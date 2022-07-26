Your Right to Know

Police Report

Information listed in the Humboldt Police Report is obtained from the Humboldt Police Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from 7/18/2022 through 7/24/2022:

Odarious Dewayne Brooks, B/M, 25, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: July 19, 2022, Deerfield Inn; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, move over law. Arresting officer: Ptl Douglas.

Malik Devon Cox, B/M, 19, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: July 23, 2022, Valero; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Ptl Bowens.

Edwin Deshan Hall, B/M, 43, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: July 18, 2022, Mitchell; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: Lt Rich.

Nehemiah Quialon Jackson, B/M, 29, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: July 18, 2022, N 16th Ave; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Ptl Bowens.

Terraca Keyonia Johnson, B/F, 36, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: July 23, 2022, HPD; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: Ptl Santiago.

Christopher Lee Kuykendall, W/M, 46, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: July 22, 2022, East Main St; Charges: aggravated assault. Arresting officer: Ptl Stewart.

Marie Stokely Kyper, W/F, 66, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: July 23, 2022, E Main St; Charges: driving under the influence. Arresting officer: Ptl Santiago.

Mercedes Danyelle Mays, B/F, 28, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: July 23, 2022, N 28th Ave; Charges: public intoxication, resisting arrest/stop/halt/frisk, assault. Arresting officer: Lt Smith.

Kameron Lamont Morgan, B/M, 21, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: July 20, 2022, Tyson parking lot; Charges: domestic assault, vandalism, manufacture/delivery/sale or possession of controlled substance analog. Arresting officer: Ptl Lemus.

Chastidy Lanette Perry, B/F, 34, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: July 23, 2022, Express Mart; Charges: speeding, driving under the influence, violation of implied consent law. Arresting officer: Ptl Douglas.

Patsy Jean Thomas, W/F, 34, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: July 18, 2022, Regal Inn; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Ptl Stewart.

Sheriff’s Report

Information listed in the Gibson County Sheriff’s Report is obtained from the Gibson County Sheriff’s Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for 7/18/2022 through 7/24/2022:

Niquel Lamar Mayberry, B/M, 34- other charges.

Aaron Ray Luter, B/M, 42- Schedule II drug violations.

Thomas Douglas Ward, W/M, 47- Schedule II drug violations.

Lamont Dominique Bogard, B/M, 29- manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, text messaging while operating a motor vehicle, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities.

Drew Logan Autry, W/M, 29- Schedule II drug violations.

Derek David Bibbs, W/M, 33- revocation or suspension of sentence.

Jodie Lynn Boswell, W/F, 26- violation of probation.

Troy Austin Brown, W/M, 21- capias.

Malik Devon Cox, B/M, 20- capias, domestic assault, violation of probation, attachment order, theft of property.

Sarah Diana Dawn Hearod, W/F, 31- violation of probation.

Steffon Rashad Hodges, B/M, 30- attachment order.

Timeka Nichole McKinnie, B/F, 39- capias.

Jacquez Areonn Norman, B/M, 21- unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm-domestic violence related, contributing to the dependency of a child, possession of controlled substance analog.

Justin Dean Reel, W/M, 35- capias, attachment order.

William Joshua Shumate, W/M, 35- violation of probation.

James Russell Woods, W/M, 31- assault, aggravated assault.

Timothy Dalton Young, W/M, 28- violation of probation.

Tyler Tramane Boykin, B/M, 19- bond revoked.

Jennifer Nicole Cole, W/F, 42- contempt of court.

Clay Parkins Elliott, W/M, 25- domestic assault.

Larry Gene Frye II, W/M, 48- manufacture/delivery/sale or possession of methamphetamines, aggravated assault, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities.

Dequan Shquielle Glascoe, B/M, 28- capias.

Candy Renee Glover, W/F, 49- criminal trespass, manufacture/delivery/sale or possession of methamphetamines, joyriding, contraband in penal institution.

Richard Lee Goodman, W/M, 50- simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm-domestic violence related, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities.

Danny Lee Goodman, W/M, 44- simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm-domestic violence related, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities.

David Wayne Holland, W/M, 70- unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities.

Nehemiah Quillon Jackson, B/M, 29- capias, attachment order.

Jennifer Lynn Jordan, W/F, 35- court.

Tiffany Doyle McDonald, W/F, 40- aggravated assault.

Michael Alan Ring Jr, W/M, 36- criminal trespass, burglary other than habitat or non-public building.

Vince Douglas Vandiver, W/M, 53- resisting stop/frisk/halt/arrest or search (non-violent), manufacture/delivery/sale or possession of methamphetamines, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities.

Jeffery Scott Ward, W/M, 52- failure to appear.

Timothy Dalton Young, W/M, 28- resisting stop/frisk/halt/arrest or search (non-violent).

Odarious Dewayne Brooks, B/M, 26- driving on revoked/suspended license, failure to yield for emergency vehicle.

Edwin Deshun Cole-Hall, B/M, 43- domestic assault.

Terraca Keyonia Johnson, B/F, 36- domestic assault.

Christopher Lee Kuykendall, W/M, 47- aggravated assault.

Marie Stokely Kyper, W/F, 67- driving under the influence.

Mercedes Danyelle Mays, B/F, 28- resisting stop/frisk/halt/arrest or search (non-violent), assault, public intoxication.

Kameron Lamont Morgan, B/M, 22- domestic assault, vandalism, possession of controlled substance analog.

Chastidy Lanette Perry, B/F, 35- driving under the influence first offense, speeding, violation of implied consent law.

Susan Margaret Escue, W/F, 55- driving under the influence.

Jacquez Areonn Norman, B/M, 21- resisting stop/frisk/halt/arrest or search (non-violent), manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, violation light law, firearm use in association with dangerous felonies, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities.

Chad Harold Cates, W/M, 46- public intoxication.

Teddy Wayne Morgan, W/M, 30- attachment order, Schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities.

Rodney Dwight Napper II, B/M, 28- driving under the influence second offense, driving on revoked/suspended license, violation of implied consent law.

Kory Mitchell Wilbert, W/M, 29- public intoxication.

Courtney Reann Williams, W/F, 30- driving on revoked/suspended license, driving under the influence, failure to provide proof of insurance.

Vantedius Lunorise Beasley, B/M, 37- capias.

Amber Deann Camp, W/F, 31- capias.

Steffon Rashad Hodges, B/M, 30- aggravated burglary, theft of property.

Meghan Beth Jackson, W/F, 37- capias, forgery.

Bradley Neal Joyce, W/M, 51- violation of implied consent law, driving under the influence third or subsequent.

Nireonte Gabeon Mayberry, B/M, 22- capias, violation of probation.

Lashantay Danyell Beverly, B/F, 28- assault.

Daniel Scott Ferguson, W/M, 34- weekender.

Marisol Favella Galvan, W/F, 26- weekender.

Meredith Alexis Johnson, W/F, 42- weekender.

Jarris Maurice Swift, B/M, 45- weekender.

Jerry Lee Vernon-Pharris, W/M, 53- driving under the influence.

James Earl Brogdon, W/M, 33- weekender.

Michael Albert Crenshaw, W/M, 41- weekender.

Marriages

Robert Landrew Moore, Jr. of Rutherford `and Stephanie Ann Kenyon of Jackson

Matthew Paul Mattox of St. Louis, Mo. and Olivia Joe Wright of St. Louis, Mo.

Mark Alan Yarbrough of Trenton and Janice Leigh Emerson Grooms of Trenton

Austin James Hancock of Humboldt and Moriah Louise Kerfoot Wiggins of Humboldt

Brandon Wynne Christopher of Trenton and Lesley Anne Warren Doyle of Trenton

Real Estate Transfers

Daryle Ray Laster and wife, Deborah Laster to Janet Kay Talbott – Bradford – $549,900

Rodney Hutchison to Diana Cotton – Humboldt – $20,000

Jeffrey Todd Milam, Trustee of the Danny C. Milam and Teresa A. Milam Irrevocable Trust, to William Fred Brown – 2nd CD – $61,000

Dustin Thomas Williams to Michael Webb and wife, Sheena Webb – Bradford – $100,000

Dale Recycling Partnership, a/k/a Dales Recycling Partnership, to Scott Green, Trustee of the Scott D. Green Revocable Trust, and Ronnie D. Bates and wife, Kathy Y. Bates – Trenton – $1,000,000

Scott D. Guy to Gregory C. Scott and Jeffrey C. Scott – 17th CD – $15,000

Thomas Manner and Kevin Manner to KF Land Company, LLC – Milan – $171,359.20

Paula Green and Monica Choate to Randy Reed and wife, Tarshelle Turner – Humboldt – $99,900

Frank Emert to Elisa Duesling and husband, Charles Duesling – Milan – $80,000

CEG Properties, LLC to James Grandberry and Isaiah Griffin – Milan – $25,000

Billy J. Goff to Joshua Clark Gibson and wife, Rachele D. Scott Gibson – Bradford – $115,000

Mark Cruse and wife, Jada Cruse to Luis Rodriguez Martinez – Dyer – $90,000

Alpha Investment Holdings, LLC to Austin Yergin and wife, Macie Yergin – Trenton – $80,000

Josh Arnold to Katherine Simmons – Milan – $155,000

Michael Earl Thompson and wife, Carol S. Thompson to Jonathan R. Rowan and wife, Brittany Rowan – Milan – $525,000

Robert Cash and wife, Doris Cash to Daryle Ray Laster and wife, Deborah Laster – Milan – $305,000

Susan L. Krigbaum to Jacalyn Jo Schlenker and husband, Aaron Thomas Schlenker – Medina – $720,000

George Kidd, Loretta Kidd and Tiphannie Kidd Montgomery to Emanuel James Bumpass and wife, Melvie Claudette Bumpass – Milan – $70,000

Joe Jenkins and wife, Dianne Jenkins to Herbert W. Young – Gibson County – $10,000

Kevin Dwayne Warren to Robert C. Brousseau Bradford – $186,250

Barry Allen Construction, LLC to Rebecca Muchitch and Tristan Andrews – Milan – $279,900

Dustin Ring to Kayla M. Gooch – Milan – $75,000

Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Zhong Tu Yang and wife, Qin Ye – Medina – $329,900

Mary Beth H. McCool to Linzi Johnson and husband, Larry Johnson, Jr. – 2nd CD – $350,000

James N. Burgess, Jr, and wife, Georgia F. Burgess to Margerito Mireles Salcedo and Margerito Valdes – Milan – $155,000

Cletus Thetford and wife, Lisa Thetford to Simmons MHP, LLC – Bradford – $250,000

Richard D. Coonrod, Sr. and wife, Lori L. Coonrod to Michael J. Lybrook – Milan – $229,900

Glen Allen Harrison to Raymond E. Carroll – Dyer – $40,000

Anthony T. Tucker to Travis Davis and wife, Paige Davis – 9th CD – $85,000