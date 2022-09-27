Your Right to Know

Police Report

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from 9/19/2022 through 9/25/2022:

Marquavius Contrell Cunningham, B/M, 23, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: September 25, 2022, 45 and Viking; Charges: violation of light law, simple possession, unlawful possession of a weapon. Arresting officer: Ptl Douglas.

Samuel Francis Dacus, W/M, 25, of Milan; Arrest date and location: September 23, 2022, S 17th Ave; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, financial responsibility law, synthetic cannabinoids, possession of drug paraphernalia. Arresting officer: Sgt Hill.

Christa Devona Dodd, B/F, 50, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: September 22, 2022, Stop and Shop; Charges: aggravated burglary, vandalism, theft of property, unauthorized use of auto/joyriding. Arresting officer: Lt Williams.

Jacory Tryell Dyson, B/M, 32, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: September 19, 2022, Spangler; Charges: stop sign violation, evading arrest, driving without a license. Arresting officer: Ptl Kesterson.

Kejerrieous Laquoian Fenner, B/M, 18, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: September 21, 2022, N 16th Ave; Charges: rape. Arresting officer: Lt Williams.

Zadetreion Ereek Ferguson, B/M, 24, of Trenton; Arrest date and location: September 21, 2022, HPD; Charges: filing false report. Arresting officer: Lt Rich.

Andrea Nicole Galvan, H/F, 21, of Milan; Arrest date and location: September 23, 2022, S 17th Ave; Charges: manufacturing/delivering/selling or possession of controlled substance analog. Arresting officer: Sgt Hill.

Debra Fay Graves, B/F, 61, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: September 23, 2022, Old Gibson Rd; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: Ptl Bowens.

Tobias Hodge, B/M, 18, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: September 22, 2022, Bledsoe Rd; Charges: theft of property, vandalism, burglary other than habitat or non-public building. Arresting officer: Lt Rich.

Damarcus Jenkins, B/M, 19, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: September 21, 2022, 45 and E Main; Charges: speeding, manufacture/deliver/sell controlled substance, unlawful possession of a weapon. Arresting officer: Ptl Douglas.

Malik Desean Johnson, B/M, 19, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: September 25, 2022, 45 and Viking Drive; Charges: simple possession, unlawful possession of a weapon. Arresting officer: Ptl Douglas.

Wilbert Johnson, B/M, 68, of Trenton; Arrest date and location: September 24, 2022, Mitchell St; Charges: reckless endangerment. Arresting officer: Sgt Wilson.

Joel Stephens Jones, W/M, 65, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: September 19, 2022, 17th Ave.; Charges: driving under the influence, violation open container, violation implied consent law. Arresting officer: Sgt Wade.

Amber Morris, W/F, 34, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: September 20, 2022, Lalatta Lane; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: Sgt Wade.

Larry James Newberry, B/M, 64, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: September 20, 2022, Wall St Grill; Charges: driving under the influence, improper turn. Arresting officer: Ptl Kesterson.

Yosselin Patricia Rodas, H/F, 20, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: September 24, 2022, Mitchell and 20th; Charges: failure to maintain control, driving without a license, violation open container. Arresting officer: Ptl Douglas.

Malik Keyon Sharp, B/M, 19, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: September 21, 2022, 45 and E Main; Charges: manufacture/deliver/sell controlled substance, unlawful possession of a weapon. Arresting officer: Ptl Douglas.

Sheriff’s Report

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for 9/19/2022 through 9/25/2022:

Steven Depaul Epperson, B/M, 37- violation registration law, driving on revoked/suspended license, speeding, violation of probation.

Fred George Sikes, W/M, 77- driving under the influence first offense.

Javaris Kaydreon Kinnie, B/M, 26- hold for other agency.

Samuel Francis Dacus, W/M, 25- unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities, possession of controlled substance analog, failure to provide proof of insurance, driving on revoked/suspended license.

Glenn Franklin Adkins, W/M, 36- violation of probation.

Beverly Ann Cole, W/F, 50- violation of parole, weekender.

Jerry Lynn Cole, W/M, 54- capias.

Bobby Lynn Curtis, W/M, 49- violation of probation.

William Robert Duncan, W/M, 36- attachment order.

Jennifer Marre Forrest, W/F, 32- domestic assault.

Bradley Glenn Fuller, W/M, 53- false reports/statements, resisting stop/frisk/halt/arrest or search (non-violent), driving on revoked/suspended license.

James Albert Green, W/M, 53- capias.

Charle Cobb Griffin, W/M, 42- violation of probation.

Jacquita Evette Ingram, B/F, 31- violation of probation.

Shawn Travis Kelley, W/M, 45- violation of probation.

Octavious Orlandis Morris, B/M, 32- simple possession/casual exchange.

Douglas Ray Patterson, B/M, 33- revocation or suspension of sentence.

Justin Cody Rodgers, W/M, 34- capias, attachment order.

Kevin Dewayne Smith, B/M, 39- capias.

Jerry Lynn Turner III, W/M, 33- domestic assault, capias.

Mark Anthony Wise, B/M, 48- capias.

Gregory Neal Young, W/M, 33- capias.

Steven Edward Crawford, W/M, 30- violation of probation.

Wesley Jay Griffin, W/M, 36- capias.

Kevin Scott Hunt, W/M, 30- domestic assault, interfere with emergency call (911 calls).

Christa Devona Dodd, B/F, 50- theft of property, joyriding, aggravated burglary, vandalism.

Jacory Tryel Dyson, B/M, 32- evading arrest, driving without license, violation stop sign law.

Kejerrieous La’Quoian Fenner, B/M, 18- rape.

Zadetreion Ereek Ferguson, B/M, 24- false reports/statements.

Andrea Nicole Galvan, W/F, 21- possession of controlled substance analog.

Debra Fay Graves, B/F, 61- domestic assault.

Tobias Nikkos Hodge, B/M, 18- burglary other than habitat or non-public building, theft of property, vandalism.

Damarcus Remail Jenkins, B/M, 19- unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm-domestic violence related, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, speeding.

Wilbert Johnson Jr, B/M, 68- reckless endangerment.

Joel Steven Jones, W/M, 66- driving under the influence first offense, violation of implied consent law, open container law.

Amber Michelle Morris, W/F, 35- domestic assault.

Larry James Newberry, B/M, 65- driving under the influence first offense, failure to signal for turn.

Yosselin Patricia Rodas, F, 20- open container law, driving without a license, failure to exercise due care.

Malik Keyon Sharp, B/M, 19- unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm-domestic violence related, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance.

Mark Anthony Wise, B/M, 48- simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities, driving on revoked/suspended license, improper lane usage.

Kristopher Shaun Crabtree, W/M, 34- domestic assault.

Joseph Hunter Cunningham , W/M, 32- capias.

William Robert Duncan, W/M, 36- theft of property shoplifting.

Derek Alan Hilliard, W/M, 36- assault on first responder, theft of property, driving under the influence first offense, failure to provide proof of insurance, driving without license, capias.

Shawn Travis Kelley, W/M, 45- violation of probation.

Dana Lynette Mayo, W/F, 36- criminal simulation.

Sierra Tocarra Smith, B/F, 35- driving under the influence second offense, violation of implied consent law, open container law, driving on revoked/suspended license.

Carla Lee Taylor, B/F, 49- criminal simulation.

Whitney Tara Gilliam, B/F, 34- capias.

Shawn Steven Lovell, W/M, 36- domestic assault, disorderly conduct.

Daniel L. Snow, B/M, 23- aggravated child abuse or neglect (Haley’s Law).

Cornelius Manwells Watson, B/M, 25- capias.

Keith Montell Wilkes, B/M, 41- capias.

Caprice Tyrell Anderson, B/M, 34- capias.

Nicholas Earl Taylor, W/M, 40- assault.

Brandy Lynn Adams, W/F, 44- weekender.

Laricus Antwon Adkisson, B/M, 37- weekender.

Andrew Allen Ayers, W/M, 38- weekender.

Derek Glenn Connell, W/M, 32- weekender.

Joshua Ryan Leaver, W/M, 32- weekender.

Michael Aaron Patrick, B/M, 55- weekender.

Zachary Wade Ward, W/M, 32- weekender.

Marriages

Daniel Bryant Buckingham of Trenton and Mia Cheyenne Tatum of Milan

Jercolby Keyshaun Milan of Kenton and Justyce Bryanna White of Kenton

Trevor Thomas Tipton of Trenton and Jacey Blair Turner of Trenton

Garland Dale Roberson of Bradford and Brittany Lynn Hays of Bradford

Layton Steven Estes of Paducah, Kentucky and Allie Noel Smithson of Kenton

Wesley Jay Griffin of Bradford and Stacey Lynn Brock of Bradford

William Alvin Good of Milan and Charissa Susan Carman of Milan

Kevin Gene Johnson of Bradford and Cindy Rae McAlister of Dresden

Jacob Graves Flippin of Medina and Frances Hays Faulkner McPherson of Medina

James Edward Ryan, III of Medina and Breanna Margaret Dempsey of Medina

Andrew Jason Lewis of Gloucester Point, Virginia and Sarah Janae Miller of Gloucester Point, Virginia

Joshua Martin Fields of Milan and Cate Michael Walter of Bradford

Real Estate Transfers

Richard Neal Williams to Janet Bailey – Humboldt – $50,000

Lyle Swingler to Guadalupe Najera Rodriguez – Humboldt – $159,900

Scott Rabb to Leo Arnold – Trenton – $70,000

Benjamin Frank Taylor to Richard Hopkins – Trenton – $125,000

Betty Cook, Lisa Leggio and Peggy Presley to Douglas Shellenberger Matthew and wife, Candice Lynn Matthew – Bradford – $$104,900

Cody Miles to Dalton Runyan and wife, Kayla Runyan – Bradford – $207,000

Bradley Arnold and wife, Bethany Arnold to Amber Dawn Kennemore and Mark Austin Haskins – Milan – $219,900

Joe Talmadge Campbell to SSE Farms, LLC – 21st CD – $18,500

Tina Needham and Ricky Needham to J. L. Needham and wife, Lisa Needham – Dyer – $1,000

Lamar Whitaker and wife, Tracye Whitaker to Richard Hopkins – Trenton – $45,000

Joan Cartwright, Brenda Hollingsworth, Sherrell Cartwright, David Cartwright and Donna Cartwright to Richard Hopkins – Trenton – $45,000

Manuel L. McKnight to Tiffany Marie Madden and husband, Justin Madden – Humboldt – $103,000

Karen Yearwood George to Mickey Joyce and wife, Jill Joyce – Trenton – $20,000

Richard Allen Merati and wife, Katherine Lynn Merati to Coty Daniel Moore and wife, Sarah Chasity Moore – Milan – $169,900

Royce Bates to Mark Hampton and wife, Delana Hampton – Bradford – $5,500

Jeramy D. Eberst and wife, Jessica M. Eberst to James Darren Tolley and wife, Leah Beth Tolley – Medina – $255,000

Regalado V. Cerrero and wife, Merlyn Lamsin – Medina – $295,000

Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Larry Neal Smyth and wife, Crystal Smyth – Medina – $554,900

Carter Scott McMackin to Don Todd and wife, Kim Todd – Dyer – $160.900

Kathryn Tucker to Xiaoxin Huo – Medina – $145,000

Billy Tippett to Minesh Patel – Trenton – $30,000

Laura Baker, f/k/a Laura Cook, to Victoria Carlayna Perez – Milan – $98,500

William A. Horner, Jr., by William A. Horner, III, as Attorney-in-Fact, to Jason Brown and wife, Shonda Brown – Trenton – 25,000

Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Joshua Lee Bohannon and wife, Chelsea Brook Bohannon – Medina – $344,900

Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Chanel M. Helper-Holland – Medina – $579,900

Joshua Steven Laster and wife, Christy Laster to Andrea Washington – Dyer – $25,000

Robert Fenn to James B. Hopkins – Humboldt – $25,000

Scott Barkley and wife, Sandra Barkley to Timothy King – Milan – $192,000

Jerry W. Walker, Jr. to Chinsong Ma – Humboldt – $120,000

Timothy E. Brook and wife, Robyn L. Brook to George A. Sichta and wife, Karen Sichta – Medina – $430,000

Mark Darren Hardee and wife, Kimberly A. Hardee to Robyn Lynn Brook and husband, Timothy Edward Brook – Medina – $745,000

Thomas L. Manner and Kevin W. Manner to Lynn Arnold – Milan – $160,500

Robert Aaron Stewart to Carl Thoreson and wife, Amber Thoreson – Humboldt – $359,900

Wanda K. Maples and Shannon Jordan to Beth Smith and husband, Christopher Smith – Milan – $175,000

Aaron Blake Davis to Jeannie Bey and husband, Michael J. Bey – Milan – $65,000

Rebecca Jo Maxwell, f/k/a Rebecca Jo Langston, to Justin R. Carr and wife, Jamie M. Carr – Dyer – $75,000

Bradley T. Zill and wife, Amanda M. Zill to Alvin J. Pryor and wife, Martha S. Pryor – Medina – $370,000

Cynthia Bosch Nettle and Michael Glenn Bosch to Thomas E. Fullington and wife, Cathey D. Fullington – Humboldt – $65,000

Tony Jones and wife, Lisa Jones to Kenneth Coday – Rutherford – $15,000

Mary Elaine Hatch Christian and Michael Elvin Hatch to Susan Mathieu and Emily Catherine White – Milan – $106,250

Larry Western to Jeffrey M. Thomas and wife, Tammy L. Thomas – 18th CD – $428,000

B and E Properties to Dabbs Rentals, LLC – Humboldt – $63,000

Scott Twilla and wife, April Twilla to Wisline Medirect and Emmanuela B. Maurat – Milan – $272,000

Douglas J. Akers to Bradley T. Zill and wife, Amanda M. Zill – Milan – $208,000

Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Wayne N. Holmes and wife, Susan Geni Holmes – Medina – $335,617.73

Chad Karnes and wife, Kristine Gibbs-Karnes to Timothy Mays – Humboldt – $234,500

Jason Adkins to Dalton Pierce and Faith Hooper – Rutherford – $120,000

Michael Uselton to Community Ventures, LLC – Humboldt – $15,000

Alvin R. Simmons and wife, Myeshia Simmons to Matthew Ryan Duncan and wife, Nikohlie Duncan – Medina – $384,900

Lynn Arnold to Elise Arnold – Milan – $265,000

Thelma G. Kemp to Jessica Parsley and husband, Austin Parsley – Rutherford – $170,000

Alisha Smith and Lashelle Smith to JDavid Properties, LLC – Humboldt – $41,500

General Shale Brick, Inc. to Hemjag, LLC – Gibson Wells Road – $101,000

Gary Lynn Main and wife, Ladonna Lynn Main to Troy Curry, Jr. and wife, Rachel Keltner Curry – Medina – $310,000

Brian T. Riddle and wife, Kristi J. Riddle to Linda F. Rickman and Kris A. Nilsson – Humboldt – $550,000

Melanie Patterson to Douglas M. Baltz and wife, Malinda A. Baltz – Dyer – $62,000

Virgil Kent Tuck and Marsha Lynn Davis to William Little and wife, Betty Lou Little – Bradford – $72,000

Frank Gerard and wife, Camille Gerard to Alex Ikbariah – Milan – $220,000

Wesley C. Inman and wife, Leah D. Inman to Edward Scott Hannah and wife, Carrie Hannah – Milan – $265,000

Alan Oliver and wife, Shelia Oliver to Steve Miller and wife, Alice Miller – Milan – $7,000

Wanda K. Maples, Trustee of the Wanda K. Maples Trust, to Gaylon Dale Holland, Sr. and wife, Shawna Holland – Milan – $149,500

Ronald Meeker and Marilyn Diaz to Brian Moss – Medina – $250,000

Graves Children’s Trust created by James T. Graves, Sr. Living Trust, by J. Talton Graves, Jr. as Co-Trustee, to Zachary Carroll and wife, Kristina Carroll – Humboldt – $70,000

Linda Rickman to Ethan Bowers and wife, Marla Bowers – Humboldt – $460,000

Barry Allen Construction, LLC to Wanda K. Maples, Shannon B. Jordan and Kenneth Jordan – Milan – $317,975

Patrick G. Murphy and wife, Debbie N. Murphy to Johnny Hill, Jr. – Medina – $295,000

Melody Caldwell and Stacy Drew to Phillip Dang and wife, Thantrang Bach Nguyen and Tuan Nguyen and wife, Khanmy Hoang Pham – Bradford – $76,000

Susan D. Adams to Tyler W. Nelson and wife, Shelby Nelson – Milan – $221,000

Jones Companies, LLC to 550 Gulf Line Investors. LLC – Humboldt – $2,350,000

Michael Joseph Rau and wife, Sue Ann Rau to Jeramy Eberst and wife, Jessica Eberst – Medina – $479,000

Brian Moss to Gina Ellison – Humboldt – $126,000

Richard Dwayne Hinson, as Attorney-in-Fact for Martha Ray Hinson, to Zachery L. Dabbs and wife, Kristen M. Dabbs – Trenton – $288,000

Jeremy Brooks and Lavora Brooks to Lauren Blackwell – Dyer – $20,000

J Brooks Rental Properties to Lauren Blackwell – Trenton – $25,000

Ra’Sheda Wright and Jeremy Brooks to Lauren Blackwell – Dyer – $10,000

Kimberly Evans and Daniel Evans, by and through his Attorney-in-Fact Kimberly Evans, to John Michael Morris and wife, Elizabeth Morris – Humboldt – $140,000

Ben David Belew and wife, Martha Jane Belew to Roger Smith and Kyle Pearson – Milan – $30,000

Brad Davis and wife, Julie Davis to Elizabeth Bowman and husband, David Bowman – Milan – $179,900

Eric H. Partee and wife, Angela L. Partee to Alpha Investment Holdings, LLC – Bradford – $325,000

Forged Investments, LLC to Roger H. Mosier and Jerry G. Ward – 9th and 10th CDs of Gibson County and 9th CD of Weakley County – $815,000

Glinda Crossnoe, f/k/a Wilson, to Cherie Kelley and husband, Jason Kelley – Trenton – $158,500

James Edwin Norman to Quentin Belmont – Dyer – $25,000

Lori K. Smith to Glenn E. Harralston and wife, Cheryl Harralston – Milan – $259,900

James E. Chartrand to Emma Kendrick and Sherwin Moore – Humboldt – $148,000

Lynda Diane Renfro to Mary Flynn – Trenton – $125,000

Herman Jones and wife, Julia M. Jones to Lanten Investments, LLC – Trenton – $41,000

Joe A. Tidwell and wife, Ann R. Tidwell to Michael L. Lewis – Rutherford – $400,000

Scot Holloway to Levi P. Gray – Medina – $203,500

Clark Family Holdings, LLC to James Louis Brasfield and wife, Whitney Paige Brasfield – Medina – $429,900

Travis E. Hendrix to Brian Phillips – Dyer – $124,900

Norman D. Pullen, Jr. to Kathy Jones, Virgil T. Jones and Mary Jane Jones – Milan – $150,000

Faye Edwards to Keith A. Runyon and wife, Lorina A. Runyon – Medina – $395,275

Keith A. Runyon and wife, Lorina A. Runyon to David Ray Graves – Medina – $329,900

American Legion Post 118, Milan to Sherrell Lee Davidson – Milan – $7,000

Kenneth Bailey and wife, Fay Bailey to Jeremy Scott Workman – Kenton – $59,900

Daniel Castelan to Kevin D. Smith – Milan – $202,000

Silverio Russo to Jeffrey A. Wilcox and wife, Janice M. Wilcox – Milan – $121,900

Bettye Duncan to Bradley E. Scruggs and wife, Mary D. Scruggs – Humboldt – $67,500