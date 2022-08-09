Your Right to Know

Police Report

Information listed in the Humboldt Police Report is obtained from the Humboldt Police Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from 8/01/2022 through 8/07/2022:

Devon Avery Landers, B/M, 52, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: August 3, 2022, Central Ave; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Sgt Hill.

Michael Theldon McCoy, W/M, 59, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: August 5, 2022, Tony Montana’s and 22nd; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, driving under the influence, violation of implied consent law, violation registration law, financial responsibility law. Arresting officer: Lt Rich.

Timothy Blake Montgomery, W/M, 30, of Finley; Arrest date and location: August 6, 2022, Exxon Parking Lot; Charges: driving under the influence, violation open container law, violation implied consent law, driving on revoked/suspended/expired license. Arresting officer: Ptl Hodge.

Jasmine Marie Pearson, B/F, 28, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: August 3, 2022, East End; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Ptl Bowens.

Kylen Jaquan Pettigrew, B/M, 20, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: August 7, 2022, 22nd Ave and Maple St; Charges: unlawful possession of a weapon. Arresting officer: Ptl Stewart.

Dexter Jamarrion Pewitte, B/M, 24, of Huntingdon; Arrest date and location: August 8, 2022, Patton St; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Ptl Wade.

Eddrick Devon Pewitte, B/M, 33, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: August 7, 2022, Patton St; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Ptl Cooper.

Defremon Puryear, B/M, 65, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: August 7, 2022, Central/Mitchell; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license. Arresting officer: Ptl Bowens.

Jaquze Mykale Ross, B/M, 18, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: August 7, 2022, 22nd Ave and Maple St; Charges: unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia. Arresting officer: Ptl Stewart.

Cydnie Y. Sanders, B/F, 22, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: August 4, 2022, Craddock St; Charges: aggravated assault. Arresting officer: Lt Bomer.

Cristina Alexandra Vandyke, W/F, 27, of Trenton; Arrest date and location: August 5, 2022, 22nd and Ferrell; Charges: failure to maintain control, driving under the influence, simple possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of implied consent law. Arresting officer: Ptl Douglas.

Nikia Lakendra Williamson, B/F, 26, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: August 4, 2022, 45/Cades Center; Charges: improper display of plates, manufacture.delivery/sell or possession of controlled substance analog, possession of drug paraphernalia. Arresting officer: Ptl Douglas.

Caitlyn Madison Armstrong, B/F, 19, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: August 2, 2022, Viking Court; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: Ptl Bowens.

Quantel Deandrea Blaylock, B/M, 24, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: August 2, 2022, Viking Court; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: Ptl Bowens.

Clyde Edward Byrd, W/M, 40, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: August 6, 2022, Arby’s; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Ptl Phillips.

Brittany Nicole Dunn, W/F, 28, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: August 3, 2022, Valley Hill Place; Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia. Arresting officer: Ptl Davis.

Selena Faith Hassell, W/F, 18, of Milan; Arrest date and location: August 1, 2022, HPD; Charges: vandalism, contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Arresting officer: Ptl Santiago.

Sheriff’s Report

Information listed in the Gibson County Sheriff’s Report is obtained from the Gibson County Sheriff’s Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for 8/01/2022 through 8/07/2022:

Kevin Alan Thompson, W/M, 42- weekender.

Haylee Danielle Schuler, W/F, 29- hold for other agency.

Althon Hunter Smith, W/M, 36- criminal simulation.

Justice Kevante Conley, B/M, 27- manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance.

Jason Lee Belew, W/M, 36- harassment (non-verbal threat).

John Junior Ferrell Jr, B/M, 28- attachment order.

Jose Elias Gomez-Cruz, H/M, 30- attachment order.

Selena Faith Hassell, W/F, 18- adult contributing to delinquency of a child, vandalism.

Brian Anthony Jackson, W/M, 41- capias.

Justin Dewayne Rainey, W/M, 35- attachment order.

Krystal Dawn Reese, W/F, 40- capias.

Althon Hunter Smith, W/M, 36- theft of property (shoplifting), theft of property.

Christopher Dale Clark, W/M, 25- violation of probation.

Brandon Lee Crandall, W/M, 39- simple possession/casual exchange, reckless driving, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities, leaving scene of accident, evading arrest.

Joshua Lamon Dance, B/M, 40- capias.

Christopher James Farley, W/M, 50- capias.

Jason Russell French, W/M, 38- hold for other agency.

Anthony Lawrence Gooch, B/M, 58- violation of probation.

Katherine Alisha Jamieson, W/F, 50- capias, violation of probation.

Glenn Edward Johnson Jr, W/M, 34- theft of property.

Miranda Nicole Lambert, W/F, 33- capias, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities, manufacture/delivery/sale or possession of methamphetamines, hit and run of a person.

Angela B Neisler, W/F, 46- assault.

Jason Bennett Puckett, W/M, 39- violation of probation.

Raymond Deshun Ross, B/M, 39- domestic assault.

Caitlyn Madison Armstrong, B/F, 19- domestic assault.

Quantel Deandrea Blaylock, B/M, 24- domestic assault.

Brittany Nicole Dunn, W/F, 28- unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities.

Michael Theldon McCoy, W/M, 59- failure to provide proof of insurance, violation of implied consent law, violation of registration law, driving on revoked/suspended license, driving under the influence first offense.

Timothy Blake Montgomery, W/F, 30- open container law, violation of implied consent law, driving under the influence first offense.

Jasmine Marie Pearson, B/F, 28- capias.

Cydnie Yvonne Sanders, B/F, 22- aggravated assault.

Cristina Alexander Vandyke, W/F, 27- simple possession/casual exchange, violation of implied consent law, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities, driving under the influence first offense, failure to exercise due care.

Nikia Lakendra Williamson, B/F, 27- improper display of plates, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities, possession of controlled substance analog.

Vernon Allan Rau, W/M, 46- driving on revoked/suspended license, driving under the influence.

Kristan Elizabeth Crabtree, W/F, 27- equal access to public property act of 2012.

John Junior Ferrell Jr, B/M, 28- domestic assault.

Jeffery Stephen Hall, W/M, 37- domestic assault.

Steven Wayne Strickland, W/M, 40- worthless checks.

Katherine Pence Coffman, W/F, 34- assault.

Marisol Favella Galvan, W/F, 26- serving time.

Vantedius Lunorise Beasley, B/M, 37- weekender.

James Earl Brogdon, W/M, 33- weekender.

Mark Allen Hauke, W/M, 34- weekender.

Marriages

Joshua Michael Youmans of Medina and Megan Nicole Blanc of Medina

David Alan Walters of Milan and Julieta Andip of Milan

Austin Lee Lutrell of Lenoir City and Esther Marie Lewoczk of Medina

Robert Case Yates of Lexington and Amy Carolyn White of Humboldt

Dylan Parker Kilzer of Rutherford and Lauren Olivia Flowers of Rutherford

Divorces

Frederick Lamont Coburn vs. Rosie Mae Tuggles Coburn

Timothy Lee Winters vs. May C. Winters

Ruth Shoaf Carmichael vs. Kenneth Bryan Carmichael

Thomas V. Boyd vs. Linda Jean Boyd

Kaitlyn Nicole Hamil vs. Jessica Marie Hamil

Skyler Garner vs. Jessica Garner

Sammy D. Locke vs. Teresa Locke

Real Estate Transfers

Josh Coley to Leticia Bufford and husband, Kevin James Bufford – Humboldt – $184,000

Alpha Investment Holdings, LLC to Jason Walker and wife, Misty Walker – Trenton – $42,000

Alpha Investment Holdings, LLC to Richard Hopkins – Dyer and Trenton – $39,000

John C. Eubanks to Gary Poe and wife, Melanie Poe – Trenton – $28,000

Kimberly Elaine Norman and Wilson Lynn Parrish to Mark Anthony Abbott and wife, Gina E. Abbott – Trenton – $164,900

The Estate of Billy Derrell Dorsett to Blake Spellings and Kris Bradford – Milan – $80,000

James E. Davidson and wife, Nena Davidson to Hannah Ramirez and husband, Paul Ramirez – Kenton – $1

William Jones and wife, Kathleen Jones to Jason D. McCall and wife, Monica McCall – Rutherford – $325,000

Kent Allen Ferguson and wife, Leslie Ferguson to Kevin Odom – Trenton – $190,000

Carway, LLC to Jessica McCoy – Humboldt – $180,000

Michael Schoonover, Robert Schoonover and Eric Baker to Kevin Hasbun – Dyer – $136,800

Joan Jackson Jenkins and husband, Joe Jenkins to Jonathan Carter and wife, Amanda Carter – Milan – $25,000

Rachel Lanell Boyett and Kristina Albea Uzzell to Danny Smith and wife, Joan Smith – Humboldt – $127,000

Anthony D. Hopper and wife, Bethany Hopper to Charlene Hoffman – Trenton – $620,000

Alpha Investment Holdings, LLC to Tim Hutcherson – Dyer – $18,000

Shannon Brent Smith and wife, Lana Brooke Smith, by and through her attorney-in-fact, Shannon Brent Smith, to Bharat Bhavsar and wife, Jigisha Bhavsar – Humboldt – $32,000

Russell Eric Freeman to David Holley – Dyer – $220,500

Andy Eugene Brasfield and Brooks Eugene Brasfield to James Kennie Dinwiddie, Trustee of the James Kennie Dinwiddie Trust, – Trenton – $160,000

Oliver Leon Welch and wife, Gattie Welch to Alvin Wayne Pettigrew – Trenton – $29,900

Carroll Bank and Trust to Milan Environmental Contractors, LLC – Humboldt – $67,000

Jeanie Coleman to Brian Wesley Abbott and wife, Connie Abbott – Trenton – $156,000

James Christopher Pruett to James Edwin Norman – Dyer – $12,000

Tara Lashea Petty, Kyle Landon Doyle and Crystal Hope Morrison to Rob Hamilton and Felecia Kobeck – Humboldt – $87,000

Raymond Parker and wife, Misty Parker to Timothy Ray Hartford – Humboldt – $175,000

David Bunney, by and through Attorney-in-Fact Karla Bunney, and wife, Karla Bunney to Sherita Ross – Milan – $304,900

Ruby N. Hampton to Gentry Hampton and wife, Allie Hampton – Bradford – $71,504

James E. Droke and Lindsey B. Droke to James B. Taylor and wife, Courtney M. Taylor – Humboldt – $600,000

Deborah K. Jones to Candice Spellings – Rutherford – $132,500

Justin Lee Ewell to Charles Moore – Trenton – $87,500

Chris A. Cottrell to Chris Hawk – Dyer- $106,900

Wesley Miller to Xavier K. Keys and wife, Katherine Keys – Trenton – $210,000

Jesse Alexander to Mason Walton – Milan – $175,000

Monte L. Holt and Susan Lucinda Holt to Danny Robertson and wife, Cynthia Shannon Hahn-Robertson – Humboldt – $360,000

Grady Steven Flack and wife, Vadessa V. Flack to Samuel D. Ruth and wife, Ashley M. Ruth – Medina – $349,900

Christy Nicole Spencer to Nicholas Greene and wife, Kelly Greene – Medina – $375, 000

Jeff Baker and Michel Presson, by and through Attorney-in-Fact Jeff Presson, to Soprina N. Jennings – Medina – $389,900

Josh Arnold to Timothy Shane Dempsey and wife, Angela Hayes Dempsey – Milan – $219,900

Wendi Marlene Weller McGarity and Teresa Lynn Ange Hudson, individually and as Personal Representative of the Estate of Arlis W. Ange, to Walter Flores – Medina – $129,500

D & R Partners to Live Oak Properties, LLC – Trenton – $601,000

Beverly Carole Emerson to Frederick Warner, Jr. and wife, Samantha Warner – Rutherford – $195,000

Franklin O. Gilliland and Jacob F. Gilliland to Franklin O. Gilliland and Kimberly Mossner – Rutherford – $10,000

Martha Cropper to Bradley Arnold – Milan – $150,000

Martha Sue Ayers, by and through her Attorney-in-Fact, Richard Thomas Ayers, to Norman Bryant – Milan – $270,000

George L. Baker and Patricia J. Baker to Joe Pete Baker – 3rd CD of Gibson County and 6th CD of Madison County – $250,000

John Pohlner Morrison and wife, Teresa Lynn Morrison to Sergio Martinez and wife, Estela Martinez – Humboldt – $60,000

John W. Parramore, Jr. to Mark Harper and wife, Mary Harper and Peyton Harper and wife, Jill Harper – Gibson County – $500,000

Scott Rea and wife, Sherry Rea to Junior O. King and wife, Tracy King – Yorkville – 35,000

Megan McLemore to Samantha Smith – Medina – $224,900

Shane McAlexander to Christopher P. Smith and wife, Amber L. Smith – Medina – $535,50

James B. Taylor and wife, Courtney M. Taylor to Adam N. Essary and wife, Heather N. Essary – Medina – $355,000

Taylor Michelle Hilliard and Billy Hensley to Kristopher Leigh Douglas and wife, Tara C. Douglas – Medina – $312,500

Dustin McCartney and Shanna Rene’ McCartney Vitullo, Co-Executors of the Estate of Dennis Stephen McCartney and Dustin McCartney, individually and Shanna Rene’ McCartney Vitullo, individually to Amanda Gilbertson – 15th CD – $75,900

Heather Thompson Boyd to Bethany J. Turney and Gloria Elkins – Milan – $235,000

Jaime Vanalstine to Samuel G. Barnett – Gibson – $137,700

Court Report

Information listed for the Humboldt General Sessions court docket is obtained from court records and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the records. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

Cody Thomas – bound over to Grand Jury on two charges,

Courtney Morris – bound over to Grand Jury on two charges,

Rashawn McKinley – bound over to Grand Jury on two charges,

Mark Cole – bound over to Grand Jury on two charges,

Clarence Spinks – bound over to Grand Jury,

Shequilla Simpson – driving without a license,

Kimberly S. Nelson – reckless driving, implied consent,

Billy Ray Pressley – evading arrest,

John Bozeman – DUI (1st Offense),

Malik Cox – Driving on Suspended License,

John Lewis – DUI (1st offense),

Belinda McIntosh – bound over to Grand Jury,

Randall Mashburn – evading arrest, resisting arrest,

Chris Peters – bound over to Grand Jury,

Michael Gant – possession of drug paraphernalia,

Tabitha Whitney – theft up to $1,000,

Mark Hanke – DUI (1st offense),

Jacob Franklin Gilliland – violation of Order of protection,

Hunter Lane Scarbrough – underage driving while impaired,

Kenneth Edward Brewer, II – simple possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia,

William Shane Coffman – bound over to Grand Jury,

Markira D. Partee – bound over to Grand Jury on multiple charges,

Daniel S. Ferguson – reckless endangerment,

Sally A. Brown – driving on suspended license, possession of drug paraphernalia,

Kenneth W. Higdon – possession of drug paraphernalia, driving without a license,

JW Robinson – reckless driving,

Robert N. Jones – DUI (1st offense),

Antonio Hill – DUI (1st offense),

Colby Austin King – evading arrest,

Jerry Lee Vernon-Pharris, Jr. – DUI (2nd offense),

Marlon Lee – possession of schedule VI controlled substance

Building Permits

Robert Colvin, 102 Wayne Lloyd Road, Bradford

Paul Debole, American Tower, 43 Highway 186S, Humboldt

Leslie Dover, 60 Eldad Road, Trenton

Billy Cannon, 33 Hale Farm Road, Humboldt

David Haste, 97 Bradford Highway, Trenton

Hunter and Faith Crockett, 326 Old Jackson Road, Trenton

Jerry Zook, Moore Investment Properties, LLC, 46 Christmasville Road, Trenton

Joshua Hatchett, 191 Poplar Springs Road, Atwood

Cedric Poyner, 24 Lowery Lane, Trenton

Jeff and Joanie Weeks, 15 Willie T. Crocker Road, Milan

Ron and Angela Crockette, 182 Mathis Crossing Road, Milan

William and Marian Bartholomew, 17 Dee Hickman Road, Trenton

Ken Herbstritt, 105 Jack Spence Road, Rutherford

William Brandon Morris, 316 Concord-Cades Road, Trenton

Michael Bass, 40 Brown Road, Dyer

Jonathan and Amanda Johnson, 71 Nee Road, Dyer

Blake Allen, 202 TJ Scott Road, Humboldt

Clint and Cicily Buchanan, 210 West Bypass, Trenton

Taco Bell, 2045A Highway 45 Bypass, Trenton