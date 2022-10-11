Your Right to Know

Police Report

Information listed in the Humboldt Police Report is obtained from the Humboldt Police Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from 10/03/2022 through 10/09/2022:

James Edward Dabbs, W/M, 43, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: October 4, 2022, Imperial Apts; Charges: violation of order of protection. Arresting officer: Ptl Barr.

James Kenneth Levingston, B/M, 61, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: October 9, 2022, Vine; Charges: public intoxication. Arresting officer: Ptl Hodge.

Brayan Fernando Martinez, H/M, 22, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: October 8, 2022, Bailey Park; Charges: driving without a license, driving under the influence, financial responsibility law, violation open container. Arresting officer: Ptl Kesterson.

Derrick Antione Posey, B/M, 29, of Selma, Al; Arrest date and location: October 3, 2022, Short St; Charges: aggravated assault. Arresting officer: Ptl Douglas.

Sheriff’s Report

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for 10/03/2022 through 10/09/2022:

Barbara Allison Canady, W/F, 30- capias.

Justin Ryan Carter, W/M, 35- burglary other than habitat or non-public building, theft of property, evading arrest.

Marquavius Contrail Cunningham, B/M, 23- violation of probation.

Joseph Levar Emery, B/M, 43- unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of a firearm-domestic violence related.

Lesenda Malana Gregory, W/F, 32- capias.

Jeffrey Stephen Hall, W/M, 38- attachment order.

Steven Anthony Hamman, W/M, 55- violation of probation.

Angie Michelle Heathcott, W/F, 45- attachment order.

Gregory Maurice McClinton, B/M, 36- aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, firearm use in association with dangerous felonies, violation of probation, first degree murder, evading arrest, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm-domestic violence related.

Thomas Lee Miller, W/M, 55- violation of probation.

Tekisha May Moffitt, B/F, 40- contempt of court.

Selena M. Scarbrough, W/F, 25- harassment verbal threat.

Jennifer Reed Sims, W/F, 39- capias.

Karen Jo Turnbow, W/F, 40- harassment verbal threat.

Deven Rae Mutter, W/M, 20- capias.

James Edward Dabbs, W/M, 43- violation of order of protection/restraining order.

Brayan Flores Martinez, W/M, 22- driving under the influence first offense, failure to provide proof of insurance, driving without a license.

Derrick Posey Jr, B/M, 29- aggravated assault.

Justin Ryan Carter, W/M, 35- theft of property, vandalism.

Clay Parkins Elliott, W/M, 26- aggravated burglary.

Jeffrey Stephen Hall, W/M, 38- capias, violation of probation.

Nicholas Bartholomew Sadler, W/M, 31- domestic assault.

Timothy Lee Williams, B/M, 56- violation of probation, knowingly falsify sex offender registry, attachment order.

Terry Lee Buckingham, W/M, 57- driving under the influence, driving on revoked/suspended license, speeding.

Daniel Cody Boone, W/M, 47- violation of probation.

Jada Nichole Balentine, W/F, 26- altering/falsifying or forging auto titles or assignment of plates.

Tyler Lewis Flores, W/M, 29- serving time.

Crystal Kay Hensley, W/F, 44- attachment order.

Terry Scott Nichols, W/M, 36- rape.

Andrew Allen Ayers, W/M, 38- weekender.

Hillary Juanita Ernest, W/F, 31- weekender.

Michael Aaron Patrick, B/M, 55- weekender.

Charles Maurice Sinclair, B/M, 32- weekender.

Marriages

Brian Alan Thomas of Trenton and Brittany Suzanne Kinyoun of Trenton

Kaitlyn Macenzie Ross of Madison, MS and Thomas Baker Norsworthy of Madison, MS

Jacob Casey Gordon of Lavinia and Kristin Festina Lange of Lavinia

Steven Glen Ledbetter, Jr. of Bradford and Hailey Elizabeth Drew of Bradford

Nicholas Andrew Pirtle of Humboldt and LaQuasha Renee Dickerson of Humboldt

Divorces

Phyllis Ferrell vs Phillip Ferrell

Carolyn Mays vs Mardwell Mays

Jordan Gregory Polk vs Kimberly E. Polk

Robert Gerard Nooniy vs Amporn Nooniy

Kristina Petty vs Justin Petty

Eddie Thomas vs Reda Thomas

Humboldt Court Report

General Sessions

Aniya Lee – reckless driving, implied consent

Elton Hayman – driving without DL, financial responsibility

Brandon Woods – reckless driving

Shannon Cadet – simple possession of Schedule VI, driving without DL

Michael McCoy – DUI

Joseph Byrd – contempt of court

Sarah Avent – simple possession casual exchange

Michael Jones – theft under $1,000, simple possession of Schedule II meth

Candice Whitlock – simple possession of Schedule II meth

Brett Parker – simple possession casual exchange Schedule II meth, contempt of court

Kevin Gordon – evading arrest

Cameron Pierce – simple possession of Schedule VI

Raymond Ross – simple possession of Schedule VI

Keith Pluckett – simple possession of marijuana

Nicholas Sinclair – simple possession of cocaine, driving on revoked DL

Rachel Nicole McMinn – driving on suspended DL

Olivia Marie Pankey – underage DWI

Harold Clough – possession of drug paraphernalia

Jonathan Parker – simple possession of Schedule IV

William Duncan – public intoxication

Samuel F. Dacus – possession of controlled substance analogue, driving on suspended DL (4th)

Christa Dodd – aggravated burglary habitual, theft up to $1,000, vandalism up to $1,000, joyriding

Douglas Ray Patterson – contempt of court

Mark Wise – driving on roadway lanes, driving on revoked license (2nd), possession of drug paraphernalia, simple possession Schedule V

Tobias Hodge – burglary, theft up to $1,000, vandalism up to $1,000

Octavious Olandis Morris – driving on revoked DL

Marquisa Turner – obstruction of process

Adam Ballentine – possession of drug paraphernalia

Voskosty Smith – driving without DL

Jasmine Smith – public intoxication

Sabrina Renee Porter – driving without DL

Ryiehesia Holliday – driving without DL

Deborah Jones – possession of drug paraphernalia

Charles Sinclair – DUI, simple possession of Schedule VI

Terry Buckingham – simple possession of meth

Kevin McMinn – joyriding

Lori Robertson – simple possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia

Dorothy Beasley – simple assault

Jose Garcia – driving on revoked DL, open container

James Orr – domestic assault

Makylon Adkisson – simple possession of Schedule VI

Kenneth Michael Phillips – DUI, driving on revoked DL

Albert Adams – simple possession of Schedule II

Vinnie Lee Thomas – resisting arrest

Sinatra Luster – registration expired, DUI, implied consent

Civil

Matt Chapman vs Mark Parker

Matt Chapman vs Crystal Crawford

Navy Federal Credit Union vs Brenda Bell

Midland Credit Management Inc vs Chad Brown

Jesse Siddell vs Lawanda McCarey

Darrell or Diane Reaves vs Taylor Dickerson

Mariner Finance LLC vs Brandy Ring

Trenton Court Report

General Sessions

Cayden B. Gravette – assault, reckless endangerment, theft under $1,000

Rico Davis – evading arrest (2 counts)

Monquez William – simple possession marijuana

Kimberly Sean Nelson – reckless driving

Rhiannon Easley – defendant bound over to GC Grand Jury after waiving preliminary hearing

James R. Newman – driving on revoked license (due to DUI)

Kristina Frye – DUI – 1st offense

Hillary Ernest aka Hillary Riggins – DUI – 1st offense

Timothy Hutcherson – driving on suspended, financial responsibility, registration violation

David E. Ballard – defendant bound over to GC Grand Jury after waiving preliminary hearing

James Johnstone – defendant bound over to GC Grand Jury after waiving preliminary hearing

John Scott Bushart – DUI – 3rd offense

Jamarland Marsh – defendant bound over to GC Grand Jury after waiving preliminary hearing

Tracy Bryant – driving without a license

Roxanne Lee Young – DUI – 1st offense

Clol’e Bolin – driving without a license

Matthew Shoemaker – defendant bound over to GC Grand Jury after waiving preliminary hearing

Kristy Lynn Vanalstine – driving without a license

Joshua L. Owens – simple poss. Schedule VII

Ashley Marie Hunt – driving without a license

Antonio K. Brooks – DUI – 1st offense

Brandy L. Adams – simple possession Schedule II (meth), possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia

Joshua Gray – public intoxication

Mark Hauke – driving while license revoked, due to DUI

Dale Godwin Jr. – simple possession Schedule VI

Alice Allen – driving while license suspended, multiple

Derrick D. Gray II – driving without a license

Beverly A. Cole – driving on revoked license, criminal impersonation

Krystal Reese – driving while license suspended

Cabreshia Shane – driving while license suspended

Jessie Rodgers – driving while license suspended

James Cloar – possession of firearm – domestic violence

Bradley Barham – driving on revoked license

Jagar Gibson – simple possession Schedule VI

Keith Higgins – driving on suspended license

Terrence Sylvester Elam – DUI – 1st offense

Paula Roberts – driving without a license

James Brogdon – driving on revoked license – 2nd offense

Jonathan Brogdon – driving without a license

Leonard C. Cox – driving while license revoked

Kylen Pettigrew – defendant bound over to GC Grand Jury after waiving preliminary hearing

Real Estate Transfers

Alan Oliver and wife, Shelia Oliver to Steve Miller and wife, Alice Miller – Milan – $7,000

Wanda K. Maples, Trustee of the Wanda K. Maples Trust, to Gaylon Dale Holland, Sr. and wife, Shawna Holland – Milan – $149,500

Ronald Meeker and Marilyn Diaz to Brian Moss – Medina – $250,000

Graves Children’s Trust created by James T. Graves, Sr. Living Trust, by J. Talton Graves, Jr. as Co-Trustee, to Zachary Carroll and wife, Kristina Carroll – Humboldt – $70,000

Linda Rickman to Ethan Bowers and wife, Marla Bowers – Humboldt – $460,000

Barry Allen Construction, LLC to Wanda K. Maples, Shannon B. Jordan and Kenneth Jordan – Milan – $317,975

Patrick G. Murphy and wife, Debbie N. Murphy to Johnny Hill, Jr. – Medina – $295,000

Melody Caldwell and Stacy Drew to Phillip Dang and wife, Thantrang Bach Nguyen and Tuan Nguyen and wife, Khanmy Hoang Pham – Bradford – $76,000

Susan D. Adams to Tyler W. Nelson and wife, Shelby Nelson – Milan – $221,000

Jones Companies, LLC to 550 Gulf Line Investors. LLC – Humboldt – $2,350,000

Michael Joseph Rau and wife, Sue Ann Rau to Jeramy Eberst and wife, Jessica Eberst – Medina – $479,000

Brian Moss to Gina Ellison – Humboldt – $126,000

Richard Dwayne Hinson, as Attorney-in-Fact for Martha Ray Hinson, to Zachery L. Dabbs and wife, Kristen M. Dabbs – Trenton – $288,000

Jeremy Brooks and Lavora Brooks to Lauren Blackwell – Dyer – $20,000

J Brooks Rental Properties to Lauren Blackwell – Trenton – $25,000

Ra’Sheda Wright and Jeremy Brooks to Lauren Blackwell – Dyer – $10,000

Kimberly Evans and Daniel Evans, by and through his Attorney-in-Fact Kimberly Evans, to John Michael Morris and wife, Elizabeth Morris – Humboldt – $140,000

Ben David Belew and wife, Martha Jane Belew to Roger Smith and Kyle Pearson – Milan – $30,000

Brad Davis and wife, Julie Davis to Elizabeth Bowman and husband, David Bowman – Milan – $179,900

Eric H. Partee and wife, Angela L. Partee to Alpha Investment Holdings, LLC – Bradford – $325,000

Forged Investments, LLC to Roger H. Mosier and Jerry G. Ward – 9th and 10th CDs of Gibson County and 9th CD of Weakley County – $815,000

Glinda Crossnoe, f/k/a Wilson, to Cherie Kelley and husband, Jason Kelley – Trenton – $158,500

James Edwin Norman to Quentin Belmont – Dyer – $25,000

Lori K. Smith to Glenn E. Harralston and wife, Cheryl Harralston – Milan – $259,900

James E. Chartrand to Emma Kendrick and Sherwin Moore – Humboldt – $148,000

Lynda Diane Renfro to Mary Flynn – Trenton – $125,000

Herman Jones and wife, Julia M. Jones to Lanten Investments, LLC – Trenton – $41,000

Joe A. Tidwell and wife, Ann R. Tidwell to Michael L. Lewis – Rutherford – $400,000

Scot Holloway to Levi P. Gray – Medina – $203,500

Clark Family Holdings, LLC to James Louis Brasfield and wife, Whitney Paige Brasfield – Medina – $429,900

Travis E. Hendrix to Brian Phillips – Dyer – $124,900

Norman D. Pullen, Jr. to Kathy Jones, Virgil T. Jones and Mary Jane Jones – Milan – $150,000

Faye Edwards to Keith A. Runyon and wife, Lorina A. Runyon – Medina – $395,275

Keith A. Runyon and wife, Lorina A. Runyon to David Ray Graves – Medina – $329,900

American Legion Post 118, Milan to Sherrell Lee Davidson – Milan – $7,000

Kenneth Bailey and wife, Fay Bailey to Jeremy Scott Workman – Kenton – $59,900

Daniel Castelan to Kevin D. Smith – Milan – $202,000

Silverio Russo to Jeffrey A. Wilcox and wife, Janice M. Wilcox – Milan – $121,900

Bettye Duncan to Bradley E. Scruggs and wife, Mary D. Scruggs – Humboldt – $67,500

Bobby L. Sikes, Lee Ann Sikes and Lee Jay Sikes to Forked Deer Company, LLC – Dyersburg – $250,000

Bobby L. Sikes and wife, Lee Ann Sikes to Forked Deer Company, LLC – 8th CD of Gibson County and 8th CD of Dyer County – $5,130,000

Samaritans Road, LLC to Tera G. Manning – Trenton – $351,000

Erick P. Nilsson and wife, Kate R. Nilsson to Lynda Diane Renfro – Humboldt – $58,500

Marvin K. Sikes and wife, Carol Sikes to Raymond Parker – Humboldt – $10,000

Michael Todd Pyles and Janice Hancock to Hope Hill Properties, LLC – Milan – $200,000

Anthony Keith West and Dillon K. West to Kenneth Brooks and wife, Brandy Brooks – Milan – $19,500

Gerald Brewer to Misty Sanchez – Dyer – $75,000

Cathey M. Jones to Gerry Brittain and wife, Karen Brittain – Humboldt, $32,500

Joy Potter Fowler to Amy Marie Murphree – Milan – $63,500

Ed Norman and Lynn Arnold to Beacon Investment Group, LLC – Trenton – $60,000

Kathryn McCord Tucker and Nancy McCord Derivaux to Tommy Gaters, Jr. and wife, Sherri Lisa Gaters – Humboldt – $700,000

Arthur S. Ridgway and wife, Aileen A. Ridgway to Jeffrey D. Koch and wife, Sharon P. Koch – Humboldt – $350,000

Alpha Investments, LLC to KJB Properties, LLC – Trenton and Dyer – $107,000

Lynda Climer to Jesus Mirelas Landeros and Heron Mireles Salcedo – Humboldt – $39,000

Alpha Investment Holdings, LLC to Shane Kopp and wife, Judith Kopp – Bradford – $255,000

Jeremy Miller to Mark Cruse and wife, Jada Cruse – Dyer – $20,000

Troy Nelson and David Ferguson to Troy Nelson and wife, Slater Nelson – Dyer – $70,000

Marvin Ramey and wife, Shirley Ramey to Eric Partee and wife, Angie Partee – 17th CD of Gibson County and 2nd CD of Carroll County – $525,000

Patrick McHale and wife, Mary Alice McHale to Robert D. Hopper and Courtney A. Hopper – Milan – $55,000

Jane Lear, Patrick Vick, Lori Rodman, Rachel Williams, Kyle Todd and Kimberly Shilkuski to Steele Brothers, Inc. – Bradford – $6,160

Robert Tyree Patrick and wife, Deborah D. Patrick to Virgil S. Coleman – Medina – $16,000

Alpha Investment Holdings, LLC to Steele Bros. Corp., Inc. – Bradford – $160,000

David Bunney and wife, Karla Bunney to Yashvant Kumar Baldevbhai Patel and wife, Shilpaben Yashvantkumar Patel – Milan – $329,900

M & H Realty LP to TN Re Holdings, LLC – Trenton – $2,400,000

Farmer Rainier Dyer, LLC to East Burton Properties, LLC – Dyer – $1,725,000

Edwin B. Mitchum to Antone M. Roberts and wife, Jeri L. Bravo – Humboldt – $280,000

Blake Spellings and Kris Bradford to Troy Tall – Milan – $132,900

William A. Horner, III, as Attorney-in-Fact for William A. Horner, Jr., to Randy Allen Thomas – Rutherford – $15,000

Stacey Horner to Tina Kilbride – Trenton – $40,000

Timothy R. Rainey to Sarah Taylor Marie Allmon and husband, Brandon Louis Allmon – Milan – $190,000

C And D Partners to 550 Gulf Line Investors, LLC – Trenton – $6,000,000

Wesley Rodgers and wife, Anna Rodgers to Timothy Rinks – Humboldt – $165,000

Marcus Lynn Warren and Ollie Dean Lifsey to Hoover Properties, LLC – Milan – $25,000

Jerry Faulkner to Rosario Dibenedetto and wife, Anna Dibenedetto – Dyer – $25,000

Tom Witherspoon to Christopher Lackey and wife, Michelle Lackey – Trenton – $60,000

Billy G. Hays and wife, Mary A. Hays to Tommy Knight and wife, Sandra Knight – Milan – $3,000

Timothy A. Davidson and wife, Lauren Davidson to Matthew D. Salewsky and wife, Lauren Salewsky – Medina – $337,300

Lois Arrington and Ruel Devon Arrington to Dale Seavers and Ashley Seavers – Milan – $20,000

John A. Jobst and wife, Jean C. Jobst to Taylor Paterson and wife, Rebecca Paterson – Milan – $250,000

David Bunney and wife, Karla Bunney to John Jobst and wife, Jean C. Jobst – Milan – $329,900

Danny Ray Grooms to Richard Hopkins – Trenton – $7,000

John R. Easley to Richard Hopkins – Milan – $50,000

Charles Alexander and Jesse Alexander to Robert J. Fluck and wife, Jonesa L. Fluck, a/k/a Joni L. Fluck, Gibson – $75,000

Shelby Jean Scott to Matthew Matheny – Medina – $105,000

MBA Properties, TN, LLC to Daniel Thomas Roberts and wife, Jennifer Leann Roberts – Trenton – $53,000

Joshua David Nelson to RWR Hunting Club, LLC – 6th CD of Gibson County – $220,000

Terry J. Hickerson and wife, Tamara D. Hickerson to John T. Glenn-Hoekstra and wife, Heather Glenn- Hoekstra – Trenton – $189,000

Charles Diller and wife, Dorcas Diller to Steven Yoder and wife, Barbara Yoder – Bradford – $150,000

Michael Alan Pflueger and Rita Jean Stacey to Zachary T. Mills – Humboldt – $165,000

Santiago Ismael Quisque Lajuj and Elena Primero Raymundo to Devon Carman and wife, Amanda K. Evan – Trenton – $132,000

Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Grant T. Taylor and wife, Karlee N. Taylor – Medina – $329,900

Betty Ann Goodman Burress, personally and individually, and Betty Ann Goodman Burress, personal representative of the Estate of John W. Goodman, to Adan Hernandez and wife, Abigail Hernandez – Trenton – $69,000

Charles S. Clark and wife, Kimberly Clark to Andrew James Martinez and Deidre Christine Martinez – Dyer – $469,000

Robert Fluck to Marcia Jo Frazier – Medina – $404,500

Clark Family Holdings, LLC to William Randolph Bridges and wife, Betty Maldonado – Medina – $344,900

Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Anthony Miller and wife, Rose Miller – Medina – $526,457

Christin R. Miller to Audrey R. Neumann and husband, David Neumann – Medina – $435,000

Rickie D. Carson and Jeffrey A. Carson, as Trustees of the Carson Family Trust, to Robert Moore and Stephanie Moore – Dyer – $185,000

Roberta O. Yancey to Marvin Ramey – Trenton – $210,000

KOKA Development, LLC to Clark Family Holdings, LLC – Lot 334 – Medina – $35,000

KOKA Development, LLC to Clark Family Holdings, LLC – Lot 335 – Medina – $35,000

Kevin Gildea and wife, Lisa Gildea to Taylor Michelle Hilliard – Medina – $359,900

KOKA Development, LLC to Clark Family Holdings, LLC – Medina – $55,000

Fifth Third Bank, National Association to David Moore Investments, LLC – Trenton – $60,200

Timothy E. Marbury and wife, Rhonda J. Marbury to Justin Drake – Medina – $205,000