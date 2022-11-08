Your Right to Know

Police Report

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from 10/31/2022 through 11/06/2022:

Tamra Kay Beavers, W/F, 32, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: November 5, 2022, Hawks Loop; Charges: public intoxication, simple possession. Arresting officer: Ptl Douglas.

Cody Ryan Buchanan, W/M, 30, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: November 5, 2022, Valero; Charges: public intoxication. Arresting officer: Ptl Douglas.

Joel Lamon Cox, B/M, 45, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: October 31, 2022, McDonalds; Charges: criminal trespassing. Arresting officer: Ptl Hodge.

Edwin Jeovany Lopez Mendez, H/M, 21, of Memphis; Arrest date and location: November 3, 2022, East Main and 45; Charges: driving without a license, violation registration law, display of plates. Arresting officer: Ptl Santiago.

Shamikah Jamel Palmer, B/F, 21, of Gadsden; Arrest date and location: November 1, 2022, 45 and Chere Carol; Charges: reckless driving, driving under the influence, violation open container, contributing to delinquency of a minor. Arresting officer: Ptl Douglas.

Gerry Allen Pitts, B/M, 52, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: November 5, 2022, McKnight; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, violation open container law, simple possession, financial responsibility law, violation registration law. Arresting officer: Ptl Douglas.

Francisco Rafael Rodriguez, H/M, 33, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: November 3, 2022, 45 and East Main; Charges: improper display of plates, driving without a license. Arresting officer: Ptl Santiago.

Sheriff’s Report

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for 10/31/2022 through 11/06/2022:

Kevin Taylor Arnold, W/M, 54- theft of property, identity theft/use of another’s information.

Gregory Jujuan Barnes, B/M, 25- court.

Erica Nicole Birmingham, W/F, 35- violation of probation.

Timothy Jermaine Cox, B/M, 43- domestic assault, interfere with emergency call (911 calls).

Joanna Leigh Cross, W/F, 38- theft of property.

David Lee Deaton, W/M, 52- violation of probation.

Hanbert W. Fussell, B/M, 62- capias.

Candy Renee Glover, W/F, 49- violation of probation.

Dylan Lee Hudspeth, W/M, 24- hold for other agency.

Michael Lawrence Laffoon, W/M, 25- public intoxication.

Anderson Allen Lee, W/M, 43- court.

Justin Matthew Leming, W/M, 34- capias.

Timothy Blake Montgomery, W/M, 30- serving time.

Deborah Diana Moody, W/F, 58- capias.

Robert Lavell Norfork Jr, B/M, 52- driving under the influence.

Adrian Oliver Seward, B/M, 33- violation of probation.

Cody Brett Thomas, W/M, 33- capias, manufacture/delivery/sale or possession of methamphetamines.

Tristian Mark Thomas, W/M, 35- violation of probation.

John Wesley Walton, W/M, 27- domestic assault.

Jaclyn Brooke Westmoreland, W/F, 29- violation of probation.

Kory Mitchell Wilbert, W/M, 29- capias.

Francisco Balderas Jr, W/M, 25- domestic assault.

Talia Marie Henry, B/F, 41- capias.

Austin Grey Leslie, W/M, 21- capias.

Robert D. Casey, W/M, 38- domestic assault, vandalism, simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities.

Anthony Curtis Barr, B/M, 33- public intoxication, simple possession/casual exchange.

Ashley Johnique Burns, B/F, 29- capias.

James Austin Foust, W/M, 35- violation of probation.

Autumn Darielle Haynes, B/F, 26- domestic assault.

Uel Pearson, B/M, 40- court.

Andrew Allen Ayers, W/M, 38- driving under the influence, violation of implied consent law, speeding, weekender.

Phillip Andre Anderson, B/M, 44- theft of property, resisting stop/frisk/halt/arrest or search (non-violent), resisting arrest.

Caprice Tyrell Anderson, B/M, 34- domestic assault, aggravated burglary.

Michael Rahem Nash, B/M, 47- capias.

Demario Leshun Sumlar, B/M, 36- capias.

Fred Tyler Taylor, B/M, 49- violation of probation.

Richard Len Frye, W/M, 59- weekender.

Charle Cobb Griffin, W/M, 42- weekender.

Leidy Lopez Hernandez, W/F, 21- weekender.

Marriages

Christian Lee Krause of Medina and Christa Renee Kennedy of Medina

Dustin Lee Garrett of Dyer and Christina Marie White Clunen of Humboldt

Andrew Madison Sikes of Humboldt and Kayla Elizabeth Casey of Humboldt

Michael William Johnson, Jr. of Milan and Heather Rose Slepawic Schooh of Milan

Zachary Wayne Smith of Milan and Kristan Paige Jennings Smith of Milan

Draven Alexander Matthews of Medina and Alicen Deidre Ashbaugh of Medina

Divorces

Stephen Matthew Little vs. Jennifer Lynn Little

Cain Bynum vs. Jingjinc Cao

Tiffany Michelle Jetton vs. Mackenzie Nicole Jetton

Clauetta Gerene King vs. Joe Lynn King

Brandy Lee Reynolds vs. Michael Jay Reynolds

Morgan Elliott Moore Hornsby vs. Jason Phillip Hornsby

Real Estate Transfers

Clark Family Holdings, LLC to David Sikut – Medina – $523,605

St. John’s Community Services to HMRC Properties – Trenton – $500,000

Amber Pinkley to Sarah Terry – Milan – $135,000

Richard J. Klein to Eric Christopher – Trenton -$210,000

Carl W. Thoreson and wife, Amber N. Thoreson to Aileen Vega Lind and husband, Wilfredo Gonzalez Robles – Medina – $205,000

Corrie Taylor and wife, Flora Taylor to Jacoby Cartez Taylor – Milan – $4,000

RFEC Investments, LLC to Realty Income Properties 19, LLC – Milan – $975,610

Kaitlyn Carlton, n/k/a Kaitlyn Mingle, and Ryan Mingle to Doreen Elizabeth Ford – Dyer – $155,000

Memfixerupper GP to Callen Guinn Aldridge and Chloe Raye Robertson – Humboldt – $275,000

Jeff Baker and Michael B. Presson to Clint Anderson and wife, Sandra Anderson – Medina – $445,745

William Robert Kinton, III, a/k/a Robert Kinton, by and through his attorney-in-fact Sherrie McIlwain Kinton, and Sherrie McIlwain Kinton to Richard Hopkins – Trenton – $85,000

Cary S, Richardson and wife, Bobbie J. Richardson to Kenneth Burns and wife, Sandra Burns – Newbern – $55,000

Peyton Seth Bryant, f/k/a Peyton Seth Woods, to Keith Bryant -15th CD – $85,000

Barry Allen Construction, LLC to Carl Ray Gordon and wife, Gerri Lee Gordon – Milan – $317,900

Ashley Vasquez to Janet H. Reid – Trenton – $104,900

McLemore Home Builders, LLC to Terrill M. Steele – Medina – $561,245

Alfred H. Taylor, III, Successor Trustee of the Alfred H. Taylor, II Trust, to Rafael Mena – Trenton – $95,000

Barry Allen Construction, LLC to Mark Wisniewski and wife, Samantha Wisniewski – Milan – $299,900

Sean Kingston and wife, Michele Kingston to Randy Belknap and Misty D. Sturm – Humboldt – $354,900

David Bunney, by and through his attorney-in-fact Karla Bunney, and wife, Karla Bunney to Byron Shane Cox and wife, Jessica Amber Cox – Milan – $316,182

Jeffrey G. Holt and wife, Kimberly P. Holt to Bradley J. Roberts and wife, Lisa Roberts – Trenton – $262,000

Vickie D. McConnell to Louis Turner and wife, Clare Turner – Trenton – $100,000

Lisa Balderrama to Christian Balderrama – Bradford – $150,000

Roy Wade and wife, Rosemary Wade to Ginger Walker – Milan – $58,300

Charles F. Baines and wife, Sandra L. Baines to Jarrett Wade and wife, Noomie Wade – Medina – $362,500

Shea C. Brown to Lucie Dubisson – Medina – $225,000

Camie Cantrell to Kristen Nicole Hall – Bradford – $70,000

Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Kyanna C. Soler – Medina – $334,400

Helen M. Stewart to Brent D. Johnson and wife, Kristi M. Johnson – Milan – $180,000

Terri M. Potts to Elvis Jones and wife, Carolyn Jones – Humboldt – $180,000

Estate of Frances V. Johnson to Brian Moss and Blake Spellings – Humboldt – $108,000

Brian T. Nunemaker and Tammy Lee Boratyn and husband, Thomas Boratyn to 567-051 Manoz LLC – Humboldt – $27,000

Stanfill Properties, GP to Barbara Ann Meussner – Humboldt – $75,797

Mark A. Cohan and Katharina D. Cohan, Trustees of the Mark P. Cohan and Katharina D. Cohan Trust, to John E. Vaughn, Jr, – Medina – $479,900

Jerry Faulkner to Braxton Fuller – Rutherford – $125,000

Wayne Tosh and Martha Petty to Matthew Tosh and Leah Tosh – Rutherford – $300,000

David Kendall Daniel, Kathryn Lynn Daniel and Mary Elizabeth Daniel to Kenneth J. Peace and wife, Donna M. Peace – Newbern – $120,000

Building Permits

Richard Matheny, 70 Spring Creek Road, Medina

Andrew McDonald and Stephanie Hinson, 22 Paul Hale Road, Humboldt

Shannon Brent and Lana Brooke Smith, 183R Vaughn’s Grove Road, Trenton

Mike Reece, 186 Humboldt-Gibson Wells Road, Humboldt

Elliott Lejeune, 50 Old Dyersburg Road, Trenton

Lynn Cole, 24 Oak View Drive, Trenton

Robert Fluck, 19 Paul Price Road, Humboldt

Charles and Judy Herndon, 4 Hale Farm Road, Humboldt

Timothy Cooper, 61 Davis Grove Road, Bradford

Flight Plan, LLC, 111 West Eaton Street, Trenton

Gibson Baptist Association, 1275 US Highway 45 Bypass, Trenton