Lorelei Reeves, wife of the late Tony Reeves, has passed away. She was born on September 16, 1941 and died on June 23, 2022. Her memorial services will be held on July 9 at 11 a.m. with visitation at 10 a.m. at The Church of Sugar Creek. Baskerville Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to The Church of Sugar Creek building fund.