Your Right to Know

Police Report

Information listed in the Humboldt Police Report is obtained from the Humboldt Police Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from 6/13/2022 through 6/19/2022:

Valerie Lynnette Curry, B/F, 56, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: June 13, 2022, 18th Ave & Mitchell St; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: Ptl Stewart.

Shandaria Desjionia Fowler, B/F, 24, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: June 18, 2022, N 29th Ave; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Ptl Bowens.

Thomas Alexander Grace, W/M, 47, of Milan; Arrest date and location: June 16, 2022, HPD; Charges: violation of order of protection. Arresting officer: Ptl Douglas.

Jeremiah Jerome Mays, B/M, 32, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: June 19, 2022, 28th and Mitchell; Charges: violation of light law, driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, possession of Schedule I. Arresting officer: Ptl Phillips.

Haley Cherie Short, W/F, 43, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: June 16, 2022, E Main St; Charges: driving under the influence, violation of implied consent law, resisting arrest/stop/halt/frisk, child abuse and neglect. Arresting officer: Ptl Lemus.

Megan Samantha Smith, W/F, 33, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: June 15, 2022, N 24th Ave; Charges: vandalism. Arresting officer: Lt Rich.

Sheriff’s Report

Information listed in the Gibson County Sheriff’s Report is obtained from the Gibson County Sheriff’s Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for 6/13/2022 through 6/19/2022:

James Scott Johnstone, W/M, 53- knowingly falsify sex offender registry.

Christopher Lloyd Adams, B/M, 40- attachment order.

Adeeb Sharaf Alwahany, I/M, 53- capias.

Mark Daniel Cole, W/M, 55- burglary other than habitat or non-public building.

Joshua Larenze Dickerson, B/M, 24- capias.

Austin Ray Gearin, W/M, 22- vandalism.

Bobby Ray Henry Jr, W/M, 22- capias.

Kevin ONeil Huddleston, B/M, 40- failure to appear.

Robert Charles Linningham Jr, B/M, 39- driving on revoked/suspended license, improper display of plates.

Keith Dwight Melton, B/M, 49- weekender.

Jessie James Patrick, B/M, 38- violation of probation.

Morgan Brandi Stallings, W/F, 27- tampering with or fabricating evidence/destruction of evidence.

Norman Leroy Strange Jr, W/M, 29- violation of probation.

Tyler Jamal Wise, B/M, 24- violation of probation.

Adeeb Sharaf Alwahany, I/M, 53- bond revoked.

Donald Wayne Berry, W/M, 75- violation of order of protection/restraining order.

Mark Daniel Cole, W/M, 55- criminal trespass, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities, driving on revoked/suspended license, manufacture/delivery/sale or possession of methamphetamines.

Jeremiah Lamonte Davis, B/M, 18- evading arrest, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm-domestic violence related, reckless endangerment.

Adam Lee Eddings, W/M, 43- aggravated assault.

Melanie Ann Ewell, W/F, 41- capias.

Charena Rae Hall, B/F, 35- unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm-domestic violence related.

Matthew Ray Little, W/M, 38- aggravated assault, assault on first responder, resisting stop/frisk/halt/arrest or search (non-violent), possession of a handgun while under the influence, reckless endangerment.

Brittany N Maidhoff, W/F, 36- capias.

Hannah Dawn McMillan, W/F, 45- violation of probation.

Marion Nicole Mosby, B/F, 37- driving on revoked/suspended license, capias.

Michael Aaron Patrick, B/M, 55- domestic assault.

Lori Kay Robertson, W/F, 35- unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities, driving on revoked/suspended license, simple possession/casual exchange.

Anthony Dalton Young, W/M, 28- failure to appear.

Veronica Dinah Burgess, B/F, 42- aggravated assault, resisting stop/frisk/halt/arrest or search (non-violent), vandalism.

Valerie Lynette Curry, B/F, 56- domestic assault.

Thomas Alexander Grace, W/M, 47- violation of order of protection/restraining order.

Haley Cherie Short, W/F, 43- resisting stop/frisk/halt/arrest or search (non-violent), child abuse or neglect (non-violent), violation of implied consent law, driving under the influence first offense.

Megan Samantha-Jean Smith, W/F, 33- vandalism.

Matthew Troy Shoemaker, W/M, 28- aggravated assault.

Dakota Benjamin Kiestler, W/M, 29- capias.

Timothy Alan Goff Jr, W/M, 38- Schedule II drug violations, domestic assault.

Nickey Leanna Allen, W/F, 31- violation of probation.

Marcus Seth Camper, B/M, 24- hold for other agency.

Bradley Joe Potts, W/M, 38- driving under the influence, violation of implied consent law, open container law.

Sierra Tocarra Smith, B/F, 35- domestic assault, vandalism, contempt of court.

Tomar Carell Smith, B/M, 33- violation of order of protection/restraining order, criminal trespass.

Tristan Garrison Watson, W/M, 18- theft of property.

Ashley Ruth Cole, W/F, 39- worthless checks.

Brandon Kyle Doyle, W/M, 26- statutory rape by an authority figure.

Shandaria Desjriona Fowler, B/F, 25- failure to appear.

Aquarius Kadeem Jevon Robertson, B/M, 30- contempt of court.

Norman Leroy Strange Jr, W/M, 29- domestic assault.

Tyler Jamal Wise, B/M, 24- violation of probation.

Vivekkumar Yogendra Matieda, I/M, 42- theft of property.

Marisol Favella Galvan, W/F, 26- weekender.

Beth Anne Lummus, W/F, 33- weekender.

Niquel Lamar Mayberry, B/M, 33- weekender.

Sammy Eugene Moore, W/M, 67- weekender.

Darian Faith Moore, W/F, 27- weekender.

Bradley Ray Whitney, W/M, 42- weekender.

Marriages

Edward Lewis Hill of Humboldt and Susan Victoria Nunn-Dodson of Humboldt

Tiffany Dawn Williams Davis of Milan and Joshua Kelley Gray of Milan

Dustin Lee Murdock of Bradford and Alyssa Brooke Rasberry of Dyer

Mack Edward Byars of Humboldt and Rebecca Lynn Trusty Beltz of Humboldt

Creed Spellings Temple of Trenton and Madison Brianna Miller of Milan

Dakota Ray McBride of Humboldt and Kimberly Angel Denise Barber of Humboldt

Blake Allen Reese of Dyer and Courtney Lei Cole of Dyer

Steve Allan Ruben of Humboldt and Marilyn Marie Bradley Sawyers of Humboldt

Roger Dale King of Dyer and Shannon Leona Huff Edwards of Dyer

Stephen Todd Gordon of Medina and Shana Ray Carey of Medina

Levi Joseph Schlesinger of Martin and Victoria Marie Galloway of Martin

Jay Vincent Griggs of Dyer and Alexandra Leigh Mathis of Cumberland City

James Edward Johnson, Jr, of Milan and Stephanie Ann Frandsen Boulee of Milan

Matthew Thomas Pritchard of Milan and Shellie Dianne French Ridings of Milan

Michael Earl Hathcock of Bradford and Shelia Ann Brazier of Milan

Real Estate Transfers

Brad Lindsey to Allen McCullough – Humboldt – $175,000

Dixie Logging, LLC to Jeffrey A. Woodward and wife, Annabelle N. Woodward – 15th CD – $146,500

Janeen M. Goggins to Tim Hutcherson – Rutherford – $14,000

Kerry Speer and wife, Jo Ann Speer to Max Hornoff – Kenton – $5,000

Jeneen M. Goggins to Tim Hutcherson – Rutherford – $10,000

Brad Garmany and Sabrina Wallace to Madeline Haverson and husband, Ryan Haverson and Richard Williams and wife, Susan Williams – Humboldt – $412,000

Elizabeth Rainwater to Lora Lynn Kelly – Milan – $230,000

Jeremy Brooks and Lavora Brooks to David Moore Investments, LLC – Bradford – $15,000

Leah Beth Reeves to Matthew B. Williams and wife, Ginger L. Williams – Milan – $58,000