Your Right to Know
Police Report
Information listed in the Humboldt Police Report is obtained from the Humboldt Police Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.
The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from 11/7/2022 through 11/13/2022:
Matthew Dark, W/M, 29, of Dyersburg; Arrest date and location: November 10, 2022, N 21st; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Ptl Santiago.
Perez Martinez, H/M, 31, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: November 13, 2022, Humboldt Express Mart; Charges: stop sign violation, driving without a license. Arresting officer: Ptl Douglas.
Bobby L. Powell, B/M, 48, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: November 10, 2022, Forthill Circle; Charges: public intoxication. Arresting officer: Ptl Hodge.
Rolando Ybarra Reyes, H/M, 47, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: November 7, 2022, Mullins St; Charges: resisting arrest/stop/halt/frisk, disorderly conduct, allowing animals to run at large. Arresting officer: Ptl Kesterson.
Matthew Logan Stroud, W/M, 19, of Milan; Arrest date and location: November 8, 2022, McKnight St; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Ptl Cooper.
Sheriff’s Report
Information listed in the Gibson County Sheriff’s Report is obtained from the Gibson County Sheriff’s Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.
The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for 11/7/2022 through 11/13/2022:
Desiree Latrice Russell, B/F, 39- other charges.
Kenneth Lloyd Workman, W/M, 58- resisting stop/frisk/halt/arrest or search (non-violent), evading arrest, simple possession/casual exchange, driving on revoked/suspended license, attachment order.
Jaime Alvarez-Lanten, W/M, 37- capias, violation of probation.
Nicholas Antonio Apuzzo, W/M, 43- violation of probation.
Cheyanne Marie Apuzzo, W/F, 18- contempt of court.
David Lewis Baskerville, W/M, 20- domestic assault.
Mercedes Karee Caldwell, B/F, 24- capias.
Kevin Jacob Carey, W/M, 31- capias.
Timothy Jermaine Cox, B/M, 43- violation of conditions of community supervision.
Larry Gene Frye II, W/M, 48- domestic assault.
Suzette Michelle Garcia, W/F, 53- violation of probation.
Gregory Eric Harrison, W/M, 42- capias, violation of probation.
Jennifer Lynn Jordan, W/F, 35- capias.
Tadd Barkley Martin, W/M, 43- capias.
Richard Alton Neisler, W/M, 40- domestic assault.
Chris Cortez Peters, B/M, 39- capias.
Joel O. Puentes, W/M, 35- capias.
Willie Tremayne Ransey, B/M, 44- driving under the influence, violation of implied consent law.
Jessie Earl Rodgers, B/M, 38- violation of probation.
Natasha Sanders, W/F, 41- other charges.
Clint Nathan Flowers, W/M, 29- driving under the influence, open container law.
Lesa Fay Pickard, W/F, 62- manufacture/delivery/sale or possession of methamphetamines, slow poke law.
Jimmy Utah Rogers, W/M, 29- capias, violation of probation.
Bobby Lynn Powell, B/M, 48- public intoxication.
Ronaldo Ybarra Reyes, W/M, 47- resisting stop/frisk/halt/arrest or search (non-violent), disorderly conduct, animals run at large.
Ashley Rene Richards, W/F, 33- assault, criminal trespass, vandalism.
Barry Lynn Ward, W/M, 47- possession of a handgun while under the influence, driving under the influence, open container law.
Anthony Eugene Avery, B/M, 39- Schedule IV drug violations, possession of controlled substance analog.
Joshua William Bivens, W/M, 35- drug sanction.
Clayton Delaney Coffman, W/M, 51- attachment order.
Matthew Carl Dark, W/M, 29- capias.
Cody Lee Elliott, W/M, 25- violation of probation.
Billy Daquan Rapier, B/M, 28- violation of probation.
Matthew Logan Stroud, W/M, 19- violation of probation, attachment order.
Kavarious Trevante Hull, B/M, 21- simple possession/casual exchange, driving under the influence.
Ronnie L. Moore, W/M, 62- driving under the influence.
Catherine Lashay Currie, B/F, 24- capias.
Ardranna Latasha Jennings, B/F, 28- capias.
Erika Marchelle Spinks, B/F, 25- driving on revoked/suspended license.
Christopher Lee Taylor, B/M, 45- domestic assault.
Richard Len Frye, W/M, 59- weekender.
Isaiah Malik Boxley, B/M, 24- weekender.
Antron Dormaine Taylor, B/M, 35- weekender.
Marriages
Dwight Stephen Mitchell of Bells and Debra Kay Simpson Jackson of Trenton
Christopher Lee Kuykendall of Humboldt and Kelly Rae Workman Kuykendall of Humboldt
Alexander Kai Wilson of Milan and Jennifer Nicole Sanders of Milan
Dallas Blake Montgomery of Trenton and Madison Brooke Michael of Trenton
Divorces
Donald Ray Allmon vs Amanda Lethiene Allmon
Annette Parker vs Maurico D. Parker
Joshua Burns vs Robyn Burns
Mary A. Brown vs Larry Brown Jr.
Real Estate Transfers
Brian T. Nunemaker and Tammy Lee Boratyn and husband, Thomas Boratyn to 567-051 Manoz LLC – Humboldt – $27,000
Stanfill Properties, GP to Barbara Ann Meussner – Humboldt – $75,797
Mark A. Cohan and Katharina D. Cohan, Trustees of the Mark P. Cohan and Katharina D. Cohan Trust, to John E. Vaughn, Jr, – Medina – $479,900
Jerry Faulkner to Braxton Fuller – Rutherford – $125,000
Wayne Tosh and Martha Petty to Matthew Tosh and Leah Tosh – Rutherford – $300,000
David Kendall Daniel, Kathryn Lynn Daniel and Mary Elizabeth Daniel to Kenneth J. Peace and wife, Donna M. Peace – Newbern – $120,000
Stephen Johnson Nowell to John Cavaness and wife, Tanna Cavaness – Trenton – $200,000
Kenneth W. Robinson to MAA Milan 2 Inc. – Milan – $33,200
David P. Guthrie and Kimberly D. Guthrie, Trustees of The Guthrie Living Trust, to David P. Guthrie and wife, Kimberly D. Guthrie and Michael L. Cowles and wife, Mary Ellen Cowles – 5th CD of Gibson County – $8,000
Carolyn Cherry, Felicia Cherry and Marcus Steven Cherry to William Armstrong – Milan – $77,115
Jeremy J. Brooks to Kandis Stephens and Shawn Stephens – Kenton – $40,000
Angel A. La and wife, Morgan N. La to Jonathan Holder – Milan – $99,900
Susan Jones to Robert P. Moore and wife, Donna Moore – Humboldt – $600,000
Audrey I. Smith, by and through her attorney-in-fact Paula McMinn, to Michael Chase Lewis – Humboldt – $180,000
Daniel L. Wyngarden to Jim Hill – Gibson – $10,000
Robert Allen McCullough to Timothy Armacost and Joshua Armacost and wife, Mary Kristine Armacost – Trenton – $75,000
Crystal L. Grace to Bill Rodarmer – Humboldt – $5,000
Gerald Ray Holyfield to Dewanna Thomas – Humboldt – $169,900
Matthew R. West, Administrator C.T.A. of the Estate of Rosie Marie Mullins, to Albert L. Foster and wife, Sherrie E. Foster – Dyer – $40,000
Peteza Prose, LLC to D’Andrea Group, LLC – Humboldt – $150,000
Brian J. Hedstrom and wife, Rachel Lanae Hedstrom to Cornelius Collins – Medina – $365,500
April Renee Wray and husband, William Randel Wray to Eric Dewitt and wife, Megan Dewitt – Milan – $55,000
Wade E. Helton to Ryan P. Eagle – Humboldt – $85,000
Crystal L. Grace, n/k/a Crystal L. Moody, to Dabbs Rentals, LLC – Humboldt – $14,827
Connie Buchanan to Cheri Buchanan – Humboldt – $60,000
Melissa M. Fish and husband, Jasper Fisher to Chadwick Smith – Rutherford – $150,000
Jerry Belew and Tommy Belew to Joedy Stringer and wife, Jennifer Stringer – Milan – $65,000
Humboldt Court Report
Information listed for the Humboldt General Sessions court docket is obtained from court records and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the records. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.
General Sessions
Richard L. Frye – implied consent, reckless driving
Courtney Anthony Pledge – possession of controlled substance, DUI
Brandi Mosier – simple possession of Schedule VI
Zadetrion Ferguson – obstruction of justice
Austin Heath Commander – financial responsibility, driving without DL
Kelly Ann Boswell – simple possession of Schedule IV
Jimmy Thomas Jr. – domestic assault, assault on an officer
Kaily Grischkiwsky – simple possession of marijuana
Elvin Alvarado – identity theft (attempted)
Scotty Kimble – possession of drug paraphernalia
Taliak Jones – reckless endangerment, simple possession of Schedule VI
Jakeem Royster – simple possession of Schedule VI
James Slater – possession of drug paraphernalia
Justin C. Rodgers – possession of Schedule II meth
Christa Dodd – aggravated criminal trespass
Roche Perry – aggravated trespass, domestic assault, resisting arrest
Malik Devon Cox – stalking, unlawful exposure with intent to cause emotional distress
Keisha Desiree Martin – DUI (2nd)
Ashley Lyons – driving on suspended DL
Jakisha Pruitt – disorderly conduct
Jose D. Olivia-Pecina – DUI
Jerrick Allen – driving on revoked DL with priors
Aden M Ameya – move over law, driving without DL
Jaylon Sanders – simple possession Schedule VI, obstruction of justice
Shantel Tatiana Givens – possession of Xanax
Hoah Ivey – DUI (2nd), simple possession of Schedule II
Jaden Houssel – aggravated criminal trespass, theft under $1,000
Timothy Roberson – contempt of court
Schaffin Sanders – domestic assault
Antron D. Taylor – driving without DL
Isaiah Malik Boxley – simple possession
Timothy Montgomery – DUI (2nd)
Leidy Hernandez-Lopez – assault
Bridget Elder – simple possession of meth
Bradley Jason Heimbach – unlawful possession of a weapon
Althon Smith – theft (2 counts)
Robert Barton – simple possession of Schedule VI, simple possession of meth
Jaquita Ingram – contempt of court
Colby G. Swafford – reckless endangerment (2 counts), unlawful possession of a weapon
Terry E. Swafford – reckless endangerment (2 counts), unlawful possession of a weapon
Tyler Boykin – unlawful possession of a weapon, evading arrest
Amarion Mitchell – unlawful possession of a weapon, evading arrest
Patrick Moody – reckless driving, implied consent
Jessie Patrick III – domestic assault, theft up to $1,000, criminal trespass
Mitchell Copeland – driving on revoked DL
Celina Newbill – driving on suspended DL
Jonna Leigh Cross theft under $1,000
Steven Michael Garcia – driving on revoked DL for DUI, reckless driving
Alan Solano – open container law, underage consumption
Joffre McAlexander – driving on revoked DL for DUI, possession of drug paraphernalia
Teresa Turner – theft of property under $1,000
Gerald Francis Wasnecke – register perstatue (attempted)
Johnny Sledge – contempt of court
Erica Birmingham – contempt of court
Amonda Nicole Cathey – possession of drug paraphernalia
Karen J. Vandolah – theft under $1,000
Scott Caldwell Woody – reckless driving, implied consent
Juan Carlos Trejo-Martinez – simple possession of Schedule VI, criminal impersonation
Civil
Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Kendrea D. Bryson
Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Shamya Hunt
Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Megan Carter
Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Tyler Epperson
Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Brian Simpson
Credit Central of Tennessee LLC vs Bonnie M. Grosskreutz
Credit Central of Tennessee LLC vs Cody Peevyhouse
Credit Central of Tennessee LLC vs Cecil O. Douglas
Credit Central of Tennessee LLC vs Angel Bryson
Credit Central of Tennessee LLC vs Brianna Garcia
West TN Bone & Joint Clinic (Athena) vs Linda Michelle Bosley and Rodney L. Bosley
Midland Credit Management Inc vs Joyce Wardlow
Simmons Bank vs Doris Stanford and Thomas Anthony Stanford
Belmont Finance LLC vs Mindy S. Haynes and Michael D. Haynes (et. All)
DNF Associates LLC vs Jerry Dale Byford
The Jackson Clinic vs Ray Champion
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC as successor in interest to Synchrony Bank
Cash Express LLC vs Alison Banks
Crown Asset Management LLC vs Latasha Hardnett-Harris
Mariner Finance LLC vs Katrina Parsons
Todd Halford vs Jamar Guyton
The Jackson Clinic vs Rochelle Conway
Grow Financial Federal Credit Union vs Nicole Hamill
Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC vs Latarsha Warren
Patriot Equity Credit Union as assignee of Jones Chevrolet of Humboldt vs Keasha Halliburton
Ford Motor Credit Company LLC vs Jonathon McKinnie
Bank of America NA vs Sharisa Heird
Cavalry SPV I LLC assignee of Citibank NA vs Eric W. Visnick
Southern Development Inc vs Timeka McKinnie
Connie Harris vs Amber M. Morris
Joshua Pankey vs Marvin Weddles
Amber Smith vs Charles Alan Jernigan
Charles Teague or Matthew Teague vs Lee Mason Daniels, any and all occupants
Rhetta J. Youmans vs Derrick Graves and Kasha Price
Fincher Porperties vs Brooke Chandler, and all occupants
Elmer Williams vs Tiffany Sanders and Selina Strothers