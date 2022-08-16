Your Right to Know

Police Report

Information listed in the Humboldt Police Report is obtained from the Humboldt Police Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from 8/08/2022 through 8/14/2022:

Terrica Lashell, B/F, 31, of Lawrenceville, Ga; Arrest date and location: August 12, 2022, N 14th; Charges: filing false report. Arresting officer: Lt Rich.

Tierra Desjourna Graves, B/F, 29, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: August 12, 2022, N 14th; Charges: murder, 2nd degree. Arresting officer: Lt Rich.

Tobias Hodge, B/M, 18, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: August 8, 2022, Old Gibson Rd/Warren Rd; Charges: burglary, theft of property. Arresting officer: Lt Rich.

Marcina Jelks, B/F, 55, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: August 14, 2022, Spangler; Charges: aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, vandalism, violation of order of protection. Arresting officer: Lt Rich.

Brandy Nichole Kilburn, W/F, 27, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: August 9, 2022, Ferrell St; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Ptl Bowens.

Colby Austin King, W/M, 20, of Friendship; Arrest date and location: August 9, 2022, Central Ave; Charges: possession of substances with intent to manufacture Schedule II, possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal trespassing. Arresting officer: Ptl Bowens.

Leidy Lopez-Hernandez, H/F, 20, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: August 9, 2022, Dodson St; Charges: assault. Arresting officer: Ptl Davis.

Jasmine Lashay Smith, B/F, 31, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: August 12, 2022, N 14th Ave; Charges: public intoxication, disorderly conduct. Arresting officer: Ptl Phillips.

Marquisa Antionette Turner, B/F, 32, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: August 12, 2022, N 14th; Charges: filing false report. Arresting officer: Lt Rich.

Darryl Lloyd Walker, B/M, 54, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: August 8, 2022, Etheridge St/Westside; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, speeding. Arresting officer: Sgt Wade.

Sheriff’s Report

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for 8/08/2022 through 8/14/2022:

Amber Lee Mason, W/F, 37- unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities, manufacture/delivery/sale or possession of methamphetamines.

Kimberly Dawn Chambliss, W/F, 45- hold for other agency, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities, manufacture/delivery/sale or possession of methamphetamines.

Marquavius Contrail Cunningham, B/M, 24- violation of probation.

Dequan Shquielle Glascoe, B/M, 28- capias.

Gregory Eric Harrison, W/M, 42- revocation or suspension of sentence.

Madison Alyssa Honeycutt, W/F, 22- violation of probation.

Dylan Lee Hudspeth, W/M, 24- violation of probation.

John Daren Mays, W/M, 53- bond revoked.

Michael Carrington Moran, W/M, 23- serving time.

Latonya Rachelle Shivers, B/F, 37- attachment order.

Jasmine Mashay Smith, B/F, 31- disorderly conduct, public intoxication, attachment order.

Darryl Lloyd Walker, B/M, 54- capias.

Bradley Dewayne Barham, W/M, 24- unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities, manufacture/delivery/sale or possession of methamphetamines.

Gregory Eric Harrison, W/M, 42- failure to provide proof of insurance, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities, misuse of registration, violation light law.

Timothy Scott Hickey, W/M, 33- violation of probation.

Colby Alicia Jarnigan, W/F, 22- violation of probation.

Jennifer Lynn Jordan, W/F, 35- capias.

Dalton Lynn Lindsey, W/M, 22- violation of probation.

Zackevious Tevin Payne, B/M, 27- violation of probation.

Kylen Jaquan Pettigrew, B/M, 21- contraband in penal institution, contempt of court.

Tyler Ashton Pipkin, B/M, 29- attachment order.

Justin Matthew Sanders, W/M, 38- hold for other agency.

Jennifer Leeann Sanders, W/F, 39- resisting stop/frisk/halt/arrest or search (non-violent).

James Anthony Slates, B/M, 53- violation of probation.

Ryan David Truett, W/M, 42- violation of probation.

Chelsi PJ Tucker, W/F, 35- driving under the influence first offense.

Cordero Lamont Williams, B/M, 34- revocation or suspension of sentence, violation of probation.

Alan Van Finch, W/M, 36- hold for other agency.

Dallas Ray Brogdon, W/M, 36- capias.

Terrica Lashel Cartwright, B/F, 31- false reports/statements.

Tierra Desjourna Graves, B/F, 29- murder, second degree.

Tobias Nikkos Hodge, B/M, 18- burglary other than habitat or non-public building, theft of property.

Brandy Nicole Kilburn, W/F, 27- violation of probation.

Colby Austin King, W/M, 21- unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities, manufacture/delivery/sale or possession of methamphetamines, criminal trespass.

Leidy Lopez-Hernandez, H/F, 21- assault.

Kylen Jaquan Pettigrew, B/M, 21- unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm-domestic violence related.

Jaquez Mykale Ross, B/M, 18- unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm-domestic violence related.

Marquisa Antionette Turner, B/F, 32- false reports/statements.

Darryl Lloyd Walker Sr, B/M, 54- driving on revoked/suspended license, speeding, violation of probation.

Colby Austin King, W/M, 21- capias.

Jeremy Jack Wray, W/M, 36- capias, violation of probation.

Alan Van Finch, W/M, 36- driving on revoked/suspended license.

Demario Leshun Sumlar, B/M, 36- driving on revoked/suspended license.

Joseph Anthony Dunivan, W/M, 32- public intoxication, resisting arrest.

Leon Hawkins, B/M, 59- driving on revoked/suspended license, domestic assault, driving under the influence, resisting arrest.

Colby Alicia Jarnigan, W/F, 22- capias.

Dexter Jamarrion Pewitte, B/M, 24- reckless endangerment, vandalism.

Eddrick Devon Pewitte, B/M, 33- reckless endangerment, vandalism, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm-domestic violence related.

Patsy Jean Thomas, W/F, 34- public intoxication.

Jeremy Jack Wray, W/M, 36- Schedule VI drug violations, violation of probation, resisting arrest.

Jagar Neal Gibson, W/M, 19- simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities, driving on revoked/suspended license.

Clint Laquay Gunn, B/M, 24- evading arrest, reckless endangerment.

Leonard Ray Ferguson, B/M, 48- violation of order of protection/restraining order, violation of probation.

Colby Alicia Jarnigan, W/F, 22- capias.

Thomas Brandon Karnes, W/M, 47- driving on revoked/suspended license.

Eddrick Devon Pewitte, B/M, 33- capias.

Demario Leshun Sumlar, B/M, 36- capias.

Jeremy Jack Wray, W/M, 36- violation of probation.

Amanda Nicole Bullington, W/F, 31- violation of probation.

Vantedius Lunorise Beasley, B/M, 37- weekender.

Kavarsia Deuntez Watkins, B/M, 25- weekender.

Marriages

Spencer Houston Belew of Bradford and Sierra Dawn Phillips of Bradford

Travis James Rogers of Mattoon, IL and Daniella Lynn Steinhaus of Mattoon, IL

Otis Franklin Emert of Milan and Brenda Faye Leggitt Hollowell of Oxford, MS

Jesse Scott of Jackson and Myeasha Diquea Hayes of Jackson

Kelton David Robinson of Medina and Kaitlyn Leeanne Tucker of Medina

Alec James Hoover of Humboldt and Amanda Gayle Nelson of Humboldt

Divorces

Sammy D. Locke vs. Teresa Locke

Real Estate Transfers

Joan Jackson Jenkins and husband, Joe Jenkins to Jonathan Carter and wife, Amanda Carter – Milan – $25,000

Rachel Lanell Boyett and Kristina Albea Uzzell to Danny Smith and wife, Joan Smith – Humboldt – $127,000

Anthony D. Hopper and wife, Bethany Hopper to Charlene Hoffman – Trenton – $620,000

Alpha Investment Holdings, LLC to Tim Hutcherson – Dyer – $18,000

Shannon Brent Smith and wife, Lana Brooke Smith, by and through her attorney-in-fact, Shannon Brent Smith, to Bharat Bhavsar and wife, Jigisha Bhavsar – Humboldt – $32,000

Russell Eric Freeman to David Holley – Dyer – $220,500

Andy Eugene Brasfield and Brooks Eugene Brasfield to James Kennie Dinwiddie, Trustee of the James Kennie Dinwiddie Trust, – Trenton – $160,000

Oliver Leon Welch and wife, Gattie Welch to Alvin Wayne Pettigrew – Trenton – $29,900

Carroll Bank and Trust to Milan Environmental Contractors, LLC – Humboldt – $67,000

Jeanie Coleman to Brian Wesley Abbott and wife, Connie Abbott – Trenton – $156,000

James Christopher Pruett to James Edwin Norman – Dyer – $12,000

Tara Lashea Petty, Kyle Landon Doyle and Crystal Hope Morrison to Rob Hamilton and Felecia Kobeck – Humboldt – $87,000

Raymond Parker and wife, Misty Parker to Timothy Ray Hartford – Humboldt – $175,000

David Bunney, by and through Attorney-in-Fact Karla Bunney, and wife, Karla Bunney to Sherita Ross – Milan – $304,900

Ruby N. Hampton to Gentry Hampton and wife, Allie Hampton – Bradford – $71,504

James E. Droke and Lindsey B. Droke to James B. Taylor and wife, Courtney M. Taylor – Humboldt – $600,000

Deborah K. Jones to Candice Spellings – Rutherford – $132,500

Justin Lee Ewell to Charles Moore – Trenton – $87,500

Chris A. Cottrell to Chris Hawk – Dyer- $106,900

Wesley Miller to Xavier K. Keys and wife, Katherine Keys – Trenton – $210,000

Jesse Alexander to Mason Walton – Milan – $175,000

Monte L. Holt and Susan Lucinda Holt to Danny Robertson and wife, Cynthia Shannon Hahn-Robertson – Humboldt – $360,000

Grady Steven Flack and wife, Vadessa V. Flack to Samuel D. Ruth and wife, Ashley M. Ruth – Medina – $349,900

Christy Nicole Spencer to Nicholas Greene and wife, Kelly Greene – Medina – $375, 000

Jeff Baker and Michel Presson, by and through Attorney-in-Fact Jeff Presson, to Soprina N. Jennings – Medina – $389,900

Josh Arnold to Timothy Shane Dempsey and wife, Angela Hayes Dempsey – Milan – $219,900

Wendi Marlene Weller McGarity and Teresa Lynn Ange Hudson, individually and as Personal Representative of the Estate of Arlis W. Ange, to Walter Flores – Medina – $129,500

D & R Partners to Live Oak Properties, LLC – Trenton – $601,000

Beverly Carole Emerson to Frederick Warner, Jr. and wife, Samantha Warner – Rutherford – $195,000

Franklin O. Gilliland and Jacob F. Gilliland to Franklin O. Gilliland and Kimberly Mossner – Rutherford – $10,000

Martha Cropper to Bradley Arnold – Milan – $150,000

Martha Sue Ayers, by and through her Attorney-in-Fact, Richard Thomas Ayers, to Norman Bryant – Milan – $270,000

George L. Baker and Patricia J. Baker to Joe Pete Baker – 3rd CD of Gibson County and 6th CD of Madison County – $250,000

John Pohlner Morrison and wife, Teresa Lynn Morrison to Sergio Martinez and wife, Estela Martinez – Humboldt – $60,000

John W. Parramore, Jr. to Mark Harper and wife, Mary Harper and Peyton Harper and wife, Jill Harper – Gibson County – $500,000

Scott Rea and wife, Sherry Rea to Junior O. King and wife, Tracy King – Yorkville – 35,000

Megan McLemore to Samantha Smith – Medina – $224,900

Shane McAlexander to Christopher P. Smith and wife, Amber L. Smith – Medina – $535,50

James B. Taylor and wife, Courtney M. Taylor to Adam N. Essary and wife, Heather N. Essary – Medina – $355,000

Taylor Michelle Hilliard and Billy Hensley to Kristopher Leigh Douglas and wife, Tara C. Douglas – Medina – $312,500

Dustin McCartney and Shanna Rene’ McCartney Vitullo, Co-Executors of the Estate of Dennis Stephen McCartney and Dustin McCartney, individually and Shanna Rene’ McCartney Vitullo, individually to Amanda Gilbertson – 15th CD – $75,900

Heather Thompson Boyd to Bethany J. Turney and Gloria Elkins – Milan – $235,000

Jaime Vanalstine to Samuel G. Barnett – Gibson – $137,700

Solutions in Real Estate, Inc. to Raymond Arwood and wife, Amber Arwood – Dyer – $260,000

Larry Gene Bushart, Jr. and wife, Leanne Michelle Bushart to Devin T. Huffman and wife, Angel Huffman – Medina – $215,000

Bronco to Jacqueline Nicole Williams and husband, Richard Caleb Williams – Medina – $53,000

Daniel Lomax and wife, Martha Lomax to Michael James Lipkovitch and wife, Shawna Lipkovitch – Trenton – $219,900

Derrick Anders to Daniel W. Proudfit – Milan – $8,600

Loren Hines and wife, Sherrie Hines to Joshua Hunter Hines – Milan – $120,000

Kelly Barron Greathouse to Leo Arnold – Trenton – $125,000

Charles W. Clark and Karen Clark to Raymond Parker – Humboldt – $42,500

Sue E. Fain, David Wayne Fain and wife, Tina Marie Fain to Dale Sowell and wife, Dawn Sowell – 8th CD – $53,000

Robert H. Jenkins to Kathy Diane Criss – Milan – $3,500

Cecilia Adkisson to Aaron Blake Davis – Milan – $24,000

Charles Alexander and Jesse Alexander to Katherine Elizabeth James and husband, Jonathan Dale James – Humboldt – $300,000

Bridgewater Residential Portfolio, LLC to Midsouth Trust Group – Rutherford – $46,500

Joshua Youmans to Joshua Kenneth Gunter – Medina – $164,000

Charles F. O’Rourke to James R. Petty and wife, Dusty R. Petty – Kenton – $240,000

William John Bona, Jr. and wife, Michele L. Bona to Elizabeth Thompson Smith – Milan – $175,000

Richard A. Hopkins to Michael C. Crawford – Trenton – $306,000

Paul E. Buckner and wife, Faye C. Buckner to Betty J. Hayes – Trenton – $5,000

Robert Timothy Bell to Sammy Locke – Trenton – $100,000

Becky Jo Selph, f/k/a Becky Jo Griggs, to Kyle Pack – Kenton – $100,500

Paul E. Buckner and wife, Faye C. Buckner to Betty J. Hayes – Dale Nelson to Joey J. Corda – Dyer – $70,000

Bruce Walker and Della Watson, by and through her Attorney-in-Fact Casandra Walker, to Brian Christopher Simmons – Humboldt – $10,000

Alpha Investment Holdings, LLC to Bharat Bhavsar and wife, Jigisha Bhavsar – Milan – $35,000

W. Russell Courtney and wife, Peggy N. Courtney to George L. Baker and wife, Patricia J. Baker – Milan – $250,000

Tyler Lowery to Hope Hill Properties, LLC – Medina – $28,000

Blake Spellings and Richard Hopkins to Brian Eldridge and wife, Amanda Eldridge – Dyer – $20,000

Dorothy Seller to Mason Chandler and wife, Kyndal Chandler – Kenton – $120,000