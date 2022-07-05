Your Right to Know
Marriages
Everett Dewayne Robinson of Humboldt and Samantha Yvonne Epperson of Humboldt
Parker Slayton Wilson of Memphis and Sydney Grace Day of Memphis
Real Estate Transfers
Mary Bufford, Mattie Montogomery, Larry Johnson, Johnnie B. Johnson, Eugene Johnson, Priscilla Farmer, Clementine Perry, Doris Bufford, Ruden Johnson, Williams Johnson, Billy Johnson, Joe N, Johnson, Nikia Jackson, Clarissa Byars, Cassandra Johnson, and Brad Johnson to 3JS Properties, LLC – Humboldt – $65,000
Bobby Eugene Britton and wife, Addie Lou Britton to Charles Keith Steele and wife, Michelle Steele – Idlewild – $180,000
William David Gordon and former wife, Tracy Leigh Gordon, now Tracy Leigh Owens, to Fred McHugh and Melissa Faulkner – Trenton – $65,000
Matthew R. West, Administrator ad litem of the Estate of Hazel Johnson Himes to Nevin Jackson – Humboldt – $51,842.73
William Shaeffer and wife, Ivonne Shaeffer to Melinda S. Holt – Rutherford – $51,750
William Little and wife, Betty Lou Little to Logan Carr and Kenli Martindale – Bradford- $140,000
Kevin Stockton and wife, Kacey Stockton to Clay Webb – Medina – $245,000
Richardson Denton Bell and wife, Donna Bell to Joel Duggin and wife, Cassie Duggin – Milan – $400,000
Blake Bogle Spellings and Joseph A. Spellings to Jonathan Dudley and wife, Mary Ellen Dudley – Trenton – $380,000
Tri-City Church of Christ, Rutherford to Robert Freemen – Rutherford – $45,000
Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Wanda Fly – Medina – $389,900
Meals Farm, LLC to George L. Baker and Patricia J. Baker – 3rd CD of Gibson County and 6th CD of Madison County – $250,000
Carthel Jack Finch and Debbie Ann Finch to David Wayne Grant and wife, Kellea Pirtle Grant and Eric Partee and wife, Angie L. Partee – Rutherford – $5,000,000
Roger Dale Nelson, Sr. to Kimberly F. Miller – Milan – $169,900
Nestor L. Ramirez to Anthony Whalen and wife, Sarah Rollins – Humboldt – $174,500
Joel Steven Hughey to Scott Reeves – Kenton – $3,500
Dennis Albea and Dexter Ramey to Roger Dewey Huffman and wife, Alisha Marie Huffman – Trenton – $135,000
Tasha E. Ainsworth to Kenneth B. Carmichael – Milan – $95,000
LPS Real Estate & Development, LLC to Tom Hartigan – Milan – $125,000
John Wade and Bennie Barcroft to Montgomery Rentals, LLC – Trenton – $203,000
Gibson County Farmers Co-Op, Incorporated to Kristin Corlies – Trenton – $25,000
Mary Jane Cole, Robert Louis Brasfield, Edwin Michael Brasfield, Barry Wendell Brasfield, Paul Wayne Btasfield and Roger Cox Brasfield to Frederick Danforth and wife, Sandra Danforth – Humboldt – $149,900