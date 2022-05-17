Your Right to Know
Humboldt Police Report
Information listed in the Humboldt Police Report is obtained from the Humboldt Police Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.
The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from 5/09/2022 through 5/15/2022:
Bradley Taylor Austin, W/M, 28, of Medina; Arrest date and location: May 11, 2022, N 18th Ave; Charges: driving under the influence, leaving scene of accident, vandalism, violation open container, violation implied consent law. Arresting officer: Ptl Douglas.
Michael Jamal Beard, B/M, 28, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: May 9, 2022, McLin; Charges: reckless endangerment, evading arrest, leaving scene of accident, driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, stop sign violation, aggravated assault, reckless driving, aggravated burglary, vandalism, domestic assault, unlawful possession of a weapon, aggravated assault, resisting arrest/stop/halt/frisk. Arresting officer: Lt Wilson.
Odarious Dewayne Brooks, B/M, 25, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: May 10, 2022, N 13th Ave; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: Sgt Fleming.
Terry Lee Buckingham, W/M, 57, of Gadsden; Arrest date and location: May 15, 2022, 45 and Exxon; Charges: speeding, manufacture/delivery/sell or possession of controlled substance analog, possession of substances with intent to manufacture Schedule II, possession of drug paraphernalia. Arresting officer: Ptl Douglas.
Marquavius Contrell Cunningham, B/M, 23, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: May 9, 2022, Trinity Christian School; Charges: speeding, felony evading in vehicle, reckless driving, unlawful possession of a weapon, manufacture/delivery/sell or possession of controlled substance analog. Arresting officer: K9 Long.
Justin Michael David Glasper, B/M, 34, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: May 11, 2022, 14th and Main; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, improper display of plates, unlawful possession of a weapon, simple possession, manufacture/delivery/sell or possession of controlled substance analog. Arresting officer: Ptl Davis.
Maruion Elijah Lee, B/M, 19, of Milan; Arrest date and location: May 9, 2022, Trinity Christian School; Charges: unlawful possession of a weapon. Arresting officer: K9 Long.
Joseph Lenard Lenon, B/M, 41, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: May 12, 2022, Calhoun and 13th; Charges: violation open container, driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, simple possession. Arresting officer: Ptl Long.
Jeffery Glenn Moore, W/M, 32, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: May 13, 2022, Walmart parking lot; Charges: resisting arrest/stop/halt/frisk, theft of property-merchandise, public intoxication. Arresting officer: Ptl Phillips.
Connie Renee Reeves, W/F, 51, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: May 13, 2022, Woodhaven; Charges: aggravated assault. Arresting officer: Ptl Douglas.
Connie Renee Reeves, W/F, 51, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: May 10, 2022, Carriage and East End; Charges: driving under the influence, violation of implied consent law. Arresting officer: Ptl Cooper.
Jacinda Demetria Rinkines, B/F, 29, of Trenton; Arrest date and location: May 15, 2022, Etheridge; Charges: driving under the influence. Arresting officer: Ptl Stewart.
Dorrington Kwame Sherron, B/M, 31, of Murfreesboro; Arrest date and location: May 14, 2022, 45 at Airport; Charges: violation registration law, driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, manufacture/delivery/sell controlled substance, unlawful possession of a weapon. Arresting officer: Ptl Douglas.
Gibson County Sheriff’s Report
Information listed in the Gibson County Sheriff’s Report is obtained from the Gibson County Sheriff’s Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.
The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for 5/09/2022 through 5/15/2022:
Floyd Edward Sowell, B/M, 65- driving under the influence first offense, driving on revoked/suspended license.
Carlos Joe Autry, W/M, 61- unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm-domestic violence related.
Jennifer McEntee, W/F, 45- unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities, manufacture/delivery/sale or possession of methamphetamines.
Hykeem Montagus Morrow, B/M, 26- theft of property.
Chauncey Demario Price, B/M, 43- simple possession/casual exchange, driving on revoked/suspended license, window tint.
Nadia Sunshine Badilla, F, 46- assault, assault on first responder.
Michael Jamal Beard, B/M, 29- aggravated burglary, reckless driving, domestic assault, vandalism, evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, fail to yield, leaving scene of accident, violation stop sign law, violation of parole.
Ronnie Creighton, W/M, 60- violation of probation.
Kelvin Lemonte Dorsey, B/M, 27- capias.
Marisol Favella Galvan, W/F, 26- weekender.
Anthony Lawrence Gooch, B/M, 59- hold for other agency.
Jennifer Lynn Jordan, W/F, 35- capias.
Trinity Allen Osterhouse, W/M, 43- failure to appear.
Earl Harvey Prater Jr, W/M, 38- weekender.
Chauncey Demario Price, B/M, 43- revocation or suspension of sentence, capias.
Tiwana Lynn Rivera, W/F, 51- attachment order.
Cody Brett Thomas, W/M, 33- simple possession/casual exchange, tampering with or fabricating evidence/destruction of evidence, manufacture/delivery/sale or possession of methamphetamines.
John Wesley Jefferies, W/M, 30- hold for other agency.
Matthew Jermane Jones, B/M, 33- capias.
David Junior Mays, B/M, 43- disorderly conduct.
Clifford Barnett Vanalstine, W/M, 43- violation of probation, attachment order.
Bradley Taylor Austin, W/M, 28- violation of implied consent law, driving under the influence first offense, open container law, vandalism, leaving scene of accident.
Michael Jamal Beard, B/M, 29- unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm-domestic violence related, resisting stop/frisk/halt/arrest or search (non-violent), evading arrest, aggravated assault.
Marquavius Contrail Cunningham, B/M, 24- reckless driving, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm-domestic violence related, possession of controlled substance analog, evading arrest, speeding.
Connie Renee Elliott, W/F, 51- violation of implied consent law, driving under the influence first offense, aggravated assault.
Justin David Glasper, B/M, 35- improper display of plates, simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm-domestic violence related, possession of controlled substance analog, driving on revoked/suspended license.
Maruion Elijiah Lee, B/M, 19- unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm-domestic violence related.
Joseph Lenon Jr, B/M, 41- open container law, simple possession/casual exchange, driving on revoked/suspended license.
Jeffery Glenn Moore, W/M, 33- resisting stop/frisk/halt/arrest or search (non-violent), public intoxication, theft of property (shoplifting), capias.
Dorrington Kwame Sherron, B/M, 32- unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm-domestic violence related, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, violation registration law, driving on revoked/suspended license.
Sean Michael Gascoigne, W/M, 49- aggravated assault, interfere with emergency call.
Charles Glynn Jobe, W/M, 48- promotion of methamphetamine manufacture, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities, manufacture/delivery/sale or possession of methamphetamines.
Tanner Michael Macronald, H/M, 31- domestic assault.
Thomas Alexander Grace, W/M, 47- resisting stop/frisk/halt/arrest or search (non-violent), aggravated assault, aggravated assault on first responder, public intoxication.
Damion Clay Reeves, W/M, 38- hold for other agency.
Mariah Kaylie Turner, W/F, 26- capias.
Troy Aeron Whitmore, B/M, 54- capias.
Justin Ray Shaw, W/M, 31- domestic assault.
Caprice Tyrell Anderson, B/M, 34- driving under the influence first offense, leaving scene of accident.
Curtis Lynn Chapman, W/M, 32- weekender.
Jeffrey Roberts Driver, W/M, 39- weekender.
Frank Cornelius Gant III, B/M, 39- weekender.
Robert Glenn Grissom III, W/M, 56- weekender.
Travoski Lee Hunt, B/M, 38- weekender.
Marriages
Sean Gerald Gordon of Trenton and Tylee Grace Roberts of Trenton
James Howard White of Milan and Carol Ann Hurley of Milan
Quincy Ray Gantt of Milan and Jennifer Lynn Pickard Hart of Milan
Cade Anson Canada of Humboldt and Ashten Taylor Petty of Humboldt
James Carl Kee of Medina and Amy Louise Fultz Middleton of Medina
Brian Wayne Davis of Humboldt and Molly Elizabeth Melton Hester of Humboldt
Robert Houston Whitley of Trenton and Carleigh Grace Wade of Dyer
Andrew Christian Wainscott of Medina and Brittany Leigh Birdwell of Medina
Quantrius Demond Webb of Jackson and Heaven Li Cathey of Humboldt
John Adam Miller of Milan and Mary Elizabeth Wollam of Bradford
Andrew Blake Stout of Bradford and Brookelyn Marie Thetford of Bradford
Divorces
Austin Williford vs Shelby Williford
Millicent Duncan vs Nicklaus Duncan
Jennifer Hammon vs Trent Hammon
Teri Hudspeth vs Bradley Hudspeth
Billy Tate Sr. vs Bradley Tate
Deasia Macronald vs Tanner Macronald
Real Estate Transfers
Charles Steward to Stephanie Cox – Humboldt – $8,839.22
Rebecca Ann Holmes to Lecia McCoy – Milan – $155,000
Phillip Key, by and through his attorney-in-fact, Jennifer Key and wife, Jennifer Key to Matthew E. Swanson – Bradford – $120,000
Lindsey N. Flowers to John R. Meador, III and wife, Cynthia D. Meador – Medina – $259,900
Mary A. Blakley to Blockparty, Inc. -Trenton – 265,000
The Estate of James W. Conner to Janet M. Geno – Dyer – $58,000
Lecia S. McCoy to Michael S. McCoy – Milan – $100,000
Jerry Alton Freeman to James Jelahn Myers – Dyer – $59,000
Kenneth Bailey and wife, Fay Bailey to Charles F. O’Rourke – Kenton – $215,000
Clark Gamily Holdings, LLC to Paolo Amarena and wife, Elizabeth Amarena – Medina – $405,000
Johnny Reed to Matthew Kelly and wife, Denise Kelly – Dyer – $18,500
Waltermary, LLC to Anthony Joseph Graves – Milan – $162,300
Jeff Johnson to Kyra Ramaker and husband, Jacob Ramaker – Milan – $185,000
Mark C. Zwahlen and wife, Amanda J. Zwahlen to Lindsey N. May and husband, Braxton C. May – Medina – $489,900
Timothy Watt to James Fisher – Medina – $89,900
Estate of Jennie A. Taylor to Danny Smith and wife, Joan Smith – Humboldt – $125,000
Janeen M. Goggins to Community Real Estate Investments, LLC – Milan – $10,000
Cindy Reyna to Taylor McKinney – 14th CD – $155,000
Tabatha Ward and Cindy McGregor to Yolanda D. Bardwell and husband, Corey Bardwell – Milan – $160,000
Joel C. Duggin and wife, Cassie N. Duggin to Justin D. Kousky and wife, Misty Spencer Bailey – Medina – $305,000
Calvin Campbell and Ted Isabell to Cheryl A. Robbins – Humboldt – $105,000
Joseph L. Ulrich, Jr. to Tyler B. Redner and wife, Rachel Suzanne Redner – Milan – $285,000
Antonio D. Weddle to Celecia Goodrich – Milan – $104,500
Jesseca Kaye Applegate-Kane to Jason Adams and wife, Shawna Adams – Bradford – $15,000
Lone Oak Holdings, LLC to La Carreta Grill, LLC – Medina – $285,000
Michael T. Smith to Eddie Harris and wife, Cathie Harris – Milan – $73,000
Cody Haste to Michael Joslin and wife, Helga Joslin – Trenton – $25,000
Sharddha Saburi Corporation to Shree Yashoda Nandan, LLC – Bradford – $1,075,000
Max Randall Ing, Catherine Davis Ing, Courtney Dawn Ing and James Merrick Ing to Kris Bradford and Blake Spellings – 12th CD – $90,000
Brandon C. Smith and wife, Amanda L. Smith to Robert L. Basler and wife, Linda M. Bazen-Basler – Humboldt – $225,000
Jennifer G. Renfroe to Geoffry A. Wanshop and wife, Shannon Wanshop – Medina – $414,000
Edward Harris to Roger Dale Nelson, Sr. – Milan – $85,000
Karen J. Schwahn, Donna M. Flowers and gary R. Flowers to Tony Mathis and Michael White – Bradford – $66.000
AJ Eubanks to Tyler Lowery – Medina – $20,000
Kasey Harris and wife, Courtney Harris to City of Bradford, Tennessee – Bradford – exempt
Scott D. Green, as Trustee of the Scott D. Green Revocable Trust, to Milan Environmental Contractors, LLC – Humboldt – $1,950,000
Jack Joyner and Christy Ferrell to Tamara Vick – Milan – $162,000
Stephanie Strickland to Ashley Lauren King and Jazzlyn Danee’ Bush – Humboldt – $159,900
Mary Alice DeBerry to Grace Lauridsen – Milan – $75,000
Ward Milenski to Jacquelin Cuevas – Milan – $129,900
Anthony N. Bailey and wife, Regina C. Bailey to Maley Bailey and husband Gregory Adam Bailey – Milan – $90,000
Taylor J. Shaw and wife, Morgan S. Shaw to Karen Howell Mason – Medina – $194,700
Moose Investment Properties, LLC to Sherrie Lyn Wrenn and husband, James Enloe Wrenn – Trenton – $34,900
Tammy Lee Fuller to Jamarious K. Green and Jenna A. Landers – Medina – $300,000
Ronald Lee Henderson to Logan Eason – Milan – $230,000
James Heath McGarity to Alicen Deidre Ashbaugh – Medina – $222,500
Benjamin Zachary Burrows to Richard Hopkins – Trenton – $65,000
Marie A. Patrick to Philip Prestininzi and wife, Cassandra Prestininzi – Trenton – $45,000
Frank West and wife, Virginia West to Jesse Hatley and wife, Kathy Hatley – Humboldt – $130,000
Gary Paschall and wife, Deborah Paschall to Ashley Crandall – Dyer – $149,500
Sky View Homes, LLC to Joshua Burns, Jr. Humboldt – $195,700
KOKA Development, LLC to Clark Family Holdings, LLC – Medina – $45,000
Freda Nell Jones to Quincy R. Gantt – Trenton – $145,000
E & J Rental Company, LLC to Toni Raela Hicks and husband, Joey Alan Hicks – Milan – $180,900
Sky View Homes, LLC to Tasheca L. Ingram – Humboldt – $207,000
Celia C. Jordan and husband, Frank E. Jordan to Crosswynd Partners – Medina – $39,699
Cleve Day, John Wesley Garrison, Johnny Duane Carter, Lisa Beth Simons and Angela Kay Carter Crane to Jesse Alexander – Medina – $90,000
Michael S. Magno and wife, Paula Bernard Magno to Shawna M. Davenport – Medina – $346,000
Doronda R. Agnew to Ivan Alegria – Humboldt – $9,500
Terry Lee Higdon to Kerry Todd Sansing and wife, Corinthia Darice Sansing – Dyer – $21,630
Ed Haltom to Richard Hopkins – Trenton – $29,361
David Barnwell and Teresa Barnwell, Co-Trustees of the David Barnwell and Teresa Barnwell Revocable Trust, to Charles Warlick Clark and Karen H. Clark – Medina – $246,950
Cindy Lou Maness to Jack Joyner – Milan – $65,000
Yolanda Osler to Damitea Johnson – Humboldt – $13,000
Rodney Wright and wife, Shelley Wright to Amando Lucena – Dyer – $42,000
Carey Counseling Center, Inc. to Flight Plan, LLC – Trenton – $63,000
Kurtis Probst, d/b/a Probst Investments, to Lorria A. Ross – Humboldt – $155,900
Brent L. Autry and wife, Katie Autry to Mark E. Gambetti and Cheryl R. Gambetti, Trustees of the Gambetti Family Trust, – Trenton – $150,000
Betty J. Hayes to Dale A. McKean and wife, Morgan Brock-McKean – Trenton – $14,900
Catherine Davis Ing and Courtney Dawn Ing to Kris Bradford and Blake Spellings – Trenton – $131,000
Douglas Cherry and wife, Donna Leann Cherry to Damon Sutton – Trenton – $32,000
Centennial Bank to The City of Gibson – Gibson – $50,000
Yolanda H. Simmons and Valerice Hicks Armstrong to Martha A. Hicks – Humboldt – $15,000
Martha A. Hicks to Yolanda H. Simmons and Valerie Hicks Armstrong – Humboldt – $36,000
Betty Agnew to Tammy L. Boratyn and Brian T. Nunamaker – Humboldt – $40,000
Ericka Carter to Aaron Blake Davis – Milan – $48,000
Andrew Allen to Dominique Moore and Lindsey Umfress – Milan – $198,900
General Sessions
James Slates – simple possession of Schedule VI
Dakota Smith – assault
Shana Carey – simple possession of Schedule II, simple possession of Schedule VI
Kanelius Ward – contempt of court
Rickya Sherron – contempt of court
Brittney Dedmon – simple possession of Schedule VI
Orlando Waller – simple domestic assault
Trent Hamman – DUI, resisting arrest
Roy Wardlow – DUI
Tristan Thomas – assault
Nadia Badilla – theft
Jimmy Rogers – simple domestic bodily injury
Sinatra Luster – simple possession of Schedule II
Micrin Johnson – simple possession of Schedule VI
Terraca Johnson – resisting arrest
Natasha Walker – open container
Chesley Scoby – simple possession of Schedule II meth
Jecory Grady – driving without DL
Kathryn Evanson – DUI
Marisol Galvan – driving without DL
Scottie Harris – simple possession of Schedule II meth
Donald Barber driving on revoked DL
Jennifer Crowe – possession of drug paraphernalia
John Futrell – driving without DL
Drew Hunt – contempt of court
Klyn Patterson – driving without DL
Ranecsha Ross – simple possession of Schedule VI
Epiphany Taylor – contempt of court
Karen Vandolah – public intoxication
Ivan Waller – possession of weapon
Civil
Jefferson Capitol Systems LLC vs Destiny Ward
Wade Helton vs Danielle Stephens and Dustin Dupree
JLS Properties vs Charloette Reasons
Charles P. Wilson Foundation Inc vs Holly O’Sullivan and all occupants
Tammy Fuller vs Kelly Todd Rogers and Kevin Rogers
Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Juan P. Anguiano Jr.
Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Kathy A. Dunlap
Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Stephanie Marik Harrington
Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Guadalupe Gonzales
Calvalry SPV I LLC as assignee of Citibank NA vs Christopher L. Paschall
Goldman Sachs Bank USA vs Pearlie Chism
Goldman Sachs Bank USA vs Will Chism
LVNV Funding LLC vs Deshoundra Mays
LVNV Funding LLC vs Danny Greenway
Rent-A-Center #921 vs Dennis Truett and Karen Truett
Rent-A-Center #921 vs Stephen Willis
Rent-A-Center #921 vs Albert Pirtle
Farmers Home Furniture vs Timothy Finch
Farmers Home Furniture vs Cynthia Powell
Leaders Credit Union vs Ricky N. Bates
Stewart Finance Inc vs Cherie Pierce
Stewart Finance Inc vs Lorie M. Walker
Stewart Finance Inc vs Justin David Glasper
Stewart Finance Inc vs Douglas Box
Stewart Finance Inc vs Angela M. Sellers
Stewart Finance Inc vs David Johnson
Stewart Finance Inc vs Kendra Bryson
Stewart Finance Inc vs Laquita Dance
Stewart Finance Inc vs Amber Hadley
Stewart Finance Inc vs Kassy Jones
Global Lending Services LLC vs Bertina Lewis
Credit Central of Tennessee LLC vs David Glidewell and Luwanna Glidewell
Midland Credit Management Inc vs Donna Haynes
The Jackson Clinic vs Martha Carrabon
Swift Transportation Company of Arizona LLC vs Montez D. Bullock
Credit Central of Tennessee LLC vs Lavern D. Seay
Credit Central of Tennessee LLC vs Terreca Oneal
Leaders Credit Union vs Orlanda Thomas
Stewart Finance Inc vs Brandon Jones
LVNV Funding LLC vs Mildred Dotson
Scott Morris vs Jinnifer French and all occupants
Lisa Gildea vs Stephen Trigg
Warlick Clark vs WC Robert Dean
James Haynes vs Crista Dodd
HPQ Properties vs Janaih Graves
Bank of
America NA vs Valorie White
Ieesha Glenn vs Tim Beard
Mariner Finance LLC vs Acie Maynard Jr.
Bank of America NA vs Craig A. Rickett
NCB Management Services Inc vs Christopher E. Pipkin
Security Credit Services LLC vs Kala Taylor
Ford Motor Credit Company LLC vs William Dear
Credit Acceptance Corporation vs Teresa Holloway
Harpeth Financial Services LLC vs Caminski T. Turner