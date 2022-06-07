Your Right to Know

Police Report

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from 5/23/2022 through 6/5/2022:

Jada Nichole Balentine, W/F, 26, of Friendship; Arrest date and location: May 26, 2022, Mitchell St; Charges: altering or forging title or plates, possession of substances with intent to manufacture Schedule II, simple possession, possession of drug paraphernalia. Arresting officer: Ptl Phillips.

Dontaveon Treviel Beard, B/M, 28, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: May 29, 2022, Osborne St; Charges: manufacture/delivery/sell or possession of controlled substance analog, possession of Schedule IV, public intoxication. Arresting officer: Ptl Phillips.

Shannon R Cadet, W/F, 42, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: May 27, 2022, Brown St; Charges: manufacture/delivery/sell or possession of controlled substance analog, driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, violation registration law, tampering with or fabricating evidence. Arresting officer: Ptl Douglas.

Gerardo Medina Henriquez, H/M, 21, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: May 29, 2022, Soy Dr; Charges: driving under the influence, driving without a license, violation open container. Arresting officer: Ptl Douglas.

Brandi Beth Moiser, W/F, 38, of Bells; Arrest date and location: May 29, 2022, 22nd/Main; Charges: simple possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule I. Arresting officer: Ptl Hodge.

Edwina Louise Murray, B/F, 38, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: May 25, 2022, Valero; Charges: driving under the influence. Arresting officer: Ptl Douglas.

Michael Lynn Palmer, B/M, 43, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: May 24, 2022, Front St; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Ptl Stewart.

Travis Sentel Reaves, B/M, 42, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: May 29, 2022, 23rd and Vine; Charges: driving under the influence, no driver’s license, violation implied consent law. Arresting officer: Ptl Bowens.

Patricia Calixto Serafin, H/F, 30, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: May 29, 2022, N 22nd Ave; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: Ptl Bowens.

Jeffery Shane Tippett, W/M, 50, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: May 27, 2022, Post Office; Charges: burglary, theft of property, vandalism. Arresting officer: Lt Smith.

Thomas Eugene Turner, W/M, 40, of Gadsden; Arrest date and location: May 29, 2022, 22nd/Main; Charges: manufacture/delivery/sell or possession of controlled substance analog, possession of drug paraphernalia. Arresting officer: Ptl Hodge.

Thomas Dalton Walker, W/M, 22, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: May 26, 2022, Mitchell St; Charges: possession of substances with intent to manufacture Schedule II, simple possession, possession of drug paraphernalia. Arresting officer: Ptl Phillips.

Ladarrius Ramonte Bailey, B/M, 23, of Dyer; Arrest date and location: June 5, 2022, HPD; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, driving under the influence, retaliation for past action. Arresting officer: Ptl Davis.

Latonya Antoinette Croom, B/F, 52, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: May 31, 2022, McLin St; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, resisting arrest/stop/halt/frisk. Arresting officer: Lt Smith.

Richard Len Frye, W/M, 58, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: June 1, 2022, 45 N and Mitchell; Charges: failure to maintain control, driving under the influence, violation implied consent law. Arresting officer: Ptl Douglas.

Eric Gerard Gaines, B/M, 22, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: June 2, 2022, Front and 9th; Charges: seatbelt law, refuses to sign agreement to appear. Arresting officer: Ptl Long.

William Pharmar Jarrell, W/M, 33, of Paris; Arrest date and location: June 3, 2022, Humboldt Pawn; Charges: burglary. Arresting officer: Ptl Hodge.

Larry James Newberry, B/M, 64, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: June 3, 2022, Calhoun and 7th; Charges: public intoxication. Arresting officer: Ptl Lemus.

Brandi Nicole Prude, B/F, 41, of Union City; Arrest date and location: June 3, 2022, 45 and East End; Charges: driving under the influence, vehicular assault, violation open container, manufacture/delivery/sell or possession of controlled substance analog. Arresting officer: Ptl Douglas.

Misty Martine Sharp, W/F, 41, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: June 1, 2022, HPD parking lot; Charges: driving under the influence, violation implied consent law. Arresting officer: Ptl Davis.

Lealorn Spinks, B/M, 72, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: June 2, 2022, L & J Motors; Charges: failure to maintain control, driving under the influence. Arresting officer: Ptl Douglas.

Karen Joy Vandolah, W/F, 59, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: May 30, 2022, Humboldt trailer park; Charges: aggravated burglary, theft of property. Arresting officer: Sgt Wilson.

Sheriff’s Report

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for 5/23/2022 through 6/5/2022:

Dustin Lee Doyle, W/M, 31- hold for other agency.

Jessica Marie Barnette, W/F, 29- attachment order.

Shayna Renee Casey, W/F, 36- attachment order.

Jessica Leigh Hill, W/F, 44- manufacture/delivery/sale or possession of methamphetamines.

Mark Only, M, Click or tap here to enter text.– harassment (non-verbal threat).

Andre Darnell Overstreet, B/M, 47- serving time.

Michael Lynn Palmer, B/M, 43- attachment order.

Earl Harvey Prater Jr, W/M, 38- weekender.

Larry Damon Samples, W/M, 53- Schedule II drug violations.

Carl Edward Barr, W/M, 63- driving on revoked/suspended license.

Antonio Marquice Bell, B/M, 33- capias.

Antonio Kevon Brooks, B/M, 28- driving on revoked/suspended license, open container law, obstructing a highway or other passageway, driving under the influence first offense.

Shayna Renee Casey, W/F, 36- aggravated assault.

Jessica Leigh Hill, W/F, 44- improper lane usage, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities, simple possession/casual exchange.

Trenton Ross Klippel, W/M, 31- aggravated assault.

Megan Anne McLaughlin, W/F, 38- capias.

Michael Carrington Moran, W/M, 22- violation of probation.

Courtney Nicole Morris, W/F, 28- manufacture/delivery/sale or possession of methamphetamines, simple possession/casual exchange, tampering with or fabricating evidence/destruction of evidence.

Tyler Blake Oconnor, W/M, 27- capias.

Samuel Mark Peden, W/M, 35- violation of probation.

Larry Damon Samples, W/M, 53- violation of probation, attachment order.

Louis Bernard Williams III, B/M, 43- rape, statutory rape.

Jada Nichole Balentine, W/F, 26- manufacture/delivery/sale or possession of methamphetamines, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities, altering/falsifying or forging auto titles or assignment of plates, simple possession/casual exchange.

Shannon Rose Cadet, W/F, 42- violation registration law, driving on revoked/suspended license, tampering with or fabricating evidence/destruction of evidence, possession of controlled substance analog.

Edwina Louise Murray, B/F, 38- driving under the influence first offense.

Jeffrey Shane Tippett, W/M, 50- burglary other than habitat or non-public building, theft of property, vandalism.

Amber Joy Grimes, W/F, 39- prescription drug fraud.

Brandon Sean Woods, W/M, 40- improper lane usage, evading arrest, driving under the influence first offense, violation light law.

Dustin Lee Doyle, W/M, 31- fraudulent use/illegal possession of credit/atm card, theft of property.

Joseph Nathaniel Dye, W/M, 35- public intoxication.

Christian Neal Powell, W/M, 19- drug sanction.

Keith Herman Small, W/M, 59- domestic assault.

Vantedius Lunorise Beasley, B/M, 37- resisting stop/frisk/halt/arrest or search (non-violent).

Jerald Edward Tomblin, W/M, 48- forgery.

Jason Randal Williams, W/M, 26- domestic assault.

Joshua Lareze Dickerson, B/M, 24- weekender.

Dannesha Matrese Dickerson, B/F, 35- weekender.

Kathryn Rachel Evanson, W/F, 24- weekender.

Deshanique Rae’Shan Lenzie, B/F, 21- weekender.

Christopher John Trull, W/M, 36- weekender.

Chantel N Robinson, B/F, 37- other.

Quincy Omar Jelks, B/M, 40- hold for other agency.

Floyd Edward Sowell Jr, B/M, 65- retaliation for past action.

Ivan Marquez Futrell, B/M, 21- violation of probation.

Floyd Edward Sowell Jr, B/M, 65- capias.

Wayne Rollins Bradley, W/M, 44- capias.

Kristopher Bryant Brown, W/M, 42- violation of probation.

Michael Wayne Garland, M,- violation of order of protection/restraining order.

Anthony Lawrence Gooch, B/M, 58- disorderly conduct, harassment (verbal threat).

Dama Rose Gumiran, W/F, 41- unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities, manufacture/delivery/sale or possession of methamphetamines.

Robert William Joyce, W/M, 56- violation of probation.

Tavarrian Montavious Lambert, B/M, 19- possession of controlled substance analog.

William Wade Mathis, W/M, 35- domestic assault.

Cabreshia Monea Shane, B/F, 25- violation of probation.

Floyd Edward Sowell Jr, B/M, 65- capias, manufacture/delivery/sale or possession of methamphetamines.

Timothy Wayne Vestal, W/M, 53- capias.

Nathaniel Wayne Whitehead, W/M, 20- capias.

Rashad Jamar Woods, B/M, 32- failure to appear.

Eric G Gaines Jr, B/M, 22- hold for other agency.

Richard Len Frye, W/M, 58- failure to exercise due care, violation of implied consent law, driving under the influence first offense.

Eric G Gaines Jr, B/M, 22- refuse to sign agreement to appear, seatbelt law.

William Pharmer Jarrell IV, W/M, 33- burglary other than habitat or non-public building.

Larry James Newberry, B/M, 64- public intoxication.

Brandi Nicole Prude, B/F, 41- open container law, possession of controlled substance analog, driving under the influence first offense.

Misty Martine Sharp, W/F, 41- violation of implied consent law, driving under the influence first offense.

Lealorn Spinks, B/M, 72- failure to exercise due care, driving under the influence first offense.

Karen Joy Vandolah, W/F, 59- theft of property, aggravated burglary.

Kevin Marques Davis, B/M, 29- improper lane usage, simple possession/casual exchange, driving on revoked/suspended license.

Patrick Pete Moody, W/M, 49- driving under the influence, violation of implied consent law.

Bryan Keith Bradford, W/M, 34- attachment order.

Chantel Nicole Robinson, B/F, 37- domestic assault.

Clarence Edward Dinwiddie, B/M, 56- driving on revoked/suspended license.

Wallace Coleman Jr, B/M, 61- unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities, criminal trespass, theft of property, assault.

Rondarrius Latron Johnson, B/M, 27- domestic assault.

Joseph Edward Haynes Jr, B/M, 41- attachment order.

Gary Lee Little, W/M, 65- weekender.

Roy Lovell Wardlow, B/M, 48- weekender.

Norris Earl Crawley, B/M, 64- weekender.

Joshua Larenze Dickerson, B/M, 24- weekender.

Deshanique Rae’Shan Lenzie, B/F, 21- weekender.

Beth Anne Lummus, W/F, 33- weekender.

Niquel Lamar Mayberry, B/M, 33- weekender.

Nireonte Gabeon Mayberry, B/M, 22- weekender.

Sammy Eugene Moore, W/M, 67- weekender.

Aldrick Cosmino Perkins, B/M, 42- weekender.

Earl Harvey Prater Jr, W/M, 38- weekender.

Daniel Menpon Williams, W/M, 56- weekender.

Marriages

James Edward Mays, II of Rutherford and Charlene Marcella Mealer Elliott of Rutherford

Jesyka Ann Rena Bird of Trenton and Taharih Corrine Rogers of Trenton

Eddie Christopher Pellegrin of Humboldt and Chasity Ann Charpentier Pellegrin of Humboldt

Brendon Knikalas Garman of Cooter, Missouri and Jamie Shea Agee of Rutherford

Jace William Seymore of Milan and Sydney Michelle Duncan of Humboldt

Timothy Caleb Scott of Humboldt and Dianna Shea Moore Coble of Humboldt

Divorces

Ashley Needham vs. Wesley Needham

Jennifer Jeanelle Russell vs. Charles Russell

William Joseph Morris, II vs. Camala Suzanne Morris

Prentice Blair vs. Darla Blair

Christopher James vs. Rosalyn James

Crystal Harrison vs. Justin Owens

Cody Ray Gobbell vs Beth Lynne Gobbell

Andrea Morgan vs Teddy Morgan

Real Estate Transfers

Michael Duane Partlow and Sandy Renee Ayers, f/k/a Sandy Renee Partlow, to Davy Wade Ayers and wife, Jane Ellen Ayers – Dyer – $34,611.25

Trustees of New Jerusalem Primitive Baptist Church, Howard Edwards and Darrell Wayne Andrews to Roy Mays – Humboldt- $4,000

Susan L. Guldan to Leah Riley and husband, Samuel Riley – Trenton – $245,000

Joan Jackson Jenkins and husband, Joe Jenkins to Jonathan Carter and wife, Amanda Carter – Trenton – $30,000

Jerry Dean Emison and wife, Syble Emison and Bradford Box and wife, Angela Box to Wesley Rodgers and wife, Anna Rodgers – 4th CD of Gibson County and 7th CD of Crockett County – $160,000

Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Isaac Moises Orozco and wife, Suwaiba Sara Orozco – Medina – $414,900

Dale Nelson to Denise Payne and husband, Matthew Payne – Dyer- $110,000

Vivian Lynn Minton to Gabriel Ham Barrera and wife, Sharon America Roldan Ramirez – Medina – $220,000

Ryan B. Russom to Rodney Wilkins and wife, Teresa Ann Wilkins – Rutherford – $135,000

Taylor L. McKinney to Raegan Kemper and Ashlee Kemper – Medina – $215,000

Lisa Lynn Yarbrough Ritter to Joel Steven Hughey and Vicie Isbell Hughey – Kenton – $60,358

Ashley Dowty Kemper and Raegan Kemper to Christopher Wayne Rinks – Medina – $165,000

Brittany Leigh Dean to Aaron L. Lacefield and wife, Ashley M. Lacefield – Milan – $206,500

Leslie L. Boyette to Victor R. Trouy, J. and wife, Angela J. Trouy – Kenton – $190,000

James Christian Tanner to Jeremy Burpo and wife, Susa Burpo – Kenton – $4,500

Samuel T. Green and wife, Ashley S. Green to Sunshine Farm, LLC – Trenton – $425,000

Remington Little to Walnut Grove Cemetery – Kenton – $27,500

Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Thomas Gaugh, Jr. – Medina – $405,088

Lisa Pullen and husband, Norman Pullen, Jr. to Tammie Jo -Ann Robinson – Humboldt- $270,000

Michelle Countess and Courtney Countess Williams to Dylan Gage Whitehead – Dyer – $120,000

Darryl Marcle and wife, Beth Marcle to Ramzi Qaadan – Trenton – $185,000

Mary Beth Phelan, individually, and The Barbara Lynn McConnell Supplemental Needs Trust, by Mary Beth Phelan, Trustee, to Julie C. Tidwell and husband, Jerry N. Tidwell – Humboldt- $28,000

Patricia A. Ward to Colby Carey and Kristen Dabbs – Medina – $220,000

Robert Wesley Stillwell and wife, Julie E. Stillwell -to Anthony J. Stepp and wife, Brenda Denise Stepp – Milan – $399,900

James Williamson to Marquisha Vinson and Addie West – Humboldt- $ 195,000

Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Xavier C. Isabell and wife, La’Soneka Isabell – Humboldt – $479,900

Wade Lee Helton to Bryan Escudero – Humboldt- $103,000

Johnny Dale Reynolds to Stephanie Dial and husband, Timothy T. Dial – Bradford – $351,900

OCM Investments to Eastfork, LLC – Medina – $150,000

Phillip Mark Talley, by and through his attorney-in-fact, Amy Talley, and wife, Amy Talley to Zachary F. Wells and wife, Katie Wells – Medina – $316,000

Edward Wayne Davis, Trustee of the Edward Wayne Davis Revocable Trust, to Jennifer Fagin and husband, Daniel Fagin – Milan – $199,500

Glen H. Towater and wife, Elizabeth P. Towater to Louise Lynch and Morris Kyle Lynch, II – Medina – $300,000

Charles Lee Johnson to Kimberly Evans – Humboldt -$95,000

Joseph Wendell Foutch, Jackie Carol Smith and Joseph Chad Foutch, Co-Trustees of the Wendell and Robbie Foutch Irrevocable Trust and Robbie Parrish Foutch to Rachael L. Mahalati – Medina – $294,000

Kyle Lewis and wife, Morgan Lewis to Charles Maxwell Hutcherson and Elizabeth Danielle Wilson – Milan – $182,500

Christopher Crider and wife, Terri Crider to Uplifted Homes, LLC – Milan – $91,000

Jeffrey A. Woodward and wife, Annabelle N. Woodward to William H. Jones and wife, Kathleen M. Jones – Humboldt – $335,000

Cherry Lee Ford Klein to Dwight David Ford and Rebecca Joyce Ford Redman – Milan – $115,000

Aaron D. Stricklin and wife, Ashley Nicole Stricklin to Isaac Matthew Stricklin and wife, Sarah Alaine Stricklin – Milan – $204,500

Jeremy T. Bartholomew to Gregory Batin – Milan – $260,000

Marvin D. Ramey and wife, Shirley Mae Ramsey to Christopher P. Ramey and wife, Cynthia L. Ramey – 11th CD – $10

Ruby Clare to Jacquelyn Michelle Griffin – Bradford – $68,000

Ricky L. Nelson and wife, Renee G. Nelson to New Waves Farm, LLC – Bradford – $610,000

Sky View Homes, LLC to Contessa Price and husband, Djuan Jones – Humboldt – $194,025

Court Report

General Sessions

Megane Canada – contempt of court

Matthew Jones – theft

Maria Menanava – driving without DL

Ervine Armstrong – simple domestic assault

Velma Bueno – driving on revoked DL with priors

Makayla Burton – contempt of court

Valerie Currie – domestic assault

Jeremy Weathers – possession of drug paraphernalia

Billy Lloyd – DUI, leaving the scene of an accident

Donnie Avery – driving without DL

Daniels Williams – DUI

Carl Barr – driving on revoked DL

Charene Hall – contempt of court

Janna Rickman – theft under $1,000

Timothy Kail – contempt of court

Civil

Michael Sanders vs Janice Ainsworth

Mariner Finance LLC vs Carl B. Turner Jr. And Quoneka G. Turner

Terry Roger vs Courtney Thomas and Suzie Thomas

Jan Kilzer vs Natalian Lamar

Building Permits

Barry Pratt, 117 State Route 188, Trenton

Steve Robinson, 92 Dyer-Trenton Highway, Dyer

Carolyn Virginia Bills, 14 James Road, Humboldt

Mike Crews, 394 Medina Highway, Milan

John McCollum, 107 Currie Road, Dyer

Lynn Luckey, 34 TVA Road, Humboldt

Jeremiah Graupman, 35 Hale Farm Road, Humboldt

Mark Myers, 110 SJ Hickerson Road, Trenton

Tommy and Karen Hudgins, 118 Antioch Road, Bradford

Dennis and Karen Armeson. 32 Browning Road, Milan

Allen Shackelford, 153 Daisy Donelson Road, Humboldt

Terry Lomax, 15 Milligan Road, Trenton

Jenny Giang, Jenny’s Farm, Inc., 183 Old Jackson Road, Bradford

Pam Asher, 1127 South High Street, Trenton

Jay and Leighann Bowers, 715 South High Street, Trenton