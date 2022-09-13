Your Right to Know

Police Report

Information listed in the Humboldt Police Report is obtained from the Humboldt Police Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from 8/29/2022 through 9/11/2022:

Anthony Bernard Cartwright, B/M, 34, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: September 3, 2022, N 9th Ave; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Lt Rich.

Jayla Grace Cook, B/F, 20, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: September 3, 2022, N 9th Ave; Charges: manufacture/deliver/sell or possession of controlled substance analog. Arresting officer: Inv Wilson.

Larry Wayne Floyd, B/M, 66, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: September 4, 2022, Front St; Charges: public intoxication, possession of drug paraphernalia. Arresting officer: Ptl Douglas.

Josha Jujuan Glenn, B/M, 23, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: September 3, 2022, N 9th Ave; Charges: unlawful possession of a weapon, theft of property. Arresting officer: Sgt Wilson.

Benjamin Jason Grant, W/M, 26, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: September 2, 2022, Campbell St; Charges: disorderly conduct. Arresting officer: Ptl Barr.

Desman Lamar Green, B/M, 27, of Bells; Arrest date and location: September 3, 2022, 45 and East End; Charges: public intoxication, theft of property-merchandise. Arresting officer: Ptl Douglas.

Pamela Elaine Grimes, W/F, 34, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: August 29, 2022, Oakview Dr; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: Ptl Bowens.

Akaya Nichole Holland, W/F, 29, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: August 31, 2022, Kay St; Charges: driving under the influence, violation implied consent law. Arresting officer: Ptl Davis.

Jaccheus Kavontie Kimble, B/M, 28, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: September 2, 2022, N 9th Ave; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Lt Rich.

Keisha Desirae Martin, B/F, 27, of Trenton; Arrest date and location: September 4, 2022, 14th and Mitchell; Charges: stop sign violation, failure to maintain control, driving under the influence, driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, violation open container, violation implied consent law. Arresting officer: Ptl Douglas.

Tracy Annince Mathis, B/F, 51, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: August 31, 2022, Fort Hill Circle; Charges: aggravated assault. Arresting officer: Ptl Bowens.

Ernest Richard Norvell, W/M, 50, of Bells; Arrest date and location: September 1, 2022, Tyson Blvd; Charges: possession of substances with intent to manufacture Schedule II, possession of drug paraphernalia, simple possession, unlawful possession of a weapon, manufacture/deliver/sell or possession of controlled substance analog. Arresting officer: Ptl Douglas.

Marquaz Drashun Pettigrew, B/M, 26, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: September 2, 2022, N 9th Ave; Charges: reckless endangerment, murder first degree, unlawful possession of a weapon. Arresting officer: Inv Wilson.

Cameron Tommy Pierce, B/M, 27, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: September 4, 2022, Stop & Shop parking lot; Charges: manufacture/deliver/sell or possession of controlled substance analog, possession of weapon in commission of felony, violation of light law, tampering with or fabricating evidence. Arresting officer: Ptl Bowens.

Dakota G. Raley, W/M, 22, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: September 1, 2022, Bailey Park Nursing Home; Charges: sexual offender registration violation. Arresting officer: Ptl Santiago.

Octavious Corderell Thomas, B/M, 24, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: September 4, 2022, Stop & Shop parking lot; Charges: manufacture/deliver/sell or possession of controlled substance analog, possession of drug paraphernalia. Arresting officer: Ptl Bowens.

Anderson Eduard Villatoro Palacios, H/M, 19, of Memphis; Arrest date and location: September 3, 2022, 45 and East End; Charges: driving under the influence, driving without a license. Arresting officer: Ptl Barr.

Terry Lee Buckingham, W/M, 57, of Gadsden; Arrest date and location: September 8, 2022, 22nd and Mitchell; Charges: speeding, financial responsibility law, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, manufacture/deliver/sell or possession of methamphetamine. Arresting officer: Ptl Phillips.

Harold Ray Clough, W/M, 49, of Dyer; Arrest date and location: September 5, 2022, St Matthew Manor; Charges: fugitive from justice, possession of drug paraphernalia. Arresting officer: Sgt Wade.

Jacory Tryell Dyson, B/M, 32, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: September 5, 2022, Old Gibson Rd; Charges: aggravated assault. Arresting officer: Lt Williams.

Larry Wayne Floyd, B/M, 66, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: September 4, 2022, Front St; Charges: public intoxication, possession of drug paraphernalia. Arresting officer: Ptl Douglas.

Jaden Michael Houssel, B/M, 19, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: September 6, 2022, N 18th Ave; Charges: burglary, theft of property. Arresting officer: Lt Williams.

William Pharmmar Jarrell, W/M, 33, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: September 6, 2022, East End Ave; Charges: disorderly conduct. Arresting officer: Ptl Bowens.

Keisha Desirae Martin, B/F, 27, of Trenton; Arrest date and location: September 4, 2022, 14th and Mitchell; Charges: stop sign violation, failure to maintain control, driving under the influence, driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, violation open container, violation implied consent law. Arresting officer: Ptl Douglas.

Cameron Tommy Pierce, B/M, 27, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: September 4, 2022, Stop & Shop parking lot; Charges: manufacture/delivery/sell or possession of controlled substance analog, possession of weapon in commission of felony, violation of light law, tampering with or fabricating evidence. Arresting officer: Ptl Bowens.

Sanjuanita Rubio, H/F, 25, of Alamo; Arrest date and location: September 8, 2022, Central Ave; Charges: speeding, manufacture/delivery/sell or possession of controlled substance analog. Arresting officer: Ptl Santiago.

Layne Austin Taylor, W/M, 37, of Milan; Arrest date and location: September 8, 2022, Wal-Mart; Charges: inhaling glue/gas/aerosol. Arresting officer: Ptl Douglas.

Octavious Corderell Thomas, B/M, 24, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: September 4, 2022, Stop & Shop parking lot; Charges: manufacture/deliver/sell or possession of controlled substance analog, possession of drug paraphernalia. Arresting officer: Ptl Bowens.

Sheriff’s Report

Information listed in the Gibson County Sheriff’s Report is obtained from the Gibson County Sheriff’s Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for 8/22/2022 through 9/11/2022:

Benjamin McClain Parker, W/M, 34 – attachment order.

Nicholas Daniel Alcorn, W/M, 42- hold for other agency.

Melissa Ann Barker, W/F, 47- manufacture/delivery/sale or possession of methamphetamines.

Teresa Carol Barrett, W/F, 39- aggravated assault, driving under the influence first offense.

Benjamin Eric Brannum, W/M, 46- aggravated sexual battery.

Gentry Lane Brittain, W/F, 37- violation of probation.

Randa Rena Burks, W/F, 38- violation of order of protection/restraining order.

Lucas Jackson Burrow, W/M, 21- reckless endangerment, aggravated burglary, escape, Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities.

David Franklin Carter, W/M, 54- aggravated criminal trespass, violation of probation.

James Edward Hammock, W/M, 52- hold for other agency.

Betty Lumae Hawkins, W/F, 59- revocation or suspension of sentence.

Joseph Aaron Haynes, W/M, 28- violation of order of protection/restraining order, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities.

Brian Craig Hughes, W/M, 41- theft of property, failure to appear.

Rachael Nicole Kelch, W/F, 37- capias, criminal simulation.

Ammie Michelle Langley, W/F, 52- contempt of court.

Nicholas D. Morrow, B/M, 41- hold for other agency.

Caleb Wesley Nanney, W/M, 33- hold for other agency.

Santiago Ramos Pacheco, W/M, 18- unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm-domestic violence related.

Justin Wayne Parker, W/M, 32- hold for other agency.

William Donnie Riley, W/M, 62- failure to appear, hold for other agency.

Bradley Keith Riley, W/M, 47- contempt of court, domestic assault, aggravated criminal trespass, vandalism, failure to appear.

Nathan Drew Rowan, W/M, 29- aggravated assault.

Bryan Scott Sanders, W/M, 36- contempt of court.

Bradley Joseph Scott, W/M, 30- aggravated assault, failure to appear.

Cody Edward Sharp, W/M, 31- theft of property, forgery, identity theft/use of another’s information, abuse of elderly or vulnerable adult.

Tracy Mack Strawn, W/M, 47- Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities, manufacture/delivery/sale or possession of methamphetamines, hold for other agency.

Patsy Jean Thomas, W/F, 34- violation of probation.

Keith Thomas, B/M, 61- theft of property, capias.

Nery Jimenes Vasquez, W/M, 38- sexual battery.

Cardron Levon Watkins, B/M, 33- domestic assault, vandalism, attachment order, capias.

David Joseph Watson, W/M, 37- violation of probation.

Larry Lee Willis Jr, W/M, 54- violation of probation.

Alonzo Adam Wyatt, B/M, 46- aggravated burglary, violation of probation.

Timothy Wayne Jones, B/M, 59- hold for other agency.

Rico Davis, B/M, 43- resisting stop/frisk/halt/arrest or search (non-violent), evading arrest, aggravated assault, domestic assault, criminal impersonation, hold for other agency.

Tamara Nairee Turner, B/F, 20- unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities, possession of controlled substance analog.

Douglas Arthur Bills, W/M, 43- fraud by home improvement services provider.

Robert Earl Binkley, W/M, 54- capias.

Kevin Cortez Boxley, B/M, 28- violation of probation.

Cassandra Denise Bray, B/F, 56- attachment order.

Anthony Bernard Cartwright Jr, B/M, 35- capias, attachment order.

Angela Domonique Champion, B/F, 35- capias.

Rueben Earl Clark, B/M, 38- capias, violation of probation.

James Bennie Cloar Jr, W/M, 36- unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm-domestic violence related, violation light law.

Tiffany Nycole Cloar, W/F, 37- simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities, manufacture/delivery/sale or possession of methamphetamines.

William Jeremy Cole, W/M, 50- capias.

Ashley Ruth Cole, W/F, 39- court.

Tiniki Michelle Dance, B/F, 31- capias.

Jonathan William Eaves, W/M, 44- capias.

Clay Parkins Elliott, W/M, 26- capias.

Phillip Wayne Glenn, B/M, 65- theft of property.

Carlos Armony Drevon Hannah, B/M, 22- capias.

Quinton Bradley Hargis, W/M, 32- violation of probation.

Mark Alan Hauke, W/M, 34- failure to provide proof of insurance, improper display of plates, driving on revoked/suspended license, violation light law.

Gregory Lynell Hill, B/M, 38- capias.

Robert Anthony Hughes, W/M, 52- vandalism.

Cherrelle Evelyn Hunt, B/F, 31- violation of probation.

Cardell Anthony Ivie, B/M, 43- knowingly falsify sex offender registry, attachment order.

Rontravieon Isiah Jestice, B/M, 21- violation of probation, attachment order.

Tracy Lynn Jones, W/M, 52- capias, theft of property.

Stephanie Nicole Junior, W/F, 36- capias, burglary other than habitat or non-public building, theft of property.

Jaccheus Ka’Vontae Kimble, B/M, 28- violation of probation.

John Hendrix Kolwyck Jr, W/M, 43- capias.

Michael Douglas Lambert, W/M, 52- capias.

Frankie Elizabeth Long, W/F, 41- domestic assault.

Jaquez Deonte McHaney, B/M, 24- domestic assault, violation of probation, bond revoked.

Joshua David McMillin, W/M, 35- violation of probation.

Amy Denise Overton, W/F, 42- capias, violation of probation.

Benjamin McClain Parker, W/M, 34- violation of probation.

Marquaz Dreshaun Pettigrew, B/M, 26- reckless endangerment, murder first degree, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm-domestic violence related.

Kristen Brooke Plunkett, W/F, 28- theft of property.

Dakota Grant Raley, W/M, 22- knowingly falsify sex offender registry, attachment order.

Marcayus Sundreaus Rose, B/M, 34- capias, attachment order.

Edtric Devon Rutherford Jr, B/M, 29- court.

Megan Marie Sharp, W/F, 32- capias.

Jeremy Scott Vinyard, W/M, 34- aggravated assault, theft of property.

Brandon Lee Warren, B/M, 39- capias.

Christopher Alan Warren, W/M, 53- court.

Bradley Dewayne Barham, W/M, 24- leaving scene of accident, driving on revoked/suspended license.

Cayden Blake Gravette, W/M, 20- domestic assault.

Mary Elizabeth Howell, W/F, 43- violation of probation.

Misty Faye Hurley, W/F, 41- capias.

Timothy Wayne Jones, B/M, 59- capias.

Jayla Grace Cook, B/F, 20- manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance.

Joshua Jajuan Glenn, B/M, 23- theft of property, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm-domestic violence related.

Benjamin Jason Grant, W/M, 26- disorderly conduct.

Desman Lamar Green, B/M, 28- theft of property, public intoxication.

Pamela Elaine Grimes, W/F, 34- domestic assault.

Akaya Nichole Holland, W/F, 29- driving under the influence first offense, violation of implied consent law.

Carson Matthew Wray Inman, W/M, 26- theft of property shoplifting.

Aniya Janea Lee, B/F, 21- driving under the influence first offense, violation of implied consent law.

Tracy Annince Mathis, B/F, 51- aggravated assault.

Martez Dequan Mays, B/M, 25- unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm-domestic violence related, simple possession/casual exchange, failure to provide proof of insurance.

Ernest Richard Norvell, W/M, 50- unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm-domestic violence related, simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities, manufacture/delivery/sale or possession of methamphetamines, possession of controlled substance analog.

Mitchell Devon Patrick, B/M, 65- possession of controlled substance analog, driving under the influence first offense, driving on revoked/suspended license, failure to exercise due care.

Derrick Darnell Porter, B/F, 54- driving under the influence first offense, violation of implied consent law.

Voskosity Rayon Smith, B/M, 31- violation of probation, driving on revoked/suspended license, speeding.

Anderson Eduardo Villatoro-Palacious, H/M, 19- driving under the influence first offense, driving without a license.

Brandon Lee Warren, B/M, 39- resisting stop/frisk/halt/arrest or search (non-violent).

Kenneth Michael Phillips, W/M, 42- attachment order.

Matthew Lee Keith, W/M, 44- theft of property.

Kristen Brooke Plunkett, W/F, 28- simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities, improper display of plates, driving on revoked/suspended license.

Morgan Beverly French, W/F, 32- domestic assault.

Joshua David McMillin, W/M, 35- violation of probation

Mary Virginia Mosby, B/F, 58- violation of order of protection/restraining order.

Anthony Dewayne Pennington Jr, B/M, 33- domestic assault, aggravated burglary, criminal trespass, vandalism, evading arrest.

Kenneth Michael Phillips, W/M, 42- violation of probation.

Patsy Jean Thomas, W/F, 34- vandalism, public intoxication.

Jessie E. Rodgers, B/M, 37- driving on revoked/suspended license.

Michael Dawayne Morrow, W/M, 42- contempt of court, driving on revoked/suspended license

Emmanuel Maurice Cannon, B/M, 34- driving on revoked/suspended license.

Jeffrey Lynn Davenport, W/M, 47- domestic assault, failure to appear.

Kimani Touassint Hunt, B/M, 50- driving on revoked/suspended license.

Thomas Brandon Karnes, W/M, 47- violation of order of protection/restraining order.

Zachary David Milstead, W/M, 26- domestic assault.

John Ryan Bozeman, W/M, 47- weekender

Zachary Garrett Laman, W/M, 37- assault.

Joshua R. Leaver, W/M, 32- weekender.

Randall Glenn Mashburn, W/M, 64- weekender.

Andecia Shana Walker, B/F, 30- theft of property.

Kelly Rosan Wright, W/F, 38- hold for other agency.

Bradley Taylor Austin, W/M, 28- weekender

Andrew Allen Ayers, W/M, 38- weekender.

Shawn Michael Barner, W/M, 23- weekender.

Vantedius Lunorise Beasley, B/M, 37- weekender.

James Earl Brogdon, W/M, 33- weekender.

Joe Alan Brown, W/M, 67- serving time.

William Mack Cross IV, W/M, 24- weekender

Carrie Marie Hayes, W/F, 37- weekender

Patrick Ervin Nugent, W/M, 31- weekender.

Michael Aaron Patrick, B/M, 55- weekender.

James Thomas Turner, W/M, 49- weekender.

Natasha Nicole Walker, B/F, 22- weekender.