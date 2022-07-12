Your Right to Know

Police Report

The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report.

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from 6/27/2022 through 7/11/2022:

Cody Ryan Buchanan, W/M, 29, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: June 28, 2022, Mape St; Charges: public intoxication. Arresting officer: Ptl Douglas.

Antonio Derik Burns, B/M, 21, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: June 28, 2022, S 19th; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: Ptl Bowens.

Chelsey Nicole Cox, B/F, 25, of Trenton; Arrest date and location: June 28, 2022, Trenton Hwy; Charges: display of plates, driving under the influence. Arresting officer: Ptl Davis.

William Earl Gilliam, B/M, 49, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: June 29, 2022, Brown St; Charges: theft of property. Arresting officer: Ptl Bowens.

Charles Edward Glenn, B/M, 67, of Trenton; Arrest date and location: July 2, 2022, Murphy USA; Charges: driving under the influence, violation of implied consent law. Arresting officer: Ptl Lemus.

Shawntavious Centwane Milan, B/M, 23, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: June 28, 2022, Trenton Hwy; Charges: manufacture/deliver/sell or possession of controlled substance analog. Arresting officer: Ptl Davis.

Erin Hayley Reasons, W/F, 33, of Medina; Arrest date and location: July 3, 2022, King Tire parking lot; Charges: possession of substances with intent to manufacture Schedule II, possession of drug paraphernalia. Arresting officer: Ptl Douglas.

Justin Cody Rodgers, W/M, 34, of Medina; Arrest date and location: July 3, 2022, King Tire parking lot; Charges: possession of substances with intent to manufacture Schedule II, possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of light law, picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Ptl Douglas.

Jorge Sanchez, H/M, 35, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: July 1, 2022, 45 and Viking; Charges: driving under the influence, violation open container. Arresting officer: Ptl Lemus.

Jaylon Leon Sanders, B/M, 19, of Beech Bluff; Arrest date and location: July 1, 2022, Humboldt Wrecker Service; Charges: filing false report. Arresting officer: Lt Rich.

James Anthony Slate, B/M, 53, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: July 3, 2022, King Tire parking lot; Charges: possession of substances with intent to manufacture Schedule II, possession of drug paraphernalia. Arresting officer: Ptl Douglas.

Rhonda Lynn Wiseman, W/F, 64, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: June 27, 2022, Mag Duffy St; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: Ptl Kesterson.

Ronnie Young, B/M, 68, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: June 27, 2022, N 14th Ave; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Sgt Hill.

Foster Clay Byrd, W/M, 23, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: July 9, 2022, Chere Carol; Charges: speeding, misuse of registration, possession of substances with intent to manufacture Schedule II, possession of drug paraphernalia. Arresting officer: Ptl Douglas.

Edwin Deshan Hall, B/M, 43, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: July 8, 2022, Mitchell and 19th; Charges: improper display of plates, felony evading in vehicle, driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, driving under the influence, resisting arrest/stop/halt/frisk. Arresting officer: Ptl Davis.

Megan Michelle Thomas, W/F, 32, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: July 9, 2022, 22nd Ave/Mitchell; Charges: domestic assault, theft of property. Arresting officer: Ptl Barr.

Sheriff’s Report

The Gibson County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for 6/27/2022 through 7/11/2022:

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for 6/27/2022 through 7/11/2022:

Aya Patrice Greer, B/F, 50- other charges.

Bruce Tabor Jr, W/M, 42- other charges.

Bradley Ray Whitney, W/M, 42- weekender.

Jada Lynn Hundley, W/F, 19- manufacture/delivery/sale or possession of methamphetamines, simple possession/casual exchange, driving on revoked/suspended license.

Benjamin McClain Parker, W/M, 34- hold for other agency, capias.

Colby Austin King, W/M, 21- violation of probation.

Kenneth Lloyd Workman, W/M, 58- driving on revoked/suspended license.

Vince Samuel Baggett, W/M, 25- violation of probation.

Robert Brandon Barton, W/M, 39- attachment order, capias.

Sally Ann Brown, W/F, 35- capias.

Ashley Ruth Cole, W/F, 39- worthless checks.

Danny Lee Collins, B/M, 53- violation of conditions of community supervision.

Jimmy Lee Gordon, W/M, 61- sexual battery.

Jacob Wayne Larty, W/M, 41- violation of probation.

Tadd Barkley Martin, W/M, 43- violation of probation.

Jerry Alton Morgan, W/M, 61- attachment order, capias.

Markavis Treshaun Morton, B/M, 20- capias.

Demarieh Montrell Mull, B/M, 26- hold for other agency.

Ricardo Vazquez Munoz, W/M, 33- capias.

Michael Aaron Patrick, B/M, 55- unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm-domestic violence related.

Anthony Dewayne Pennington Jr, B/M, 32- hold for other agency.

Preston Wade Rainey, W/M, 66- attachment order.

Justin Cody Rodgers, W/M, 34- contempt of court.

Megan Michelle Thomas, W/F, 32- domestic assault, theft of property.

Ryan David Truett, W/M, 42- domestic assault.

Mark Anthony Wise, B/M, 48- failure to appear, capias.

Mercedes Karee Caldwell, B/F, 24- capias.

Bethany Rose Chilson, W/F, 18- contempt of court.

Raymie Lee Craig, W/M, 47- violation of probation.

Suzette Michelle Garcia, W/F, 53- violation of probation, driving on revoked/suspended license.

Jacob Franklin Gilliland, W/M, 27- order of protection.

Charles Edward Glenn Sr, B/M, 68- violation of implied consent law, driving under the influence first offense.

Charena Rae Hall, B/F, 36- simple possession/casual exchange, violation of probation, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities, failure to signal for turn.

David Wayne Holland, W/M, 70- failure to provide proof of insurance, knowingly falsify sex offender registry, violation light law, driving on revoked/suspended license.

Harlon Terry Jones, W/M, 61- stalking.

Michael Brad Jumper, W/M, 45- capias.

Abagail Lou Ann Kennedy, W/F, 31- violation of probation.

Colby Austin King, W/M, 21- evading arrest, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities.

Christopher Kelly Lawrence, W/M, 50- cruelty to animals.

Jeremy Lynn Lowery, W/M, 40- aggravated assault.

Patrick Thomas Mackey, W/M, 33- manufacture/delivery/sale or possession of methamphetamines, attachment order, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance.

Cameron Lee Mays, B/M, 25- robbery.

Jennifer McEntee, W/F, 45- capias.

Jeremy Don Needham, W/M, 48- capias.

Michael Edward Newbill Jr, B/M, 46- capias.

Laquita Lynn Powell, W/F, 49- hold for other agency.

Justin Dean Reel, W/M, 35- driving on revoked/suspended license.

Chad Michael Roberts, W/M, 30- attachment order, theft of property.

Shequilla S Simpson, B/F, 27- cruelty to animals.

Jeffrey Neil Story, W/M, 45- improper display of plates, simple possession/casual exchange.

Jarris Maurice Swift, B/M, 45- driving under the influence, driving on revoked/suspended license.

Travis Wayne Thomason, W/M, 56- capias, manufacture/delivery/sale or possession of methamphetamines, contraband in penal institution, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, driving on revoked/suspended license.

Leslie Marie Truett, W/F, 41- domestic assault.

April Michelle Vestal, W/F, 36- capias.

Tabitha Leigh Whitney, W/F, 34- violation of probation.

Ryan Eugene Woolever, W/M, 42- capias.

Sarah Grace Avent, W/F, 38- capias.

Cody Ryan Buchanan, W/M, 29- public intoxication.

Antonio Derek Burns Jr, B/M, 21- domestic assault.

Foster Clay Byrd, W/M, 23- manufacture/delivery/sale or possession of methamphetamines, speeding, misuse of registration, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities.

Edwin Deshun Cole-Hall, B/M, 43- improper display of plates, driving under the influence first offense, resisting stop/frisk/halt/arrest or search (non-violent), evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license.

Chelsey Nicole Cox, B/F, 25- improper display of plates, driving under the influence first offense.

William Earl Gilliam, B/M, 50- theft of property.

Shawntavious Centwane Milan, B/M, 23- possession of controlled substance analog.

Willie Charles Pledge Sr, B/M, 56- violation of probation.

Erin Hayley Reasons, W/F, 34- manufacture/delivery/sale or possession of methamphetamines, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities.

Justin Cody Rodgers, W/M, 34- violation light law, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities, manufacture/delivery/sale or possession of methamphetamines.

Jorge Sanchez, H/M, 36- open container law, driving under the influence.

Jaylon Leon Sanders, B/M, 19- false reports/statements.

James Anthony Slates, B/M, 53- manufacture/delivery/sale or possession of methamphetamines, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities.

Rhonda Lynn Wiseman, W/F, 64- domestic assault.

Sandra Kay Bennett, W/F, 56- capias, serving time.

Sarah Grace Avent, W/F, 38- tampering with or fabricating evidence/destruction of evidence, simple possession/casual exchange, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance.

Robert Brandon Barton, W/M, 39- failure to obey traffic light, manufacture/delivery/sale or possession of methamphetamines, speeding, tampering with or fabricating evidence/destruction of evidence, simple possession/casual exchange, evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license, contraband in penal institution, reckless driving, misuse of registration, hold for other agency.

Ureka Woods, B/M, 46- driving on revoked/suspended license, driving left of center line.

Roland Bernard Adkisson, B/M, 21- contempt of court.

Laricus Antwon Adkisson, B/M, 37- aggravated assault.

Donald Keith Berisford, W/M, 33- violation registration law, driving on revoked/suspended license.

Amber Jeanette Brimm, W/F, 32- domestic assault.

Sally Ann Brown, W/F, 35- violation of probation, driving on revoked/suspended license, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities.

Danny Lee Collins, B/M, 53- resisting stop/frisk/halt/arrest or search (non-violent), aggravated assault.

Precious Annjenetta Pearson, B/F, 23- attachment order.

Anthony Dewayne Pennington Jr, B/M, 32- fugitive from justice.

Reatha Gail Ward, W/F, 66- domestic assault.

Mark Anthony Wise, B/M, 48- improper lane usage, violation light law, evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities.

Rueben Earl Clark, B/M, 38- domestic assault.

Kerry Auston Wade, W/M, 55- capias.

Joshua Hunter Alexander, W/M, 29- driving on revoked/suspended license.

Beverly Ann Cole, W/F, 49- driving on revoked/suspended license, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities.

Dontarion Devon Dailey, B/M, 28- driving on revoked/suspended license.

Robert Christopher Holder, B/M, 54- Schedule II drug violations, Schedule IV drug violations, Schedule VI drug violations, Schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities.

Celina Marie Newbill, B/F, 26- speeding, driving on revoked/suspended license.

Ashley Ruth Cole, W/F, 39- capias.

Amanda Clare Dunbar, W/F, 37- contempt of court, driving on revoked/suspended license.

Antonio Esteven Flores, W/M, 24- domestic assault, resisting stop/frisk/halt/arrest or search (non-violent).

Jimmy Lynn Lindsey, W/M, 45- capias.

Tadd Barkley Martin, W/M, 43- driving on revoked/suspended license.

Ellen Dixie McAdams, W/F, 38- driving under the influence.

Scottie Lydale Pigue, B/M, 59- driving on revoked/suspended license.

Clarissa Denise Gadlen, B/F, 25- capias.

Jaquze Mykale Ross, B/M, 18- violation of probation.

Mitchell Mautrice Simpson, B/M, 29- cruelty to animals, capias.

Norris Earl Crawley, B/M, 64- weekender.

Anthony Oteen Elliott, W/M, 64- weekender.

Marisol Favella Galvan, W/F, 26- weekender.

Deshanique Rae’Shan Lenzie, B/F, 21- weekender.

Sara Leanne Leonard, W/F, 25- weekender.

Matthew Logan Stroud, W/M, 19- weekender.

Court Report

General Sessions

General Sessions

Anthony Elliott – DUI

Danesha Carruthers – domestic assault with injuries

Valerie Curry – domestic assault

Martin Ortiz – reckless driving, insurance ticket

Connie Elliott – DUI

Mary Watkins – possession of drug paraphernalia

John McCoy – possession of drug paraphernalia

Charles Jobe – waived to Grand Jury

Kevin Huddleston – contempt of court (3 counts)

Jonathan King – DUI (3rd), driving on revoked DL

Jonathan Casey – simple assault

Nicole Tenpenny – theft under $1,000

Diane Cecilia McRae – theft under $1,000

Kevin M. Davis – simple possession of marijuana, driving on suspended DL

Keith Melton – DUI

Gerardo M. Hernandez – DUI

Jessie Patrick – contempt of court

Rodney Nance – contempt of court

Edwina L. Murray – DUI

Rickey Greenwell – contempt of court

Michael Jones – contempt of court

Dion Manley – simple assault

David Brown – unlawful possession of weapon, simple possession of Schedule VI

Danielle Martin – simple possession of Schedule II

Jadon Davon Hardiman – felony murder-bound over to Grand Jury

Quincy Woods – theft under $1,000

Timothy Goff Jr. – domestic assault

Michael Walters – driving on revoked DL

Toylon Smith – driving without DL

Jeffrey Tippett – attempt auto burglary

William Jarrell – attempt auto burglary

Brandon Poindexter – theft under $1,000

Levarius Gray – theft under $1,000

Jacob Michaels – domestic assault

Ivan Futrell – contempt of court (3 counts)

Francisco Morales – domestic assault

Veronica Burgess – simple assault, vandalism

Sierra Smith – theft

Ashley Underwood – contempt of court

Zachary Currie – resisting arrest

Sara Leonard – DUI

Lazcano Luna – reckless endangerment

Civil

Humboldt Housing Authority vs Brandi Westbrook

Charles Teague or Matthew Teague vs Carla Shutes

Mario Davis vs Antonio Pewitte

Alan Johnson vs Shavon Moore

Navy Federal Credit Union vs Damian Cox

Harpeth Financial Services dba Advance Financial vs David Ford

Harpeth Financial Services dba Advance Financial vs Zachary Currie

Cash Express LLC vs Tyrice Boykin

Cash Express LLC vs Christopher Summer

Cash Express LLC vs Kaelyn Beal

Cash Express LLC vs Justin Ayers

Cash Express LLC vs Megan Rinks

Resurgent Receivables LLC vs Brett Claypool

Capital One Bank (USA) N.A. vs Kellie A. Marrow

Billy Alexander vs Brandy Kilburn

Billy Alexander vs Shauna Hudspeth and/or occupant

William Jarrett and Pamela Jarrett vs Carla Jarrett and Hunter Lockey

Ladura Management, Crestwood Apartments vs Bonnie Dunn and Tracy Spragins

Wade Helton vs Meritza Modero and Allen Portersmoth

Crestcore Realty vs Charles Wardlow or occupants

LVNV Funding LLC vs Rebecca E. Teague

LVNV Funding LLC vs Ivory D. Shutes

LVNV Funding LLC vs William Goodnow

Ford Motor Credit Company LLC vs Darin Curtis and Sharon Parrent

Portfolio Recovery Association LLC vs Beth Bordosi

One Main Financial Group LLC vs Gregory Williamson

One Main Financial Group LLC vs Larry Stanley

Harpeth Financial Services LLC vs Breanna Cohchran

Harpeth Financial Services LLC vs Neysa Lewis

Marriages

Jonathan Jacob Armstrong of Milan and Hayden Moriah Turner of Milan

Lance Wyatt Agapiou of Trenton and Autumn Nicole Isbell of Trenton

Grady Lee Wood of Humboldt and Ola Whitten McDonald of Humboldt

Divorces

Ralph Robbins Saulmer vs. Heather Lane Saulmer

Regina Baucom vs. Michael Baucom

Rena Leigh Powell vs. Brandon Keith Powell

Danecia Charelle Riding vs. Darius Riding, Sr.

Bethany Johnson vs. Cody Srygler

Angela B. Neisler vs. Richard A. Neisler

Barry Neal Williams vs. Chasity Lynn Clark Williams

Melissa Jane Norville vs. Lynalan Norville

Makala E. Frey vs. Blake A. Frey

David Wall vs. Heather Wall

Maureen Ann Crews vs. Bennie Calvin Crews

Jennifer Michelle Hall vs. Christopher John Hall

Meredith McKeel vs Dustin McKeel

Susan E. Glover-Luther vs Andrew Joseph Luther

Jason Robert Priaulax vs Wendy Marie Priaulax

Real Estate Transfers

Joel Steven Hughey to Scott Reeves – Kenton – $3,500

Dennis Albea and Dexter Ramey to Roger Dewey Huffman and wife, Alisha Marie Huffman – Trenton – $135,000

Tasha E. Ainsworth to Kenneth B. Carmichael – Milan – $95,000

LPS Real Estate & Development, LLC to Tom Hartigan – Milan – $125,000

John Wade and Bennie Barcroft to Montgomery Rentals, LLC – Trenton – $203,000

Gibson County Farmers Co-Op, Incorporated to Kristin Corlies – Trenton – $25,000

Mary Jane Cole, Robert Louis Brasfield, Edwin Michael Brasfield, Barry Wendell Brasfield, Paul Wayne Brasfield and Roger Cox Brasfield to Frederick Danforth and wife, Sandra Danforth – Humboldt – $149,900

Christopher Hickman and wife, Mallory Hickman to Jonathan S. Clark and wife, Kelly Clark- Humboldt – $199,900

Crustal McCaslin, n/k/a Crystal Black, to Grassroots Residential, LLC – Trenton – $60,000

Ryan Schultz to Jason L. Batts – Bradford – $152,000

Chavis Hill and wife, Starr Hill to Robert Zarate – Humboldt – $240,000

Junior Williams to Joshua M. Youmans – Milan – $6,000

John L. Presson to Dallas S. Potts – Milan – $243,000

Sheila Roberson, f/k/a Sheila Lucy, and husband, Terry Roberson to Daniel Blake Hall and wife, Kayla Hall- Humboldt – $111,300

Roger Walker and wife, Melissa Walker to Trenton Floor Center, LLC – Trenton – $157,000

Jesus Cardona to Aleen Moncada and Sandra Moncada – Trenton – $6,000

Carolyn G. Stephenson to Ashley Carmack and Stephanie Church – Rutherford – $22,000

Dale Nelson to Kayla Bradshaw – Dyer – $35,000

Dallas Potts to Brittany L. Hall – Bradford – $106,000

Brittany Lauren Hill to Jonathan Hefley – Medina – $217,000

Zachary T. Ryan to Stephen L. Byars, II and wife, Adria G. Byars – Milan – $260,500

Jason Dean Duncan and Susan Nicole Folds, Successor Co-Trustees of the Duncan Family Irrevocable Trust, to Mark Mathes and wife, Rose Mathes – Milan – $25,000

Alana Parish and husband, Terry Parish o Scott Johnson and wife, Amy Johnson – Humboldt – $50,000

Dennis Parrett, Personal Representative of the Estate of Achele Parrett, to Mary Ellington Varner – Medina – $15,000

Gary E. Clough to Rebecca Potts and husband, Christopher Brett Potts – Dyer – 57,500

HAK Acquisitions, LLC to Delmerk Properties, LLC – Milan – $625,000

Adam Steiner and wife, Amanda Steiner to Kasyn Fisher and husband, Tyne A. Fisher – Medina – $421,900

Melvin F. Pipkin and wife, Shirley Ann Pipkin to Nathaniel Epperson and Kenneth Epperson – Dyer – $177,000

Jamie Floyd to Lyndia Galloway -Trenton – $25,000

Jerry McCaslin to Rakeshkumar Patel and wife, Pinkiben R. Patel – Milan – $61,500

Myrtle Fitzgerald to Michelle Pedraza Humboldt – $2,000

Brian W. Zimny and wife, Alane M. Zimny to MEW Enterprises, LLC – Humboldt – $355,000

Building Permits

Dennis and Karla Banks, 201 State Route 186N, Humboldt

William Edwards, 288 Idlewild-Hollyleaf Road, Idlewild

Johnny and Linda Phillips, 8 Ed McDonald Road, Dyer

Matthew Milby, 562 State Route 186S, Humboldt

Jeremy Hinson, 34 Kennedie Drive, Medina

Warren Shook, 14 Hughes Loop, Milan

Genevieve Harman, 32 Ida White Road, Trenton

James Droke, 72 Lonnie Holt Road, Medina

Randy Miller, 357 State Route 187, Milan

Bradley Shanklin, 83 Nee Road, Dyer

Ben and Linda Brown, 29B Skyler Lane, Bradford

Teamer Scott-Hope Ranch, 261 Germantown, Road, Milan

Joel Needham, 31 Ora Goad Road, Dyer

Kent Ferguson, 384 Dyersburg Highway, Trenton

Charles Markham, 149 Medina Highway, Humboldt

Miguel Torres, 71 Cades-Atwood Road, Milan

Edwin Robling, 108 Lonnie Holt Road, Medina

James Summers, 119 Adams Street, Trenton

Mike Hinton, 23 Taylor Street, Trenton

Flight Plan, LLC, 101 Court Square NE, Trenton