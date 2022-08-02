Your Right to Know

Police Report

Information listed in the Humboldt Police Report is obtained from the Humboldt Police Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from 7/25/2022 through 7/31/2022:

Chassity Jean Adams, W/F, 46, of Martin; Arrest date and location: July 26, 2022, Cash Saver; Charges: driving under the influence, violation of implied consent law, driving on revoked/suspended/expired license. Arresting officer: Ptl Cooper.

Tristan Darnell Allen, B/M, 31, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: July 26, 2022, McKnight; Charges: aggravated assault. Arresting officer: Lt Williams.

Dallas Ray Brogdon, W/M, 36, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: July 27, 2022, Wyatt’s; Charges: public intoxication, vandalism, theft of property. Arresting officer: Ptl Kesterson.

Javarion Montez Brooks, B/M, 22, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: July 29, 2022, N 19th Ave; Charges: manufacture/delivery/sell/possession of controlled substance analog, possession of drug paraphernalia. Arresting officer: Sgt Hill.

Jeff David Buchanan, W/M, 47, of Trenton; Arrest date and location: July 28, 2022, 16th and McKnight; Charges: possession of substances with intent to manufacture Schedule II, possession of drug paraphernalia. Arresting officer: Ptl Douglas.

Walter Tracy Chimileski, W/M, 47, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: July 31, 2022, Regal Inn; Charges: disorderly conduct. Arresting officer: Ptl Bowens.

Patricia Ann Dickey, B/F, 66, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: July 27, 2022, WalMart; Charges: investigation. Arresting officer: Lt Rich.

Olivia Pankey, B/F, 19, of Trenton; Arrest date and location: July 31, 2022, HPD; Charges: manufacturing/delivering/selling or possession of controlled substance analog, driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, driving under the influence. Arresting officer: Sgt Cano.

Ethan Lane Parker, W/M, 23, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: July 31, 2022, Beau Beth Dr; Charges: aggravated assault. Arresting officer: Ptl Barr.

Richard Charles Simmons, B/M, 46, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: July 30, 2022, HPD; Charges: improper display of plates, driving under the influence. Arresting officer: Ptl Douglas.

Britney Brotay Thomas, B/F, 31, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: July 27, 2022, Wyatt’s; Charges: criminal trespassing. Arresting officer: Ptl Kesterson.

Patsy Jean Thomas, W/F, 34, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: July 29, 2022, Main and Central; Charges: criminal trespassing. Arresting officer: Ptl Stewart.

Derrick A Wilson, B/M, 38, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: July 31, 2022, HPD; Charges: simple possession, driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, failure to maintain control, falsification of drug test, tinted windows. Arresting officer: Sgt Hill.

Sheriff’s Report

Information listed in the Gibson County Sheriff’s Report is obtained from the Gibson County Sheriff’s Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for 7/25/2022 through 7/31/2022:

Javarion Montez Brooks Jr, B/M, 22- unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities, possession of controlled substance analog.

Jamiran Zachary White, B/M, 42- unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities, disorderly conduct.

John Andrew Box, W/M, 23- violation of probation.

Jeff David Buchanan, W/M, 48- attachment order, capias, violation of probation.

Thomas Ray Buchanan, B/M, 26- evading arrest.

Joshua Dylan Flowers, W/M, 28- unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities, evading arrest, manufacture/delivery/sale or possession of methamphetamines.

Tiffany Marie Glenn, W/F, 33- capias.

Keith Lynn Hart, B/M, 49- capias.

Rodzavis Zakario Turner, B/M, 28- attachment order.

Shawn Michael Barner, W/M, 23- domestic assault.

Katie Alisa Barnett, W/F, 31- violation of probation.

Ryan Matthew Dunlap, W/M, 33- aggravated burglary, vandalism, burglary other than habitat or non-public building.

Joshua Dylan Flowers, W/M, 28- aggravated assault, domestic assault.

Prentis Laquincy Frison, B/M, 21- vandalism, burglary other than habitat or non-public building, theft of property.

Anbrian Antonya Gray, B/F, 21- attachment order.

Marissa Donte Joy, B/F, 33- attachment order.

Jeffrey Lance Mealer, W/M, 55- capias.

Aldrick Cosmino Perkins, B/M, 42- capias.

Eric Smith Rucker, B/M, 33- violation of probation.

Benjamin Aaron Cody Thomas, W/M, 35- attachment order, violation of probation.

Christy Renee Williams, W/F, 45- attachment order, capias.

Chassity Gean Adams, W/F, 46- violation of implied consent law, driving under the influence, driving on revoked/suspended license, hold for other agency.

Tristan Darnell Allen, B/M, 31- aggravated assault.

Dallas Ray Brogdon, W/M, 36- public intoxication, vandalism, theft of property.

Jeff David Buchanan, W/M, 48- unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities, manufacture/delivery/sale or possession of methamphetamines.

Jeremiah Lamonte Davis, B/M, 17- aggravated burglary, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm-domestic violence related, theft of property.

Britney Bratay Thomas, B/F, 31- criminal trespass.

Patsy Jean Thomas, W/F, 34- criminal trespass.

Joffre Lee McAlexander, W/M, 55- unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities, open container law, improper display of plates, driving on revoked/suspended license.

Marcus Dwayne Sasser, W/M, 49- domestic assault, vandalism.

Isaiah Malik Boxley, B/M, 24- unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm-domestic violence related, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, violation registration law.

Kimberly Sean Nelson, W/F, 59- violation of implied consent law, driving under the influence first offense.

Kisha Dean Trezevant, W/F, 55- driving under the influence.

Thomas Brandon Karnes, W/M, 47- unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, simple possession/casual exchange.

Xavier Dewayne Williams, B/M, 35- capias, violation of probation.

Wesley Garland Lawrence, W/M, 33- violation of probation.

Haley Rae Shanklin, W/F, 28- serving time.

Michael Albert Crenshaw, W/M, 40- weekender.

John David Lewis, W/M, 45- weekender.

Jarris Maurice Swift, B/M, 45- weekender.

Marriages

Michael Lee Fry of Trenton and Jennifer Nicole Bartholow of Trenton

Kevin Bryant Allen of Medina and Mary Kaitlyn Thompson of Medina

Michael Wayne Doss of Humboldt and Kimberle Ann Hawkins of Humboldt

Jeffrey Todd Lowden of Milan and Madison Grace Haywood of Milan

Thomas Lee Bell of Olive Branch, MS and Amy Nicole Prince of Jackson

Divorces

Marquitta McCollier vs Jimmy Vaughn

Sancha R. Baumgardner vs John Keith Baumgardner

Virginia Hughes vs Brian Hughes

Ray Riley vs Tiffany Riley

Real Estate Transfers

Richard D. Coonrod, Sr. and wife, Lori L. Coonrod to Michael J. Lybrook – Milan – $229,900

Glen Allen Harrison to Raymond E. Carroll – Dyer – $40,000

Anthony T. Tucker to Travis Davis and wife, Paige Davis – 9th CD – $85,000

Robert C. Riggs and wife, B. Karen Riggs to George L. Baker and wife, Patricia J. Baker – Milan – $200,000

Kris Bradford and Blake Spellings and Avery Dylan Bradford to Makiva Rinks – Milan – $140,000

Dillon Lee Alexander to New Wave Farms, LLC – Bradford – $12,000

Christopher Wyatt and wife, Carla Wyatt to Eric Dee Wheeler and wife, Blythe Pitt Wheeler – Milan – $416,440

Ron Williams to William Stevenson Welch and Jaclyn Kelley – Humboldt – $199,900

Joseph E. Salyards and wife, Carolyn A. Salyards to Ron Z. Williams – Humboldt – $225,000

Ryan Hicks and Nathan Newsom to Black Dog Farm, LLC – Trenton – $432,500

Robert E. Hundrieser and wife, Rena M. Hundrieser to Kristopher S. Crabtree and wife, Mildred Crabtree – Milan – $15,000

Mary Denney, a/k/a Mary Dennie, to The Trustees of Word of Deliverance Ministries, Inc. – Milan – $7,000

Golconda, LLP to The City of Medina – Medina – $33,600

Golconda, LLP to The City of Medina – Medina – $37,828

Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Wanda Elder – Medina – $344,900

Cynthia Reynolds Todd, Jerald L. Reynolds and Debra Reynolds Cope to Cynthia Reynolds Todd and husband, Fred Todd – Milan – $140,000

Edward W. Duke and wife, Kellie Duke to Clayton Mitchell and wife, Erin Mitchell – Humboldt – $524,400

Philip Prestininzi and wife, Cassandra Prestininzi to Todd Halford and wife, Stacey Halford – Trenton – $55,000

Jeff Baker and Michael B. Presson to Andrew K. Davis and wife, Laura A. Davis – Medina – $389,900

Kenneth M. Harmon and wife, Robbie M. Harmon to Sarah Jackson – Humboldt – $215,000

Josh Coley to Leticia Bufford and husband, Kevin James Bufford – Humboldt – $184,000

Alpha Investment Holdings, LLC to Jason Walker and wife, Misty Walker – Trenton – $42,000

Alpha Investment Holdings, LLC to Richard Hopkins – Dyer and Trenton – $39,000

John C. Eubanks to Gary Poe and wife, Melanie Poe – Trenton – $28,000

Kimberly Elaine Norman and Wilson Lynn Parrish to Mark Anthony Abbott and wife, Gina E. Abbott – Trenton – $164,900

The Estate of Billy Derrell Dorsett to Blake Spellings and Kris Bradford – Milan – $80,000

James E. Davidson and wife, Nena Davidson to Hannah Ramirez and husband, Paul Ramirez – Kenton – $1

William Jones and wife, Kathleen Jones to Jason D. McCall and wife, Monica McCall – Rutherford – $325,000

Kent Allen Ferguson and wife, Leslie Ferguson to Kevin Odom – Trenton – $190,000

Carway, LLC to Jessica McCoy – Humboldt – $180,000

Michael Schoonover, Robert Schoonover and Eric Baker to Kevin Hasbun – Dyer – $136,800

Joan Jackson Jenkins and husband, Joe Jenkins to Jonathan Carter and wife, Amanda Carter – Milan – $25,000

Court Report

Information listed for the Humboldt General Sessions court docket is obtained from court records and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the records. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

General Sessions

Charles Glenn – DUI

Neel Patel – DUI

Jarros Swift – DUI

Ureka Woods – driving on revoked DL

Shawntavious Milan – simple possession of Schedule VI

Merideth Johnson – DUI

Willaim Gillian – theft under $1,000

Royshun Hicks – reckless driving

Deddrick Bryson – driving without DL

Joshua Ballard – DUI

Timnothy Sinclair – unlawful possession of weapon

Ryan E. Woolever – obstruction of legal process

Ladarious Bailey – DUI (2nd)

Jeffrey Hall – contempt of court

Markavis Morton – evading arrest

Rusty Del Crowe – worthless check

Andrew Arnold – contempt of court

Jodie Boswell – contempt of court

Jerry Morgan – driving on revoked DL

Dallas Hudspeth – DUI

Ashley Cole – violation bad check law

Charena Hall – simple possession of Schedule II cocaine

Jerry Riggs – contempt of court

Brandon Greene – contempt of court

Tiffany Glenn – possession of drug paraphernalia

John Bozeman – DUI

Maurice Flowers – driving on revoked DL

Malik Cox – driving on suspended DL

Joshua Holloway – simple possession

Bobby Curtis Jr. – possession of Schedule II, possession of Schedule VI, possession of drug paraphernalia

Shayna Casey – possession of drug paraphernalia

Meuri Adalid Flores-Cruz – evading arrest, driving without DL

Benjamin Grant – domestic assault

Civil

Christopher Glenn vs Gail Simmons

LVNV Funding LLC vs Craig Rickett

First Consumers Financial vs Eric Wiggers

Wade Helton vs Roysheka Shentel Kidd

Carolyn Glenn vs Engine & Transmission World

Marcus Smith vs State Farm Bank FSB

Chris Crider vs Stephanie McClain

Chris Crider vs Rashad Woods

Humboldt Housing Authority vs Wanda Champion

Humboldt Housing Authority vs Elisha Beacham