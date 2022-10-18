Your Right to Know

Police Report

Information listed in the Humboldt Police Report is obtained from the Humboldt Police Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from 10/10/2022 through 10/16/2022:

Melissa Susanne Howard, W/F, 54, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: October 10, 2022, Woodland Dr.; Charges: criminal trespassing. Arresting officer: Ptl Hodge.

Jessie James Patrick III, B/M, 38, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: October 12, 2022, 22nd/Campbell; Charges: domestic assault, theft of property, criminal trespassing. Arresting officer: Sgt Wade.

Ronald Delasalale Perry, B/M, 61, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: October 12, 2022, Stop and Shop; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Sgt Hill.

Jakisha Seanta Pruitt, B/F, 27, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: October 11, 2022, Arby’s; Charges: disorderly conduct, criminal trespassing. Arresting officer: Lt Bomer.

Roy Ernest Russell, W/M, 50, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: October 14, 2022, Regal Inn; Charges: possession of substances with intent to manufacture Schedule II, simple possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, domestic assault, fugitive from justice. Arresting officer: Ptl Douglas.

Sheriff’s Report

Information listed in the Gibson County Sheriff’s Report is obtained from the Gibson County Sheriff’s Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for 10/10/2022 through 10/16/2022:

Joshua Mandrell Clay, B/M, 34- unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities.

Benjamin Russell Fuller, W/M, 28- violation of probation.

Michael Christopher Skinner, B/M, 31- driving on revoked/suspended license.

Nicholas Allen Baker, W/M, 26- burglary other than habitat or non-public building, aggravated criminal trespass.

Megane Nicole Canada, W/F, 31- violation of probation.

Thomas Nelson Copley, W/M, 60- capias, violation of probation.

Malik Devon Cox, B/M, 20- stalking, unlawful exposure with intent to cause emotional distress.

David Jerome Duncan, B/M, 50- violation of parole.

Mark Alan Hauke, W/M, 34- driving on revoked/suspended license.

Nicole Marie Heldreth, W/F, 37- attachment order.

Leidy Lopez Hernandez, W/F, 21- violation of probation.

David Wayne Howell, W/M, 50- capias.

Rashawn Jamal McKinley, B/M, 30- worthless checks, reckless driving, driving under the influence first offense, violation of implied consent law, open container law, driving on revoked/suspended license.

Casandra Nicole McKinny, W/F, 32- custodial interference.

Jessie James Patrick, B/M, 38- domestic assault, theft of property, criminal trespass.

Ronald Delasalle Perry, B/M, 61- capias.

Mickey Nicholas Rel, I/M, 49- violation of probation.

Christopher Jacob Reynolds, W/M, 32- burglary other than habitat or non-public building, theft of property, forgery.

Howard Gray Sanford, W/M, 35- capias.

William Nathaniel Sartelle, W/M, 50- capias.

Michael Christopher Skinner, B/M, 31- violation of probation.

Savanja Chonta Crawford, B/F, 29- violation of probation.

Melissa Susanne Howard, W/F, 54- criminal trespass.

Jakisha Seanta Pruitt, B/F, 27- criminal trespass, disorderly conduct.

Roy Ernest Russell Jr, W/M, 50- domestic assault, simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities, manufacture/delivery/sale or possession of methamphetamines, fugitive from justice.

Karaleigh Rose McCormick, W/F, 38- reckless endangerment, child abuse or neglect (non-violent), possession of handgun while under the influence.

Joseph Earl Williams, W/M, 36- hold for other agency.

Alexander Ray Christian, W/M, 19- failure to appear.

Katelyn Lauren Jones, W/F, 22- domestic assault.

Tyler Blake Pierce, W/M, 28- capias.

Lashante Monique Donald, B/F, 29- driving on revoked/suspended license.

David Jerome Duncan, B/M, 50- public intoxication, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities.

Bradly John Smith, W/M, 49- domestic assault.

George P. Collins, W/M, 61- disorderly conduct.

Kristina Marion Frye, W/F, 32- weekender.

Ellen Dixie McAdams, W/F, 38- serving time.

Michael Aaron Patrick, B/M, 55- weekender.

Cortney Anthony Pledge, B/M, 36- weekender.

Charles Maurice Sinclair, B/M, 32- weekender.

Roxanne Lee Young, W/F, 52- weekender.

Vantedius Lunorise Beasley, B/M, 37- weekender.

Leidy Lopez Hernandez, W/F, 21- weekender.

Marriages

Kevin Lee New of Bradford and Shannon Michelle Harrison of Bradford

Treyvon Kaolomo Rosser of Trenton and Destiny Samon Craddock of Trenton

Katrina Marie Parsons of Humboldt and David Christian Wilson of Humboldt

Donald Ray Harrell, Jr. of Trenton and Latarsha Keshawn Pierce of Trenton

Collincus Uvann Ward of Jonesboro, Georgia and Regina Lashay Ellison Kastram of Powder Springs, Georgia

Matthew Raines Young of Dyer and Summer Leigh Coulston Harmon of Dyer

Tyler Ashton Laster of Dyer and Morgan Nicole Conder of Humboldt

Joseph Edward Mannke of Milan and Patricia Ann Hyde of Milan

William Douglas Bullington, Sr. of Atwood and Rhonda Jo Young Carpenter of Atwood

Anthony Glenn Albea of Dyer and Jessica Nicole Worrell Palmer of Dyer

Real Estate Transfers

KOKA Development, LLC to Clark Family Holdings, LLC – Lot 335 – Medina – $35,000

Kevin Gildea and wife, Lisa Gildea to Taylor Michelle Hilliard – Medina – $359,900

KOKA Development, LLC to Clark Family Holdings, LLC – Medina – $55,000

Fifth Third Bank, National Association to David Moore Investments, LLC – Trenton – $60,200

Timothy E. Marbury and wife, Rhonda J. Marbury to Justin Drake – Medina – $205,000

Kara Moss Huffman to Jacob McNabb – Medina – $155,000

Christopher Quinn and wife, Chelsea Quinn to Angela Bartholomew and husband, Andrew Bartholomew – Milan – $140,000

Alpha Investment Holdings, LLC to Sweethome Rentals, LLC – Rutherford – $30,000

White Oak Property Management, LLC to Mary Ellington Varner – Medina – $80,000

American Trade & Deal, LLC to Mike Cates and wife, Beth Cates – Milan – $16,000

Jason Farner to Sweethome Rental, LLC – Humboldt – $30,000

Superior Home Elegance Renovations, LLC to Samantha Jaynes – Trenton – $102,000

Barney W. Cayson to Chad A. Miller and wife, Raven Miller – Trenton – $144,000

KOKA Development, LLC to Clark Family Holdings, LLC – Lot 343 – Medina – $45,000

KOKA Development, LLC to Clark Family Holdings, Lot 344 – Medina – $45,000

KOKA Development, LLC to Clark Family Holdings, LLC – Lot 342 – Medina – $45,000

Robert Galloway to Robert Keaton Galloway – Dyer – $63,000

SNH Bunches, LLC to Hwy 152 Partners – Medina – $455,840

Christopher J. Taylor to Praying Hands Rental & Sales, LLC – Milan – $13,000

Rochelle Vigil to Scott Reeves – Kenton – $10,000

Emir Morrison, n/k/a Emir Morrison Tankersley, to Marie Moore – Medina – $269,900

Regions Bank, d/b/a Regions Mortgage, to Nicholas Logan Patterson – Humboldt – $82,000

Roberta O. Yancey to James M. Ramey – Trenton – $795,000

Amanda N. McCollum to Dennis Albea and Dexter Ramey and Brandon Lawson – Trenton – $55,000