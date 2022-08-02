Your Right to Know
Police Report
Information listed in the Humboldt Police Report is obtained from the Humboldt Police Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.
The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from 7/25/2022 through 7/31/2022:
Chassity Jean Adams, W/F, 46, of Martin; Arrest date and location: July 26, 2022, Cash Saver; Charges: driving under the influence, violation of implied consent law, driving on revoked/suspended/expired license. Arresting officer: Ptl Cooper.
Tristan Darnell Allen, B/M, 31, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: July 26, 2022, McKnight; Charges: aggravated assault. Arresting officer: Lt Williams.
Dallas Ray Brogdon, W/M, 36, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: July 27, 2022, Wyatt’s; Charges: public intoxication, vandalism, theft of property. Arresting officer: Ptl Kesterson.
Javarion Montez Brooks, B/M, 22, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: July 29, 2022, N 19th Ave; Charges: manufacture/delivery/sell/possession of controlled substance analog, possession of drug paraphernalia. Arresting officer: Sgt Hill.
Jeff David Buchanan, W/M, 47, of Trenton; Arrest date and location: July 28, 2022, 16th and McKnight; Charges: possession of substances with intent to manufacture Schedule II, possession of drug paraphernalia. Arresting officer: Ptl Douglas.
Walter Tracy Chimileski, W/M, 47, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: July 31, 2022, Regal Inn; Charges: disorderly conduct. Arresting officer: Ptl Bowens.
Patricia Ann Dickey, B/F, 66, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: July 27, 2022, WalMart; Charges: investigation. Arresting officer: Lt Rich.
Olivia Pankey, B/F, 19, of Trenton; Arrest date and location: July 31, 2022, HPD; Charges: manufacturing/delivering/selling or possession of controlled substance analog, driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, driving under the influence. Arresting officer: Sgt Cano.
Ethan Lane Parker, W/M, 23, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: July 31, 2022, Beau Beth Dr; Charges: aggravated assault. Arresting officer: Ptl Barr.
Richard Charles Simmons, B/M, 46, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: July 30, 2022, HPD; Charges: improper display of plates, driving under the influence. Arresting officer: Ptl Douglas.
Britney Brotay Thomas, B/F, 31, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: July 27, 2022, Wyatt’s; Charges: criminal trespassing. Arresting officer: Ptl Kesterson.
Patsy Jean Thomas, W/F, 34, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: July 29, 2022, Main and Central; Charges: criminal trespassing. Arresting officer: Ptl Stewart.
Derrick A Wilson, B/M, 38, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: July 31, 2022, HPD; Charges: simple possession, driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, failure to maintain control, falsification of drug test, tinted windows. Arresting officer: Sgt Hill.
Sheriff’s Report
The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for 7/25/2022 through 7/31/2022:
Javarion Montez Brooks Jr, B/M, 22- unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities, possession of controlled substance analog.
Jamiran Zachary White, B/M, 42- unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities, disorderly conduct.
John Andrew Box, W/M, 23- violation of probation.
Jeff David Buchanan, W/M, 48- attachment order, capias, violation of probation.
Thomas Ray Buchanan, B/M, 26- evading arrest.
Joshua Dylan Flowers, W/M, 28- unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities, evading arrest, manufacture/delivery/sale or possession of methamphetamines.
Tiffany Marie Glenn, W/F, 33- capias.
Keith Lynn Hart, B/M, 49- capias.
Rodzavis Zakario Turner, B/M, 28- attachment order.
Shawn Michael Barner, W/M, 23- domestic assault.
Katie Alisa Barnett, W/F, 31- violation of probation.
Ryan Matthew Dunlap, W/M, 33- aggravated burglary, vandalism, burglary other than habitat or non-public building.
Joshua Dylan Flowers, W/M, 28- aggravated assault, domestic assault.
Prentis Laquincy Frison, B/M, 21- vandalism, burglary other than habitat or non-public building, theft of property.
Anbrian Antonya Gray, B/F, 21- attachment order.
Marissa Donte Joy, B/F, 33- attachment order.
Jeffrey Lance Mealer, W/M, 55- capias.
Aldrick Cosmino Perkins, B/M, 42- capias.
Eric Smith Rucker, B/M, 33- violation of probation.
Benjamin Aaron Cody Thomas, W/M, 35- attachment order, violation of probation.
Christy Renee Williams, W/F, 45- attachment order, capias.
Chassity Gean Adams, W/F, 46- violation of implied consent law, driving under the influence, driving on revoked/suspended license, hold for other agency.
Tristan Darnell Allen, B/M, 31- aggravated assault.
Dallas Ray Brogdon, W/M, 36- public intoxication, vandalism, theft of property.
Jeff David Buchanan, W/M, 48- unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities, manufacture/delivery/sale or possession of methamphetamines.
Jeremiah Lamonte Davis, B/M, 17- aggravated burglary, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm-domestic violence related, theft of property.
Britney Bratay Thomas, B/F, 31- criminal trespass.
Patsy Jean Thomas, W/F, 34- criminal trespass.
Joffre Lee McAlexander, W/M, 55- unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities, open container law, improper display of plates, driving on revoked/suspended license.
Marcus Dwayne Sasser, W/M, 49- domestic assault, vandalism.
Isaiah Malik Boxley, B/M, 24- unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm-domestic violence related, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, violation registration law.
Kimberly Sean Nelson, W/F, 59- violation of implied consent law, driving under the influence first offense.
Kisha Dean Trezevant, W/F, 55- driving under the influence.
Thomas Brandon Karnes, W/M, 47- unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, simple possession/casual exchange.
Xavier Dewayne Williams, B/M, 35- capias, violation of probation.
Wesley Garland Lawrence, W/M, 33- violation of probation.
Haley Rae Shanklin, W/F, 28- serving time.
Michael Albert Crenshaw, W/M, 40- weekender.
John David Lewis, W/M, 45- weekender.
Jarris Maurice Swift, B/M, 45- weekender.
Marriages
Michael Lee Fry of Trenton and Jennifer Nicole Bartholow of Trenton
Kevin Bryant Allen of Medina and Mary Kaitlyn Thompson of Medina
Michael Wayne Doss of Humboldt and Kimberle Ann Hawkins of Humboldt
Jeffrey Todd Lowden of Milan and Madison Grace Haywood of Milan
Thomas Lee Bell of Olive Branch, MS and Amy Nicole Prince of Jackson
Divorces
Marquitta McCollier vs Jimmy Vaughn
Sancha R. Baumgardner vs John Keith Baumgardner
Virginia Hughes vs Brian Hughes
Ray Riley vs Tiffany Riley
Real Estate Transfers
Richard D. Coonrod, Sr. and wife, Lori L. Coonrod to Michael J. Lybrook – Milan – $229,900
Glen Allen Harrison to Raymond E. Carroll – Dyer – $40,000
Anthony T. Tucker to Travis Davis and wife, Paige Davis – 9th CD – $85,000
Robert C. Riggs and wife, B. Karen Riggs to George L. Baker and wife, Patricia J. Baker – Milan – $200,000
Kris Bradford and Blake Spellings and Avery Dylan Bradford to Makiva Rinks – Milan – $140,000
Dillon Lee Alexander to New Wave Farms, LLC – Bradford – $12,000
Christopher Wyatt and wife, Carla Wyatt to Eric Dee Wheeler and wife, Blythe Pitt Wheeler – Milan – $416,440
Ron Williams to William Stevenson Welch and Jaclyn Kelley – Humboldt – $199,900
Joseph E. Salyards and wife, Carolyn A. Salyards to Ron Z. Williams – Humboldt – $225,000
Ryan Hicks and Nathan Newsom to Black Dog Farm, LLC – Trenton – $432,500
Robert E. Hundrieser and wife, Rena M. Hundrieser to Kristopher S. Crabtree and wife, Mildred Crabtree – Milan – $15,000
Mary Denney, a/k/a Mary Dennie, to The Trustees of Word of Deliverance Ministries, Inc. – Milan – $7,000
Golconda, LLP to The City of Medina – Medina – $33,600
Golconda, LLP to The City of Medina – Medina – $37,828
Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Wanda Elder – Medina – $344,900
Cynthia Reynolds Todd, Jerald L. Reynolds and Debra Reynolds Cope to Cynthia Reynolds Todd and husband, Fred Todd – Milan – $140,000
Edward W. Duke and wife, Kellie Duke to Clayton Mitchell and wife, Erin Mitchell – Humboldt – $524,400
Philip Prestininzi and wife, Cassandra Prestininzi to Todd Halford and wife, Stacey Halford – Trenton – $55,000
Jeff Baker and Michael B. Presson to Andrew K. Davis and wife, Laura A. Davis – Medina – $389,900
Kenneth M. Harmon and wife, Robbie M. Harmon to Sarah Jackson – Humboldt – $215,000
Josh Coley to Leticia Bufford and husband, Kevin James Bufford – Humboldt – $184,000
Alpha Investment Holdings, LLC to Jason Walker and wife, Misty Walker – Trenton – $42,000
Alpha Investment Holdings, LLC to Richard Hopkins – Dyer and Trenton – $39,000
John C. Eubanks to Gary Poe and wife, Melanie Poe – Trenton – $28,000
Kimberly Elaine Norman and Wilson Lynn Parrish to Mark Anthony Abbott and wife, Gina E. Abbott – Trenton – $164,900
The Estate of Billy Derrell Dorsett to Blake Spellings and Kris Bradford – Milan – $80,000
James E. Davidson and wife, Nena Davidson to Hannah Ramirez and husband, Paul Ramirez – Kenton – $1
William Jones and wife, Kathleen Jones to Jason D. McCall and wife, Monica McCall – Rutherford – $325,000
Kent Allen Ferguson and wife, Leslie Ferguson to Kevin Odom – Trenton – $190,000
Carway, LLC to Jessica McCoy – Humboldt – $180,000
Michael Schoonover, Robert Schoonover and Eric Baker to Kevin Hasbun – Dyer – $136,800
Joan Jackson Jenkins and husband, Joe Jenkins to Jonathan Carter and wife, Amanda Carter – Milan – $25,000
Court Report
General Sessions
Charles Glenn – DUI
Neel Patel – DUI
Jarros Swift – DUI
Ureka Woods – driving on revoked DL
Shawntavious Milan – simple possession of Schedule VI
Merideth Johnson – DUI
Willaim Gillian – theft under $1,000
Royshun Hicks – reckless driving
Deddrick Bryson – driving without DL
Joshua Ballard – DUI
Timnothy Sinclair – unlawful possession of weapon
Ryan E. Woolever – obstruction of legal process
Ladarious Bailey – DUI (2nd)
Jeffrey Hall – contempt of court
Markavis Morton – evading arrest
Rusty Del Crowe – worthless check
Andrew Arnold – contempt of court
Jodie Boswell – contempt of court
Jerry Morgan – driving on revoked DL
Dallas Hudspeth – DUI
Ashley Cole – violation bad check law
Charena Hall – simple possession of Schedule II cocaine
Jerry Riggs – contempt of court
Brandon Greene – contempt of court
Tiffany Glenn – possession of drug paraphernalia
John Bozeman – DUI
Maurice Flowers – driving on revoked DL
Malik Cox – driving on suspended DL
Joshua Holloway – simple possession
Bobby Curtis Jr. – possession of Schedule II, possession of Schedule VI, possession of drug paraphernalia
Shayna Casey – possession of drug paraphernalia
Meuri Adalid Flores-Cruz – evading arrest, driving without DL
Benjamin Grant – domestic assault
Civil
Christopher Glenn vs Gail Simmons
LVNV Funding LLC vs Craig Rickett
First Consumers Financial vs Eric Wiggers
Wade Helton vs Roysheka Shentel Kidd
Carolyn Glenn vs Engine & Transmission World
Marcus Smith vs State Farm Bank FSB
Chris Crider vs Stephanie McClain
Chris Crider vs Rashad Woods
Humboldt Housing Authority vs Wanda Champion
Humboldt Housing Authority vs Elisha Beacham