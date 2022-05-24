Your Right to Know

Humboldt Police Report

Information listed in the Humboldt Police Report is obtained from the Humboldt Police Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from 5/16/2022 through 5/22/2022:

Xavier Devon Epperson, B/M, 29, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: May 18, 2022, 19th and Campbell; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, possession of drug paraphernalia, manufacture/delivery/sell or possession of controlled substance analog. Arresting officer: K9 Long.

Taliak Dontez Jones, B/M, 23, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: May 21, 2022, Milan Hwy; Charges: reckless driving, felony evading in vehicle, following too close, failure to maintain control, reckless endangerment, manufacturing/delivering/selling or possession of controlled substance analog. Arresting officer: Ptl Long.

Jakeem Nisha Royster, B/M, 24, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: May 21, 2022, Milan Hwy; Charges: manufacturing/delivering/selling or possession of controlled substance analog. Arresting officer: Ptl Long.

Gibson County Sheriff’s Report

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for 5/16/2022 through 5/22/2022:

Terran Lee Watford, W/M, 37- other charges.

Brandon Martin Byrd, W/M, 24- harassment (non-verbal threat).

Joshua Ramon Cathey, B/M, 38- knowingly falsify sex offender registry.

Curtis Lynn Chapman, W/M, 32- weekender.

Joshua Lareze Dickerson, W/M, 24- assault.

Xavier Devon Epperson, B/M, 30- revocation or suspension of sentence.

Travoski Lee Hunt, B/M, 38- weekender.

Tavner David Keen, W/M, 32- resisting arrest, capias.

Toni Addison Langston, W/F, 27- capias.

Austin Grey Leslie, W/M, 21- theft of property, capias.

Quinton Marsalis Moore, B/M, 33- hold for other agency.

Jerry Alton Morgan, W/M, 61- capias, violation of probation.

Andre Darnell Overstreet, B/M, 48- capias.

Markie Permenter, W/M, 25- theft of property.

Ameilia Marquis Pewitte, B/F, 35- capias.

Gary Lynn Wallace, W/M, 53- capias.

Amber Nicole Wardlow, B/F, 24- violation of probation.

Rebecca Shiane Barnett, W/F, 25- capias.

Matthew Stratton Bettie, W/M, 32- speeding, driving on right side of road, evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license.

Makayla Brook Burton, W/F, 27- capias, violation of probation.

Megane Nicole Canada, W/F, 31- violation of probation.

Ginger Lee Carmack, W/F, 49- court.

Joshua Ramon Cathey, B/M, 38- capias.

William Whitehorn Duncan, W/M, 34- harassment (non-verbal threat).

William Bradley Harrison, W/M, 28- aggravated criminal trespass, domestic assault.

Tyrone Lamar Jackson, B/M, 43- violation of probation.

James Guy Johnson, W/M, 54- capias.

Tyler Paul Johnson, B/M, 31- court.

Diane Cecilia McRae, W/F, 69- theft of property, worthless checks.

Maurice Antonio Patterson, B/M, 31- capias.

Travis Glenn Scott, W/M, 30- court.

Mitchell Mautrice Simpson, B/M, 29- capias, violation of probation.

Nicole Marie Tenpenny, W/F, 39- theft of property.

Labryan Terrell Warlick, B/M, 25- violation of probation.

Timothy Dalton Young, W/M, 28- driving on revoked/suspended license.

Xavier Devon Epperson, B/M, 30- possession of controlled substance analog, driving on revoked/suspended license, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities.

Talkiak Dontez Jones, B/M, 23- reckless driving, possession of controlled substance analog, evading arrest, following too close, failure to exercise due care, reckless endangerment.

Jakeen Nisha Royster, B/M, 25- possession of controlled substance analog.

Cody Lee Elliott, W/M, 25- driving on revoked/suspended license, false report of motor vehicle accident, vandalism.

William Scott Hairrell, W/M, 25- failure to provide proof of insurance, driving on revoked/suspended license, seatbelt law.

Derek Alan Hilliard, W/M, 36- aggravated burglary, theft of property.

Quinton Marsalis Moore, B/M, 33- theft of property, burglary, vandalism.

Jerry Alton Morgan, W/M, 61- violation of probation.

Whitney Brooke Mosier, W/F, 35- drug sanction.

Olivia Marie Brooke Thompson, W/F, 30- violation of probation, drug sanction.

Terry Lee Watford, W/M, 57- public intoxication.

Raquel Stephan Wilson, B/F, 35- domestic assault.

Norris Earl Crawley, B/M, 65- capias.

Carla Michelle Johnson, B/F, 46- capias.

Niquel Lamar Mayberry, B/M, 33- capias.

Trista Coffman, W/F, 35- capias.

Joshua Lareze Dickerson, W/M, 24- violation of probation.

Kevin Dwayne Alexander, W/M, 51- weekender.

Beth Anne Lummus, W/F, 33- weekender.

Nireonte Gabeon Mayberry, B/M, 22- weekender.

Niquel Lamar Mayberry, B/M, 33- weekender.

Christian Neal Powell, W/M, 19- weekender.

Earl Harvey Prater Jr, W/M, 38- weekender.

William Howard Thomas, W/M, 57- weekender.

Marriages

Gaylon Dale Holland of Milan and Shawna Darlene Rainey Thygesen of Milan

Michael David Streb of Trenton and Jenna Nichole Peace of Trenton

Jordan Lee Biter of Humboldt and Kellie Lee Lindsey of Humboldt

Vernon Louis Watson of Jackson and Lula Christine Yarbrough Watson of Trenton

Tristan Lynn Bell of Trenton and Susan Ann Eidson of Trenton

Steven Blake Speer of Dyer and Jessica Marie Jones of Dyer

Real Estate Transfers

Clark Gamily Holdings, LLC to Paolo Amarena and wife, Elizabeth Amarena – Medina – $405,000

Johnny Reed to Matthew Kelly and wife, Denise Kelly – Dyer – $18,500

Waltermary, LLC to Anthony Joseph Graves – Milan – $162,300

Jeff Johnson to Kyra Ramaker and husband, Jacob Ramaker – Milan – $185,000

Mark C. Zwahlen and wife, Amanda J. Zwahlen to Lindsey N. May and husband, Braxton C. May – Medina – $489,900

Timothy Watt to James Fisher – Medina – $89,900

Estate of Jennie A. Taylor to Danny Smith and wife, Joan Smith – Humboldt – $125,000

Janeen M. Goggins to Community Real Estate Investments, LLC – Milan – $10,000

Cindy Reyna to Taylor McKinney – 14th CD – $155,000

Tabatha Ward and Cindy McGregor to Yolanda D. Bardwell and husband, Corey Bardwell – Milan – $160,000

Joel C. Duggin and wife, Cassie N. Duggin to Justin D. Kousky and wife, Misty Spencer Bailey – Medina – $305,000

Calvin Campbell and Ted Isabell to Cheryl A. Robbins – Humboldt – $105,000

Joseph L. Ulrich, Jr. to Tyler B. Redner and wife, Rachel Suzanne Redner – Milan – $285,000

Antonio D. Weddle to Celecia Goodrich – Milan – $104,500

Jesseca Kaye Applegate-Kane to Jason Adams and wife, Shawna Adams – Bradford – $15,000

Lone Oak Holdings, LLC to La Carreta Grill, LLC – Medina – $285,000

Michael T. Smith to Eddie Harris and wife, Cathie Harris – Milan – $73,000

Cody Haste to Michael Joslin and wife, Helga Joslin – Trenton – $25,000

Sharddha Saburi Corporation to Shree Yashoda Nandan, LLC – Bradford – $1,075,000

Max Randall Ing, Catherine Davis Ing, Courtney Dawn Ing and James Merrick Ing to Kris Bradford and Blake Spellings – 12th CD – $90,000

Brandon C. Smith and wife, Amanda L. Smith to Robert L. Basler and wife, Linda M. Bazen-Basler – Humboldt – $225,000

Jennifer G. Renfroe to Geoffry A. Wanshop and wife, Shannon Wanshop – Medina – $414,000

Edward Harris to Roger Dale Nelson, Sr. – Milan – $85,000

Karen J. Schwahn, Donna M. Flowers and gary R. Flowers to Tony Mathis and Michael White – Bradford – $66.000

AJ Eubanks to Tyler Lowery – Medina – $20,000

Kasey Harris and wife, Courtney Harris to City of Bradford, Tennessee – Bradford – exempt

Scott D. Green, as Trustee of the Scott D. Green Revocable Trust, to Milan Environmental Contractors, LLC – Humboldt – $1,950,000

Jack Joyner and Christy Ferrell to Tamara Vick – Milan – $162,000

Stephanie Strickland to Ashley Lauren King and Jazzlyn Danee’ Bush – Humboldt – $159,900

Mary Alice DeBerry to Grace Lauridsen – Milan – $75,000

Ward Milenski to Jacquelin Cuevas – Milan – $129,900

Anthony N. Bailey and wife, Regina C. Bailey to Maley Bailey and husband Gregory Adam Bailey – Milan – $90,000

Taylor J. Shaw and wife, Morgan S. Shaw to Karen Howell Mason – Medina – $194,700

Moose Investment Properties, LLC to Sherrie Lyn Wrenn and husband, James Enloe Wrenn – Trenton – $34,900

Tammy Lee Fuller to Jamarious K. Green and Jenna A. Landers – Medina – $300,000

Ronald Lee Henderson to Logan Eason – Milan – $230,000

James Heath McGarity to Alicen Deidre Ashbaugh – Medina – $222,500

Benjamin Zachary Burrows to Richard Hopkins – Trenton – $65,000

Marie A. Patrick to Philip Prestininzi and wife, Cassandra Prestininzi – Trenton – $45,000

Frank West and wife, Virginia West to Jesse Hatley and wife, Kathy Hatley – Humboldt – $130,000

Gary Paschall and wife, Deborah Paschall to Ashley Crandall – Dyer – $149,500

Sky View Homes, LLC to Joshua Burns, Jr. Humboldt – $195,700

KOKA Development, LLC to Clark Family Holdings, LLC – Medina – $45,000

Freda Nell Jones to Quincy R. Gantt – Trenton – $145,000

E & J Rental Company, LLC to Toni Raela Hicks and husband, Joey Alan Hicks – Milan – $180,900

Sky View Homes, LLC to Tasheca L. Ingram – Humboldt – $207,000

Celia C. Jordan and husband, Frank E. Jordan to Crosswynd Partners – Medina – $39,699

Cleve Day, John Wesley Garrison, Johnny Duane Carter, Lisa Beth Simons and Angela Kay Carter Crane to Jesse Alexander – Medina – $90,000

Michael S. Magno and wife, Paula Bernard Magno to Shawna M. Davenport – Medina – $346,000

Doronda R. Agnew to Ivan Alegria – Humboldt – $9,500

Terry Lee Higdon to Kerry Todd Sansing and wife, Corinthia Darice Sansing – Dyer – $21,630

Ed Haltom to Richard Hopkins – Trenton – $29,361

David Barnwell and Teresa Barnwell, Co-Trustees of the David Barnwell and Teresa Barnwell Revocable Trust, to Charles Warlick Clark and Karen H. Clark – Medina – $246,950

Cindy Lou Maness to Jack Joyner – Milan – $65,000

Yolanda Osler to Damitea Johnson – Humboldt – $13,000

Rodney Wright and wife, Shelley Wright to Amando Lucena – Dyer – $42,000

Carey Counseling Center, Inc. to Flight Plan, LLC – Trenton – $63,000

Kurtis Probst, d/b/a Probst Investments, to Lorria A. Ross – Humboldt – $155,900

Brent L. Autry and wife, Katie Autry to Mark E. Gambetti and Cheryl R. Gambetti, Trustees of the Gambetti Family Trust, – Trenton – $150,000

Betty J. Hayes to Dale A. McKean and wife, Morgan Brock-McKean – Trenton – $14,900

Catherine Davis Ing and Courtney Dawn Ing to Kris Bradford and Blake Spellings – Trenton – $131,000

Douglas Cherry and wife, Donna Leann Cherry to Damon Sutton – Trenton – $32,000

Centennial Bank to The City of Gibson – Gibson – $50,000

Yolanda H. Simmons and Valerice Hicks Armstrong to Martha A. Hicks – Humboldt – $15,000

Martha A. Hicks to Yolanda H. Simmons and Valerie Hicks Armstrong – Humboldt – $36,000

Betty Agnew to Tammy L. Boratyn and Brian T. Nunamaker – Humboldt – $40,000

Ericka Carter to Aaron Blake Davis – Milan – $48,000

Andrew Allen to Dominique Moore and Lindsey Umfress – Milan – $198,900

Thomas W. Sherron, Jr. to Brock Blakemore – Humboldt – $62,000

Sky View Homes, LLC to Carolyn Cole – Humboldt – $230,000

Timothy S. Hayes to Matthew Blake Simpson and wife, Jennifer Simpson – Trenton – $275,000

Michael Piazza and wife, Kelsey Piazza to Dominique Beard and husband, Eric Beard – Milan – $105,000

E and J Rental Co. LLC to Bryan Escudero – Milan – $112,000

Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Kenneth Morris and wife, Shaylon Morris – Medina – $414,900

Betty Chism to CM Collectives, LLC – Humboldt – $28,000

CEG Properties, LLC to David Alvarado and wife, Ashley Alvarado – Milan – $22,500

George Lockard to Damien Melton and Destiny Clulee – Milan – $4,000

Michael F. Williams, Jr. to Dustin Ring – Milan – $40,000

James Allen Butler to Tyler Cobb – Humboldt – $182,000

Connie Roberts to Adison Mathis – Rutherford – $129,000

JM Partners of Tennessee to Nathan Nash – Humboldt – $75,515

Christie Elaine Cooper and Amanda Jo Graham to Uplifted Homes, LLC – Milan – $14,500

Berry Todd Sanders, Scarlett Sanders and Tina Moses to Nathan Gideon and wife, Andrea Gideon – Trenton – $36,000

Andrew M. Minges to Kris Bradford, Blake Spellings and Avery Dylan Bradford – Milan – $75,000

Sherrell Lee Davidson to Kenneth W. Robinson – Milan – $13,328

David W. Hicks and wife, Betty S. Hicks to Dyer Foods, Inc. – Kenton – $50,000

Security Bank and Trust Company to Lynn Arnold and Josh Arnold – Humboldt – $125,000

Steve Ellis. O D Gilliland and Matthew Tosh, Trustees of Salem United Methodist Church to Joe. A. Tidwell and wife, Ann B. Tidwell – Rutherford – $182,00

Christi Lynn Barnes and husband, Corey Matthew Barnes to Taylor James Shaw and wife, Morgan Suzanne Shaw – Medina – $294,500

Tom Chester to Wesley Inman and wife, Leah Inman – Milan – $275,000

Douglas Hatcher and wife, Tina Hatcher to Scott Beasley and Thomas Hartigan – Milan – $65,000