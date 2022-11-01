Your Right to Know

Police Report

Information listed in the Humboldt Police Report is obtained from the Humboldt Police Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from 10/24/2022 through 10/30/2022:

Edward Eugene Agnew, B/M, 59, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: October 29, 2022, N 24th; Charges: assault. Arresting officer: SRO Hudson.

Jaylon Raequan Cunningham, B/M, 24, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: October 24, 2022, Maple Circle; Charges: aggravated burglary, domestic assault. Arresting officer: Sgt Cano.

Kayla Beth Duck, W/F, 25, of Trenton; Arrest date and location: October 26, 2022, HPD; Charges: theft of property. Arresting officer: Sgt Wilson.

Zachary Scott Hopper, W/M, 26, of Dyer; Arrest date and location: October 26, 2022, Trenton Hwy/Tyson Blvd; Charges: speeding, manufacture/deliver/sell or possession of controlled substance analog. Arresting officer: Ptl Bowens.

George Christopher McLaughlin, W/M, 61, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: October 24, 2022, Maple Circle; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Sgt Wade.

Alan Magdaleno Solano, H/M, 19, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: October 30, 2022, Exxon parking lot; Charges: resisting arrest/stop/halt/frisk, underage consumption, violation open container, speeding. Arresting officer: Ptl Bowens.

Sheriff’s Report

Information listed in the Gibson County Sheriff’s Report is obtained from the Gibson County Sheriff’s Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for 10/24/2022 through 10/30/2022:

Jerry Alton Morgan, W/M, 61- domestic assault, attachment order.

Brett Ransom Woodward, W/M, 24- Schedule II drug violations, driving under the influence first offense.

Michael Martezzee Brown, B/M, 41- possession of stolen property, tampering with or fabricating evidence/destruction of evidence, possession of a handgun while under the influence, firearm use in association with dangerous felonies, Schedule II drug violations, possession of controlled substance analog.

Aimee Garcia George, W/F, 48- capias.

Eliga Glenn, B/M, 60- criminal trespass, stalking.

Randy Lee Godwin, B/M, 39- driving on revoked/suspended license.

Janet Lorene Hardin, W/F, 56- violation of probation.

Bryan Eric Johnson, W/M, 35- capias.

Christopher Allen Kelly, W/M, 28- capias.

Jose Oliva, W/M, 39- capias.

Chrystal Gayl Owens, W/F, 32- capias.

Aldrick Cosmino Perkins, B/M, 42- capias.

Dakota Grant Raley, W/M, 22- capias, knowingly falsify sex offender registry.

Erin Hayley Reasons, W/F, 34- capias, violation of probation.

Jacob Warren Hopper, W/M, 32- failure to report.

Edward Eugene Agnew Sr, B/M, 59- assault.

Jaylon Raequan Cunningham, B/M, 24- domestic assault, aggravated burglary.

Kayla Beth Duck, W/F, 26- theft of property.

Zachary Scott Hopper, W/M, 26- possession of controlled substance analog, speeding.

Jaquavian Marquis Spencer, B/M, 28- hold for other agency.

Steven Michael Garcia, W/M, 29- reckless driving, driving on revoked/suspended license.

Alex Scott McFadden, W/M, 38- rape of a child.

Timothy Dewayne Snider, W/M, 45- capias.

Christina Michelle Koelsch, W/F, 41- drug sanction.

Walter Phillip Burch, W/M, 42- aggravated assault, resisting stop/frisk/halt/arrest or search (non-violent), disorderly conduct.

Mitchell Cove Copeland, W/M, 29- capias.

Richard Len Frye, W/M, 59- weekender.

Taliak Dontez Jones, B/M, 24- serving time.

James Robert Newman, W/M, 61- weekender.

Darius Davon Sharp, B/M, 28- Schedule VI drug violations.

Charles Maurice Sinclair, B/M, 32- weekender.

Kyton Lamar Arnold, B/M, 29- weekender.

Mark Alan Hauke, W/M, 34- weekender.

Jessica Lynn Hubble, W/F, 34- weekender.

Leidy Lopez-Hernandez, W/F, 21- weekender.

Jose Oliva, W/M, 39- weekender.

Michael Aaron Patrick, B/M, 55- weekender.

Marriages

Ricky Allen Fowler of Humboldt and Rebecca Lynne Hills of Humboldt

Dzhomi Andalibov of Staten Island, New York and Dilafruz Zacharzuk of Humboldt

William John Murphy, Sr. of Trenton and Mary Ellen Cochran Mills of Jackson

Brent Andrew Coffman of Milan and Hayley Elizabeth Moore of Medina

Benjamin Franklin Woods, III of Bradford and Tracie Ann Sine of Bradford

Terry Alan Rogier of Humboldt and Susan Marie Dunlap Wilson of Humboldt

Danney Carl Williamson, Jr. of Trenton and Nicole Elizabeth Long of Trenton

Stephen Jaye Williams of Medina and Susan Alice Ferrara Rochowiak of Humboldt

Nathaniel Chase Tidwell of Milan and Cameron Leighann McNabb of Milan

Corbin Todd Mandrell of Bowling Green, Kentucky and Haely Eileen Dearing of Bowling Green, Kentucky

Noah Austin Jones of Milan and Jessica Renee Kirchner of Atwood

Richard Cole McDaniel of Gallatin and Sydney Christian Blackburn of Gallatin

Anthony William Stigers of Bradford and Amanda Faye Saben of Bradford

Daniel Clay McBeth of Milan and Haley Joy Pyron of Milan

Derrick Michael Goodwin on Milan and Katelyn Joyce Sons Branham of Milan

Debricko Montez Keeton of Milan and Amber Danielle Mohney of Milan

Brian Eugene Oliver of Dyer and Karen Michelle Hochschild of Dyer

Hubert Ray Ammons of Humboldt and Lillian Lucille Chambliss of Humboldt

Gary Gene Foust, II of Humboldt and Jennifer Lynn Carter Johnston of Medina

Real Estate Transfers

Outdoor Equity, LLC to Richard Hopkins – Trenton – $510,000

Wilmington Savings Fund Society to Lanten Investments, LLC – Milan – $20,000

Charlotte Ann Graydon to Jacob Bolton and wife, Bridget Bolton – Milan – $375,000

Leigh Ann Stringfellow and husband, Steve Stringfellow to Becky Crafton and Marcus Wallace – Milan – $43,000

Martin Ebright and Mariefe Ebright to Amanda Arevalos and Juan Arevalos – Humboldt – $232,000

James Rodney Simmons and wife, Susan W. Simmons to Nayan Patel – Medina – $275,000

Heather Martin to Terry Dwyer and Melanie Dial – Humboldt – $65,000

James Partee to Steadfast Home Buyers, LLC – Humboldt – $14,000

Lena Renae Mullins to Jackie D. Gibbons and wife, Kimberly D. Gibbons – Humboldt – $200,00

Susan Elizabeth Smith and husband, Russell Michael Smith to Michael Emison and wife, Jill Nicole Emison – Trenton – $209,900

Barry Allen to Barry Allen Construction, LLC – Milan – $80,000

Sherry Vinson, Fareed Talib-Din, Gary Albea, Debbie Albea and Dennis Albea to Hannah Jowers – Rutherford – $85,000

Tamara Stanfill, CPA, as Trustee of the James A. Caraway and Shirley R. Caraway Trust, to Rickey Dale Privitt – Humboldt – $175,000

Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Denetria B. Lee and husband, Jerry Lee – Medina – $344,900

Kristin L. Warrington, n/k/a Kristin Elliott, to Katy B. Burkeen – Bradford – $131,575

Golconda, LP to Bobby V. Coffman – Medina – $105,000

Cory L. Collins and wife, Kristi R. Collins to Casey D. Oliver and Zachary Ryan – Milan – $358,000

Alice F. Hall to Lance McElroy and wife, Megan McElroy – Milan – $10,500

Robert Wayne Dawson to Caden C. Wylie – Rutherford – $132,000

James Wesley Clark and wife, Emily Clark to Katherine Leigh Woodrow and Laura Maupin – Dyer – $124,000

Kris Harper to Doris Zschiedrich – Milan – $224,000

Randy Holloway to Charles Alan King – Dyer – $5,000

Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Tina Riggins – Medina – $445,000

Jesse Alexander to Bradley J. Owens ad wife, Alicia Owens – Medina – $10,000

Santiago Ismael Quisque Lajuj and Miguel Angel Qisque Lajuj to Amber Pinkley and Keith Mahome – Trenton – $209,000

Terris Brooks, by and through his attorney-in-fact Patricia Brooks, and Brandeth Brooks to Robert M. Chapman – Humboldt – $45,000

Douglas W. Newell and wife, Teresa F. Newell and Robert W. Newell and wife, Fran C. Newell to Jodi Newsome and Austin Moore – Gibson – $52,080

Sky View Homes, LLC to Chavis Hill and wife, Starr Hill – Humboldt – $355,000

The Estate of Iris Joan Kennon to Alex B. Smith and wife, Kelly G. Smith – Humboldt – $ 75,000

Scotty Howell to Jason Harrison – 12th CD – $20,000

Darrell A. Ridgely to Trenton Regional Stockyard, LLC – Trenton – $220,000

Debra Kay Brown, Administrator of the Estate of Venson Verdell Baker, to Jerry L. Gordon and wife, Nancy R. Gordon – Gibson – $60,000

Heather Glenn-Hoekstra and husband, John T. Glenn-Hoekstra to Penelope Arrington – Humboldt – $194,900

Jeffrey Lynn Greene to Austin McBride – Dyer – $154,900

Matthew Wood and wife, Paige Wood to Roger Crocker and wife, Teresa Crocker – Bradford – $25,000

Ron Gilliam and wife, Tina Gilliam to Chesalea Jarnigan and Zoey Anderson – Humboldt – $145,000

David Reynolds and wife, Wanda Reynolds to Empire, LLC, d/b/a The Petno Team – Bradford – $20,000

Carolyn Fuller to Blake Spellings, Joey Spellings and Morgan Hardegree – Dyer – $105,000

Dyer Foods, Inc. to Scott Reeves and Keith Griffin – Kenton – $75,000