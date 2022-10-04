Your Right to Know

Police Report

Information listed in the Humboldt Police Report is obtained from the Humboldt Police Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from 9/26/2022 through 10/02/2022:

Malik Devon Cox, B/M, 20, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: October 1, 2022, Bledsoe; Charges: stalking, indecent exposure. Arresting officer: Lt Inv Williams.

Tenesha Lynette Crump, B/F, 35, of Memphis; Arrest date and location: September 28, 2022, East End Dr; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license. Arresting officer: Sgt Fleming.

Williams Xavier Harris, B/M, 34, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: September 28, 2022, Fawn Ridge Cove; Charges: aggravated assault. Arresting officer: Ptl Kesterson.

Roy Milton Mathis, B/M, 59, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: October 1, 2022, Stigall and Hadley; Charges: speeding, driving under the influence, violation implied consent law, driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, possession of drug paraphernalia, reckless driving, reckless endangerment, domestic assault, violation open container. Arresting officer: Ptl Douglas.

Gerald Francis Warnecke, W/F, 83, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: September 27, 2022, HPD; Charges: sexual offender registration violation. Arresting officer: Sgt Wilson.

Sheriff’s Report

Information listed in the Gibson County Sheriff’s Report is obtained from the Gibson County Sheriff’s Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for 9/26/2022 through 10/02/2022:

Danny W. Goad, W/M, 65- burglary, criminal trespass, public intoxication.

Jesse Tyler Baker, W/M, 27- vandalism, tampering with or fabricating evidence/destruction of evidence, manufacture/delivery/sale or possession of methamphetamines, violation of probation.

Steve Curtis Comer, W/M, 51- violation of probation.

Latonya Antoinette Croom, B/F, 52- capias, resisting stop/frisk/halt/arrest or search (non-violent), driving on revoked/suspended license.

Donna Faye Curtis, W/F, 63- domestic assault.

Chadwick Earl Dickerson, W/M, 51- capias.

Patrick Hampton, B/M, 23- court.

Tamisha T. Hobson, B/F, 38- vandalism.

Linda Sue Hood, W/F, 40- capias.

Jasmine Elexus Horne, B/F, 24- capias.

Scotty Wayne Kimble, W/M, 32- capias.

Tony Dewayne Montgomery, W/M, 56- attachment order.

Lannie Joe Mosier, W/M, 39- capias.

Laquice Annette Newbill, B/F, 45- violation of probation.

Joshua Quavon Newhouse-Owens, B/M, 26- violation of probation.

Gary Bernard Patrick, B/M, 51- capias, burglary other than habitat or non-public building, theft of property, violation of probation.

Wilmar Leonias Roblero-Hernandez, W/M, 29- public intoxication.

Brian Alan Thomas, W/M, 38- hold for other agency.

Melvin Dar’Tavious Tyson, B/M, 22- violation of probation.

Anthony Dalton Young, W/M, 29- violation of probation.

Nicole Marie Cornforth, W/F, 31- criminal trespass, disorderly conduct, bond revoked.

Danny Creno Curtis, W/M, 65- domestic assault.

Amanda Clare Dunbar, W/F, 37- manufacture/delivery/sale or possession of methamphetamines, speeding.

Bladen Malachi Hankins, W/M, (16 years old being charged as an adult)- attempted murder, reckless endangerment, theft of property, aggravated burglary, evading arrest, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm-domestic violence related.

Malik Devon Cox, B/M, 20- stalking, unlawful exposure with intent to cause emotional distress.

Tenesha Lynette Crump, B/F, 36- driving on revoked/suspended license.

William Xavier Harris, B/M, 34- aggravated assault.

Roy Milton Mathis, B/M, 59- reckless endangerment, domestic assault, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities, reckless driving, driving under the influence first offense, violation of implied consent law, open container law, driving on revoked/suspended license, speeding.

Gary Bernard Patrick, B/M, 51- tampering with or fabricating evidence/destruction of evidence, resisting stop/frisk/halt/arrest or search (non-violent).

Gerald Francis Warnecke, W/M, 83- knowingly falsify sex offender registry.

Jarvis Kentrell Degraffreed, B/M, 35- failure to provide proof of insurance, driving on revoked/suspended license, speeding.

Ryan Joel Pigg, W/M, 35- burglary other than habitat or non-public building, public intoxication.

Julieanne Powers, W/F, 37- reckless endangerment, resisting stop/frisk/halt/arrest or search (non-violent), driving on revoked/suspended license, speeding, attachment order.

Fred Tyler Taylor, B/M, 49- driving under the influence first offense, violation of implied consent law, open container law, violation of motor vehicle ignition interlock device, driving on revoked/suspended license.

Kevin Ray Courtright, W/M, 48- driving on revoked/suspended license, speeding.

Eduardo Ramiro, W/M, 21- driving on revoked/suspended license.

Olivia Marie Brooke Thompson, W/F, 30- weekender.

Brandy Lynn Adams, W/F, 44- weekender.

Vantedius Lunorise Beasley, B/M, 37- weekender.

James Earl Brogdon, W/M, 33- weekender.

Antonio Kevon Brooks, B/M, 28- weekender.

Jose Luis Garcia-Rubio, W/M, 24- weekender.

Joshua Ryan Leaver, W/M, 32- weekender.

Michael John Miller, W/M, 43- weekender.

Roxanne Lee Young, W/F, 52- weekender.

Marriages

Aaron Taylor Pierce of Dyer and Madison Faith Ellis of Dyer

Isaiah Solis Huerta, Jr. of Milan and Janet Lynn Landrum Clark of Milan

Kelvin Joel Redus of Crete, Illinois and Jeanette Lopez Sanchez of Leesburg, Indiana

Michael Ethan Jackson of Milan and Catherine Holland Shirk of Milan

Miguel Angel Mendez Vazquez of Kenton and Anna Kate Lovell of Dyer

Jacob Wayne Bingham of Rutherford and Halie Leora Hamm of Rutherford

Divorces

Dennis Howard Longmire vs. Amanda Dawn French Longmire

Anthony Lee Birmingham vs. Brandi Carson

Tiffany Danielle Mitchell vs. Craig Robert Mitchell

Bradley Scot Draper vs. Sheri Lynn Draper

Michael Edward Goodwin vs. Dainese M. Goodwin

Bobbi Sharp Barker vs. Joseph M. Barker

Brittany Joann Launsby vs. Wayne Henry Launsby

James Ryan Pimentel vs. Tristan Pimentel

Jessica Cody Alexander vs. Darin Wayne Alexander

Building Permits

Matthew Abbott, 271 Poplar Corner Road, Trenton

Juanita Johnson, 169 Johnson Chapel Road, Trenton

Jonathan and Whitney Petty, 48 Clarence Campbell Road, Trenton

Timmy Tran, 5 Harmon Arnold Road, Bradford

John O. and Betty Adkins, 90 Daisy Donelson Road, Humboldt

Zachary Carroll, 102 Daisy Donelson Road, Humboldt

Lynn Scott, 1 Lakeview Drive, Trenton

Kelly Giang, 40 Claude McKnight Road, Newbern

Ernie and Emily Turner, 22A EP Smith Road, Trenton

David and Lydia Smith, 227 Gibson Cemetery Road, Humboldt

Joe Ulrich, 338 Pleasant Hill Road, Humboldt

Mike Pruett, 13 Harry King Road, Kenton

Robin and Debra Reed, 125 Tull Road, Kenton

Danny Robertson, 26 Milan Highway, Humboldt

Edmund Alley, 143R Lathan Chapel Road, Medina

Will and Marcie Shivers, 23 Charlie Harris Road, Trenton

Kemberly Strum, 15 Persimmon Grove Road, Trenton

Bob Wilson, 204 South High Street, Trenton