Your Right to Know

Police Report

Information listed in the Humboldt Police Report is obtained from the Humboldt Police Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from 11/14/2022 through 11/20/2022:

Edward Eugene Agnew, B/M, 59, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: November 16, 2022, General Sessions court; Charges: filing false report. Arresting officer: Ptl Hudson.

Joshua Lee Andrews, W/M, 31, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: November 17, 2022, Tyson Foods; Charges: disorderly conduct. Arresting officer: Ptl Phillips.

Eli Lewis Jefferson Cannon, W/M, 19, of Stanton; Arrest date and location: November 19, 2022, 45 and Mitchell; Charges: failure to maintain control, driving under the influence, underage consumption. Arresting officer: Ptl Santiago.

Yoni Cucul Pop, H/M, 18, of Memphis; Arrest date and location: November 17, 2022, 45 Bypass; Charges: failure to maintain control, driving without a license. Arresting officer: Ptl Douglas.

Luis Felipe Hernandez, H/M, 32, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: November 18, 2022, Bailey Park; Charges: violation open container, driving under the influence, public intoxication, driving without a license. Arresting officer: Ptl Santiago.

Jesus Ernesto Perez, H/M, 22, of Alamo; Arrest date and location: November 15, 2022, Milan Hwy; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, violation registration law, simple possession. Arresting officer: Ptl Bowens.

Terry Alan Robertson, W/M, 31, of Alamo; Arrest date and location: November 19, 2022, 45 Bypass; Charges: driving under the influence, driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, violation implied consent law. Arresting officer: Ptl Santiago.

Joe Nathan Walker, B/M, 23, of Bells; Arrest date and location: November 17, 2022, HPD; Charges: simple possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful possession of a weapon, felony evading in a vehicle, driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, speeding. Arresting officer: Ptl Phillips.

Sheriff’s Report

Information listed in the Gibson County Sheriff’s Report is obtained from the Gibson County Sheriff’s Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for 11/14/2022 through 11/20/2022:

Richard Len Frye, W/M, 59- weekender.

Caprice Tyrell Anderson, B/M, 34- capias, violation of probation.

Isaiah Malik Boxley, B/M, 25- weekender.

Dallas Ray Brogdon, W/M, 36- capias, theft of property, forgery, evading arrest, violation registration law, driving on revoked/suspended license.

Todd Michael Brown, W/M, 33- leaving scene of accident.

Christopher Martin Burke, W/M, 35- Schedule II drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license.

Timothy Brandon Cannon, W/M, 41- theft of services.

Edward Eugene Guy, W/M, 47- violation of probation.

Richard Alton Neisler, W/M, 40- violation of order of protection/restraining order.

Mariquiaus Dreshaw Pettigrew, B/M, 30- aggravated assault, domestic assault.

Jerry Samuel Sizemore, W/M, 37- contempt of court.

Todd Michael Brown, W/M, 33- aggravated assault, domestic assault, vandalism, driving on revoked/suspended license.

Edward Eugene Agnew Sr, B/M, 59- false reports/statements.

Joshua L. Andrews, W/M, 31- disorderly conduct.

Eli Lewis Cannon, W/M, 19- drinking under 21, driving under the influence first offense, failure to exercise due care.

Yoni Cucl, W/M, 18- no driver’s license, failure to exercise due care.

Luis Felipe Hernandez, W/M, 32- public intoxication, driving under the influence first offense, open container law, driving without license.

Jesus Ernesto Perez Jr, H/M, 22- simple possession/casual exchange, violation registration law, driving without license.

Terry Alan Robertson, W/M, 31- driving under the influence, violation of implied consent law, driving on revoked/suspended license.

Joe Nathan Walker, B/M, 23- evading arrest, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm-domestic violence related, simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities, driving on revoked/suspended license, speeding.

Deoabry Lasean Dunlap, B/M, 36- attachment order.

Quavion Devon Lipscomb, B/M, 22- tampering with or fabricating evidence/destruction of evidence, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm-domestic violence related, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, possession of controlled substance analog, reckless driving, violation stop sign law.

Denise Dawn Bettie, W/F, 57- leaving scene of accident, driving under the influence first offense, violation of implied consent law.

Bradley Neal Joyce, W/M, 51- serving time.

Courtney Oneil Thomas, B/M, 37- worthless checks.

Vantedius Lunorise Beasley, B/M, 37- weekender.

Billy Wayne Brewer, W/M, 53- weekender.

Walter Lee Brown, B/M, 60- weekender.

Ethan Henry Denton, W/M, 32- weekender.

Larry Gene Frye II, W/M, 48- weekender.

Joffre Lee McAlexander, W/M, 55- weekender.

Marriages

Terry Lee Rizor of Monterey and Paula Parnell Johnston of Jackson

Justin Neal Cates of Bradford and Kristin Michelle Reynolds of Bradford

Melvin Dartavious Tyson of Kenton and Breeanna Lynn Wallace Nerie of Kenton

Real Estate Transfers

Paula E. Wade to Able Building Company Mark Johnson – Trenton – $4,750

Alvin Wyatt to Andrew C. Moore – Humboldt – $122,000

Caleb Louis Simmons and wife, Rebecca Lynn Simmons to Roy Green, Jr. – Medina – $310,000

Martha Sue David to Henry Adkisson, Sr. and wife, Shirley Adkisson – Milan – $155,000

Richard Neal to Charlene Y. Dotson – Humboldt – $139,000

Dorothy Murry and Garrett Lawson to Corie Belmont – Trenton – $35,000

Billy Teague to Melissa Simmons – Bradford – $38,000

Roy Lee Mays to Emily Shanklin – Humboldt – $93,000

Joshua Armacost and wife, Mary Armacost to Lisa Ann Ballinger and husband, Richard Ballinger – Trenton – $20,000

Jeffrey Scott Moore to Nathan H. Moffatt and wife, Candice D. Moffatt – Humboldt – $47,652

Barry Hinson to Noah Eli Horner and wife, Alexis Horner – Trenton – $450,000

Brett Wayne Hendrix to Camran McElroy and wife, Bethany Nicole McElroy – Dyer – $20,000

Linda Everett Garrard to Hub City Pools, Inc. – Medina – $350,000

Martin Lunsford, Administrator of Alvin Thomas Lunsford Estate, to Sandra Barkley and husband, Scott Barkley – Milan – $10,500