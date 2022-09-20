Your Right to Know

Police Report

Information listed in the Humboldt Police Report is obtained from the Humboldt Police Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from 8/29/2022 through 9/18/2022:

Keisha Desirae Martin, B/F, 27, of Trenton; Arrest date and location: September 4, 2022, 14th and Mitchell; Charges: stop sign violation, failure to maintain control, driving under the influence, driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, violation open container, violation implied consent law. Arresting officer: Ptl Douglas.

Cameron Tommy Pierce, B/M, 27, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: September 4, 2022, Stop & Shop parking lot; Charges: manufacture/delivery/sell or possession of controlled substance analog, possession of weapon in commission of felony, violation of light law, tampering with or fabricating evidence. Arresting officer: Ptl Bowens.

Sanjuanita Rubio, H/F, 25, of Alamo; Arrest date and location: September 8, 2022, Central Ave; Charges: speeding, manufacture/delivery/sell or possession of controlled substance analog. Arresting officer: Ptl Santiago.

Layne Austin Taylor, W/M, 37, of Milan; Arrest date and location: September 8, 2022, Wal-Mart; Charges: inhaling glue/gas/aerosol. Arresting officer: Ptl Douglas.

Octavious Corderell Thomas, B/M, 24, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: September 4, 2022, Stop & Shop parking lot; Charges: manufacture/deliver/sell or possession of controlled substance analog, possession of drug paraphernalia. Arresting officer: Ptl Bowens.

Albert Jerome Adams, B/M, 23, of Lexington; Arrest date and location: September 14, 2022, ByPass near Auto Zone; Charges: manufacturing/delivering/selling controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, falsification of drug test, picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Sgt Hill.

Daniel Arriaga-Zurita, H/M, 28, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: September 13, 2022, N 23rd; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: Lt Moore.

Jose Rubio Garcia, H/M, 24, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: September 18, 2022, 45 South and Sanders Bluff; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, violation open container, speeding. Arresting officer: Ptl Douglas.

Joe Allen Hancock, W/M, 54, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: September 13, 2022, N 32nd Ave; Charges: financial exploitation of elderly person. Arresting officer: Sgt Wilson.

Danielle Faye Hart, W/F, 39, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: September 15, 2022, N 23rd Ave; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: Ptl Hodge.

Jose D. Oliva-Pecina, H/M, 39, of La Vergne; Arrest date and location: September 18, 2022, Westhaven; Charges: disorderly conduct. Arresting officer: Lt Smith.

Roche O’Brian Perry, B/M, 38, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: September 16, 2022, Wal-Mart; Charges: aggravated burglary, domestic assault, assault, resisting arrest/stop/halt/frisk. Arresting officer: Sgt Wade.

Loukisha Machell Yarbrough, B/F, 49, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: September 13, 2022, Etheridge St; Charges: theft of property. Arresting officer: Lt Rich.

Sheriff’s Report

Information listed in the Gibson County Sheriff’s Report is obtained from the Gibson County Sheriff’s Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for 8/22/2022 through 9/18/2022:

Timothy Wayne Jones, B/M, 59- capias.

Jayla Grace Cook, B/F, 20- manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance.

Joshua Jajuan Glenn, B/M, 23- theft of property, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm-domestic violence related.

Benjamin Jason Grant, W/M, 26- disorderly conduct.

Desman Lamar Green, B/M, 28- theft of property, public intoxication.

Pamela Elaine Grimes, W/F, 34- domestic assault.

Akaya Nichole Holland, W/F, 29- driving under the influence first offense, violation of implied consent law.

Carson Matthew Wray Inman, W/M, 26- theft of property shoplifting.

Aniya Janea Lee, B/F, 21- driving under the influence first offense, violation of implied consent law.

Tracy Annince Mathis, B/F, 51- aggravated assault.

Martez Dequan Mays, B/M, 25- unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm-domestic violence related, simple possession/casual exchange, failure to provide proof of insurance.

Ernest Richard Norvell, W/M, 50- unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm-domestic violence related, simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities, manufacture/delivery/sale or possession of methamphetamines, possession of controlled substance analog.

Mitchell Devon Patrick, B/M, 65- possession of controlled substance analog, driving under the influence first offense, driving on revoked/suspended license, failure to exercise due care.

Derrick Darnell Porter, B/F, 54- driving under the influence first offense, violation of implied consent law.

Voskosity Rayon Smith, B/M, 31- violation of probation, driving on revoked/suspended license, speeding.

Anderson Eduardo Villatoro-Palacious, H/M, 19- driving under the influence first offense, driving without a license.

Brandon Lee Warren, B/M, 39- resisting stop/frisk/halt/arrest or search (non-violent).

Kenneth Michael Phillips, W/M, 42- attachment order.

Matthew Lee Keith, W/M, 44- theft of property.

Kristen Brooke Plunkett, W/F, 28- simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities, improper display of plates, driving on revoked/suspended license.

Morgan Beverly French, W/F, 32- domestic assault.

Joshua David McMillin, W/M, 35- violation of probation

Mary Virginia Mosby, B/F, 58- violation of order of protection/restraining order.

Anthony Dewayne Pennington Jr, B/M, 33- domestic assault, aggravated burglary, criminal trespass, vandalism, evading arrest.

Kenneth Michael Phillips, W/M, 42- violation of probation.

Patsy Jean Thomas, W/F, 34- vandalism, public intoxication.

Jessie E. Rodgers, B/M, 37- driving on revoked/suspended license.

Michael Dawayne Morrow, W/M, 42- contempt of court, driving on revoked/suspended license

Emmanuel Maurice Cannon, B/M, 34- driving on revoked/suspended license.

Jeffrey Lynn Davenport, W/M, 47- domestic assault, failure to appear.

Kimani Touassint Hunt, B/M, 50- driving on revoked/suspended license.

Thomas Brandon Karnes, W/M, 47- violation of order of protection/restraining order.

Zachary David Milstead, W/M, 26- domestic assault.

John Ryan Bozeman, W/M, 47- weekender

Zachary Garrett Laman, W/M, 37- assault.

Joshua R. Leaver, W/M, 32- weekender.

Randall Glenn Mashburn, W/M, 64- weekender.

Andecia Shana Walker, B/F, 30- theft of property.

Kelly Rosan Wright, W/F, 38- hold for other agency.

Bradley Taylor Austin, W/M, 28- weekender

Andrew Allen Ayers, W/M, 38- weekender.

Shawn Michael Barner, W/M, 23- weekender.

Vantedius Lunorise Beasley, B/M, 37- weekender.

James Earl Brogdon, W/M, 33- weekender.

Joe Alan Brown, W/M, 67- serving time.

William Mack Cross IV, W/M, 24- weekender

Carrie Marie Hayes, W/F, 37- weekender

Patrick Ervin Nugent, W/M, 31- weekender.

Michael Aaron Patrick, B/M, 55- weekender.

James Thomas Turner, W/M, 49- weekender.

Natasha Nicole Walker, B/F, 22- weekender.

Larry Darnell Johnson, B/M, 59- hold for other agency.

Diamond Marquies Bradley, B/M, 33- violation of probation.

Benjamin Cole Byrer, W/M, 41- murder second degree.

Harold Ray Clough, W/M, 49- fugitive from justice, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities.

Larry Donnell Estes, B/M, 72- capias.

Joshua Aaron Ivy, W/M, 39- worthless checks.

James Scott Johnstone, W/M, 53- violation of probation.

Collin Michael Lee, B/M, 21- aggravated assault, theft of property-shoplifting.

Michael Lee Manley, W/M, 39- capias.

James Bryant Orr, W/M, 59- domestic assault, interfere with emergency call (911 calls).

Cortney Anthony Pledge, B/M, 36- possession of controlled substance analog, driving under the influence first offense.

Kenneth Wayne Cherry, B/M, 34- violation of probation.

Noah Ethan Ivey, W/M, 27- manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities, falsification of drug test result, driving under the influence first offense, driving on revoked/suspended license.

Chasity Jane Jarrell, W/F, 27- theft of property, forgery, identity theft/use of another’s information, hold for other agency.

Terry Lee Buckingham, W/M, 57- unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities, manufacture/delivery/sale or possession of methamphetamines, failure to provide proof of insurance, driving on revoked/suspended license, speeding.

Jaden Michael Houssel, B/M, 19- burglary other than habitat or non-public building, theft of property.

Jacory Tryel Dyson, B/M, 32- aggravated assault.

Sanjuanita Rubio, W/F, 25- possession of controlled substance analog, speeding.

Layne Austin Taylor, W/M, 37- unlawful inhaling/giving/selling of glue, paint, etc. (huffing).

Katie Nicole Smith, W/F, 24- manufacturing/delivering/selling or possession of controlled substance, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities, driving on revoked/suspended license, improper lane usage.

Bryan Chadwick Clayton, W/M, 53- violation of probation, attachment order.

Thomas Alexander Grace, W/M, 48- violation of protection/restraining order, domestic assault, assault on first responder.

Katelyn Lauren Jones, W/F, 22- domestic assault.

Ladarius Marshun Parram, B/M, 27- violation of probation.

Barry Keith Stephens Jr, W/M, 36- sexual battery by an authority figure, solicitation of person under 18 years of age, solicitation of minor to observe sexual conduct.

Melinda Rachelle Stephens, W/F, 34- sexual battery by an authority figure, solicitation of person under 18 years of age, solicitation of minor to observe sexual conduct.

Chantarra D. Richardson, B/F, 23- simples possession/casual exchange, driving under the influence first offense.

Mark Wayne Springfield, B/M, 38- rape of a child.

Laricus Antwon Adkisson, B/M, 37- weekender.

Derek Glenn Connell, W/M, 31- weekender.

Joshua R. Leaver, W/M, 32- weekender.

Cassandra N. Ross, B/F, 46- disorderly conduct.

Bradley Taylor Austin, W/M, 28- weekender.

Nicholas Graham Baker, W/M, 20- weekender.

Vantedius Lunorise Beasley, B/M, 37- weekender.

Terrance Sylvester Elam, B/M, 48- weekender.

Morgan Lee Murray, W/F, 31- weekender.

Michael Aaron Patrick, B/M, 55- weekender.

Savannah Nicole Powell, W/F, 32- weekender.

Zachary Wade Ward, W/M, 32- weekender.

Bryon Lee Gilliland, W/M, 48- hold for other agency.

Johnathan Blake Parker, W/M, 37- capias, violation of probation, attachment order, capias.

Ashilee Tarrah Doss, W/F, 31- hold for other agency.

Brian Allen Lovell, W/M, 57- domestic assault.

Terrance Marquez Ball, B/M, 26- capias, violation of probation.

Keith Anderson Byrd, W/M, 59- violation of probation.

Elizabeth Cherise Cain, B/F, 43- capias.

Danny Lee Collins, B/M, 54- aggravated rape, aggravated burglary.

Zenas Charise Dunigan, B/F, 33- aggravated assault, aggravated burglary.

Scotty Lyn Fortner, W/M, 55- violation of probation.

Bernita Faye Green, B/F, 53- capias, attachment order.

Herman Harrell Jr, B/M, 60- capias.

Sandy R. Hudson, W/F, 42- aggravated burglary.

Timothy Hutcherson, W/M, 60- capias.

Rapheal Christopher Lewis, B/M, 37- Schedule VI drug violations.

Landon Christopher Moreno, W/M, 18- capias.

Michael Allen Plummer, B/M, 39- manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance.

Zachary Blake Powell, W/M, 29- capias, violation of probation.

Dakota Lane Smith, W/M, 27- capias.

Paul Wesley Vaughn, W/M, 53- attachment order.

Monquez Trayvon Williams, B/M, 19- unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm-domestic violence related, Schedule VI drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license, registration.

Scott Caldwell Woody, W/M, 60- driving under the influence, violation of implied consent law, improper lane usage.

Loukisha Machell Yarbrough, B/F, 49- theft of property.

David Austin Bell, W/M, 27- capias.

Dana Renee Bolton, W/F, 33- capias, harassment (verbal threat).

Robert Daniel Haynes, W/M, 32- violation of probation.

Teddy Wayne Morgan, W/M, 30- attachment order.

Johnny Phillip Reed, W/M, 60- aggravated assault.

Albert Jerone Adams, B/M, 23- manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities, falsification of drug test result.

Daniel Arriaga-Zurita, W/M, 29- domestic assault.

Joe Allen Hancock, W/M, 54- abuse of elderly or vulnerable adult.

Danielle Faye Hart, W/F, 40- domestic assault.

Roche O’Brian Perry, B/M, 39- assault, domestic assault, aggravated burglary, resisting stop/frisk/halt/arrest or search (non-violent).

Deoabry Lasean Dunlap, B/M, 35- attachment order.

Kevin Lynn Jones, W/M, 34- violation of probation.

Billy Wayne Brewer, W/M, 53- driving under the influence first offense, violation of implied consent law, open container law, driving on revoked/suspended license.

Desirae Michelle Carter, W/F, 37- assault, assault on first responder.

Derek Glenn Connell, W/M, 31- weekender.

Michael Aaron Patrick, B/M, 55- weekender.

Cassandra N. Ross, B/F, 46- assault.

Brandy Lynn Adams, W/F, 44- weekender.

Bradley Taylor Austin, W/M, 28- weekender.

Vantedius Lunorise Beasley, B/M, 37- weekender.

James Earl Brogdon, W/M, 33- weekender.

Mark Alan Hauke, W/M, 34- weekender.

Joshua R. Leaver, W/M, 32- weekender.

Ellen Dixie McAdams, W/F, 38- serving time.

Savannah Nicole Powell, W/F, 32- weekender.

Preston Wade Rainey, W/M, 66- weekender.

Marriages

Patrick Wayne Newman of Milan and Lauren Blair Bivens of Milan

Hunter William White of Rutherford and Chloe Allison Robinson of Rutherford

Harlan Joseph Kosark of Trenton and Elizabeth Ann Trimm Paschall of Trenton

Braden Christopher Morris of Minot, North Dakota and Grace Louise Boddington of Christchurch, New Zealand

Zachery Joseph Barker of Milan and Melanie Brooke Allen of Milan

Wesley Steven Needham of Milan and Caitlin Hope Dickson Nelson of Milan

Nicholas Graham Hopwood of Poplar Bluff, Missouri and Emily Anice Patey of Poplar Bluff, Missouri

Colby Hunter Carey of Medina and Kristen Brooke Dabbs of Medina

Nathan Erik Quast of Kenton and Kaylee Lynn Coffman of Medina

Lee Alan Maxwell of Murfreesboro and Madison Tate Deming of Murfreesboro

Drew Allen Maxey of Milan and Amy Elizabeth Burczak of Milan

Christopher Wayne Rinks of Medina and Gracen Paige Rawdon of Medina

Cody Alan Browning of Milan and Heather Nicole Harmon Hammonds of Milan

Real Estate Transfers

Jeremy Cannon to Jacob Uehling and wife, Rebecca Uehling – Humboldt – $150,000

Richard Brett McCaskill and Richard S. McCaskill to Gerard Voetelink – Milan – $27,000

Christina Bates to Wild Eyed Southern Boys, LLC – Trenton – $20,000

Amber Michelle James to Aaron Hassell and wife, Amber Hassell – Dyer – $123,900

Santos Bolanos and wife, Gricelda Bolanos to Peak Investment Group, LLC – Milan – $3,000

Dennis Parrett, personal representative of the Estate of Achele Parrett to Robert Rohlfs and wife, Angela Rohlfs – Medina – $179,900

Blake Spellings and Kris Bradford to Debra M. Richards – Bradford – $160,000

Morgan Fitzgerald to Kris Bradford and Blake Spellings – Milan – $200,000

Clark Family Holdings, LLC – Michael G. Brice – Medina – $389,900

James L. Goslee to Irene Rochelle Lancaster – Humboldt – $185,000

Jones Companies LTD to The Humboldt Board of Public Utilities – Humboldt – $20,000

Amber Kennemore, f/k/a Amber D. McCaig to Linda Michelle Trask and husband, Steven Edward Trask – Trenton – $ 69,000

Leslie Rahm to Ryan Rahm – Rutherford – $200,000

Alpha Investment Holdings, LLC to Mercedes Crayton and Brittney Lewis – Dyer – $17,000

Christopher Simpson and Hollie Simpson, f/k/a Hollie Butler, to Jose G. Coronado and Maria G. Mata – Medina – $140,000

Alpha Investment Holdings, LLC to Jerry Faulkner – Dyer – $25,000

Charles C. Exum, Administrator for the Estate of Joshua Caine Hayes, to Thomas W. Crandall and wife, Kerry Beth Crandall and Mark T. Owens – Dyer – $82,500

Anthony J. Pisanell to Franklin O. D. Gilliland – Rutherford – $20,000

Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Taylor A. Austin and wife, Amy N. Austin – Medina – $474,900

Zachary Carroll and wife, Kristina Carroll to Jennifer McFarland – Humboldt – $440,000

Melba Crocker to Phillip Crocker – Milan – $200,000

Jason L. Smothers and wife, Angela N. Smothers to Stephanie Rose Gartmann – Humboldt – $140,000

Brent Fonville to Colton Thatcher – Humboldt – $189,900

Terry Tilghman to Jason D. McCall and wife, Monica R. McCall – Kenton – $45,000

Jeff Emerson, Janice Yarbrough, f/k/a Janice Grooms, and Judith Horner to Dustin Glenn Emerson and wife, Beverly Carole Emerson – Rutherford – $70,000

Andrew Cooley to William S. Thornton – Rutherford – $69,000

John Parramore to Hunter W. Crowson and wife, Elizabeth Crowson – Trenton – $331,000

Steven J. Nowell to Jeffery S. Murriel and wife, Carolyn-Cooper Murriel – Trenton – $310,000

Greg Hale to Keith Boyd – Milan – $319,900

Kelly Barron Greathouse to Scott Rabb – Trenton – $150,000

Hunter W. Crowson to Chelsea R. Parker – Humboldt – $179,900

Jeremy Brooks to Midsouth Trust Group – Trenton – $39,750

Charles C. Exum, administrator of the Estate of Josh Hayes and Jeremy D. Hicks, individually, to Charles Martin Bond – Milan – $87,500

Knott Family Rentals, LLC to Matthew Wicker – Bradford – $119,900

Tessa Buckingham to Katlyn Chamberlain – Trenton – $137,000

Patricia Elaine Rowan and husband, Carl Wayne Rowan to Kenneth Fay Bailey and wife, Fay Bailey -Kenton – $372,500

Allan R. Grider and wife, Terry S. Grider to Norman Fowler and wife, Artie L. Fowler – Humboldt – $260,000

Patsy D. Scarbrough to Nehemiah Guinn and wife, Natalie Guinn – Humboldt – $80,000

Stefan A. Duncan and wife, Shara L. Wright, n/k/a Shara Duncan to Benjamin A. Johnson and wife, Emily B. Johnson – Medina – $370,000

KOKA Development, LLC to Clark Family Holdings, LLC – Medina – $50,000

Richard Neal Williams to Matthew Todd Halford – Humboldt – $100,000

Hullum Temple Colored Methodist Episcopal Church to Roy Allen – Rutherford – $50,000

Renee Crum to Steven R. Bugg – Kenton – $9,500

Melissa Ann Reyes and husband, Josue Reyes to Kris Bradford and Blake Spellings – Milan – $169,900

Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Guo Rong Liu and wife, Wen Hui Liu – Medina – $329,900

Paul Owens, II to Candice Mills – Milan – $179,000

Kris Bradford to Krystal Morris and husband, John Caleb Morris – Milan – $173,000

Lee Campbell to Brandon S. Bond – Dyer – $500

Cristina Cabral to Matthew Morris and wife, Angela Morris – Milan – $178,000

Johnny Wise and wife, Louise Wise to Jarvis Northern and wife, Anna Northern – Humboldt – $97,500

KOKA Development, LLC to Clark Family Holdings, LLC – Medina – $55,000

Barbara Hobock to Sandra Montelongo and husband, Marcelo Martinez Sanchez – Humboldt – $142,500

Alpha Investment Holdings, LLC to Derek Yergin and wife, Kennedy G. Yergin – Kenton – $130,000

Richard Neal Williams to Janet Bailey – Humboldt – $50,000

Lyle Swingler to Guadalupe Najera Rodriguez – Humboldt – $159,900

Scott Rabb to Leo Arnold – Trenton – $70,000

Benjamin Frank Taylor to Richard Hopkins – Trenton – $125,000

Betty Cook, Lisa Leggio and Peggy Presley to Douglas Shellenberger Matthew and wife, Candice Lynn Matthew – Bradford – $$104,900

Cody Miles to Dalton Runyan and wife, Kayla Runyan – Bradford – $207,000

Bradley Arnold and wife, Bethany Arnold to Amber Dawn Kennemore and Mark Austin Haskins – Milan – $219,900

Joe Talmadge Campbell to SSE Farms, LLC – 21st CD – $18,500

Tina Needham and Ricky Needham to J. L. Needham and wife, Lisa Needham – Dyer – $1,000

Lamar Whitaker and wife, Tracye Whitaker to Richard Hopkins – Trenton – $45,000

Joan Cartwright, Brenda Hollingsworth, Sherrell Cartwright, David Cartwright and Donna Cartwright to Richard Hopkins – Trenton – $45,000

Manuel L. McKnight to Tiffany Marie Madden and husband, Justin Madden – Humboldt – $103,000

Karen Yearwood George to Mickey Joyce and wife, Jill Joyce – Trenton – $20,000

Richard Allen Merati and wife, Katherine Lynn Merati to Coty Daniel Moore and wife, Sarah Chasity Moore – Milan – $169,900

Royce Bates to Mark Hampton and wife, Delana Hampton – Bradford – $5,500

Jeramy D. Eberst and wife, Jessica M. Eberst to James Darren Tolley and wife, Leah Beth Tolley – Medina – $255,000

Regalado V. Cerrero and wife, Merlyn Lamsin – Medina – $295,000

Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Larry Neal Smyth and wife, Crystal Smyth – Medina – $554,900

Carter Scott McMackin to Don Todd and wife, Kim Todd – Dyer – $160.900

Kathryn Tucker to Xiaoxin Huo – Medina – $145,000

Billy Tippett to Minesh Patel – Trenton – $30,000

Laura Baker, f/k/a Laura Cook, to Victoria Carlayna Perez – Milan – $98,500

William A. Horner, Jr., by William A. Horner, III, as Attorney-in-Fact, to Jason Brown and wife, Shonda Brown – Trenton – 25,000

Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Joshua Lee Bohannon and wife, Chelsea Brook Bohannon – Medina – $344,900

Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Chanel M. Helper-Holland – Medina – $579,900

Joshua Steven Laster and wife, Christy Laster to Andrea Washington – Dyer – $25,000

Robert Fenn to James B. Hopkins – Humboldt – $25,000

Scott Barkley and wife, Sandra Barkley to Timothy King – Milan – $192,000

Jerry W. Walker, Jr. to Chinsong Ma – Humboldt – $120,000

Timothy E. Brook and wife, Robyn L. Brook to George A. Sichta and wife, Karen Sichta – Medina – $430,000

Mark Darren Hardee and wife, Kimberly A. Hardee to Robyn Lynn Brook and husband, Timothy Edward Brook – Medina – $745,000

Thomas L. Manner and Kevin W. Manner to Lynn Arnold – Milan – $160,500

Robert Aaron Stewart to Carl Thoreson and wife, Amber Thoreson – Humboldt – $359,900

Wanda K. Maples and Shannon Jordan to Beth Smith and husband, Christopher Smith – Milan – $175,000

Aaron Blake Davis to Jeannie Bey and husband, Michael J. Bey – Milan – $65,000

Rebecca Jo Maxwell, f/k/a Rebecca Jo Langston, to Justin R. Carr and wife, Jamie M. Carr – Dyer – $75,000

Bradley T. Zill and wife, Amanda M. Zill to Alvin J. Pryor and wife, Martha S. Pryor – Medina – $370,000

Cynthia Bosch Nettle and Michael Glenn Bosch to Thomas E. Fullington and wife, Cathey D. Fullington – Humboldt – $65,000

Tony Jones and wife, Lisa Jones to Kenneth Coday – Rutherford – $15,000

Mary Elaine Hatch Christian and Michael Elvin Hatch to Susan Mathieu and Emily Catherine White – Milan – $106,250

Larry Western to Jeffrey M. Thomas and wife, Tammy L. Thomas – 18th CD – $428,000

B and E Properties to Dabbs Rentals, LLC – Humboldt – $63,000

Scott Twilla and wife, April Twilla to Wisline Medirect and Emmanuela B. Maurat – Milan – $272,000

Douglas J. Akers to Bradley T. Zill and wife, Amanda M. Zill – Milan – $208,000

Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Wayne N. Holmes and wife, Susan Geni Holmes – Medina – $335,617.73

Chad Karnes and wife, Kristine Gibbs-Karnes to Timothy Mays – Humboldt – $234,500

Jason Adkins to Dalton Pierce and Faith Hooper – Rutherford – $120,000

Michael Uselton to Community Ventures, LLC – Humboldt – $15,000

Alvin R. Simmons and wife, Myeshia Simmons to Matthew Ryan Duncan and wife, Nikohlie Duncan – Medina – $384,900

Lynn Arnold to Elise Arnold – Milan – $265,000

Thelma G. Kemp to Jessica Parsley and husband, Austin Parsley – Rutherford – $170,000

Alisha Smith and Lashelle Smith to JDavid Properties, LLC – Humboldt – $41,500

General Shale Brick, Inc. to Hemjag, LLC – Gibson Wells Road – $101,000

Gary Lynn Main and wife, Ladonna Lynn Main to Troy Curry, Jr. and wife, Rachel Keltner Curry – Medina – $310,000

Brian T. Riddle and wife, Kristi J. Riddle to Linda F. Rickman and Kris A. Nilsson – Humboldt – $550,000

Melanie Patterson to Douglas M. Baltz and wife, Malinda A. Baltz – Dyer – $62,000

Virgil Kent Tuck and Marsha Lynn Davis to William Little and wife, Betty Lou Little – Bradford – $72,000

Frank Gerard and wife, Camille Gerard to Alex Ikbariah – Milan – $220,000

Wesley C. Inman and wife, Leah D. Inman to Edward Scott Hannah and wife, Carrie Hannah – Milan – $265,000

Alan Oliver and wife, Shelia Oliver to Steve Miller and wife, Alice Miller – Milan – $7,000

Wanda K. Maples, Trustee of the Wanda K. Maples Trust, to Gaylon Dale Holland, Sr. and wife, Shawna Holland – Milan – $149,500

Ronald Meeker and Marilyn Diaz to Brian Moss – Medina – $250,000

Graves Children’s Trust created by James T. Graves, Sr. Living Trust, by J. Talton Graves, Jr. as Co-Trustee, to Zachary Carroll and wife, Kristina Carroll – Humboldt – $70,000

Linda Rickman to Ethan Bowers and wife, Marla Bowers – Humboldt – $460,000

Barry Allen Construction, LLC to Wanda K. Maples, Shannon B. Jordan and Kenneth Jordan – Milan – $317,975

Patrick G. Murphy and wife, Debbie N. Murphy to Johnny Hill, Jr. – Medina – $295,000

Melody Caldwell and Stacy Drew to Phillip Dang and wife, Thantrang Bach Nguyen and Tuan Nguyen and wife, Khanmy Hoang Pham – Bradford – $76,000

Susan D. Adams to Tyler W. Nelson and wife, Shelby Nelson – Milan – $221,000

Jones Companies, LLC to 550 Gulf Line Investors. LLC – Humboldt – $2,350,000

Michael Joseph Rau and wife, Sue Ann Rau to Jeramy Eberst and wife, Jessica Eberst – Medina – $479,000

Brian Moss to Gina Ellison – Humboldt – $126,000