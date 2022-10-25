Your Right to Know

Police Report

Information listed in the Humboldt Police Report is obtained from the Humboldt Police Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from 10/17/2022 through 10/23/2022:

Amanda Nicole Cathey, W/F, 33, of Milan; Arrest date and location: October 19, 2022, Heritage Inn; Charges: possession or casual exchange of methamphetamines, possession of drug paraphernalia. Arresting officer: Ptl Bowens.

Emily Beth Dulaney, W/F, 19, of Milan; Arrest date and location: October 19, 2022, Heritage Inn; Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, possession or casual exchange of methamphetamines. Arresting officer: Ptl Bowens.

Johnathan Dale Hughes, W/M, 29, of Bradford; Arrest date and location: October 19, 2022, Heritage Inn; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal impersonation, possession or casual exchange of methamphetamines. Arresting officer: Ptl Bowens.

Roche O’Brian Perry, B/M, 39, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: October 17, 2022, 22nd Ave/Vine St; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, violation of registration law, display of plates. Arresting officer: Ptl Hodge.

Sheriff’s Report

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for 10/17/2022 through 10/23/2022:

Nathan Jake Mealer, W/M, 26- other charges.

Shaunna Kristina Younger, W/F, 32- other charges, driving on revoked/suspended license, failure to provide proof of insurance, speeding.

Larry Donnell Estes, B/M, 72- driving under the influence, open container law, driving on revoked/suspended license.

Kristen Michelle Alford, W/F, 41- domestic assault.

Nunez Reyes Andres, H/M, 30- serving time.

Daniel Shane Burgess, W/M, 31- court.

Angela Domonique Champion, B/F, 35- contempt of court.

Tara Elisabeth Cokley, W/F, 35- capias.

Kenneth Lyle Davis, W/M, 62- manufacture/delivery/sale or possession of methamphetamines, intent to manufacture methamphetamine, driving while in possession of methamphetamine.

Jarvis Kentrell Degraffreed, B/M, 35- capias.

Jessica Lynn Hubble, W/F, 33- violation of probation, weekender.

Jonathan Dale Hughes, W/M, 30- capias.

Heidi Leigh Hutchinson, W/F, 43- capias.

Jenna Rechelle Jumper, W/F, 32- theft of property.

Amanda Kelsey Kincaid, W/F, 33- court.

Samantha Ashley Lyles, W/F, 36- capias, violation of probation.

Keisha Desirae Martin, B/F, 28- serving time.

Luis Francisco Martinez, W/M, 23- capias.

Kadejah Kierra McClellan, B/F, 28- domestic assault, theft of property.

Frank James McCord, W/M, 30- violation of probation.

Meneckial Ywakeia McDowell, B/F, 33- capias, violation of probation, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities, shoplifting.

Briana Shantel McKinley, B/F, 29- capias.

David Allen Morris, W/M, 28- capias.

Benjamin McClain Parker, W/M, 34- capias.

Christian Blake Pensis, W/M, 29- capias.

Michael Alan Ring Jr, W/M, 36- public intoxication.

Timothy Dale Roberson, W/M, 38- capias.

Patrick Bernard Shaw, B/M, 31- manufacture/delivery/sale or possession of methamphetamines.

Johnny Earl Sledge, B/M, 64- violation of probation.

Jennifer Michelle Taylor, W/F, 46- domestic assault.

Eric Wayne Visnick, W/M, 50- capias.

Hunter Mills White, W/M, 31- capias, domestic assault, violation of probation.

Terris Geron Young, B/M, 29- capias.

Tammy Lynette Newton, W/F, 33- violation of probation, attachment order.

Gabrielle Holliedawn Petty, W/F, 33- capias.

Ryan Leslie Satterfield, W/M, 26- violation of probation.

Devin Drake Silva, W/M, 20- violation of probation.

Brennan O’Neil White, B/M, 30- capias.

Deandre Laquen Hunt, B/M, 27- driving on revoked/suspended license.

Amanda Nicole Cathey, W/F, 33- unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities, production/manufacturing/distribution/possession of salvia divinorum.

Emily Beth Dulaney, W/F, 19- unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities, manufacture/delivery/sale or possession of methamphetamines.

Jonathan Dale Hughes, W/M, 30- criminal impersonation, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities, manufacture/delivery/sale or possession of methamphetamines, driving on revoked/suspended license.

Roche O’Brian Perry, B/M, 39- violation of registration law, improper display of plates, driving on revoked/suspended license.

Nathan Jake Mealer, W/M, 26- capias.

Carla Denise Bell, B/F, 57- driving under the influence, violation of implied consent law, violation of registration law, speeding.

Tiffany Marie McCord, W/F, 35- driving on revoked/suspended license.

Thomas Russell Kaneer, W/M, 30- fugitive from justice.

Kathy Lynn Sewell, W/F, 52- criminal trespass, resisting arrest.

John Scott Bushart, W/M, 46- driving under the influence first offense.

Richard Len Frye, W/M, 59- weekender.

Christopher Lee Nagle, W/M, 38- capias.

Corae Tyerra Walker, B/M, 36- capias, domestic assault.

Brandy Lynn Adams, W/F, 44- serving time.

Andrew Allen Ayers, W/M, 38- weekender.

Kristina Marion Frye, W/F, 32- weekender.

Sinatra Donyell Luster, B/M, 46- weekender.

Dana Lynette Mayo, W/F, 36- weekender.

Octavius Orlandis Morris, B/M, 32- weekender.

Charles Maurice Sinclair, B/M, 32- weekender.

Marriages

Richard Cole McDaniel of Gallatin and Sydney Christian Blackburn of Gallatin

Anthony William Stigers of Bradford and Amanda Faye Saben of Bradford

Daniel Clay McBeth of Milan and Haley Joy Pyron of Milan

Derrick Michael Goodwin on Milan and Katelyn Joyce Sons Branham of Milan

Debricko Montez Keeton of Milan and Amber Danielle Mohney of Milan

Brian Eugene Oliver of Dyer and Karen Michelle Hochschild of Dyer

Hubert Ray Ammons of Humboldt and Lillian Lucille Chambliss of Humboldt

Gary Gene Foust, II of Humboldt and Jennifer Lynn Carter Johnston of Medina

Real Estate Transfers

Terris Brooks, by and through his attorney-in-fact Patricia Brooks, and Brandeth Brooks to Robert M. Chapman – Humboldt – $45,000

Douglas W. Newell and wife, Teresa F. Newell and Robert W. Newell and wife, Fran C. Newell to Jodi Newsome and Austin Moore – Gibson – $52,080

Sky View Homes, LLC to Chavis Hill and wife, Starr Hill – Humboldt – $355,000

The Estate of Iris Joan Kennon to Alex B. Smith and wife, Kelly G. Smith – Humboldt – $ 75,000

Scotty Howell to Jason Harrison – 12th CD – $20,000

Darrell A. Ridgely to Trenton Regional Stockyard, LLC – Trenton – $220,000

Debra Kay Brown, Administrator of the Estate of Venson Verdell Baker, to Jerry L. Gordon and wife, Nancy R. Gordon – Gibson – $60,000

Heather Glenn-Hoekstra and husband, John T. Glenn-Hoekstra to Penelope Arrington – Humboldt – $194,900

Jeffrey Lynn Greene to Austin McBride – Dyer – $154,900

Matthew Wood and wife, Paige Wood to Roger Crocker and wife, Teresa Crocker – Bradford – $25,000

Ron Gilliam and wife, Tina Gilliam to Chesalea Jarnigan and Zoey Anderson – Humboldt – $145,000

David Reynolds and wife, Wanda Reynolds to Empire, LLC, d/b/a The Petno Team – Bradford – $20,000

Carolyn Fuller to Blake Spellings, Joey Spellings and Morgan Hardegree – Dyer – $105,000

Dyer Foods, Inc. to Scott Reeves and Keith Griffin – Kenton – $75,000

Clark Family Holdings, LLC to David Sikut – Medina – $523,605

St. John’s Community Services to HMRC Properties – Trenton – $500,000

Amber Pinkley to Sarah Terry – Milan – $135,000

Richard J. Klein to Eric Christopher – Trenton -$210,000

Carl W. Thoreson and wife, Amber N. Thoreson to Aileen Vega Lind and husband, Wilfredo Gonzalez Robles – Medina – $205,000