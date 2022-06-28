Your Right to Know

Police Report

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from 6/20/2022 through 6/26/2022:

Dorthea Therse Beasley, B/F, 33, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: June 21, 2022, Etheridge St; Charges: aggravated assault. Arresting officer: Ptl Bowens.

Joshua William Bivens, W/M, 35, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: June 23, 2022, Spangler Park; Charges: domestic assault, reckless endangerment, driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, reckless driving. Arresting officer: Lt Williams.

Kenesha Nichell Carruthers, B/F, 28, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: June 26, 2022, W Maple St; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: Ptl Bowens.

Samuel Tyrone Gooch, B/M, 51, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: June 21, 2022, N 6th Ave; Charges: unlawful possession of a weapon. Arresting officer: Lt Rich.

Benjamin Jason Grant, W/M, 26, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: June 25, 2022, Campbell St; Charges: aggravated assault. Arresting officer: Lt Rich.

Bobby Ray Johnson, B/M, 19, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: June 25, 2022, Front St; Charges: manufacture/delivery/sell or possession of controlled substance analog, stopping/standing/parking prohibited. Arresting officer: Ptl Long.

Amber Michelle Morris, W/F, 34, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: June 25, 2022, Lalatta Lane; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: Ptl Bowens.

Rachquita Masha Perry, B/F, 42, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: June 23, 2022, East End Dr; Charges: driving under the influence, violation of implied consent law, failure to maintain control. Arresting officer: Ptl Long.

Jaquze Mykale Ross, B/M, 18, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: June 25, 2022, Front St; Charges: manufacture/delivery/sell or possession of controlled substance analog. Arresting officer: Ptl Long.

Jaylon Leon Sanders, B/M, 19, of Beech Bluff; Arrest date and location: June 25, 2022, 12th Street; Charges: simple possession, driving on revoked/suspended/expired license. Arresting officer: Ptl Kesterson.

Timothy Derrell Sinclair, B/M, 25, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: June 26, 2022, Ferrell/Clark; Charges: manufacture/delivery/sell or possession of controlled substance analog, unlawful possession of a weapon, driving without a license, violation of light law. Arresting officer: Ptl Davis.

Monquez Trayvon Williams, B/M, 19, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: June 25, 2022, Front St; Charges: manufacture/delivery/sell or possession of controlled substance analog. Arresting officer: Ptl Long.

Trimond Octavious Woodruff, B/M, 19, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: June 25, 2022, Front St; Charges: manufacture/delivery/sell or possession of controlled substance analog. Arresting officer: Ptl Long.

Sheriff’s Report

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for 6/20/2022 through 6/26/2022:

Dorothea Therese Beasley, B/F, 34- violation of probation, aggravated assault, capias.

James Earl Cox, B/M, 53- attachment order.

Caleb Skyler Crossett, W/M, 21- capias, violation of probation.

John Earl Davis, W/M, 80- stalking.

Timothy Alan Goff Jr, W/M, 38- violation of order of protection/restraining order.

Roychaun Cameron Hicks, B/M, 29- capias.

William Thomas Rines, W/M, 31- theft of property, forgery, vandalism.

Chasity Lynn Warren, W/F, 31- assault.

Robert Brent Bunn II, W/M, 37- capias, attachment order.

Darrick Odell Clark, B/M, 44- driving under the influence first offense.

Rhiannon Maryia Easley, W/F, 44- theft of property, aggravated burglary, vandalism.

Stephen Thomas Forrest, W/M, 40- capias.

David Wayne Howell, W/M, 50- capias.

Misty Faye Hurley, W/F, 41- violation of probation.

Iyonna M Jennings, B/F, 26- assault.

Stefanie Lasha Jennings, B/F, 38- assault.

Patrick L Murphy, B/M, 42- capias.

Billy Ray Pressley, W/M, 40- public indecency, indecent exposure, evading arrest.

Stevie Cornell Snipes Jr, B/M, 22- capias.

Javon Martez Sowell, B/M, 29- capias.

Ashley Marie Underwood, W/F, 34- violation of probation.

Michael Ray Walters, W/M, 31- capias.

Porsha Danaye Fly, B/F, 27- violation of probation.

Sirdarious Demarcus Ridley, B/M, 31- capias.

Joshua William Bivens, W/M, 35- reckless endangerment, reckless driving, domestic assault, driving on revoked/suspended license.

Samuel Tyrone Gooch, B/M, 52- unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm-domestic violence related.

Amber Michelle Morris, W/F, 35- domestic assault.

Rachquita Masha Perry, B/F, 42- open container law, driving under the influence second offense, failure to exercise due care, violation of implied consent law.

Jaquez Mykale Ross, B/M, 19- possession of controlled substance analog.

Trimond Octavious Woodruff, B/M, 20- possession of controlled substance analog.

Kenneth O’Neal Jowers, W/M, 52- window tint, manufacture/delivery/sale or possession of methamphetamines, improper lane usage.

Joe Alan Brown, W/M, 67- driving under the influence first offense, failure to exercise due care, driving on revoked/suspended license.

Caleb Skyler Crossett, W/M, 21- attachment order.

Keith Deandre Harris, B/M, 44- vandalism, theft of property (shoplifting), burglary other than habitat or non-public building.

Christian Neal Powell, W/M, 19- drug sanction.

Sirdarious Demarcus Ridley, B/M, 31- attachment order.

Christopher Marcus Reed, B/M, 37- aggravated arson.

Andrew Parker Alexander, W/M, 69- driving under the influence first offense.

Jeffrey Lynn Davenport, W/M, 47- domestic assault, Schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities.

Chris Cortez Peters, B/M, 39- capias.

Eric Smith Rucker, B/M, 33- capias.

Michael Dwayne Holland, W/M, 39- domestic assault.

Cheyenne Marie Mason, W/F, 27- weekender.

Sarah Jean Mays, W/F, 29- drug sanction.

Norris Earl Crawley, B/M, 65- weekender.

Marisol Favella Galvan, W/F, 26- weekender.

Mart Anthony Griggs, W/M, 37- weekender.

Deshanique Rae’Shan Lenzie, B/F, 21- weekender.

Billy Wayne Loyd, W/M, 30- weekender.

Niquel Lamar Mayberry, B/M, 33- weekender.

Marriages

Cody Martin Hunt of Milan and Addyson Leigh Simmons of Milan

Katelyn Nicole Pettie of Dyersburg and Jametria Marcee Smith of Dyersburg

Hunter Wayne Crowson of Humboldt and Elizabeth Rose Hunt of Dyer

Jacob Cain Rinks of Milan and Brittany Ann Jumper of Trenton

Shawn Matthew Flowers of Trenton and Amy Jean Nicholas of Trenton

Real Estate Transfers

Wanda Elder to Charles Alexander and wife, Dawn Alexander – Medina – $115,000

Viola I. Whitley to Brent Smith – Rutherford – $40,000

Golconda LP to Clark Family Holdings, LLC – Medina – $100,000

Amy M. Johns to Bob Long – Medina – $159.00

Sally Lawrence and Ken Gray to Praying Hands Rentals & Sales, LLC – Milan – $4,500

Christy Stephens, f/k/a Christy Burton, to Shannon Brent Smith and wife, Lana Brooke Smith – Humboldt – $15,000

Steven D. Patterson, Richard D. Patterson and Angela Mykytiuk, individually and as Trustee of the Patterson Family Trust and the Jody Lutzow Obra ‘93(d)(4)(a) Special Needs Payback Trust, to Paul Platt and wife, Rosa Platt – Trenton – $147,500

Lamar Whitaker and wife, Tracye Whitaker to Samaritan’s Road, LLC – Trenton – $130,000

Jonathan Jay Murphree to Ryan A. Guinn and wife, Rebecca S. Guinn – Milan – $14,250

Kris Bradford to Norman D. Pullen, Jr. – Milan – $135,000

Jimmy Lee Coleman to Gerard Voetelink – Medina – $20,000

Regina Weatherington and husband, David Weatherington to Sarah Christina Lyons and Daniel Lee Lyons – Humboldt – $162,000

James Albert Wingo to Scott Barkley and wife, Sandra Barkley – Milan – $115,000

Shaun E. Goldie and wife, Crystal P. Goldie to Richard Williams and wife, Susan Williams – Milan – $399,900

Regina Doyle Weatherington to Lonnie Cobb and wife, Danna Cobb – Humboldt – $35,000

Lance Reasons and Christy Dycus to Jeffrey G. Holt and wife, Kimberly P. Holt – Trenton – $35,000

Gilman Cyr and wife, Marie-Clair Cyr to Mike Griffin and wife, Norma Griffin – Milan – $130,000

Kevin S. Allen and wife, Joann Allen to Fred Morris and wife, Amy Morris – Milan – $8,000

Ryan E. Rockow to Bret Robert Poplin– Medina – $195,700

Trevonia Lashun Walker to Ray Brushon Powell – 6th CD – $20,000

Beth Hicks-McCool to Elton Williamson – Humboldt – $5,000

Annie Opal Foster and Cynthia Kay Foster Fava to Brylea Young – Dyer – $40,000

Troy Curry, Jr. and wife, Rachel Curry to Johnnie Rehberger – Milan – $224,900

Waddell Gardens, LP to HPQ Properties, LLC – Humboldt – $2,500,000

Joan Jackson Jenkins and husband, Joe Jenkins to Jeffrey Lynn Scott – 12th CD – $19,000

Mitchell Burke Cook to Angela Bowden – Milan – $79,600

Bill McClain and wife, Kayron Moore McClain to Shane Vaughn, a/k/a William S. Vaughn, and wife, Missy Vaughn – Medina – $50,000

Jay Campbell and Elizabeth Campbell to Regina Gaye Gray – Humboldt – $152500

W. F. Jones, Jr. to First United Pentecostal Church – Humboldt – $86,200

George L. Baker and wife, Patricia J. Baker to Danny Milam and wife, Teresa J. Milan – Humboldt – $185,000

Byron S. Cox, by and through his Attorney-in-Fact Jessica Amber Cox, to Shelby Tucci and wife, Miranda Tucci – Medina – $325,000

Jason Douglas McCall and wife, Monica Renee McCall to Travis Hamilton and wife, Lauren Hamilton – Rutherford – $325,000

Thomas Bradley Oliver and wife, Carolyn June Oliver to Joey Hays and wife, Shirley Jean Hays – Dyer – $80,000

Jeff Harrison to Shannon Walker and Eli Walker -Trenton – $2,600

Joel E. Smith to Brittany M. Espinoza – Milan – $116,000

Karl Holden Lovelace and Corey Lawrence to McKenzie L. Greene and husband, Caleb A. Greene – Trenton – $195,000

Elizabeth A. Sanders and husband, Stanley T. Sanders to Rodney Hutchison – Humboldt – $20,000

Paul Lance Rice and wife, Brenda M. Rice to Brandon Sparks and wife, Christen Sparks – Milan – $310,000

Jerry Phillip Hooker, a/k/a Jerry Phil Hooker, to Zachary Haynes – Milan – $300,000

Joe David Graves and Patsy Lynn Graves Bradley to Robert C. Kaiser and wife, Mary Jo Kaiser – Milan – $125,000

James Fletcher and wife, Julie Fletcher to William Webb – Humboldt – $40,000

Bradley V. Arnold and wife, Bethany Arnold to Harris Rentals, LLC – Milan – $48,500

John W. Thornton to Jerry Faulkner- 21, 19 and 9th CDs – $150,000

Elyse B. Cole to John David Griffith, Jr. and wife, Laura Leigh Griffith – Humboldt – $221,500

Fairlane Investment, LLC to Jessica Michelle Allen and James Frank Dye, IV – Milan – $120,000

Lois E. Stewart to Andrew Cooley – Rutherford – $350,000

Charles J. Morris to Tuyen Cam Giang and Tamika Le – 8th CD – $300,000

Terilyne Mykell King and David M. Bradley to Ryan Rockow – Medina – $219,900

Johnie Gonzales to Christina Ledet – Trenton – $79,900

Megan Hurmiz to Gregory T. Smith and wife, Hailey Smith – Milan – $180,000

Barry Allen Construction, LLC to Byron K. Turnbow – Milan – $247,900

Dale Nelson to Susan Jeanine Messer – Dyer – $95,400

Hunter Smith and Samantha Smith to McCaloph Caston and wife, Leanne Caston – Medina – $590,000

Jennifer Gibbons to Dorothy Turner – Trenton – $103,250

Kathy Kimbrough, by and through her Attorney-in-Fact Jennifer K. Mikkelsen, and Jennifer K. Mikkelsen to Kent Ferguson and wife, Leslie Ferguson and Richard Hopkins – Trenton – $120,000

Larry Hinson to Darrell Evans and wife, Virginia Evans – Milan – $300,000

L & L Properties, a general partnership composed of Larry Dean Smith and Larry G. Connell, to Lynn Arnold and Joshua Lynn Arnold – Milan – $167,500

Sheri L. Wedding to Scott Fallert and Dawn Fallert – Humboldt – $100,000

Sherry Norvell to Sarah Carolyn Moore and spouse, Tijuana Chante Moore – Trenton – $245,000

Don Robert Graves, Jr., by and through his Attorney-in-Fact Lisa Graves, Wendell L. Parham, by and through his Attorney-in-Fact, Lisa Graves and Lisa Graves to Calem H. Walls and Jamie Walls – Humboldt- $85,000

Jeffrey Owen Wilson and wife, Kim Wilson to Nancy C. Smith – Medina – $255,000

Channing Kyle Taylor and Lakin M. Taylor to Evan R. Kennedy and Elizabeth A. Kennedy – Humboldt – $100,000

Pamela L. Stegall to Tanner Gallik – Humboldt – $205,000

Don Robert Graves, Jr., Lisa D. Graves, and Wendell L. Parham to Evelia Chavez – Humboldt – $185,000

David F. Croom to Aubrie Croom – Trenton – $159,000

Andrew John Eschbach, Sr. to Jenny Eschbach – Milan- $86,000

Barry Allen Construction, LLC to Anthony F. Pauley and Jessica Pauley – Milan – $224,900

Andrew Brent Blankenship to Noe Perez – Humboldt – $24,000

Michael Armour to James M. Fisher – Jackson – $136,437.90

Bradley E. Scruggs and Mary Diane Scruggs to Patrina Kay Cox – Trenton – $114,900

Mary L. Long, by and through her Attorney-in-Fact, Reba Joyce Smith, to Crystal Leisten and husband, John Leisten – Humboldt – $107,500

Steven Hallmark and Annette Hallmark, f/k/a Annette Gomez, to Rakeshkumar Patel – Milan – $50,000

Joseph B. Hopper to Anthony Swift and wife, Caitlyn Moore – Humboldt – $185,000

Gary Durbin and wife, Jodie Durbin to Joshua J. Legions and wife, Ashley Legions – Humboldt – $450,000

Robert Lynn Fuchs and wife, Brenda Ann Fuchs to Rex Jones III and wife, Grace Shaw – Bradford – $465,000

Susan A. Cox to Realty Income Properties 26, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company – Gibson County -$1,314,770

Marjorie J. Starnes to Jason Allen Pack – Trenton – $327,000

Charles R. Diller and wife, Dorcas Diller to David Franklin Croom and wife, Kelly Nicole Croom – Dyer – $750,000

Stephen Allen Butler to Richard Neal – Humboldt- $47,000

Opera House Humboldt, LLC to Cortez Tucker and wife, Gina M. Dieudonne – Humboldt – $289,000

Bertie Randall Shaver to B&C Partnership, a general partnership – Humboldt – $90,000