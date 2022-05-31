Your Right to Know

Marriages

Dalton Robert Nibner of Milan and Lori Beth Bridges of Milan

Christopher Allen Jones of Humboldt and Alyssa Paige Kesterson of Humboldt

Jordan Alexander Wilson of Milan and Gabriela Sofia Torres of Milan

James Luther Goslee of Humboldt and Sharon Elizabeth Van Hartig of Humboldt

Steven Corey Griffin of Bradford and Patrick Allen Bishop of Gleason

Real Estate Transfers

Christie Elaine Cooper and Amanda Jo Graham to Uplifted Homes, LLC – Milan – $14,500

Berry Todd Sanders, Scarlett Sanders and Tina Moses to Nathan Gideon and wife, Andrea Gideon – Trenton – $36,000

Andrew M. Minges to Kris Bradford, Blake Spellings and Avery Dylan Bradford – Milan – $75,000

Sherrell Lee Davidson to Kenneth W. Robinson – Milan – $13,328

David W. Hicks and wife, Betty S. Hicks to Dyer Foods, Inc. – Kenton – $50,000

Security Bank and Trust Company to Lynn Arnold and Josh Arnold – Humboldt – $125,000

Steve Ellis. O D Gilliland and Matthew Tosh, Trustees of Salem United Methodist Church to Joe. A. Tidwell and wife, Ann B. Tidwell – Rutherford – $182,00

Christi Lynn Barnes and husband, Corey Matthew Barnes to Taylor James Shaw and wife, Morgan Suzanne Shaw – Medina – $294,500

Tom Chester to Wesley Inman and wife, Leah Inman – Milan – $275,000

Douglas Hatcher and wife, Tina Hatcher to Scott Beasley and Thomas Hartigan – Milan – $65,000

I Think Investments to Lydia L. Edwards – Humboldt – $110,000

Michael Jinkins to George Atwood and wife, Suzanne Atwood – Milan – $1,000

Wallace Hendon to Barcenas Filemon and wife, Rosa Filemon – Trenton – $16,000

Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Brandon Conley and wife, Emily Conley – Medina – $414,900

Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Lindsey Jackson and husband, Andrew Jackson – Medina – $339,900

Tina Kay Trimmer to Milan Land Firm – Humboldt – $55,000

Phillip Houston Fant to Leroy Espey, Jr. Trenton – $20,000

Jerry Wood and Shannon Wood to Tommy Knight and wife, Sandra K. Knight – 13th CD – $13,000

Sky View Homes, LLC to Jamie Harrison- Humboldt – $240,000

The Mirror-Exchange, Inc. to Bradley Scruggs and wife, Mary Diane Scruggs – Humboldt – $199,900

Tom Hartigan to Paige Stansell and Jacob Johnson – Humboldt- $100,000

Samuel Anders to Ray A. Rowan – Humboldt – $9,000

Tammy Nichole Patterson to Moss Enterprises, Inc. – Humboldt- $140,000

Chad J. Reese and Natalie N. Lindsey to Clayton Delaney Coffman, Jr. – Dyer- $149,000

Kris Bradford and Blake Spellings to Josh Arnold – Trenton – $147,000

Jones Farms, Inc. to Quintavius Jennings – 18th CD – $5,200

Patsy Harrison, Jessica Harrison Cox, Julie Carol Clark and Michael Lee Harrison to Joseph Cates and wife, Leigh Ann Cates – Bradford – $140,000

John W. McIlwain, Jr to Amy Ewell and Vail Bassett – Dyer – $94,500

Sharon E. Clinefelter to Tammy N. Hill – Humboldt – $265,000

Carroll Bank & Trust to Washville, Inc. – 13th CD – $640,000

Ryan T. Mayo, by and through his attorney-in-fact, Tamara F. Mayo, to James Russell Woods, II – Kenton – $23,000

Kimberly Dawn Avery to Ryan Lee Hicks – Trenton – $125,000

Stan Sims and wife, Malinda Sims to Susan G. Davis – Dyer – $230,000

Shannon Brent Smith and wife, Lana Brooke Smith to Matthew Hoose and Robert Rendall – Trenton – $33,500

Darrel Huey to Joshua Youmans – Medina – $10,000

Channing Z. Miller and wife, Sadie Miller to Cresinda Taylor – Milan – $179,900

BMJ Farms, LLC and Richard Gene Hall to Milan Environmental Contractors, LLC – Trenton -$396,000

Doris Allen, by and through her attorney-in-fact, David Allen, to Gerald S. Jordan – Milan – $209,900

Jason A. Young and wife, Sabrina D. Young to Erick L. Stafford and wife, Brenda Stafford – Medina – $359,900

Sky View Homes, LLC to Judy Spaulding McDowell- Humboldt – $240,000

Clint P. Patterson and wife, Stacy M. Patterson to Matthew B. Gibbs and wife, Amanda Gibbs – Medina – $537,000

Brian Zimny and wife, Alane Zimny to Ralph Gary – Milan – $62,900

Donald Wayne Humphreys, James Randall Humphreys, Habecca Ann Sims, f/k/a Habecca Ann Sims Castro, by and through her attorney-in-fact, Alecia K. Hendrix, to Lisa A. Diescher – Trenton – $78,000

Barbara Hobock to Jerry Wood and wife, Sharon Wood – Humboldt – $112,500

Marilyn Scarborough Clifton to Robert M. Zarecor and wife, Tammy Zarecor and James C. Turner and wife, Barbara Z. Turner – Dyer – $471,000

ACS Humboldt Plaza TN, LLC to MRP Humboldt, LLC – Humboldt – $1,956,221

ACS Humboldt WM Plaza TN, LLC to MRP Humboldt, WMT, LLC – Humboldt – $2,265,462

Norman Bryant to Patti Rowell, David Rowell and Ruth Riley Milan – $275,000

KOKA Development, LLC to Clark Family Holdings, LLC – 113 Providence Road, Medina – $55,000

KOKA Development, LLC to Clark Family Holdings, LLC – 119 Providence Road, Medina – $55,000

Norman Bryant to Patti Rowell, David Rowell and Ruth A. Riley – Milan – $200,000