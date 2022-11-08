Your Right to Know
Police Report
Information listed in the Humboldt Police Report is obtained from the Humboldt Police Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.
The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from 10/31/2022 through 11/06/2022:
Tamra Kay Beavers, W/F, 32, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: November 5, 2022, Hawks Loop; Charges: public intoxication, simple possession. Arresting officer: Ptl Douglas.
Cody Ryan Buchanan, W/M, 30, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: November 5, 2022, Valero; Charges: public intoxication. Arresting officer: Ptl Douglas.
Joel Lamon Cox, B/M, 45, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: October 31, 2022, McDonalds; Charges: criminal trespassing. Arresting officer: Ptl Hodge.
Edwin Jeovany Lopez Mendez, H/M, 21, of Memphis; Arrest date and location: November 3, 2022, East Main and 45; Charges: driving without a license, violation registration law, display of plates. Arresting officer: Ptl Santiago.
Shamikah Jamel Palmer, B/F, 21, of Gadsden; Arrest date and location: November 1, 2022, 45 and Chere Carol; Charges: reckless driving, driving under the influence, violation open container, contributing to delinquency of a minor. Arresting officer: Ptl Douglas.
Gerry Allen Pitts, B/M, 52, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: November 5, 2022, McKnight; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, violation open container law, simple possession, financial responsibility law, violation registration law. Arresting officer: Ptl Douglas.
Francisco Rafael Rodriguez, H/M, 33, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: November 3, 2022, 45 and East Main; Charges: improper display of plates, driving without a license. Arresting officer: Ptl Santiago.
Sheriff’s Report
Information listed in the Gibson County Sheriff’s Report is obtained from the Gibson County Sheriff’s Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.
The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for 10/31/2022 through 11/06/2022:
Kevin Taylor Arnold, W/M, 54- theft of property, identity theft/use of another’s information.
Gregory Jujuan Barnes, B/M, 25- court.
Erica Nicole Birmingham, W/F, 35- violation of probation.
Timothy Jermaine Cox, B/M, 43- domestic assault, interfere with emergency call (911 calls).
Joanna Leigh Cross, W/F, 38- theft of property.
David Lee Deaton, W/M, 52- violation of probation.
Hanbert W. Fussell, B/M, 62- capias.
Candy Renee Glover, W/F, 49- violation of probation.
Dylan Lee Hudspeth, W/M, 24- hold for other agency.
Michael Lawrence Laffoon, W/M, 25- public intoxication.
Anderson Allen Lee, W/M, 43- court.
Justin Matthew Leming, W/M, 34- capias.
Timothy Blake Montgomery, W/M, 30- serving time.
Deborah Diana Moody, W/F, 58- capias.
Robert Lavell Norfork Jr, B/M, 52- driving under the influence.
Adrian Oliver Seward, B/M, 33- violation of probation.
Cody Brett Thomas, W/M, 33- capias, manufacture/delivery/sale or possession of methamphetamines.
Tristian Mark Thomas, W/M, 35- violation of probation.
John Wesley Walton, W/M, 27- domestic assault.
Jaclyn Brooke Westmoreland, W/F, 29- violation of probation.
Kory Mitchell Wilbert, W/M, 29- capias.
Francisco Balderas Jr, W/M, 25- domestic assault.
Talia Marie Henry, B/F, 41- capias.
Austin Grey Leslie, W/M, 21- capias.
Tamra Kay Beavers, W/F, 32- public intoxication, simple possession/casual exchange.
Cody Ryan Buchanan, W/M, 30- public intoxication.
Joel Lamon Cox, B/M, 45- criminal trespass.
Edwin Jeovany Mendez, W/M, 20- violation registration law, improper display of plates, driving without license.
Shamikah Jamall Palmer, B/F, 21- adult contributing to delinquency of a child, reckless driving, driving under the influence first offense, open container law.
Gerry Allen Pitts, B/M, 52- simple possession/casual exchange, open container law, failure to provide proof of insurance, violation registration law, driving on revoked/suspended license.
Francisco Rafael Rodriguez, W/M, 34- improper display of plates, driving without license.
Robert D. Casey, W/M, 38- domestic assault, vandalism, simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities.
Anthony Curtis Barr, B/M, 33- public intoxication, simple possession/casual exchange.
Ashley Johnique Burns, B/F, 29- capias.
James Austin Foust, W/M, 35- violation of probation.
Autumn Darielle Haynes, B/F, 26- domestic assault.
Uel Pearson, B/M, 40- court.
Andrew Allen Ayers, W/M, 38- driving under the influence, violation of implied consent law, speeding, weekender.
Phillip Andre Anderson, B/M, 44- theft of property, resisting stop/frisk/halt/arrest or search (non-violent), resisting arrest.
Caprice Tyrell Anderson, B/M, 34- domestic assault, aggravated burglary.
Michael Rahem Nash, B/M, 47- capias.
Demario Leshun Sumlar, B/M, 36- capias.
Fred Tyler Taylor, B/M, 49- violation of probation.
Richard Len Frye, W/M, 59- weekender.
Charle Cobb Griffin, W/M, 42- weekender.
Leidy Lopez Hernandez, W/F, 21- weekender.
Marriages
Christian Lee Krause of Medina and Christa Renee Kennedy of Medina
Dustin Lee Garrett of Dyer and Christina Marie White Clunen of Humboldt
Andrew Madison Sikes of Humboldt and Kayla Elizabeth Casey of Humboldt
Michael William Johnson, Jr. of Milan and Heather Rose Slepawic Schooh of Milan
Zachary Wayne Smith of Milan and Kristan Paige Jennings Smith of Milan
Draven Alexander Matthews of Medina and Alicen Deidre Ashbaugh of Medina
Divorces
Stephen Matthew Little vs. Jennifer Lynn Little
Cain Bynum vs. Jingjinc Cao
Tiffany Michelle Jetton vs. Mackenzie Nicole Jetton
Clauetta Gerene King vs. Joe Lynn King
Brandy Lee Reynolds vs. Michael Jay Reynolds
Morgan Elliott Moore Hornsby vs. Jason Phillip Hornsby
Real Estate Transfers
Clark Family Holdings, LLC to David Sikut – Medina – $523,605
St. John’s Community Services to HMRC Properties – Trenton – $500,000
Amber Pinkley to Sarah Terry – Milan – $135,000
Richard J. Klein to Eric Christopher – Trenton -$210,000
Carl W. Thoreson and wife, Amber N. Thoreson to Aileen Vega Lind and husband, Wilfredo Gonzalez Robles – Medina – $205,000
Corrie Taylor and wife, Flora Taylor to Jacoby Cartez Taylor – Milan – $4,000
RFEC Investments, LLC to Realty Income Properties 19, LLC – Milan – $975,610
Kaitlyn Carlton, n/k/a Kaitlyn Mingle, and Ryan Mingle to Doreen Elizabeth Ford – Dyer – $155,000
Memfixerupper GP to Callen Guinn Aldridge and Chloe Raye Robertson – Humboldt – $275,000
Jeff Baker and Michael B. Presson to Clint Anderson and wife, Sandra Anderson – Medina – $445,745
William Robert Kinton, III, a/k/a Robert Kinton, by and through his attorney-in-fact Sherrie McIlwain Kinton, and Sherrie McIlwain Kinton to Richard Hopkins – Trenton – $85,000
Cary S, Richardson and wife, Bobbie J. Richardson to Kenneth Burns and wife, Sandra Burns – Newbern – $55,000
Peyton Seth Bryant, f/k/a Peyton Seth Woods, to Keith Bryant -15th CD – $85,000
Barry Allen Construction, LLC to Carl Ray Gordon and wife, Gerri Lee Gordon – Milan – $317,900
Ashley Vasquez to Janet H. Reid – Trenton – $104,900
McLemore Home Builders, LLC to Terrill M. Steele – Medina – $561,245
Alfred H. Taylor, III, Successor Trustee of the Alfred H. Taylor, II Trust, to Rafael Mena – Trenton – $95,000
Barry Allen Construction, LLC to Mark Wisniewski and wife, Samantha Wisniewski – Milan – $299,900
Sean Kingston and wife, Michele Kingston to Randy Belknap and Misty D. Sturm – Humboldt – $354,900
David Bunney, by and through his attorney-in-fact Karla Bunney, and wife, Karla Bunney to Byron Shane Cox and wife, Jessica Amber Cox – Milan – $316,182
Jeffrey G. Holt and wife, Kimberly P. Holt to Bradley J. Roberts and wife, Lisa Roberts – Trenton – $262,000
Vickie D. McConnell to Louis Turner and wife, Clare Turner – Trenton – $100,000
Lisa Balderrama to Christian Balderrama – Bradford – $150,000
Roy Wade and wife, Rosemary Wade to Ginger Walker – Milan – $58,300
Charles F. Baines and wife, Sandra L. Baines to Jarrett Wade and wife, Noomie Wade – Medina – $362,500
Shea C. Brown to Lucie Dubisson – Medina – $225,000
Camie Cantrell to Kristen Nicole Hall – Bradford – $70,000
Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Kyanna C. Soler – Medina – $334,400
Helen M. Stewart to Brent D. Johnson and wife, Kristi M. Johnson – Milan – $180,000
Terri M. Potts to Elvis Jones and wife, Carolyn Jones – Humboldt – $180,000
Estate of Frances V. Johnson to Brian Moss and Blake Spellings – Humboldt – $108,000
Brian T. Nunemaker and Tammy Lee Boratyn and husband, Thomas Boratyn to 567-051 Manoz LLC – Humboldt – $27,000
Stanfill Properties, GP to Barbara Ann Meussner – Humboldt – $75,797
Mark A. Cohan and Katharina D. Cohan, Trustees of the Mark P. Cohan and Katharina D. Cohan Trust, to John E. Vaughn, Jr, – Medina – $479,900
Jerry Faulkner to Braxton Fuller – Rutherford – $125,000
Wayne Tosh and Martha Petty to Matthew Tosh and Leah Tosh – Rutherford – $300,000
David Kendall Daniel, Kathryn Lynn Daniel and Mary Elizabeth Daniel to Kenneth J. Peace and wife, Donna M. Peace – Newbern – $120,000
Building Permits
Richard Matheny, 70 Spring Creek Road, Medina
Andrew McDonald and Stephanie Hinson, 22 Paul Hale Road, Humboldt
Shannon Brent and Lana Brooke Smith, 183R Vaughn’s Grove Road, Trenton
Mike Reece, 186 Humboldt-Gibson Wells Road, Humboldt
Elliott Lejeune, 50 Old Dyersburg Road, Trenton
Lynn Cole, 24 Oak View Drive, Trenton
Robert Fluck, 19 Paul Price Road, Humboldt
Charles and Judy Herndon, 4 Hale Farm Road, Humboldt
Timothy Cooper, 61 Davis Grove Road, Bradford
Flight Plan, LLC, 111 West Eaton Street, Trenton
Gibson Baptist Association, 1275 US Highway 45 Bypass, Trenton