Your Right to Know
Police Report
Information listed in the Humboldt Police Report is obtained from the Humboldt Police Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.
The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from 10/03/2022 through 10/09/2022:
James Edward Dabbs, W/M, 43, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: October 4, 2022, Imperial Apts; Charges: violation of order of protection. Arresting officer: Ptl Barr.
James Kenneth Levingston, B/M, 61, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: October 9, 2022, Vine; Charges: public intoxication. Arresting officer: Ptl Hodge.
Brayan Fernando Martinez, H/M, 22, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: October 8, 2022, Bailey Park; Charges: driving without a license, driving under the influence, financial responsibility law, violation open container. Arresting officer: Ptl Kesterson.
Derrick Antione Posey, B/M, 29, of Selma, Al; Arrest date and location: October 3, 2022, Short St; Charges: aggravated assault. Arresting officer: Ptl Douglas.
Sheriff’s Report
The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for 10/03/2022 through 10/09/2022:
Barbara Allison Canady, W/F, 30- capias.
Justin Ryan Carter, W/M, 35- burglary other than habitat or non-public building, theft of property, evading arrest.
Marquavius Contrail Cunningham, B/M, 23- violation of probation.
Joseph Levar Emery, B/M, 43- unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of a firearm-domestic violence related.
Lesenda Malana Gregory, W/F, 32- capias.
Jeffrey Stephen Hall, W/M, 38- attachment order.
Steven Anthony Hamman, W/M, 55- violation of probation.
Angie Michelle Heathcott, W/F, 45- attachment order.
Gregory Maurice McClinton, B/M, 36- aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, firearm use in association with dangerous felonies, violation of probation, first degree murder, evading arrest, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm-domestic violence related.
Thomas Lee Miller, W/M, 55- violation of probation.
Tekisha May Moffitt, B/F, 40- contempt of court.
Selena M. Scarbrough, W/F, 25- harassment verbal threat.
Jennifer Reed Sims, W/F, 39- capias.
Karen Jo Turnbow, W/F, 40- harassment verbal threat.
Deven Rae Mutter, W/M, 20- capias.
James Edward Dabbs, W/M, 43- violation of order of protection/restraining order.
Brayan Flores Martinez, W/M, 22- driving under the influence first offense, failure to provide proof of insurance, driving without a license.
Derrick Posey Jr, B/M, 29- aggravated assault.
Justin Ryan Carter, W/M, 35- theft of property, vandalism.
Clay Parkins Elliott, W/M, 26- aggravated burglary.
Jeffrey Stephen Hall, W/M, 38- capias, violation of probation.
Nicholas Bartholomew Sadler, W/M, 31- domestic assault.
Timothy Lee Williams, B/M, 56- violation of probation, knowingly falsify sex offender registry, attachment order.
Terry Lee Buckingham, W/M, 57- driving under the influence, driving on revoked/suspended license, speeding.
Daniel Cody Boone, W/M, 47- violation of probation.
Jada Nichole Balentine, W/F, 26- altering/falsifying or forging auto titles or assignment of plates.
Tyler Lewis Flores, W/M, 29- serving time.
Crystal Kay Hensley, W/F, 44- attachment order.
Terry Scott Nichols, W/M, 36- rape.
Andrew Allen Ayers, W/M, 38- weekender.
Hillary Juanita Ernest, W/F, 31- weekender.
Michael Aaron Patrick, B/M, 55- weekender.
Charles Maurice Sinclair, B/M, 32- weekender.
Marriages
Brian Alan Thomas of Trenton and Brittany Suzanne Kinyoun of Trenton
Kaitlyn Macenzie Ross of Madison, MS and Thomas Baker Norsworthy of Madison, MS
Jacob Casey Gordon of Lavinia and Kristin Festina Lange of Lavinia
Steven Glen Ledbetter, Jr. of Bradford and Hailey Elizabeth Drew of Bradford
Nicholas Andrew Pirtle of Humboldt and LaQuasha Renee Dickerson of Humboldt
Divorces
Phyllis Ferrell vs Phillip Ferrell
Carolyn Mays vs Mardwell Mays
Jordan Gregory Polk vs Kimberly E. Polk
Robert Gerard Nooniy vs Amporn Nooniy
Kristina Petty vs Justin Petty
Eddie Thomas vs Reda Thomas
Humboldt Court Report
General Sessions
Aniya Lee – reckless driving, implied consent
Elton Hayman – driving without DL, financial responsibility
Brandon Woods – reckless driving
Shannon Cadet – simple possession of Schedule VI, driving without DL
Michael McCoy – DUI
Joseph Byrd – contempt of court
Sarah Avent – simple possession casual exchange
Michael Jones – theft under $1,000, simple possession of Schedule II meth
Candice Whitlock – simple possession of Schedule II meth
Brett Parker – simple possession casual exchange Schedule II meth, contempt of court
Kevin Gordon – evading arrest
Cameron Pierce – simple possession of Schedule VI
Raymond Ross – simple possession of Schedule VI
Keith Pluckett – simple possession of marijuana
Nicholas Sinclair – simple possession of cocaine, driving on revoked DL
Rachel Nicole McMinn – driving on suspended DL
Olivia Marie Pankey – underage DWI
Harold Clough – possession of drug paraphernalia
Jonathan Parker – simple possession of Schedule IV
William Duncan – public intoxication
Samuel F. Dacus – possession of controlled substance analogue, driving on suspended DL (4th)
Christa Dodd – aggravated burglary habitual, theft up to $1,000, vandalism up to $1,000, joyriding
Douglas Ray Patterson – contempt of court
Mark Wise – driving on roadway lanes, driving on revoked license (2nd), possession of drug paraphernalia, simple possession Schedule V
Tobias Hodge – burglary, theft up to $1,000, vandalism up to $1,000
Octavious Olandis Morris – driving on revoked DL
Marquisa Turner – obstruction of process
Adam Ballentine – possession of drug paraphernalia
Voskosty Smith – driving without DL
Jasmine Smith – public intoxication
Sabrina Renee Porter – driving without DL
Ryiehesia Holliday – driving without DL
Deborah Jones – possession of drug paraphernalia
Charles Sinclair – DUI, simple possession of Schedule VI
Terry Buckingham – simple possession of meth
Kevin McMinn – joyriding
Lori Robertson – simple possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia
Dorothy Beasley – simple assault
Jose Garcia – driving on revoked DL, open container
James Orr – domestic assault
Makylon Adkisson – simple possession of Schedule VI
Kenneth Michael Phillips – DUI, driving on revoked DL
Albert Adams – simple possession of Schedule II
Vinnie Lee Thomas – resisting arrest
Sinatra Luster – registration expired, DUI, implied consent
Civil
Matt Chapman vs Mark Parker
Matt Chapman vs Crystal Crawford
Navy Federal Credit Union vs Brenda Bell
Midland Credit Management Inc vs Chad Brown
Jesse Siddell vs Lawanda McCarey
Darrell or Diane Reaves vs Taylor Dickerson
Mariner Finance LLC vs Brandy Ring
Trenton Court Report
General Sessions
Cayden B. Gravette – assault, reckless endangerment, theft under $1,000
Rico Davis – evading arrest (2 counts)
Monquez William – simple possession marijuana
Kimberly Sean Nelson – reckless driving
Rhiannon Easley – defendant bound over to GC Grand Jury after waiving preliminary hearing
James R. Newman – driving on revoked license (due to DUI)
Kristina Frye – DUI – 1st offense
Hillary Ernest aka Hillary Riggins – DUI – 1st offense
Timothy Hutcherson – driving on suspended, financial responsibility, registration violation
David E. Ballard – defendant bound over to GC Grand Jury after waiving preliminary hearing
James Johnstone – defendant bound over to GC Grand Jury after waiving preliminary hearing
John Scott Bushart – DUI – 3rd offense
Jamarland Marsh – defendant bound over to GC Grand Jury after waiving preliminary hearing
Tracy Bryant – driving without a license
Roxanne Lee Young – DUI – 1st offense
Clol’e Bolin – driving without a license
Matthew Shoemaker – defendant bound over to GC Grand Jury after waiving preliminary hearing
Kristy Lynn Vanalstine – driving without a license
Joshua L. Owens – simple poss. Schedule VII
Ashley Marie Hunt – driving without a license
Antonio K. Brooks – DUI – 1st offense
Brandy L. Adams – simple possession Schedule II (meth), possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia
Joshua Gray – public intoxication
Mark Hauke – driving while license revoked, due to DUI
Dale Godwin Jr. – simple possession Schedule VI
Alice Allen – driving while license suspended, multiple
Derrick D. Gray II – driving without a license
Beverly A. Cole – driving on revoked license, criminal impersonation
Krystal Reese – driving while license suspended
Cabreshia Shane – driving while license suspended
Jessie Rodgers – driving while license suspended
James Cloar – possession of firearm – domestic violence
Bradley Barham – driving on revoked license
Jagar Gibson – simple possession Schedule VI
Keith Higgins – driving on suspended license
Terrence Sylvester Elam – DUI – 1st offense
Paula Roberts – driving without a license
James Brogdon – driving on revoked license – 2nd offense
Jonathan Brogdon – driving without a license
Leonard C. Cox – driving while license revoked
Kylen Pettigrew – defendant bound over to GC Grand Jury after waiving preliminary hearing
Real Estate Transfers
Alan Oliver and wife, Shelia Oliver to Steve Miller and wife, Alice Miller – Milan – $7,000
Wanda K. Maples, Trustee of the Wanda K. Maples Trust, to Gaylon Dale Holland, Sr. and wife, Shawna Holland – Milan – $149,500
Ronald Meeker and Marilyn Diaz to Brian Moss – Medina – $250,000
Graves Children’s Trust created by James T. Graves, Sr. Living Trust, by J. Talton Graves, Jr. as Co-Trustee, to Zachary Carroll and wife, Kristina Carroll – Humboldt – $70,000
Linda Rickman to Ethan Bowers and wife, Marla Bowers – Humboldt – $460,000
Barry Allen Construction, LLC to Wanda K. Maples, Shannon B. Jordan and Kenneth Jordan – Milan – $317,975
Patrick G. Murphy and wife, Debbie N. Murphy to Johnny Hill, Jr. – Medina – $295,000
Melody Caldwell and Stacy Drew to Phillip Dang and wife, Thantrang Bach Nguyen and Tuan Nguyen and wife, Khanmy Hoang Pham – Bradford – $76,000
Susan D. Adams to Tyler W. Nelson and wife, Shelby Nelson – Milan – $221,000
Jones Companies, LLC to 550 Gulf Line Investors. LLC – Humboldt – $2,350,000
Michael Joseph Rau and wife, Sue Ann Rau to Jeramy Eberst and wife, Jessica Eberst – Medina – $479,000
Brian Moss to Gina Ellison – Humboldt – $126,000
Richard Dwayne Hinson, as Attorney-in-Fact for Martha Ray Hinson, to Zachery L. Dabbs and wife, Kristen M. Dabbs – Trenton – $288,000
Jeremy Brooks and Lavora Brooks to Lauren Blackwell – Dyer – $20,000
J Brooks Rental Properties to Lauren Blackwell – Trenton – $25,000
Ra’Sheda Wright and Jeremy Brooks to Lauren Blackwell – Dyer – $10,000
Kimberly Evans and Daniel Evans, by and through his Attorney-in-Fact Kimberly Evans, to John Michael Morris and wife, Elizabeth Morris – Humboldt – $140,000
Ben David Belew and wife, Martha Jane Belew to Roger Smith and Kyle Pearson – Milan – $30,000
Brad Davis and wife, Julie Davis to Elizabeth Bowman and husband, David Bowman – Milan – $179,900
Eric H. Partee and wife, Angela L. Partee to Alpha Investment Holdings, LLC – Bradford – $325,000
Forged Investments, LLC to Roger H. Mosier and Jerry G. Ward – 9th and 10th CDs of Gibson County and 9th CD of Weakley County – $815,000
Glinda Crossnoe, f/k/a Wilson, to Cherie Kelley and husband, Jason Kelley – Trenton – $158,500
James Edwin Norman to Quentin Belmont – Dyer – $25,000
Lori K. Smith to Glenn E. Harralston and wife, Cheryl Harralston – Milan – $259,900
James E. Chartrand to Emma Kendrick and Sherwin Moore – Humboldt – $148,000
Lynda Diane Renfro to Mary Flynn – Trenton – $125,000
Herman Jones and wife, Julia M. Jones to Lanten Investments, LLC – Trenton – $41,000
Joe A. Tidwell and wife, Ann R. Tidwell to Michael L. Lewis – Rutherford – $400,000
Scot Holloway to Levi P. Gray – Medina – $203,500
Clark Family Holdings, LLC to James Louis Brasfield and wife, Whitney Paige Brasfield – Medina – $429,900
Travis E. Hendrix to Brian Phillips – Dyer – $124,900
Norman D. Pullen, Jr. to Kathy Jones, Virgil T. Jones and Mary Jane Jones – Milan – $150,000
Faye Edwards to Keith A. Runyon and wife, Lorina A. Runyon – Medina – $395,275
Keith A. Runyon and wife, Lorina A. Runyon to David Ray Graves – Medina – $329,900
American Legion Post 118, Milan to Sherrell Lee Davidson – Milan – $7,000
Kenneth Bailey and wife, Fay Bailey to Jeremy Scott Workman – Kenton – $59,900
Daniel Castelan to Kevin D. Smith – Milan – $202,000
Silverio Russo to Jeffrey A. Wilcox and wife, Janice M. Wilcox – Milan – $121,900
Bettye Duncan to Bradley E. Scruggs and wife, Mary D. Scruggs – Humboldt – $67,500
Bobby L. Sikes, Lee Ann Sikes and Lee Jay Sikes to Forked Deer Company, LLC – Dyersburg – $250,000
Bobby L. Sikes and wife, Lee Ann Sikes to Forked Deer Company, LLC – 8th CD of Gibson County and 8th CD of Dyer County – $5,130,000
Samaritans Road, LLC to Tera G. Manning – Trenton – $351,000
Erick P. Nilsson and wife, Kate R. Nilsson to Lynda Diane Renfro – Humboldt – $58,500
Marvin K. Sikes and wife, Carol Sikes to Raymond Parker – Humboldt – $10,000
Michael Todd Pyles and Janice Hancock to Hope Hill Properties, LLC – Milan – $200,000
Anthony Keith West and Dillon K. West to Kenneth Brooks and wife, Brandy Brooks – Milan – $19,500
Gerald Brewer to Misty Sanchez – Dyer – $75,000
Cathey M. Jones to Gerry Brittain and wife, Karen Brittain – Humboldt, $32,500
Joy Potter Fowler to Amy Marie Murphree – Milan – $63,500
Ed Norman and Lynn Arnold to Beacon Investment Group, LLC – Trenton – $60,000
Kathryn McCord Tucker and Nancy McCord Derivaux to Tommy Gaters, Jr. and wife, Sherri Lisa Gaters – Humboldt – $700,000
Arthur S. Ridgway and wife, Aileen A. Ridgway to Jeffrey D. Koch and wife, Sharon P. Koch – Humboldt – $350,000
Alpha Investments, LLC to KJB Properties, LLC – Trenton and Dyer – $107,000
Lynda Climer to Jesus Mirelas Landeros and Heron Mireles Salcedo – Humboldt – $39,000
Alpha Investment Holdings, LLC to Shane Kopp and wife, Judith Kopp – Bradford – $255,000
Jeremy Miller to Mark Cruse and wife, Jada Cruse – Dyer – $20,000
Troy Nelson and David Ferguson to Troy Nelson and wife, Slater Nelson – Dyer – $70,000
Marvin Ramey and wife, Shirley Ramey to Eric Partee and wife, Angie Partee – 17th CD of Gibson County and 2nd CD of Carroll County – $525,000
Patrick McHale and wife, Mary Alice McHale to Robert D. Hopper and Courtney A. Hopper – Milan – $55,000
Jane Lear, Patrick Vick, Lori Rodman, Rachel Williams, Kyle Todd and Kimberly Shilkuski to Steele Brothers, Inc. – Bradford – $6,160
Robert Tyree Patrick and wife, Deborah D. Patrick to Virgil S. Coleman – Medina – $16,000
Alpha Investment Holdings, LLC to Steele Bros. Corp., Inc. – Bradford – $160,000
David Bunney and wife, Karla Bunney to Yashvant Kumar Baldevbhai Patel and wife, Shilpaben Yashvantkumar Patel – Milan – $329,900
M & H Realty LP to TN Re Holdings, LLC – Trenton – $2,400,000
Farmer Rainier Dyer, LLC to East Burton Properties, LLC – Dyer – $1,725,000
Edwin B. Mitchum to Antone M. Roberts and wife, Jeri L. Bravo – Humboldt – $280,000
Blake Spellings and Kris Bradford to Troy Tall – Milan – $132,900
William A. Horner, III, as Attorney-in-Fact for William A. Horner, Jr., to Randy Allen Thomas – Rutherford – $15,000
Stacey Horner to Tina Kilbride – Trenton – $40,000
Timothy R. Rainey to Sarah Taylor Marie Allmon and husband, Brandon Louis Allmon – Milan – $190,000
C And D Partners to 550 Gulf Line Investors, LLC – Trenton – $6,000,000
Wesley Rodgers and wife, Anna Rodgers to Timothy Rinks – Humboldt – $165,000
Marcus Lynn Warren and Ollie Dean Lifsey to Hoover Properties, LLC – Milan – $25,000
Jerry Faulkner to Rosario Dibenedetto and wife, Anna Dibenedetto – Dyer – $25,000
Tom Witherspoon to Christopher Lackey and wife, Michelle Lackey – Trenton – $60,000
Billy G. Hays and wife, Mary A. Hays to Tommy Knight and wife, Sandra Knight – Milan – $3,000
Timothy A. Davidson and wife, Lauren Davidson to Matthew D. Salewsky and wife, Lauren Salewsky – Medina – $337,300
Lois Arrington and Ruel Devon Arrington to Dale Seavers and Ashley Seavers – Milan – $20,000
John A. Jobst and wife, Jean C. Jobst to Taylor Paterson and wife, Rebecca Paterson – Milan – $250,000
David Bunney and wife, Karla Bunney to John Jobst and wife, Jean C. Jobst – Milan – $329,900
Danny Ray Grooms to Richard Hopkins – Trenton – $7,000
John R. Easley to Richard Hopkins – Milan – $50,000
Charles Alexander and Jesse Alexander to Robert J. Fluck and wife, Jonesa L. Fluck, a/k/a Joni L. Fluck, Gibson – $75,000
Shelby Jean Scott to Matthew Matheny – Medina – $105,000
MBA Properties, TN, LLC to Daniel Thomas Roberts and wife, Jennifer Leann Roberts – Trenton – $53,000
Joshua David Nelson to RWR Hunting Club, LLC – 6th CD of Gibson County – $220,000
Terry J. Hickerson and wife, Tamara D. Hickerson to John T. Glenn-Hoekstra and wife, Heather Glenn- Hoekstra – Trenton – $189,000
Charles Diller and wife, Dorcas Diller to Steven Yoder and wife, Barbara Yoder – Bradford – $150,000
Michael Alan Pflueger and Rita Jean Stacey to Zachary T. Mills – Humboldt – $165,000
Santiago Ismael Quisque Lajuj and Elena Primero Raymundo to Devon Carman and wife, Amanda K. Evan – Trenton – $132,000
Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Grant T. Taylor and wife, Karlee N. Taylor – Medina – $329,900
Betty Ann Goodman Burress, personally and individually, and Betty Ann Goodman Burress, personal representative of the Estate of John W. Goodman, to Adan Hernandez and wife, Abigail Hernandez – Trenton – $69,000
Charles S. Clark and wife, Kimberly Clark to Andrew James Martinez and Deidre Christine Martinez – Dyer – $469,000
Robert Fluck to Marcia Jo Frazier – Medina – $404,500
Clark Family Holdings, LLC to William Randolph Bridges and wife, Betty Maldonado – Medina – $344,900
Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Anthony Miller and wife, Rose Miller – Medina – $526,457
Christin R. Miller to Audrey R. Neumann and husband, David Neumann – Medina – $435,000
Rickie D. Carson and Jeffrey A. Carson, as Trustees of the Carson Family Trust, to Robert Moore and Stephanie Moore – Dyer – $185,000
Roberta O. Yancey to Marvin Ramey – Trenton – $210,000
KOKA Development, LLC to Clark Family Holdings, LLC – Lot 334 – Medina – $35,000
KOKA Development, LLC to Clark Family Holdings, LLC – Lot 335 – Medina – $35,000
Kevin Gildea and wife, Lisa Gildea to Taylor Michelle Hilliard – Medina – $359,900
KOKA Development, LLC to Clark Family Holdings, LLC – Medina – $55,000
Fifth Third Bank, National Association to David Moore Investments, LLC – Trenton – $60,200
Timothy E. Marbury and wife, Rhonda J. Marbury to Justin Drake – Medina – $205,000