Your Right to Know

Court Report
General Sessions
Chasity Adams – DUI 2nd
Edwin Hall – DUI 2nd
Walter Chimileski – disorderly conduct
Marland Reed = DUI
Michael Beard – bound over to Grand Jury
Kameran Morgan – simple domestic assault
Justin Rainy – contempt of court
Laura Gibson – contempt of court
Stephen S. Robinson – domestic assault
Cameran Harris – simple possession of Schedule VI, possession of drug paraphernalia
Rachel Bivens – simple possession of Schedule IV
Rodzavis Turner – driving without DL
Mercedes Mays – simple assault
Anbrian A. Gray – simple possession of Schedule VI
Elijan Epperson – simple possession of Schedule VI, possession of drug paraphernalia
Cordero Williams – contempt of court
Matthew Miller – bound over to Grand Jury on reckless endangerment (5 counts), felon with a weapon
Kavarsia Watkins – DUI
Danny Collins – simple possession of Schedule VI
Malik Cox – theft of property
Brandon Thomas – simple possession of Schedule VI, resisting arrest
Gerrius Pitts – unlawful possession of a weapon
Derrick Wilson – driving on suspended DL
Bradley Austin – DUI
Zackevious Payne – contempt of court
John Ferrell Jr. – contempt of court
Michael Patrick – best interest plea
Erica Birmingham – possession of drug paraphernalia
LaTonya Shivers – driving on suspended DL
Patsy Thomas – criminal trespass
Kristy Wingham – theft under $1,000
Dustin Brown – contempt of court
James Slates – contempt of court
Dylan Hudspeth – contempt of court
Greg Siddell – waived to Grand Jury, bound over to Grand Jury
Justin Glasper – driving on suspended DL (2 counts)
Terry Buckingham – simple possession of meth
Hannah McMillon – simple possession of meth, attempted child abuse
Robert Barton – simple possession of meth, simple possession of Schedule VI
Devin Johnson – driving without DL
Thomas Turner – simple possessions of Schedule VI
David Brown – evading arrest
Deasia L. MacRonald – contempt of court
Anderson Lee – waived to Grand Jury
Denzel Lee – contempt of court
Ervine Armstrong – contempt of court
Jeremiah Mays – possession of Schedule I
Christa Dodd – possession of Schedule VI
Terrica Cartwright – obstruction
Kylan Pettigrew – waived to Grand Jury
Jason Harville – driving on revoked DL, contempt of court
Kenesha Curruthers – simple domestic assault
Josh Leaver – evading arrest
Elijah Sellers – theft under $1,000
Matthew Bettie – evading arrest
Marquavius Cunningham – evading arrest, unlawful possession of firearm
David Ballard – waived to Grand Jury
Brandy Kilburn – contempt of court
Cordero Williams – contempt of court
Cassandra Bray – driving without DL
John Mays – simple possession of Schedule II meth
Preston Rainey – driving on revoked DL
Brittany Dunn – possession of drug paraphernalia
Martex Mays – simple possession of Schedule VI
Edward Agnew – driving without DL
Civil
Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs John Weaver
Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Mark McCall
Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Tyler Halliburton
Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Lori Likar
Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Sarah L. Jelks
Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Marshay L. Nunn
Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Lutricia Greer
Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Christopher Graves
Capital One Bank vs David Barker
Capital One Bank (USA) NA vs Gabrielle Crossnoe
TD Bank USA NA vs Jessica Snook
Synchrony Bank vs Ivy Price
Credit Acceptance Corporation vs Tammy Nevel
Shelter Insurance ASO Bobbie L. Phares vs Erica Clark
Cavalry SPV I LLC as assignee of Citibank NA vs Patricia Blackmon
Cavalry SPV I LLC as assignee of Citibank NA Best Buy vs Rene Carrabon
Ford Motor Credit Company LLC vs Shelby Porter and Mary Swinford
TD Auto Finance LLC vs Mary Cole and Michael Cole
discover Bank vs Willie J. Collins
NCB Management Services Inc vs Henry Holt
Cash Express LLC vs Shikia Pirtle
Cash Express LLC vs Gilbert Atkins
Cash Express LLC vs Eric Rucker
Cash Express LLC vs Wendy Gilliam
Cash Express LLC vs Shemiah Johnson
Cash Express LLC vs James Lawrence
Cash Express LLC vs Christina Canada
Cash Express LLC vs Terry L. Buckingham
Cash Express LLC vs Milissa Bedwell
Cash Express LLC vs Summar Thomas
Cash Express LLC vs Tracy Spragins
Farmers Home Furniture vs Cynthia Parham
Farmers Home Furniture vs Jeremy Mays
Leader Credit Union vs Everett Robinson
Stewart Finance Inc vs Keyana Rucker
Stewart Finance Inc vs Natasha Scales
Stewart Finance Inc vs Carolyn Martin
Stewart Finance Inc vs Tamikia Johnson
Stewart Finance Inc vs Annie Bardwell
Stewart Finance Inc vs Noah Roberson
Stewart Finance Inc vs Steven Speer
Stewart Finance Inc vs Trent Green
Stewart Finance Inc vs James Shedd
Stewart Finance Inc vs Felicia West
1st Metro Petition vs Willie Cooper
Farmers Home Furniture vs Billy Moore
Michael Jenkins vs William “Bill” Goodwin (et all occupants)
Christy Ferrel vs Christopher Farley
Todd Halford vs Datriece Bailey
Todd Halford vs Devon Landers (et. All)
Marriages
Jesse Michael McCaslin of Trenton and Heather Coffman Gage Reden of Trenton
Tamario Stephon Golden of Humboldt and Destiny Shunte Vaughn of Humboldt
Larry Norman Carter, III of Rutherford and Tiffany Lynn Ricketts of Rutherford
Hunter Anderson Cooper of Rutherford and Rebecca Lane Lee of Rutherford
Doyle Glen McRae of Humboldt and Debra Jean Thomasson of Humboldt
Todd Sean Ballard of Medina and Korie Leigh McNabb of Medina
Divorces
Joseph Allen Spellings vs. Candie Brook Spellings
Kimberly Christine Garcia vs. Alejandro DeJesus Garcia
Kelsey Sherron vs. Devin Patrick Sherron
Cameron James Reasons vs. Kayla Lynn Reasons
Brittany Kinyyoun vs. Judy F. Penning
Alan Michael Deinhart vs. Tara Lynne Deinhart
Heather Michelle Powell vs. Eric Wayne Powell
Eboni McPhearson vs. Robert McPhearson
Building Permits
William Lofton, 123 Stavely Road, Medina
Brent Ramsey, 575 AA Cades Atwood Road, Milan
Roger Fly, 79 Fly Road, Humboldt
Richard and Dianne Matheny, 70 Spring Creek Highway, Medina
Kristopher Boswell, 13 Saddle Club Road, Medina
James Williamson, 144 Caraway Hills Road, Milan
Tim Tran, 5R Harmon Arnold Road, Milan
Jack and Erin Williams, 117 Gibson Cemetery Road, Humboldt
Sunshine Farm, LLC, Ligh Tran, 682 Old Trenton Eaton Road, Trenton
Roger and Joan Rinkines, 8 Lon Lett Road, Humboldt
Doug and Brenda Tharp, 108 State Route 186N, Humboldt
Hailey Leyhue and Michael Ramey, 489 Idlewild Hollyleaf Road, Atwood
Christopher Smith, 266 Stinson Road, Milan
Beth Phelan, 244 Milan Highway, Trenton
Denton C. Parkins, 158 Medina Highway, Milan
Donna Keylon, 24 Oak Hollow Road, Milan
Kelly Giang, 40 Claude McKnight Road, Newbern
Joshua Ulrich, 30A Stavely Road, Medina
Gary and Melanie Poe, 224 Christmasville Road, Trenton
Real Estate Transfers
Schaefer Tennessee, LLC to EPM Dyer Industrial, LLC – Dyer – $2,212,500
Alpha Investment Holdings, LLC to Joey Spellings – Dyer – $140,000
Amanda Harvey Darrell Huey to Chhay H. Heng and Linna Kaing – Medina – $370,000