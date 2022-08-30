Your Right to Know

Police Report

Information listed in the Humboldt Police Report is obtained from the Humboldt Police Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from 8/22/2022 through 8/28/2022:

Carson Matthew Inman, W/M, 26, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: August 27, 2022, Wal-Mart; Charges: theft of property-merchandise. Arresting officer: Ptl Stewart.

Aniya Janea Lee, B/F, 21, of Pinson; Arrest date and location: August 28, 2022, Front St; Charges: driving under the influence, violation implied consent law. Arresting officer: Ptl Douglas.

Martez Dequan Mays, B/M, 24, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: August 25, 2022, 152 E and Bypass; Charges: unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of Schedule VI, speeding, financial responsibility law. Arresting officer: Ptl Kesterson.

Mitchell Dvon Patrick, B/M, 65, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: August 28, 2022, East Mitchell; Charges: driving under the influence, driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, failure to maintain control, manufacture/deliver/sell or possession of controlled substance analog. Arresting officer: Ptl Santiago.

Darick Darnell Porter, B/M, 54, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: August 27, 2022, Tyson Blvd; Charges: driving under the influence, violation implied consent law. Arresting officer: Ptl Kesterson.

Voskosty Rayon Smith, B/M, 31, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: August 27, 2022, Hawks Loop and 45 ByPass; Charges: speeding, driving on revoked/suspended/expired license. Arresting officer: Ptl Phillips.

Brandon Lee Warren, B/M, 39, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: August 24, 2022, 10th/Etheridge; Charges: resisting arrest/stop/halt/frisk, picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Sgt Fleming.

Sheriff’s Report

Information listed in the Gibson County Sheriff’s Report is obtained from the Gibson County Sheriff’s Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for 8/22/2022 through 8/28/2022:

Timothy Wayne Jones, B/M, 59- hold for other agency.

Benjamin McClain Parker, W/M, 34- attachment order.

Tristan Darnell Allen, B/M, 31- violation of probation, bond revoked.

Robert Lynn Autrey, W/M, 37- vandalism.

Melissa Ann Barker, W/F, 47- manufacture/delivery/sale or possession of methamphetamines.

Teresa Carol Barrett, W/F, 40- driving under the influence first offense, aggravated assault.

Benjamin Eric Brannum, W/M, 46- aggravated sexual battery.

Gentry Lane Brittain, W/F, 37- violation of probation.

Lucas Jackson Burrow, W/M, 21- escape, Schedule VI drug violations, reckless endangerment, aggravated burglary, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities.

David Franklin Carter, W/M, 54- aggravated criminal trespass, violation of probation.

Betty Lumae Hawkins, W/F, 59- hold for other agency.

Brain Craig Hughes, W/M, 42- failure to appear, theft of property.

Ammie Michelle Langley, W/F, 52- contempt of court.

Bradley Keith Riley, W/M, 47- aggravated criminal trespass, contempt of court, domestic assault, vandalism, failure to appear.

William Donnie Riley, W/M, 62- hold for other agency, failure to appear.

Nathan Drew Rowan, W/M, 30- aggravated assault.

Bryan Scott Sanders, W/M, 36- contempt of court.

Bradley Joseph Scott, W/M, 31- failure to appear, aggravated assault.

Cody Edward Sharp, W/M, 31- identity theft/use of another’s information, abuse of elderly or vulnerable adult, forgery, theft of property.

Tracy Mack Strawn, W/M, 47- Schedule VI drug violations, manufacture/delivery/sale or possession of methamphetamines, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities.

Keith Thomas, B/M, 61- theft of property.

Nery Jimenes Vasquez, W/M, 38- sexual battery.

Cardron Levon Watkins, B/M, 33- domestic assault, vandalism, attachment order.

David Joseph Watson, W/M, 37- violation of probation.

Larry Lee Willis Jr, W/M, 55- violation of probation.

Alonzo Adam Wyatt, B/M, 46- aggravated burglary.

Tracy Mack Strawn, W/M, 47- hold for other agency.

Tamara Nairee Turner, B/F, 20- possession of controlled substance analog, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities.

Cassandra Denise Bray, B/F, 56- attachment order.

Angela Domonique Champion, B/F, 35- capias.

James Bennie Cloar Jr, W/M, 36- unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm-domestic violence related, violation light law.

Tiffany Nycole Cloar, W/F, 37- simple possession/casual exchange, manufacture/delivery/sale or possession of methamphetamines, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities.

William Jeremy Cole, W/M, 51- capias.

Ashley Ruth Cole, W/F, 40- court.

Jonathan William Eaves, W/M, 45- capias.

Quinton Bradley Hargis, W/M, 32- violation of probation.

Cherrelle Evelyn Hunt, B/F, 32- violation of probation.

Marcellous Rashad Ivory, B/M, 30- capias.

Rontravieon Isiah Jestice, B/M, 21- attachment order, violation of probation.

John Hendrix Kolwyck Jr, W/M, 43- capias.

Michael Douglas Lambert, W/M, 53- capias.

Jaquez Deonte McHaney, B/M, 25- domestic assault, bond revoked.

Nicholas D. Morrow, B/M, 42- capias.

Amy Denise Overton, W/F, 42- capias, violation of probation.

Benjamin McClain Parker, W/M, 34- violation of probation.

Marcayus Sundreaus Rose, B/M, 35- capias, attachment order.

Keith Thomas, B/M, 61- capias.

Jeremy Scott Vinyard, W/M, 34- aggravated assault, theft of property.

Brandon Lee Warren, B/M, 39- capias.

Cardron Levon Watkins, B/M, 33- capias.

Bradley Dewayne Barham, W/M, 25- leaving scene of accident, driving on revoked/suspended license.

Cayden Blake Gravette, W/M, 20- domestic assault.

Misty Faye Hurley, W/F, 41- capias.

Timothy Wayne Jones, B/M, 59- capias.

Carson Matthew Wray Inman, W/M, 26- theft of property shoplifting.

Martez Dequan Mays, B/M, 25- unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm-domestic violence related, simple possession/casual exchange, failure to provide proof of insurance.

Darick Darnell Porter, B/F, 54- driving under the influence first offense, violation of implied consent law.

Brandon Lee Warren, B/M, 39- resisting stop/frisk/halt/arrest or search (non-violent).

Alonzo Adam Wyatt, B/M, 46- violation of probation.

Matthew Lee Keith, W/M, 44- theft of property.

Anthony Dewayne Pennington Jr, B/M, 33- domestic assault, criminal trespass, vandalism, evading arrest, aggravated burglary.

Jessie E. Rodgers, B/M, 38- driving on revoked/suspended license.

Jeffrey Lynn Davenport, W/M, 47- domestic assault, failure to appear.

Kimani Touassint Hunt, B/M, 50- driving on revoked/suspended license.

Thomas Brandon Karnes, W/M, 47- violation of order of protection/restraining order.

Natasha Nicole Walker, B/F, 22- weekender.

Kelly Rosan Wright, W/F, 38- hold for other agency.

Bradley Taylor Austin, W/M, 28- weekender.

Shawn Michael Barner, W/M, 24- weekender.

Vantedius Lunorise Beasley, B/M, 37- weekender.

William Mack Cross IV, W/M, 24- weekender.

Michael Aaron Patrick, B/M, 55- weekender.

James Thomas Turner, W/M, 49- weekender.