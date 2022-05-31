Your Right to Know
Marriages
Dalton Robert Nibner of Milan and Lori Beth Bridges of Milan
Christopher Allen Jones of Humboldt and Alyssa Paige Kesterson of Humboldt
Jordan Alexander Wilson of Milan and Gabriela Sofia Torres of Milan
James Luther Goslee of Humboldt and Sharon Elizabeth Van Hartig of Humboldt
Steven Corey Griffin of Bradford and Patrick Allen Bishop of Gleason
Real Estate Transfers
Christie Elaine Cooper and Amanda Jo Graham to Uplifted Homes, LLC – Milan – $14,500
Berry Todd Sanders, Scarlett Sanders and Tina Moses to Nathan Gideon and wife, Andrea Gideon – Trenton – $36,000
Andrew M. Minges to Kris Bradford, Blake Spellings and Avery Dylan Bradford – Milan – $75,000
Sherrell Lee Davidson to Kenneth W. Robinson – Milan – $13,328
David W. Hicks and wife, Betty S. Hicks to Dyer Foods, Inc. – Kenton – $50,000
Security Bank and Trust Company to Lynn Arnold and Josh Arnold – Humboldt – $125,000
Steve Ellis. O D Gilliland and Matthew Tosh, Trustees of Salem United Methodist Church to Joe. A. Tidwell and wife, Ann B. Tidwell – Rutherford – $182,00
Christi Lynn Barnes and husband, Corey Matthew Barnes to Taylor James Shaw and wife, Morgan Suzanne Shaw – Medina – $294,500
Tom Chester to Wesley Inman and wife, Leah Inman – Milan – $275,000
Douglas Hatcher and wife, Tina Hatcher to Scott Beasley and Thomas Hartigan – Milan – $65,000
I Think Investments to Lydia L. Edwards – Humboldt – $110,000
Michael Jinkins to George Atwood and wife, Suzanne Atwood – Milan – $1,000
Wallace Hendon to Barcenas Filemon and wife, Rosa Filemon – Trenton – $16,000
Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Brandon Conley and wife, Emily Conley – Medina – $414,900
Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Lindsey Jackson and husband, Andrew Jackson – Medina – $339,900
Tina Kay Trimmer to Milan Land Firm – Humboldt – $55,000
Phillip Houston Fant to Leroy Espey, Jr. Trenton – $20,000
Jerry Wood and Shannon Wood to Tommy Knight and wife, Sandra K. Knight – 13th CD – $13,000
Sky View Homes, LLC to Jamie Harrison- Humboldt – $240,000
The Mirror-Exchange, Inc. to Bradley Scruggs and wife, Mary Diane Scruggs – Humboldt – $199,900
Tom Hartigan to Paige Stansell and Jacob Johnson – Humboldt- $100,000
Samuel Anders to Ray A. Rowan – Humboldt – $9,000
Tammy Nichole Patterson to Moss Enterprises, Inc. – Humboldt- $140,000
Chad J. Reese and Natalie N. Lindsey to Clayton Delaney Coffman, Jr. – Dyer- $149,000
Kris Bradford and Blake Spellings to Josh Arnold – Trenton – $147,000
Jones Farms, Inc. to Quintavius Jennings – 18th CD – $5,200
Patsy Harrison, Jessica Harrison Cox, Julie Carol Clark and Michael Lee Harrison to Joseph Cates and wife, Leigh Ann Cates – Bradford – $140,000
John W. McIlwain, Jr to Amy Ewell and Vail Bassett – Dyer – $94,500
Sharon E. Clinefelter to Tammy N. Hill – Humboldt – $265,000
Carroll Bank & Trust to Washville, Inc. – 13th CD – $640,000
Ryan T. Mayo, by and through his attorney-in-fact, Tamara F. Mayo, to James Russell Woods, II – Kenton – $23,000
Kimberly Dawn Avery to Ryan Lee Hicks – Trenton – $125,000
Stan Sims and wife, Malinda Sims to Susan G. Davis – Dyer – $230,000
Shannon Brent Smith and wife, Lana Brooke Smith to Matthew Hoose and Robert Rendall – Trenton – $33,500
Darrel Huey to Joshua Youmans – Medina – $10,000
Channing Z. Miller and wife, Sadie Miller to Cresinda Taylor – Milan – $179,900
BMJ Farms, LLC and Richard Gene Hall to Milan Environmental Contractors, LLC – Trenton -$396,000
Doris Allen, by and through her attorney-in-fact, David Allen, to Gerald S. Jordan – Milan – $209,900
Jason A. Young and wife, Sabrina D. Young to Erick L. Stafford and wife, Brenda Stafford – Medina – $359,900
Sky View Homes, LLC to Judy Spaulding McDowell- Humboldt – $240,000
Clint P. Patterson and wife, Stacy M. Patterson to Matthew B. Gibbs and wife, Amanda Gibbs – Medina – $537,000
Brian Zimny and wife, Alane Zimny to Ralph Gary – Milan – $62,900
Donald Wayne Humphreys, James Randall Humphreys, Habecca Ann Sims, f/k/a Habecca Ann Sims Castro, by and through her attorney-in-fact, Alecia K. Hendrix, to Lisa A. Diescher – Trenton – $78,000
Barbara Hobock to Jerry Wood and wife, Sharon Wood – Humboldt – $112,500
Marilyn Scarborough Clifton to Robert M. Zarecor and wife, Tammy Zarecor and James C. Turner and wife, Barbara Z. Turner – Dyer – $471,000
ACS Humboldt Plaza TN, LLC to MRP Humboldt, LLC – Humboldt – $1,956,221
ACS Humboldt WM Plaza TN, LLC to MRP Humboldt, WMT, LLC – Humboldt – $2,265,462
Norman Bryant to Patti Rowell, David Rowell and Ruth Riley Milan – $275,000
KOKA Development, LLC to Clark Family Holdings, LLC – 113 Providence Road, Medina – $55,000
KOKA Development, LLC to Clark Family Holdings, LLC – 119 Providence Road, Medina – $55,000
Norman Bryant to Patti Rowell, David Rowell and Ruth A. Riley – Milan – $200,000