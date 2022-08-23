Your Right to Know

Police Report

Information listed in the Humboldt Police Report is obtained from the Humboldt Police Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from 8/15/2022 through 8/21/2022:

Detriera Shalai Albea, B/F, 25, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: August 15, 2022, Viking Court Dr; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: Ptl Stewart.

Caitlyn Madison Armstrong, B/F, 19, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: August 17, 2022, Viking Court; Charges: aggravated assault, vandalism, underage consumption. Arresting officer: Ptl Kesterson.

Ervine Charles Armstrong, B/M, 39, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: August 21, 2022, Osborne St; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Ptl Cooper.

Matthew Dillon Inman, W/M, 27, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: August 16, 2022, Osborne St; Charges: aggravated robbery, theft of property. Arresting officer: Sgt Wilson.

Leon Dontrell Newhouse, B/M, 25, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: August 16, 2022, 9th Ave & Elliott St; Charges: felony evading in a vehicle, seatbelt law, possession of Schedule VI, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to maintain control, tampering with or fabricating evidence. Arresting officer: Sgt Hill.

Rhonda J. Plunk, W/F, 60, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: August 17, 2022, Dungan St; Charges: domestic assault, tampering with or fabricating evidence, possession of Schedule I. Arresting officer: Ptl Bowens.

Alexis Iesha Rodgers, B/F, 27, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: August 19, 2022, Burrow; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license. Arresting officer: Ptl Santiago.

Sadarious Carloin Wade, B/M, 28, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: August 15, 2022, 22nd Ave/Ferrell; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Ptl Bowens.

Sheriff’s Report

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for 8/15/2022 through 8/21/2022:

Zachary James Tate, W/M, 23- capias.

David Earl Ballard, B/M, 48- resisting stop/frisk/halt/arrest or search (non-violent), manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance.

Leon Dontrea Newhouse, B/M, 26- seatbelt law, evading arrest, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, tampering with or fabricating evidence/destruction of evidence, failure to exercise due care, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities.

Dustin Omar Brown, B/M, 32- violation of probation.

J’von D’Nicholas Cavitt, B/M, 25- simple possession/casual exchange, driving on revoked/suspended license, tampering with or fabricating evidence/destruction of evidence, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm-domestic violence related.

Rachel Nicole Cotten, W/F, 29- domestic assault.

Larry Gene Frye II, W/M, 48- violation of order of protection/restraining order, stalking, domestic assault.

Jason Clyde Harville, W/M, 45- attachment order.

Deasia Lasha Macronald, B/F, 29- contempt of court.

Richard Leon Moore, W/M, 33- domestic assault.

Larry Damon Samples, W/M, 53- capias.

Sadarious Carloin Wade, B/M, 28- capias.

Bradley Dewayne Barham, W/M, 24- violation of probation.

Frankie Earl Byars, W/M, 39- knowingly falsify sex offender registry.

Jennifer Lynn Cotten, W/F, 56- capias, domestic assault.

Heather Dawn Ford, W/F, 46- violation of probation.

Silvester Holmes, B/M, 59- violation of probation.

Matthew Lee Keith, W/M, 44- theft of property, Schedule II drug violations, aggravated burglary.

Joshua R. Leaver, W/M, 32- capias.

Denzel Alexander Lee, B/M, 24- violation of probation.

Gregory Eugene Nash, B/M, 27- capias.

Brett Allen Parker, W/M, 48- violation of probation, capias.

Chad Michael Roberts, W/M, 30- attachment order.

Summar Dawn Thomas, W/F, 33- violation of probation.

Mary Suzanne Webb, W/F, 43- driving on revoked/suspended license, leaving scene of accident, false report of motor vehicle accident.

Lonnie Wells Winsett, W/M, 31- capias.

Detriera Shalai Albea, B/F, 26- domestic assault.

Caitlyn Madison Armstrong, B/F, 19- drinking under 21, vandalism, aggravated assault.

Quantel Deandrea Blaylock, B/M, 24- domestic assault, vandalism.

Matthew Dillon Inman, W/M, 27- theft of property, aggravated robbery.

Leon Dontrea Newhouse, B/M, 26- reckless endangerment, murder first degree, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm-domestic violence related.

Rhonda Jane Plunk, W/F, 61- simple possession/casual exchange, tampering with or fabricating evidence/destruction of evidence, domestic assault.

Alexis Iesha Rodgers, B/F, 27- driving on revoked/suspended license.

Tiffany Nycole Cloar, W/F, 37- theft of property.

Elvin Josue-Soto Alvarado, W/M, 22- identity theft/use of another’s information, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance.

Juan Carlos-Trejo Martinez, W/M, 34- identity theft/use of another’s information, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance.

Tania Roxana-Salgado Midence, F, 26- manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, Schedule II drug violations.

Delmer Neptail Midence-Ramos, M, 26- manufacture/delivery/sale or possession of methamphetamines, speeding, improper display of plates, driving while in possession of methamphetamine, identity theft/use of another’s information, driving under the influence first offense, resisting stop/frisk/halt/arrest or search (non-violent), evading arrest, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, driving without license.

Nicholas Sentae Sinclair, B/M, 40- simple possession/casual exchange, open container law, violation light law, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, driving on revoked/suspended license, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities, possession of legend drugs without a prescription.

Christopher Melvin Criswell, W/M, 40- violation of probation.

Charles Brent Jackson, W/M, 53- capias.

Larry Gene Frye II, W/M, 48- driving on revoked/suspended license.

Jose Oliva, W/M, 39- driving under the influence first offense, resisting arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license, violation of implied consent law.

Kimani Touassint Hunt, B/M, 50- driving on revoked/suspended license.

Denzel Alexander Lee, B/M, 24- violation of probation, capias.

Brandi Deshea Pack, B/F, 34- capias.

Jackie Wayne Petty, W/M, 71- Schedule II drug violations.

Justin Patrick Ayers, W/M, 34- harassment (non-verbal threat).

John Ryan Bozeman, W/M, 47- weekender.

Skyla Nicole Matousek, W/F, 27- harassment (non-verbal threat).

Larry Damon Samples, W/M, 53- capias.

Bradley Taylor Austin, W/M, 28- weekender.

Andrew Allen Ayers, W/M, 38- weekender.

Vantedius Lunorise Beasley, B/M, 37- weekender.

James Earl Brogdon, W/M, 33- weekender.

Marland Denzell Reed, B/M, 29- weekender.

Demario Leshun Sumlar, B/M, 36- weekender.

James Thomas Turner, W/M, 48- weekender.

Marriages

Krayton Dean Woods of Humboldt and Bentley Alex Davis of Medina

Jeffrey Allen Gammons of Dyer and Jo Lavonne Stafford McIntyre of Dyer

Michael Wayne Vestal of Trezevant and Kristi Dawn Burress of Trezevant

Timothy Ryan Diehl of Bunceton, Missouri and Brittney Nichole Jones of Bunceton, Missouri

Real Estate Transfers

Tyler Lowery to Hope Hill Properties, LLC – Medina – $28,000

Blake Spellings and Richard Hopkins to Brian Eldridge and wife, Amanda Eldridge – Dyer – $20,000

Dorothy Seller to Mason Chandler and wife, Kyndal Chandler – Kenton – $120,000

Kimberly Ann Lowery, Trustee of KAL Living Trust, to Jerry Albea and wife, Carolyn D. Albea – Bradford – $70,000

Karen McPeak and Patsy Reid to Scott Conder and wife, Geneva Conder – Milan – $170,000

Jeffrey Rollins and wife, Nancy Rollins to Thomas Stanley, Jr. and wife, Christi Stanley – Medina – $310,495

Secure Rentals, LLC to Michael and Christina Levalley – Milan – $2,500

Donald L. Faulkner and Barbara Faulkner, Co-Trustees of the Bradley L. Faulkner Testamentary Trust, to Michael George Walker, Jr. – Humboldt – $172,900

Pamela Ann Gill Blackburn, Beverly Jo Gill Roberson, Carol Lee Gill Sikes and David Howard Gill to Kellianne Marie Kingston – Humboldt – $137,900

Schaefer Tennessee, LLC to EPM Dyer Industrial, LLC – Dyer – $2,212,500

Alpha Investment Holdings, LLC to Joey Spellings – Dyer – $140,000

Amanda Harvey Darrell Huey to Chhay H. Heng and Linna Kaing – Medina – $370,000

Jeremy Cannon to Jacob Uehling and wife, Rebecca Uehling – Humboldt – $150,000

Richard Brett McCaskill and Richard S. McCaskill to Gerard Voetelink – Milan – $27,000

Christina Bates to Wild Eyed Southern Boys, LLC – Trenton – $20,000

Amber Michelle James to Aaron Hassell and wife, Amber Hassell – Dyer – $123,900

Santos Bolanos and wife, Gricelda Bolanos to Peak Investment Group, LLC – Milan – $3,000

Dennis Parrett, personal representative of the Estate of Achele Parrett to Robert Rohlfs and wife, Angela Rohlfs – Medina – $179,900

Blake Spellings and Kris Bradford to Debra M. Richards – Bradford – $160,000

Morgan Fitzgerald to Kris Bradford and Blake Spellings – Milan – $200,000

Clark Family Holdings, LLC – Michael G. Brice – Medina – $389,900

James L. Goslee to Irene Rochelle Lancaster – Humboldt – $185,000

Jones Companies LTD to The Humboldt Board of Public Utilities – Humboldt – $20,000

Amber Kennemore, f/k/a Amber D. McCaig to Linda Michelle Trask and husband, Steven Edward Trask – Trenton – $ 69,000

Leslie Rahm to Ryan Rahm – Rutherford – $200,000

Alpha Investment Holdings, LLC to Mercedes Crayton and Brittney Lewis – Dyer – $17,000

Christopher Simpson and Hollie Simpson, f/k/a Hollie Butler, to Jose G. Coronado and Maria G. Mata – Medina – $140,000

Alpha Investment Holdings, LLC to Jerry Faulkner – Dyer – $25,000

Charles C. Exum, Administrator for the Estate of Joshua Caine Hayes, to Thomas W. Crandall and wife, Kerry Beth Crandall and Mark T. Owens – Dyer – $82,500