resisting stop/frisk/halt/arrest or search (non-violent), evading arrest, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm domestic violence related, reckless driving, failure to provide proof of insurance, violation registration law, driving on revoked/suspended license, violation stop sign law, speeding, violation light law.

Marcus Latwain Seaberry, B/M, 43- aggravated assault.

Justo Rufino Tiul-Tiul, H/M, 19- improper display of plates, driving without license.

Daquante Lashone Crayton, B/M, 21- false imprisonment.

Ronald Winston Gooch, W/M, 51- Schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities.

Brian Allen Lovell, W/M, 58- Schedule IV drug violations, driving under the influence first offense.

Antonia Lakash Spencer, B/F, 22- weekender.

Silas Mitchell Constantine, W/M, 25- weekender.

Larry Gene Frye II, W/M, 48- weekender.

Steven Michael Garcia, W/M, 29- weekender.

Jorge Sanchez Sanchez, W/M, 36- weekender.

William Christopher Stephenson, W/M, 26- weekender.

Divorces

Alan Scott Nunnery vs. Allison Renee Nunnery

Tamara Casey Cole vs. Mark Daniel Cole

Melissa Ann Garland vs. Nathan Edward Garland

Jessica Harrington vs. Clay Harrington

Louis Artis, II vs. Saharrah Malone

Kristen Bolding vs. James Bolding, III

Ryan Robert Rinks vs. Makiya Paige Chilcutt Rinks