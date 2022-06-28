Your Right to Know
Police Report
Information listed in the Humboldt Police Report is obtained from the Humboldt Police Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.
The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from 6/20/2022 through 6/26/2022:
Dorthea Therse Beasley, B/F, 33, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: June 21, 2022, Etheridge St; Charges: aggravated assault. Arresting officer: Ptl Bowens.
Joshua William Bivens, W/M, 35, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: June 23, 2022, Spangler Park; Charges: domestic assault, reckless endangerment, driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, reckless driving. Arresting officer: Lt Williams.
Kenesha Nichell Carruthers, B/F, 28, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: June 26, 2022, W Maple St; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: Ptl Bowens.
Samuel Tyrone Gooch, B/M, 51, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: June 21, 2022, N 6th Ave; Charges: unlawful possession of a weapon. Arresting officer: Lt Rich.
Benjamin Jason Grant, W/M, 26, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: June 25, 2022, Campbell St; Charges: aggravated assault. Arresting officer: Lt Rich.
Bobby Ray Johnson, B/M, 19, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: June 25, 2022, Front St; Charges: manufacture/delivery/sell or possession of controlled substance analog, stopping/standing/parking prohibited. Arresting officer: Ptl Long.
Amber Michelle Morris, W/F, 34, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: June 25, 2022, Lalatta Lane; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: Ptl Bowens.
Rachquita Masha Perry, B/F, 42, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: June 23, 2022, East End Dr; Charges: driving under the influence, violation of implied consent law, failure to maintain control. Arresting officer: Ptl Long.
Jaquze Mykale Ross, B/M, 18, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: June 25, 2022, Front St; Charges: manufacture/delivery/sell or possession of controlled substance analog. Arresting officer: Ptl Long.
Jaylon Leon Sanders, B/M, 19, of Beech Bluff; Arrest date and location: June 25, 2022, 12th Street; Charges: simple possession, driving on revoked/suspended/expired license. Arresting officer: Ptl Kesterson.
Timothy Derrell Sinclair, B/M, 25, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: June 26, 2022, Ferrell/Clark; Charges: manufacture/delivery/sell or possession of controlled substance analog, unlawful possession of a weapon, driving without a license, violation of light law. Arresting officer: Ptl Davis.
Monquez Trayvon Williams, B/M, 19, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: June 25, 2022, Front St; Charges: manufacture/delivery/sell or possession of controlled substance analog. Arresting officer: Ptl Long.
Trimond Octavious Woodruff, B/M, 19, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: June 25, 2022, Front St; Charges: manufacture/delivery/sell or possession of controlled substance analog. Arresting officer: Ptl Long.
Sheriff’s Report
Information listed in the Gibson County Sheriff’s Report is obtained from the Gibson County Sheriff’s Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.
The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for 6/20/2022 through 6/26/2022:
Dorothea Therese Beasley, B/F, 34- violation of probation, aggravated assault, capias.
James Earl Cox, B/M, 53- attachment order.
Caleb Skyler Crossett, W/M, 21- capias, violation of probation.
John Earl Davis, W/M, 80- stalking.
Timothy Alan Goff Jr, W/M, 38- violation of order of protection/restraining order.
Roychaun Cameron Hicks, B/M, 29- capias.
William Thomas Rines, W/M, 31- theft of property, forgery, vandalism.
Chasity Lynn Warren, W/F, 31- assault.
Robert Brent Bunn II, W/M, 37- capias, attachment order.
Darrick Odell Clark, B/M, 44- driving under the influence first offense.
Rhiannon Maryia Easley, W/F, 44- theft of property, aggravated burglary, vandalism.
Stephen Thomas Forrest, W/M, 40- capias.
David Wayne Howell, W/M, 50- capias.
Misty Faye Hurley, W/F, 41- violation of probation.
Iyonna M Jennings, B/F, 26- assault.
Stefanie Lasha Jennings, B/F, 38- assault.
Patrick L Murphy, B/M, 42- capias.
Billy Ray Pressley, W/M, 40- public indecency, indecent exposure, evading arrest.
Stevie Cornell Snipes Jr, B/M, 22- capias.
Javon Martez Sowell, B/M, 29- capias.
Ashley Marie Underwood, W/F, 34- violation of probation.
Michael Ray Walters, W/M, 31- capias.
Porsha Danaye Fly, B/F, 27- violation of probation.
Sirdarious Demarcus Ridley, B/M, 31- capias.
Joshua William Bivens, W/M, 35- reckless endangerment, reckless driving, domestic assault, driving on revoked/suspended license.
Samuel Tyrone Gooch, B/M, 52- unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm-domestic violence related.
Amber Michelle Morris, W/F, 35- domestic assault.
Rachquita Masha Perry, B/F, 42- open container law, driving under the influence second offense, failure to exercise due care, violation of implied consent law.
Jaquez Mykale Ross, B/M, 19- possession of controlled substance analog.
Trimond Octavious Woodruff, B/M, 20- possession of controlled substance analog.
Kenneth O’Neal Jowers, W/M, 52- window tint, manufacture/delivery/sale or possession of methamphetamines, improper lane usage.
Joe Alan Brown, W/M, 67- driving under the influence first offense, failure to exercise due care, driving on revoked/suspended license.
Caleb Skyler Crossett, W/M, 21- attachment order.
Keith Deandre Harris, B/M, 44- vandalism, theft of property (shoplifting), burglary other than habitat or non-public building.
Christian Neal Powell, W/M, 19- drug sanction.
Sirdarious Demarcus Ridley, B/M, 31- attachment order.
Christopher Marcus Reed, B/M, 37- aggravated arson.
Andrew Parker Alexander, W/M, 69- driving under the influence first offense.
Jeffrey Lynn Davenport, W/M, 47- domestic assault, Schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities.
Chris Cortez Peters, B/M, 39- capias.
Eric Smith Rucker, B/M, 33- capias.
Michael Dwayne Holland, W/M, 39- domestic assault.
Cheyenne Marie Mason, W/F, 27- weekender.
Sarah Jean Mays, W/F, 29- drug sanction.
Norris Earl Crawley, B/M, 65- weekender.
Marisol Favella Galvan, W/F, 26- weekender.
Mart Anthony Griggs, W/M, 37- weekender.
Deshanique Rae’Shan Lenzie, B/F, 21- weekender.
Billy Wayne Loyd, W/M, 30- weekender.
Niquel Lamar Mayberry, B/M, 33- weekender.
Marriages
Cody Martin Hunt of Milan and Addyson Leigh Simmons of Milan
Katelyn Nicole Pettie of Dyersburg and Jametria Marcee Smith of Dyersburg
Hunter Wayne Crowson of Humboldt and Elizabeth Rose Hunt of Dyer
Jacob Cain Rinks of Milan and Brittany Ann Jumper of Trenton
Shawn Matthew Flowers of Trenton and Amy Jean Nicholas of Trenton
Real Estate Transfers
Wanda Elder to Charles Alexander and wife, Dawn Alexander – Medina – $115,000
Viola I. Whitley to Brent Smith – Rutherford – $40,000
Golconda LP to Clark Family Holdings, LLC – Medina – $100,000
Amy M. Johns to Bob Long – Medina – $159.00
Sally Lawrence and Ken Gray to Praying Hands Rentals & Sales, LLC – Milan – $4,500
Christy Stephens, f/k/a Christy Burton, to Shannon Brent Smith and wife, Lana Brooke Smith – Humboldt – $15,000
Steven D. Patterson, Richard D. Patterson and Angela Mykytiuk, individually and as Trustee of the Patterson Family Trust and the Jody Lutzow Obra ‘93(d)(4)(a) Special Needs Payback Trust, to Paul Platt and wife, Rosa Platt – Trenton – $147,500
Lamar Whitaker and wife, Tracye Whitaker to Samaritan’s Road, LLC – Trenton – $130,000
Jonathan Jay Murphree to Ryan A. Guinn and wife, Rebecca S. Guinn – Milan – $14,250
Kris Bradford to Norman D. Pullen, Jr. – Milan – $135,000
Jimmy Lee Coleman to Gerard Voetelink – Medina – $20,000
Regina Weatherington and husband, David Weatherington to Sarah Christina Lyons and Daniel Lee Lyons – Humboldt – $162,000
James Albert Wingo to Scott Barkley and wife, Sandra Barkley – Milan – $115,000
Shaun E. Goldie and wife, Crystal P. Goldie to Richard Williams and wife, Susan Williams – Milan – $399,900
Regina Doyle Weatherington to Lonnie Cobb and wife, Danna Cobb – Humboldt – $35,000
Lance Reasons and Christy Dycus to Jeffrey G. Holt and wife, Kimberly P. Holt – Trenton – $35,000
Gilman Cyr and wife, Marie-Clair Cyr to Mike Griffin and wife, Norma Griffin – Milan – $130,000
Kevin S. Allen and wife, Joann Allen to Fred Morris and wife, Amy Morris – Milan – $8,000
Ryan E. Rockow to Bret Robert Poplin– Medina – $195,700
Trevonia Lashun Walker to Ray Brushon Powell – 6th CD – $20,000
Beth Hicks-McCool to Elton Williamson – Humboldt – $5,000
Annie Opal Foster and Cynthia Kay Foster Fava to Brylea Young – Dyer – $40,000
Troy Curry, Jr. and wife, Rachel Curry to Johnnie Rehberger – Milan – $224,900
Waddell Gardens, LP to HPQ Properties, LLC – Humboldt – $2,500,000
Joan Jackson Jenkins and husband, Joe Jenkins to Jeffrey Lynn Scott – 12th CD – $19,000
Mitchell Burke Cook to Angela Bowden – Milan – $79,600
Bill McClain and wife, Kayron Moore McClain to Shane Vaughn, a/k/a William S. Vaughn, and wife, Missy Vaughn – Medina – $50,000
Jay Campbell and Elizabeth Campbell to Regina Gaye Gray – Humboldt – $152500
W. F. Jones, Jr. to First United Pentecostal Church – Humboldt – $86,200
George L. Baker and wife, Patricia J. Baker to Danny Milam and wife, Teresa J. Milan – Humboldt – $185,000
Byron S. Cox, by and through his Attorney-in-Fact Jessica Amber Cox, to Shelby Tucci and wife, Miranda Tucci – Medina – $325,000
Jason Douglas McCall and wife, Monica Renee McCall to Travis Hamilton and wife, Lauren Hamilton – Rutherford – $325,000
Thomas Bradley Oliver and wife, Carolyn June Oliver to Joey Hays and wife, Shirley Jean Hays – Dyer – $80,000
Jeff Harrison to Shannon Walker and Eli Walker -Trenton – $2,600
Joel E. Smith to Brittany M. Espinoza – Milan – $116,000
Karl Holden Lovelace and Corey Lawrence to McKenzie L. Greene and husband, Caleb A. Greene – Trenton – $195,000
Elizabeth A. Sanders and husband, Stanley T. Sanders to Rodney Hutchison – Humboldt – $20,000
Paul Lance Rice and wife, Brenda M. Rice to Brandon Sparks and wife, Christen Sparks – Milan – $310,000
Jerry Phillip Hooker, a/k/a Jerry Phil Hooker, to Zachary Haynes – Milan – $300,000
Joe David Graves and Patsy Lynn Graves Bradley to Robert C. Kaiser and wife, Mary Jo Kaiser – Milan – $125,000
James Fletcher and wife, Julie Fletcher to William Webb – Humboldt – $40,000
Bradley V. Arnold and wife, Bethany Arnold to Harris Rentals, LLC – Milan – $48,500
John W. Thornton to Jerry Faulkner- 21, 19 and 9th CDs – $150,000
Elyse B. Cole to John David Griffith, Jr. and wife, Laura Leigh Griffith – Humboldt – $221,500
Fairlane Investment, LLC to Jessica Michelle Allen and James Frank Dye, IV – Milan – $120,000
Lois E. Stewart to Andrew Cooley – Rutherford – $350,000
Charles J. Morris to Tuyen Cam Giang and Tamika Le – 8th CD – $300,000
Terilyne Mykell King and David M. Bradley to Ryan Rockow – Medina – $219,900
Johnie Gonzales to Christina Ledet – Trenton – $79,900
Megan Hurmiz to Gregory T. Smith and wife, Hailey Smith – Milan – $180,000
Barry Allen Construction, LLC to Byron K. Turnbow – Milan – $247,900
Dale Nelson to Susan Jeanine Messer – Dyer – $95,400
Hunter Smith and Samantha Smith to McCaloph Caston and wife, Leanne Caston – Medina – $590,000
Jennifer Gibbons to Dorothy Turner – Trenton – $103,250
Kathy Kimbrough, by and through her Attorney-in-Fact Jennifer K. Mikkelsen, and Jennifer K. Mikkelsen to Kent Ferguson and wife, Leslie Ferguson and Richard Hopkins – Trenton – $120,000
Larry Hinson to Darrell Evans and wife, Virginia Evans – Milan – $300,000
L & L Properties, a general partnership composed of Larry Dean Smith and Larry G. Connell, to Lynn Arnold and Joshua Lynn Arnold – Milan – $167,500
Sheri L. Wedding to Scott Fallert and Dawn Fallert – Humboldt – $100,000
Sherry Norvell to Sarah Carolyn Moore and spouse, Tijuana Chante Moore – Trenton – $245,000
Don Robert Graves, Jr., by and through his Attorney-in-Fact Lisa Graves, Wendell L. Parham, by and through his Attorney-in-Fact, Lisa Graves and Lisa Graves to Calem H. Walls and Jamie Walls – Humboldt- $85,000
Jeffrey Owen Wilson and wife, Kim Wilson to Nancy C. Smith – Medina – $255,000
Channing Kyle Taylor and Lakin M. Taylor to Evan R. Kennedy and Elizabeth A. Kennedy – Humboldt – $100,000
Pamela L. Stegall to Tanner Gallik – Humboldt – $205,000
Don Robert Graves, Jr., Lisa D. Graves, and Wendell L. Parham to Evelia Chavez – Humboldt – $185,000
David F. Croom to Aubrie Croom – Trenton – $159,000
Andrew John Eschbach, Sr. to Jenny Eschbach – Milan- $86,000
Barry Allen Construction, LLC to Anthony F. Pauley and Jessica Pauley – Milan – $224,900
Andrew Brent Blankenship to Noe Perez – Humboldt – $24,000
Michael Armour to James M. Fisher – Jackson – $136,437.90
Bradley E. Scruggs and Mary Diane Scruggs to Patrina Kay Cox – Trenton – $114,900
Mary L. Long, by and through her Attorney-in-Fact, Reba Joyce Smith, to Crystal Leisten and husband, John Leisten – Humboldt – $107,500
Steven Hallmark and Annette Hallmark, f/k/a Annette Gomez, to Rakeshkumar Patel – Milan – $50,000
Joseph B. Hopper to Anthony Swift and wife, Caitlyn Moore – Humboldt – $185,000
Gary Durbin and wife, Jodie Durbin to Joshua J. Legions and wife, Ashley Legions – Humboldt – $450,000
Robert Lynn Fuchs and wife, Brenda Ann Fuchs to Rex Jones III and wife, Grace Shaw – Bradford – $465,000
Susan A. Cox to Realty Income Properties 26, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company – Gibson County -$1,314,770
Marjorie J. Starnes to Jason Allen Pack – Trenton – $327,000
Charles R. Diller and wife, Dorcas Diller to David Franklin Croom and wife, Kelly Nicole Croom – Dyer – $750,000
Stephen Allen Butler to Richard Neal – Humboldt- $47,000
Opera House Humboldt, LLC to Cortez Tucker and wife, Gina M. Dieudonne – Humboldt – $289,000
Bertie Randall Shaver to B&C Partnership, a general partnership – Humboldt – $90,000