Your Right to Know

Police Report

Information listed in the Humboldt Police Report is obtained from the Humboldt Police Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from 11/7/2022 through 11/13/2022:

Matthew Dark, W/M, 29, of Dyersburg; Arrest date and location: November 10, 2022, N 21st; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Ptl Santiago.

Perez Martinez, H/M, 31, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: November 13, 2022, Humboldt Express Mart; Charges: stop sign violation, driving without a license. Arresting officer: Ptl Douglas.

Bobby L. Powell, B/M, 48, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: November 10, 2022, Forthill Circle; Charges: public intoxication. Arresting officer: Ptl Hodge.

Rolando Ybarra Reyes, H/M, 47, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: November 7, 2022, Mullins St; Charges: resisting arrest/stop/halt/frisk, disorderly conduct, allowing animals to run at large. Arresting officer: Ptl Kesterson.

Matthew Logan Stroud, W/M, 19, of Milan; Arrest date and location: November 8, 2022, McKnight St; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Ptl Cooper.

Sheriff’s Report

Information listed in the Gibson County Sheriff’s Report is obtained from the Gibson County Sheriff’s Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for 11/7/2022 through 11/13/2022:

Desiree Latrice Russell, B/F, 39- other charges.

Kenneth Lloyd Workman, W/M, 58- resisting stop/frisk/halt/arrest or search (non-violent), evading arrest, simple possession/casual exchange, driving on revoked/suspended license, attachment order.

Jaime Alvarez-Lanten, W/M, 37- capias, violation of probation.

Nicholas Antonio Apuzzo, W/M, 43- violation of probation.

Cheyanne Marie Apuzzo, W/F, 18- contempt of court.

David Lewis Baskerville, W/M, 20- domestic assault.

Mercedes Karee Caldwell, B/F, 24- capias.

Kevin Jacob Carey, W/M, 31- capias.

Timothy Jermaine Cox, B/M, 43- violation of conditions of community supervision.

Larry Gene Frye II, W/M, 48- domestic assault.

Suzette Michelle Garcia, W/F, 53- violation of probation.

Gregory Eric Harrison, W/M, 42- capias, violation of probation.

Jennifer Lynn Jordan, W/F, 35- capias.

Tadd Barkley Martin, W/M, 43- capias.

Richard Alton Neisler, W/M, 40- domestic assault.

Chris Cortez Peters, B/M, 39- capias.

Joel O. Puentes, W/M, 35- capias.

Willie Tremayne Ransey, B/M, 44- driving under the influence, violation of implied consent law.

Jessie Earl Rodgers, B/M, 38- violation of probation.

Natasha Sanders, W/F, 41- other charges.

Clint Nathan Flowers, W/M, 29- driving under the influence, open container law.

Lesa Fay Pickard, W/F, 62- manufacture/delivery/sale or possession of methamphetamines, slow poke law.

Jimmy Utah Rogers, W/M, 29- capias, violation of probation.

Bobby Lynn Powell, B/M, 48- public intoxication.

Ronaldo Ybarra Reyes, W/M, 47- resisting stop/frisk/halt/arrest or search (non-violent), disorderly conduct, animals run at large.

Ashley Rene Richards, W/F, 33- assault, criminal trespass, vandalism.

Barry Lynn Ward, W/M, 47- possession of a handgun while under the influence, driving under the influence, open container law.

Anthony Eugene Avery, B/M, 39- Schedule IV drug violations, possession of controlled substance analog.

Joshua William Bivens, W/M, 35- drug sanction.

Clayton Delaney Coffman, W/M, 51- attachment order.

Matthew Carl Dark, W/M, 29- capias.

Cody Lee Elliott, W/M, 25- violation of probation.

Billy Daquan Rapier, B/M, 28- violation of probation.

Matthew Logan Stroud, W/M, 19- violation of probation, attachment order.

Kavarious Trevante Hull, B/M, 21- simple possession/casual exchange, driving under the influence.

Ronnie L. Moore, W/M, 62- driving under the influence.

Catherine Lashay Currie, B/F, 24- capias.

Ardranna Latasha Jennings, B/F, 28- capias.

Erika Marchelle Spinks, B/F, 25- driving on revoked/suspended license.

Christopher Lee Taylor, B/M, 45- domestic assault.

Richard Len Frye, W/M, 59- weekender.

Isaiah Malik Boxley, B/M, 24- weekender.

Antron Dormaine Taylor, B/M, 35- weekender.

Marriages

Dwight Stephen Mitchell of Bells and Debra Kay Simpson Jackson of Trenton

Christopher Lee Kuykendall of Humboldt and Kelly Rae Workman Kuykendall of Humboldt

Alexander Kai Wilson of Milan and Jennifer Nicole Sanders of Milan

Dallas Blake Montgomery of Trenton and Madison Brooke Michael of Trenton

Divorces

Donald Ray Allmon vs Amanda Lethiene Allmon

Annette Parker vs Maurico D. Parker

Joshua Burns vs Robyn Burns

Mary A. Brown vs Larry Brown Jr.

Real Estate Transfers

Brian T. Nunemaker and Tammy Lee Boratyn and husband, Thomas Boratyn to 567-051 Manoz LLC – Humboldt – $27,000

Stanfill Properties, GP to Barbara Ann Meussner – Humboldt – $75,797

Mark A. Cohan and Katharina D. Cohan, Trustees of the Mark P. Cohan and Katharina D. Cohan Trust, to John E. Vaughn, Jr, – Medina – $479,900

Jerry Faulkner to Braxton Fuller – Rutherford – $125,000

Wayne Tosh and Martha Petty to Matthew Tosh and Leah Tosh – Rutherford – $300,000

David Kendall Daniel, Kathryn Lynn Daniel and Mary Elizabeth Daniel to Kenneth J. Peace and wife, Donna M. Peace – Newbern – $120,000

Stephen Johnson Nowell to John Cavaness and wife, Tanna Cavaness – Trenton – $200,000

Kenneth W. Robinson to MAA Milan 2 Inc. – Milan – $33,200

David P. Guthrie and Kimberly D. Guthrie, Trustees of The Guthrie Living Trust, to David P. Guthrie and wife, Kimberly D. Guthrie and Michael L. Cowles and wife, Mary Ellen Cowles – 5th CD of Gibson County – $8,000

Carolyn Cherry, Felicia Cherry and Marcus Steven Cherry to William Armstrong – Milan – $77,115

Jeremy J. Brooks to Kandis Stephens and Shawn Stephens – Kenton – $40,000

Angel A. La and wife, Morgan N. La to Jonathan Holder – Milan – $99,900

Susan Jones to Robert P. Moore and wife, Donna Moore – Humboldt – $600,000

Audrey I. Smith, by and through her attorney-in-fact Paula McMinn, to Michael Chase Lewis – Humboldt – $180,000

Daniel L. Wyngarden to Jim Hill – Gibson – $10,000

Robert Allen McCullough to Timothy Armacost and Joshua Armacost and wife, Mary Kristine Armacost – Trenton – $75,000

Crystal L. Grace to Bill Rodarmer – Humboldt – $5,000

Gerald Ray Holyfield to Dewanna Thomas – Humboldt – $169,900

Matthew R. West, Administrator C.T.A. of the Estate of Rosie Marie Mullins, to Albert L. Foster and wife, Sherrie E. Foster – Dyer – $40,000

Peteza Prose, LLC to D’Andrea Group, LLC – Humboldt – $150,000

Brian J. Hedstrom and wife, Rachel Lanae Hedstrom to Cornelius Collins – Medina – $365,500

April Renee Wray and husband, William Randel Wray to Eric Dewitt and wife, Megan Dewitt – Milan – $55,000

Wade E. Helton to Ryan P. Eagle – Humboldt – $85,000

Crystal L. Grace, n/k/a Crystal L. Moody, to Dabbs Rentals, LLC – Humboldt – $14,827

Connie Buchanan to Cheri Buchanan – Humboldt – $60,000

Melissa M. Fish and husband, Jasper Fisher to Chadwick Smith – Rutherford – $150,000

Jerry Belew and Tommy Belew to Joedy Stringer and wife, Jennifer Stringer – Milan – $65,000

Humboldt Court Report

Information listed for the Humboldt General Sessions court docket is obtained from court records and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the records. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

General Sessions

Richard L. Frye – implied consent, reckless driving

Courtney Anthony Pledge – possession of controlled substance, DUI

Brandi Mosier – simple possession of Schedule VI

Zadetrion Ferguson – obstruction of justice

Austin Heath Commander – financial responsibility, driving without DL

Kelly Ann Boswell – simple possession of Schedule IV

Jimmy Thomas Jr. – domestic assault, assault on an officer

Kaily Grischkiwsky – simple possession of marijuana

Elvin Alvarado – identity theft (attempted)

Scotty Kimble – possession of drug paraphernalia

Taliak Jones – reckless endangerment, simple possession of Schedule VI

Jakeem Royster – simple possession of Schedule VI

James Slater – possession of drug paraphernalia

Justin C. Rodgers – possession of Schedule II meth

Christa Dodd – aggravated criminal trespass

Roche Perry – aggravated trespass, domestic assault, resisting arrest

Malik Devon Cox – stalking, unlawful exposure with intent to cause emotional distress

Keisha Desiree Martin – DUI (2nd)

Ashley Lyons – driving on suspended DL

Jakisha Pruitt – disorderly conduct

Jose D. Olivia-Pecina – DUI

Jerrick Allen – driving on revoked DL with priors

Aden M Ameya – move over law, driving without DL

Jaylon Sanders – simple possession Schedule VI, obstruction of justice

Shantel Tatiana Givens – possession of Xanax

Hoah Ivey – DUI (2nd), simple possession of Schedule II

Jaden Houssel – aggravated criminal trespass, theft under $1,000

Timothy Roberson – contempt of court

Schaffin Sanders – domestic assault

Antron D. Taylor – driving without DL

Isaiah Malik Boxley – simple possession

Timothy Montgomery – DUI (2nd)

Leidy Hernandez-Lopez – assault

Bridget Elder – simple possession of meth

Bradley Jason Heimbach – unlawful possession of a weapon

Althon Smith – theft (2 counts)

Robert Barton – simple possession of Schedule VI, simple possession of meth

Jaquita Ingram – contempt of court

Colby G. Swafford – reckless endangerment (2 counts), unlawful possession of a weapon

Terry E. Swafford – reckless endangerment (2 counts), unlawful possession of a weapon

Tyler Boykin – unlawful possession of a weapon, evading arrest

Amarion Mitchell – unlawful possession of a weapon, evading arrest

Patrick Moody – reckless driving, implied consent

Jessie Patrick III – domestic assault, theft up to $1,000, criminal trespass

Mitchell Copeland – driving on revoked DL

Celina Newbill – driving on suspended DL

Jonna Leigh Cross theft under $1,000

Steven Michael Garcia – driving on revoked DL for DUI, reckless driving

Alan Solano – open container law, underage consumption

Joffre McAlexander – driving on revoked DL for DUI, possession of drug paraphernalia

Teresa Turner – theft of property under $1,000

Gerald Francis Wasnecke – register perstatue (attempted)

Johnny Sledge – contempt of court

Erica Birmingham – contempt of court

Amonda Nicole Cathey – possession of drug paraphernalia

Karen J. Vandolah – theft under $1,000

Scott Caldwell Woody – reckless driving, implied consent

Juan Carlos Trejo-Martinez – simple possession of Schedule VI, criminal impersonation

Civil

Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Kendrea D. Bryson

Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Shamya Hunt

Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Megan Carter

Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Tyler Epperson

Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Brian Simpson

Credit Central of Tennessee LLC vs Bonnie M. Grosskreutz

Credit Central of Tennessee LLC vs Cody Peevyhouse

Credit Central of Tennessee LLC vs Cecil O. Douglas

Credit Central of Tennessee LLC vs Angel Bryson

Credit Central of Tennessee LLC vs Brianna Garcia

West TN Bone & Joint Clinic (Athena) vs Linda Michelle Bosley and Rodney L. Bosley

Midland Credit Management Inc vs Joyce Wardlow

Simmons Bank vs Doris Stanford and Thomas Anthony Stanford

Belmont Finance LLC vs Mindy S. Haynes and Michael D. Haynes (et. All)

DNF Associates LLC vs Jerry Dale Byford

The Jackson Clinic vs Ray Champion

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC as successor in interest to Synchrony Bank

Cash Express LLC vs Alison Banks

Crown Asset Management LLC vs Latasha Hardnett-Harris

Mariner Finance LLC vs Katrina Parsons

Todd Halford vs Jamar Guyton

The Jackson Clinic vs Rochelle Conway

Grow Financial Federal Credit Union vs Nicole Hamill

Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC vs Latarsha Warren

Patriot Equity Credit Union as assignee of Jones Chevrolet of Humboldt vs Keasha Halliburton

Ford Motor Credit Company LLC vs Jonathon McKinnie

Bank of America NA vs Sharisa Heird

Cavalry SPV I LLC assignee of Citibank NA vs Eric W. Visnick

Southern Development Inc vs Timeka McKinnie

Connie Harris vs Amber M. Morris

Joshua Pankey vs Marvin Weddles

Amber Smith vs Charles Alan Jernigan

Charles Teague or Matthew Teague vs Lee Mason Daniels, any and all occupants

Rhetta J. Youmans vs Derrick Graves and Kasha Price

Fincher Porperties vs Brooke Chandler, and all occupants

Elmer Williams vs Tiffany Sanders and Selina Strothers