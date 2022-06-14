Your Right to Know

Police Report

Information listed in the Humboldt Police Report is obtained from the Humboldt Police Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from 6/06/2022 through 6/12/2022:

David Marquez Brown, B/M, 19, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: June 8, 2022, 19th Ave/Campbell St; Charges: unlawful possession of a weapon, manufacturing/delivery/selling/possession of controlled substance analog. Arresting officer: Lt Rich.

Veronica Dinah Burgess, B/F, 42, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: June 12, 2022, Mitchell St; Charges: aggravated assault, vandalism, resisting arrest/stop/halt/frisk. Arresting officer: Lt Williams.

Tony Wayne Campbell, W/M, 35, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: June 8, 2022, Steve’s Carts; Charges: identity theft, theft of property. Arresting officer: Sgt Wilson.

Danny Lee Collins, B/M, 53, of Milan; Arrest date and location: June 8, 2022, 14th Ave & Osborne St; Charges: seatbelt law, possession of Schedule VI. Arresting officer: Ptl Long.

Dakota Benjamin Keistler, W/M, 28, of Ripley; Arrest date and location: June 12, 2022, Bledsoe Rd; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Ptl Long.

Miguel Angel Martinez, H/M, 23, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: June 9, 2022, HPD; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Ptl Douglas.

Jacob Eugene Michaels, W/M, 44, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: June 6, 2022, 26th Ave; Charges: aggravated assault. Arresting officer: Inv Wilson.

Jacob Eugene Michaels, W/M, 44, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: June 9, 2022, Heritage Inn; Charges: violation of order of protection. Arresting officer: Ptl Barr.

Francisco Javier Morales, H/M, 48, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: June 11, 2022, N 3rd Ave; Charges: domestic assault, picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Ptl Bowens.

Krystal Lenina Trevino, W/F, 31, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: June 8, 2022, Steve’s Carts; Charges: identity theft, theft of property. Arresting officer: Sgt Wilson.

Sheriff’s Report

Information listed in the Gibson County Sheriff’s Report is obtained from the Gibson County Sheriff’s Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for 5/23/2022 through 6/5/2022:

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for 6/6/2022 through 6/12/2022:

Makira Denise Partee, B/F, 18- attempted murder, aggravated assault.

Latasha Dawn Burrough-Butler, W/F, 35- capias.

Ricky Cheyenne Greenwell, W/M, 49- hold for other agency.

Kenny Shawn Evans, W/M, 42- unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm-domestic violence related, first degree murder.

Jeffery Dewight Collins, W/M, 51- vandalism.

Makira Denise Partee, B/F, 18- aggravated assault.

David Marquez Brown, B/M, 19- unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm-domestic violence related.

Jerry Lynn Cole, W/M, 54- capias.

Scotty Lyn Fortner, W/M, 55- violation of probation.

Ricky Cheyenne Greenwell, W/M, 49- violation of probation, attachment order.

Damarcus Remail Jenkins, B/M, 18- criminal simulation, theft of property.

Michael Anthony Jones, B/M, 46- attachment order.

Shaun Lynn Larue, W/F, 52- violation of probation.

Miguel Angel Martinez, W/M, 23- capias.

Rodney Lewis Nance, B/M, 52- attachment order.

Timothy Paul Pitts Jr, W/M, 39- capias.

Terry Wayne Springfield, B/M, 25- capias, violation of probation.

Shayna Renee Casey, W/F, 36- capias.

Charlotte Denise Graves, B/F, 40- capias, attachment order.

James Guy Johnson, W/M, 54- theft of property.

Trenton Ross Klippel, W/M, 31- contempt of court.

Laura Michelle Latham, W/F, 35- violation of probation, attachment order.

Anthony J Marsh, W/M, 30- slow poke law, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities, speeding.

David Junior Mays, B/M, 43- capias.

Jennifer McEntee, W/F, 45- violation of probation.

Brendan Fontaine Poindexter, B/M, 33- criminal simulation, theft of property.

Nicole Marie Tenpenny, W/F, 39- capias, attachment order.

Carl Wayne Woods, W/M, 57- capias, violation of probation.

Makira Denise Partee, B/F, 18- aggravated assault.

David Marquez Brown, B/M, 19- possession of controlled substance analog.

Tony Wayne Campbell, W/M, 36- identity theft/use of another’s information, theft of property.

Danny Lee Collins, B/M, 54- simple possession/casual exchange, seatbelt law.

Jacob Eugene Michaels, W/M, 44- aggravated assault, violation of order of protective/restraining order.

Francisco Javier Morales, H/M, 48- domestic assault.

Krystal Lenina Trevino, W/F, 31- identity theft/use of another’s information, theft of property.

Russell Hugh Bowlin, W/M, 44- driving under the influence first offense.

Matthew Carl Dark, W/M, 29- violation of probation.

Leon Hawkins, B/M, 59- domestic assault.

Timothy Paul Pitts Jr, W/M, 39- attachment order.

Amanda Lynn Powers, W/F, 32- attachment order.

Elizabeth Denelle Reel, W/F, 34- violation of probation.

Tiffany Brooke Stewart, F, 26- domestic assault.

Rodney Lewis Nance, B/M, 52- violation of probation.

Makira Denise Partee, B/F, 18- theft of property.

Jordan Marie Burgie, W/F, 30- simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities, theft of property, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance.

Tera Michele Carey, W/F, 30- aggravated assault.

Rodney Lewis Nance, B/M, 52- simple possession/casual exchange, Schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm-domestic violence related, speeding, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, Schedule IV drug violations, theft of property.

Makira Denise Partee, B/F, 18- underage driving while impaired, reckless driving, reckless endangerment, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance.

Rodney Lewis Nance, B/M, 52- capias.

Elizabeth Denelle Reel, W/F, 34- capias.

Shannon Nicholas Robinson, B/M, 22- capias, contempt of court.

Austin Douglas Seymore, W/M, 19- simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities.

Nathan Raliegh Smith, W/M, 43- unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities, driving under the influence first offense, Schedule IV drug violations, violation of implied consent law.

Joseph Grant Coker, W/M, 33- drug sanction.

Michael Ray Hudson, W/M, 43- weekender.

Makira Denise Partee, B/F, 18- burglary other than habitat or non-public building, vandalism, theft of property, burglary, evading arrest.

Velma Yvonne Bueno, H/F, 45- weekender.

Norris Earl Crawley, B/M, 64- weekender.

Gerardo Medina Henriquez, H/M, 21- weekender.

Tavner David Keen, W/M, 32- weekender.

Deshanique Rae’Shan Lenzie, B/F, 21- weekender.

Sammy Eugene Moore, W/M, 67- weekender.

Travis Sentel Reaves, B/M, 42- weekender.

Nathaniel Wayne White, W/M, 20- weekender.

Bradley Ray Whitney, W/M, 42- weekender.