Your Right to Know

Police Report

Information listed in the Humboldt Police Report is obtained from the Humboldt Police Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from 11/21/2022 through 11/27/2022:

Wilmer Alexander Artica Alvarado, H/M, 36, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: November 23, 2022, 45 at Auto Zone; Charges: driving without a license, failure to yield right of way, registration law. Arresting officer: Ptl Kesterson.

Tobias Ty’Quan Broyles, B/M, 18, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: November 22, 2022, 12th/Osborne; Charges: felony evading in vehicle, display of plates, contributing to delinquency of minor, manufacture/delivery/sell or possession of controlled substance analog. Arresting officer: Ptl Douglas.

Cody Ryan Buchanan, W/M, 30, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: November 24, 2022, Craig St and McDearmon; Charges: public intoxication. Arresting officer: Ptl Douglas.

Mark Steven Cole, B/M, 47, of Alamo; Arrest date and location: November 24, 2022, 152 and FedEx; Charges: driving under the influence, violation open container, violation implied consent law. Arresting officer: Lt Moore.

Elton Allen Haymon, B/M, 20, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: November 23, 2022, N 16th Ave; Charges: leaving scene of accident, driving under the influence, driving on revoked/suspended/expired license. Arresting officer: Ptl Douglas.

Carolyn Faye Mays, B/F, 63, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: November 26, 2022, Central and Osborne; Charges: driving under the influence, leaving scene of accident, driving on revoked//suspended/expired license, violation implied consent law. Arresting officer: Ptl Stewart.

David Neria, H/M, 30, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: November 27, 2022, Central; Charges: driving without a license, violation registration law, financial responsibility law, speeding. Arresting officer: Ptl Kesterson.

David Neria, H/M, 30, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: November 25, 2022, Mitchell and 18th; Charges: failure to maintain control, driving without a license, driving under the influence, violation implied consent law. Arresting officer: Ptl Douglas.

Tristan Bautista Pimentel, W/F, 26, of Trenton; Arrest date and location: November 22, 2022, HPD; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Lt Rich.

Luis Electerio Rodriguez Morazan, H/M, 26, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: November 26, 2022, 45 and Three Way City limit; Charges: speeding, driving without a license. Arresting officer: Ptl Douglas.

Louis Bernard Williams, B/M, 43, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: November 21, 2022, Gibson Wells; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, violation open container. Arresting officer: Ptl Douglas.

Sheriff’s Report

Information listed in the Gibson County Sheriff’s Report is obtained from the Gibson County Sheriff’s Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for 11/21/2022 through 11/27/2022:

Pedro Ascencio, W/M, 20- violation of probation.

Dianna Lynn Bloomgren, W/F, 49- domestic assault.

Arley W. Bloomgren, W/M, 65- domestic assault.

Cody Ryan Buchanan, W/M, 30- vandalism, public intoxication.

Kevin John Coleman, W/M, 66- violation of probation.

Jessica Nicole Ervin, W/F, 39- capias.

Alford Charles Gill, B/M, 58- capias.

James Henry Nance, B/M, 66- attachment order.

Tristan Bautista Pimentel, W/F, 26- capias.

William Nathaniel Sartelle Jr, W/M, 50- driving on revoked/suspended license.

Antonio Kevon Brooks, B/M, 28- violation of probation.

Jamie Lee Williams, W/F, 41- unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities.

Wilmer Alexander Artica-Alvarado, W/M, 36- violation registration law, driving without license, fail to yield.

Tobias Tyquan Broyles, B/M, 18- adult contributing to delinquency of a child, evading arrest, possession of controlled substance analog, improper display of plates.

Mark Stevens Cole, B/M, 47- driving under the influence first offense, violation of implied consent law, open container law.

Elton Allen Haymon, B/M, 20- leaving scene of accident, driving under the influence first offense, driving on revoked/suspended license.

Carolyn Faye Mays, B/F, 63- leaving scene of accident, driving under the influence first offense, violation of implied consent law, driving on revoked/suspended license.

David Louis Neira, W/M, 30- driving under the influence first offense, violation of implied consent law, driving without license, failure to exercise due care.

Luis Electerio Rodriguez-Morazan, W/M, 26- driving without license, speeding.

Louis Bernard Williams III, B/M, 43- open container law, driving on revoked/suspended license.

Elijah Cody Gray, W/M, 38- unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities, manufacture/delivery/sale or possession of methamphetamines, driving without license, driving while in possession of methamphetamine, improper lane usage, window tint.

Joshua William Bivens, W/M, 35- drug sanction.

Dustin Lee Morrison, W/M, 24- assault, vandalism.

Brandon Shaquille Upchurch, B/M, 28- theft of property.

Lisa Marie Kimmons, W/F, 37- hold for other agency.

Jacob Franklin Gilliland, W/M, 28- evading arrest.

Truman Ray Reynolds, W/M, 43- driving under the influence first offense.

Ladarrius Ramonte Bailey, B/M, 24- retaliation for past action, driving under the influence third or subsequent, driving on revoked/suspended license.

Walter Lee Brwon, B/M, 60- weekender.

Jeffrey Neil Story, W/M, 45- serving time.

Isaiah Malik Boxley, B/M, 25- weekender.

Marriages

Jerry Sample of Newbern and Mary Lue Crisp Henderson of Whiteville

Colton Wayne Thatcher of Humboldt and Hannah Joy Poling of Humboldt

Payne Nicklaus Brittain of Humboldt and Megan Elizabeth Morris of Humboldt

Alyson Nichole Radka of Big Sandy and Alexander Dalton Perry of Big Sandy

Landron G. Kendrick of Milan and Brenda K.ay Francisco Umsted of Huntingdon

Jerry Dean Evanson of Humboldt and Jamie Michelle Teague Seay of Humboldt

Joshua Malik Clark of Milan and Katelynn Nichole Armstrong of Milan

James Chadrick Jackson of Rutherford and Carla Boling Nichols of Jackson

Real Estate Transfers

Donna Ann Lowery Sammons and Jon Paul Sammons to Jason Flowers – Trenton – $156,500

Janelle Couch to Dempsey Bernard Cooper – Humboldt – $120,000

Lisa Lewis to Maria L. Morales – Humboldt – $145,000

True Treasure Holdings, LLC to Emily C. Horton and Hannah V. Fuller – Medina – $149,000

The Gayle Lee Fairless Trust, by Andrew Hall Fairless, Trustee, to Randall Charles Fairless – 11th CD – $62,000

James Matthew Denton and wife, Carla R. Denton to David Kendall Daniel – Dyer – $60,000

Vanessa J. Lewis to Megan Gordon and Martin Galvan – Trenton – $127,500

Linda Baker Bland and husband, Mark Edward Bland to Hunter J. Hays – Humboldt – $42,000

Moss Enterprises to Cynthia Brunswick – Dyer – $160,000

Ashley Culpepper and Lyle Swingler to Marty Ray Beene – Humboldt – $134,900

Jo Ann Pickard, by and through her Attorney-In-Fact, John M. Russell, to David Garmany – Humboldt – $99,000

Marty Elliott, Chris Crider, Dustin Hickerson, Jimmy Henson and Carrie Beth Henson Austin to Milan Land Firm – Milan – $80,000

Scott Powell to Christopher Younger and wife, Crystal Younger – Dyer – $24,000

Georgia Community Investments, LLC to Ismary Calderon Ortiz and Jaziel Calderon Ortiz – Trenton – $38,000

Terry L. Herndon and wife, Marian M. Herndon to Stevedonna, Inc – Milan – $235,000

Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Molly J. Tosh – Medina – $459,900

Brian Smith and wife, Jennifer Smith to Margaret L. Borreson – Medina – $105,000

Audrie Campbell to Joshua Youmans – Milan – $6,000