Your Right to Know

Court Report

Information listed for the Humboldt General Sessions court docket is obtained from court records and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the records. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

General Sessions

Chasity Adams – DUI 2nd

Edwin Hall – DUI 2nd

Walter Chimileski – disorderly conduct

Marland Reed = DUI

Michael Beard – bound over to Grand Jury

Kameran Morgan – simple domestic assault

Justin Rainy – contempt of court

Laura Gibson – contempt of court

Stephen S. Robinson – domestic assault

Cameran Harris – simple possession of Schedule VI, possession of drug paraphernalia

Rachel Bivens – simple possession of Schedule IV

Rodzavis Turner – driving without DL

Mercedes Mays – simple assault

Anbrian A. Gray – simple possession of Schedule VI

Elijan Epperson – simple possession of Schedule VI, possession of drug paraphernalia

Cordero Williams – contempt of court

Matthew Miller – bound over to Grand Jury on reckless endangerment (5 counts), felon with a weapon

Kavarsia Watkins – DUI

Danny Collins – simple possession of Schedule VI

Malik Cox – theft of property

Brandon Thomas – simple possession of Schedule VI, resisting arrest

Gerrius Pitts – unlawful possession of a weapon

Derrick Wilson – driving on suspended DL

Bradley Austin – DUI

Zackevious Payne – contempt of court

John Ferrell Jr. – contempt of court

Michael Patrick – best interest plea

Erica Birmingham – possession of drug paraphernalia

LaTonya Shivers – driving on suspended DL

Patsy Thomas – criminal trespass

Kristy Wingham – theft under $1,000

Dustin Brown – contempt of court

James Slates – contempt of court

Dylan Hudspeth – contempt of court

Greg Siddell – waived to Grand Jury, bound over to Grand Jury

Justin Glasper – driving on suspended DL (2 counts)

Terry Buckingham – simple possession of meth

Hannah McMillon – simple possession of meth, attempted child abuse

Robert Barton – simple possession of meth, simple possession of Schedule VI

Devin Johnson – driving without DL

Thomas Turner – simple possessions of Schedule VI

David Brown – evading arrest

Deasia L. MacRonald – contempt of court

Anderson Lee – waived to Grand Jury

Denzel Lee – contempt of court

Ervine Armstrong – contempt of court

Jeremiah Mays – possession of Schedule I

Christa Dodd – possession of Schedule VI

Terrica Cartwright – obstruction

Kylan Pettigrew – waived to Grand Jury

Jason Harville – driving on revoked DL, contempt of court

Kenesha Curruthers – simple domestic assault

Josh Leaver – evading arrest

Elijah Sellers – theft under $1,000

Matthew Bettie – evading arrest

Marquavius Cunningham – evading arrest, unlawful possession of firearm

David Ballard – waived to Grand Jury

Brandy Kilburn – contempt of court

Cordero Williams – contempt of court

Cassandra Bray – driving without DL

John Mays – simple possession of Schedule II meth

Preston Rainey – driving on revoked DL

Brittany Dunn – possession of drug paraphernalia

Martex Mays – simple possession of Schedule VI

Edward Agnew – driving without DL

Civil

Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs John Weaver

Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Mark McCall

Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Tyler Halliburton

Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Lori Likar

Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Sarah L. Jelks

Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Marshay L. Nunn

Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Lutricia Greer

Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Christopher Graves

Capital One Bank vs David Barker

Capital One Bank (USA) NA vs Gabrielle Crossnoe

TD Bank USA NA vs Jessica Snook

Synchrony Bank vs Ivy Price

Credit Acceptance Corporation vs Tammy Nevel

Shelter Insurance ASO Bobbie L. Phares vs Erica Clark

Cavalry SPV I LLC as assignee of Citibank NA vs Patricia Blackmon

Cavalry SPV I LLC as assignee of Citibank NA Best Buy vs Rene Carrabon

Ford Motor Credit Company LLC vs Shelby Porter and Mary Swinford

TD Auto Finance LLC vs Mary Cole and Michael Cole

discover Bank vs Willie J. Collins

NCB Management Services Inc vs Henry Holt

Cash Express LLC vs Shikia Pirtle

Cash Express LLC vs Gilbert Atkins

Cash Express LLC vs Eric Rucker

Cash Express LLC vs Wendy Gilliam

Cash Express LLC vs Shemiah Johnson

Cash Express LLC vs James Lawrence

Cash Express LLC vs Christina Canada

Cash Express LLC vs Terry L. Buckingham

Cash Express LLC vs Milissa Bedwell

Cash Express LLC vs Summar Thomas

Cash Express LLC vs Tracy Spragins

Farmers Home Furniture vs Cynthia Parham

Farmers Home Furniture vs Jeremy Mays

Leader Credit Union vs Everett Robinson

Stewart Finance Inc vs Keyana Rucker

Stewart Finance Inc vs Natasha Scales

Stewart Finance Inc vs Carolyn Martin

Stewart Finance Inc vs Tamikia Johnson

Stewart Finance Inc vs Annie Bardwell

Stewart Finance Inc vs Noah Roberson

Stewart Finance Inc vs Steven Speer

Stewart Finance Inc vs Trent Green

Stewart Finance Inc vs James Shedd

Stewart Finance Inc vs Felicia West

1st Metro Petition vs Willie Cooper

Farmers Home Furniture vs Billy Moore

Michael Jenkins vs William “Bill” Goodwin (et all occupants)

Christy Ferrel vs Christopher Farley

Todd Halford vs Datriece Bailey

Todd Halford vs Devon Landers (et. All)

Marriages

Jesse Michael McCaslin of Trenton and Heather Coffman Gage Reden of Trenton

Tamario Stephon Golden of Humboldt and Destiny Shunte Vaughn of Humboldt

Larry Norman Carter, III of Rutherford and Tiffany Lynn Ricketts of Rutherford

Hunter Anderson Cooper of Rutherford and Rebecca Lane Lee of Rutherford

Doyle Glen McRae of Humboldt and Debra Jean Thomasson of Humboldt

Todd Sean Ballard of Medina and Korie Leigh McNabb of Medina

Divorces

Joseph Allen Spellings vs. Candie Brook Spellings

Kimberly Christine Garcia vs. Alejandro DeJesus Garcia

Kelsey Sherron vs. Devin Patrick Sherron

Cameron James Reasons vs. Kayla Lynn Reasons

Brittany Kinyyoun vs. Judy F. Penning

Alan Michael Deinhart vs. Tara Lynne Deinhart

Heather Michelle Powell vs. Eric Wayne Powell

Eboni McPhearson vs. Robert McPhearson

Building Permits

William Lofton, 123 Stavely Road, Medina

Brent Ramsey, 575 AA Cades Atwood Road, Milan

Roger Fly, 79 Fly Road, Humboldt

Richard and Dianne Matheny, 70 Spring Creek Highway, Medina

Kristopher Boswell, 13 Saddle Club Road, Medina

James Williamson, 144 Caraway Hills Road, Milan

Tim Tran, 5R Harmon Arnold Road, Milan

Jack and Erin Williams, 117 Gibson Cemetery Road, Humboldt

Sunshine Farm, LLC, Ligh Tran, 682 Old Trenton Eaton Road, Trenton

Roger and Joan Rinkines, 8 Lon Lett Road, Humboldt

Doug and Brenda Tharp, 108 State Route 186N, Humboldt

Hailey Leyhue and Michael Ramey, 489 Idlewild Hollyleaf Road, Atwood

Christopher Smith, 266 Stinson Road, Milan

Beth Phelan, 244 Milan Highway, Trenton

Denton C. Parkins, 158 Medina Highway, Milan

Donna Keylon, 24 Oak Hollow Road, Milan

Kelly Giang, 40 Claude McKnight Road, Newbern

Joshua Ulrich, 30A Stavely Road, Medina

Gary and Melanie Poe, 224 Christmasville Road, Trenton

Real Estate Transfers

Schaefer Tennessee, LLC to EPM Dyer Industrial, LLC – Dyer – $2,212,500

Alpha Investment Holdings, LLC to Joey Spellings – Dyer – $140,000

Amanda Harvey Darrell Huey to Chhay H. Heng and Linna Kaing – Medina – $370,000