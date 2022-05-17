Your Right to Know

Humboldt Police Report

Information listed in the Humboldt Police Report is obtained from the Humboldt Police Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from 5/09/2022 through 5/15/2022:

Bradley Taylor Austin, W/M, 28, of Medina; Arrest date and location: May 11, 2022, N 18th Ave; Charges: driving under the influence, leaving scene of accident, vandalism, violation open container, violation implied consent law. Arresting officer: Ptl Douglas.

Michael Jamal Beard, B/M, 28, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: May 9, 2022, McLin; Charges: reckless endangerment, evading arrest, leaving scene of accident, driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, stop sign violation, aggravated assault, reckless driving, aggravated burglary, vandalism, domestic assault, unlawful possession of a weapon, aggravated assault, resisting arrest/stop/halt/frisk. Arresting officer: Lt Wilson.

Odarious Dewayne Brooks, B/M, 25, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: May 10, 2022, N 13th Ave; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: Sgt Fleming.

Terry Lee Buckingham, W/M, 57, of Gadsden; Arrest date and location: May 15, 2022, 45 and Exxon; Charges: speeding, manufacture/delivery/sell or possession of controlled substance analog, possession of substances with intent to manufacture Schedule II, possession of drug paraphernalia. Arresting officer: Ptl Douglas.

Marquavius Contrell Cunningham, B/M, 23, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: May 9, 2022, Trinity Christian School; Charges: speeding, felony evading in vehicle, reckless driving, unlawful possession of a weapon, manufacture/delivery/sell or possession of controlled substance analog. Arresting officer: K9 Long.

Justin Michael David Glasper, B/M, 34, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: May 11, 2022, 14th and Main; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, improper display of plates, unlawful possession of a weapon, simple possession, manufacture/delivery/sell or possession of controlled substance analog. Arresting officer: Ptl Davis.

Maruion Elijah Lee, B/M, 19, of Milan; Arrest date and location: May 9, 2022, Trinity Christian School; Charges: unlawful possession of a weapon. Arresting officer: K9 Long.

Joseph Lenard Lenon, B/M, 41, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: May 12, 2022, Calhoun and 13th; Charges: violation open container, driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, simple possession. Arresting officer: Ptl Long.

Jeffery Glenn Moore, W/M, 32, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: May 13, 2022, Walmart parking lot; Charges: resisting arrest/stop/halt/frisk, theft of property-merchandise, public intoxication. Arresting officer: Ptl Phillips.

Connie Renee Reeves, W/F, 51, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: May 13, 2022, Woodhaven; Charges: aggravated assault. Arresting officer: Ptl Douglas.

Connie Renee Reeves, W/F, 51, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: May 10, 2022, Carriage and East End; Charges: driving under the influence, violation of implied consent law. Arresting officer: Ptl Cooper.

Jacinda Demetria Rinkines, B/F, 29, of Trenton; Arrest date and location: May 15, 2022, Etheridge; Charges: driving under the influence. Arresting officer: Ptl Stewart.

Dorrington Kwame Sherron, B/M, 31, of Murfreesboro; Arrest date and location: May 14, 2022, 45 at Airport; Charges: violation registration law, driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, manufacture/delivery/sell controlled substance, unlawful possession of a weapon. Arresting officer: Ptl Douglas.

Gibson County Sheriff’s Report

Information listed in the Gibson County Sheriff’s Report is obtained from the Gibson County Sheriff’s Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for 5/09/2022 through 5/15/2022:

Floyd Edward Sowell, B/M, 65- driving under the influence first offense, driving on revoked/suspended license.

Carlos Joe Autry, W/M, 61- unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm-domestic violence related.

Jennifer McEntee, W/F, 45- unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities, manufacture/delivery/sale or possession of methamphetamines.

Hykeem Montagus Morrow, B/M, 26- theft of property.

Chauncey Demario Price, B/M, 43- simple possession/casual exchange, driving on revoked/suspended license, window tint.

Nadia Sunshine Badilla, F, 46- assault, assault on first responder.

Michael Jamal Beard, B/M, 29- aggravated burglary, reckless driving, domestic assault, vandalism, evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, fail to yield, leaving scene of accident, violation stop sign law, violation of parole.

Ronnie Creighton, W/M, 60- violation of probation.

Kelvin Lemonte Dorsey, B/M, 27- capias.

Marisol Favella Galvan, W/F, 26- weekender.

Anthony Lawrence Gooch, B/M, 59- hold for other agency.

Jennifer Lynn Jordan, W/F, 35- capias.

Trinity Allen Osterhouse, W/M, 43- failure to appear.

Earl Harvey Prater Jr, W/M, 38- weekender.

Chauncey Demario Price, B/M, 43- revocation or suspension of sentence, capias.

Tiwana Lynn Rivera, W/F, 51- attachment order.

Cody Brett Thomas, W/M, 33- simple possession/casual exchange, tampering with or fabricating evidence/destruction of evidence, manufacture/delivery/sale or possession of methamphetamines.

John Wesley Jefferies, W/M, 30- hold for other agency.

Matthew Jermane Jones, B/M, 33- capias.

David Junior Mays, B/M, 43- disorderly conduct.

Clifford Barnett Vanalstine, W/M, 43- violation of probation, attachment order.

Bradley Taylor Austin, W/M, 28- violation of implied consent law, driving under the influence first offense, open container law, vandalism, leaving scene of accident.

Michael Jamal Beard, B/M, 29- unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm-domestic violence related, resisting stop/frisk/halt/arrest or search (non-violent), evading arrest, aggravated assault.

Marquavius Contrail Cunningham, B/M, 24- reckless driving, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm-domestic violence related, possession of controlled substance analog, evading arrest, speeding.

Connie Renee Elliott, W/F, 51- violation of implied consent law, driving under the influence first offense, aggravated assault.

Justin David Glasper, B/M, 35- improper display of plates, simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm-domestic violence related, possession of controlled substance analog, driving on revoked/suspended license.

Maruion Elijiah Lee, B/M, 19- unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm-domestic violence related.

Joseph Lenon Jr, B/M, 41- open container law, simple possession/casual exchange, driving on revoked/suspended license.

Jeffery Glenn Moore, W/M, 33- resisting stop/frisk/halt/arrest or search (non-violent), public intoxication, theft of property (shoplifting), capias.

Dorrington Kwame Sherron, B/M, 32- unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm-domestic violence related, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, violation registration law, driving on revoked/suspended license.

Sean Michael Gascoigne, W/M, 49- aggravated assault, interfere with emergency call.

Charles Glynn Jobe, W/M, 48- promotion of methamphetamine manufacture, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities, manufacture/delivery/sale or possession of methamphetamines.

Tanner Michael Macronald, H/M, 31- domestic assault.

Thomas Alexander Grace, W/M, 47- resisting stop/frisk/halt/arrest or search (non-violent), aggravated assault, aggravated assault on first responder, public intoxication.

Damion Clay Reeves, W/M, 38- hold for other agency.

Mariah Kaylie Turner, W/F, 26- capias.

Troy Aeron Whitmore, B/M, 54- capias.

Justin Ray Shaw, W/M, 31- domestic assault.

Caprice Tyrell Anderson, B/M, 34- driving under the influence first offense, leaving scene of accident.

Curtis Lynn Chapman, W/M, 32- weekender.

Jeffrey Roberts Driver, W/M, 39- weekender.

Frank Cornelius Gant III, B/M, 39- weekender.

Robert Glenn Grissom III, W/M, 56- weekender.

Travoski Lee Hunt, B/M, 38- weekender.

Marriages

Sean Gerald Gordon of Trenton and Tylee Grace Roberts of Trenton

James Howard White of Milan and Carol Ann Hurley of Milan

Quincy Ray Gantt of Milan and Jennifer Lynn Pickard Hart of Milan

Cade Anson Canada of Humboldt and Ashten Taylor Petty of Humboldt

James Carl Kee of Medina and Amy Louise Fultz Middleton of Medina

Brian Wayne Davis of Humboldt and Molly Elizabeth Melton Hester of Humboldt

Robert Houston Whitley of Trenton and Carleigh Grace Wade of Dyer

Andrew Christian Wainscott of Medina and Brittany Leigh Birdwell of Medina

Quantrius Demond Webb of Jackson and Heaven Li Cathey of Humboldt

John Adam Miller of Milan and Mary Elizabeth Wollam of Bradford

Andrew Blake Stout of Bradford and Brookelyn Marie Thetford of Bradford

Divorces

Austin Williford vs Shelby Williford

Millicent Duncan vs Nicklaus Duncan

Jennifer Hammon vs Trent Hammon

Teri Hudspeth vs Bradley Hudspeth

Billy Tate Sr. vs Bradley Tate

Deasia Macronald vs Tanner Macronald

Real Estate Transfers

Charles Steward to Stephanie Cox – Humboldt – $8,839.22

Rebecca Ann Holmes to Lecia McCoy – Milan – $155,000

Phillip Key, by and through his attorney-in-fact, Jennifer Key and wife, Jennifer Key to Matthew E. Swanson – Bradford – $120,000

Lindsey N. Flowers to John R. Meador, III and wife, Cynthia D. Meador – Medina – $259,900

Mary A. Blakley to Blockparty, Inc. -Trenton – 265,000

The Estate of James W. Conner to Janet M. Geno – Dyer – $58,000

Lecia S. McCoy to Michael S. McCoy – Milan – $100,000

Jerry Alton Freeman to James Jelahn Myers – Dyer – $59,000

Kenneth Bailey and wife, Fay Bailey to Charles F. O’Rourke – Kenton – $215,000

Clark Gamily Holdings, LLC to Paolo Amarena and wife, Elizabeth Amarena – Medina – $405,000

Johnny Reed to Matthew Kelly and wife, Denise Kelly – Dyer – $18,500

Waltermary, LLC to Anthony Joseph Graves – Milan – $162,300

Jeff Johnson to Kyra Ramaker and husband, Jacob Ramaker – Milan – $185,000

Mark C. Zwahlen and wife, Amanda J. Zwahlen to Lindsey N. May and husband, Braxton C. May – Medina – $489,900

Timothy Watt to James Fisher – Medina – $89,900

Estate of Jennie A. Taylor to Danny Smith and wife, Joan Smith – Humboldt – $125,000

Janeen M. Goggins to Community Real Estate Investments, LLC – Milan – $10,000

Cindy Reyna to Taylor McKinney – 14th CD – $155,000

Tabatha Ward and Cindy McGregor to Yolanda D. Bardwell and husband, Corey Bardwell – Milan – $160,000

Joel C. Duggin and wife, Cassie N. Duggin to Justin D. Kousky and wife, Misty Spencer Bailey – Medina – $305,000

Calvin Campbell and Ted Isabell to Cheryl A. Robbins – Humboldt – $105,000

Joseph L. Ulrich, Jr. to Tyler B. Redner and wife, Rachel Suzanne Redner – Milan – $285,000

Antonio D. Weddle to Celecia Goodrich – Milan – $104,500

Jesseca Kaye Applegate-Kane to Jason Adams and wife, Shawna Adams – Bradford – $15,000

Lone Oak Holdings, LLC to La Carreta Grill, LLC – Medina – $285,000

Michael T. Smith to Eddie Harris and wife, Cathie Harris – Milan – $73,000

Cody Haste to Michael Joslin and wife, Helga Joslin – Trenton – $25,000

Sharddha Saburi Corporation to Shree Yashoda Nandan, LLC – Bradford – $1,075,000

Max Randall Ing, Catherine Davis Ing, Courtney Dawn Ing and James Merrick Ing to Kris Bradford and Blake Spellings – 12th CD – $90,000

Brandon C. Smith and wife, Amanda L. Smith to Robert L. Basler and wife, Linda M. Bazen-Basler – Humboldt – $225,000

Jennifer G. Renfroe to Geoffry A. Wanshop and wife, Shannon Wanshop – Medina – $414,000

Edward Harris to Roger Dale Nelson, Sr. – Milan – $85,000

Karen J. Schwahn, Donna M. Flowers and gary R. Flowers to Tony Mathis and Michael White – Bradford – $66.000

AJ Eubanks to Tyler Lowery – Medina – $20,000

Kasey Harris and wife, Courtney Harris to City of Bradford, Tennessee – Bradford – exempt

Scott D. Green, as Trustee of the Scott D. Green Revocable Trust, to Milan Environmental Contractors, LLC – Humboldt – $1,950,000

Jack Joyner and Christy Ferrell to Tamara Vick – Milan – $162,000

Stephanie Strickland to Ashley Lauren King and Jazzlyn Danee’ Bush – Humboldt – $159,900

Mary Alice DeBerry to Grace Lauridsen – Milan – $75,000

Ward Milenski to Jacquelin Cuevas – Milan – $129,900

Anthony N. Bailey and wife, Regina C. Bailey to Maley Bailey and husband Gregory Adam Bailey – Milan – $90,000

Taylor J. Shaw and wife, Morgan S. Shaw to Karen Howell Mason – Medina – $194,700

Moose Investment Properties, LLC to Sherrie Lyn Wrenn and husband, James Enloe Wrenn – Trenton – $34,900

Tammy Lee Fuller to Jamarious K. Green and Jenna A. Landers – Medina – $300,000

Ronald Lee Henderson to Logan Eason – Milan – $230,000

James Heath McGarity to Alicen Deidre Ashbaugh – Medina – $222,500

Benjamin Zachary Burrows to Richard Hopkins – Trenton – $65,000

Marie A. Patrick to Philip Prestininzi and wife, Cassandra Prestininzi – Trenton – $45,000

Frank West and wife, Virginia West to Jesse Hatley and wife, Kathy Hatley – Humboldt – $130,000

Gary Paschall and wife, Deborah Paschall to Ashley Crandall – Dyer – $149,500

Sky View Homes, LLC to Joshua Burns, Jr. Humboldt – $195,700

KOKA Development, LLC to Clark Family Holdings, LLC – Medina – $45,000

Freda Nell Jones to Quincy R. Gantt – Trenton – $145,000

E & J Rental Company, LLC to Toni Raela Hicks and husband, Joey Alan Hicks – Milan – $180,900

Sky View Homes, LLC to Tasheca L. Ingram – Humboldt – $207,000

Celia C. Jordan and husband, Frank E. Jordan to Crosswynd Partners – Medina – $39,699

Cleve Day, John Wesley Garrison, Johnny Duane Carter, Lisa Beth Simons and Angela Kay Carter Crane to Jesse Alexander – Medina – $90,000

Michael S. Magno and wife, Paula Bernard Magno to Shawna M. Davenport – Medina – $346,000

Doronda R. Agnew to Ivan Alegria – Humboldt – $9,500

Terry Lee Higdon to Kerry Todd Sansing and wife, Corinthia Darice Sansing – Dyer – $21,630

Ed Haltom to Richard Hopkins – Trenton – $29,361

David Barnwell and Teresa Barnwell, Co-Trustees of the David Barnwell and Teresa Barnwell Revocable Trust, to Charles Warlick Clark and Karen H. Clark – Medina – $246,950

Cindy Lou Maness to Jack Joyner – Milan – $65,000

Yolanda Osler to Damitea Johnson – Humboldt – $13,000

Rodney Wright and wife, Shelley Wright to Amando Lucena – Dyer – $42,000

Carey Counseling Center, Inc. to Flight Plan, LLC – Trenton – $63,000

Kurtis Probst, d/b/a Probst Investments, to Lorria A. Ross – Humboldt – $155,900

Brent L. Autry and wife, Katie Autry to Mark E. Gambetti and Cheryl R. Gambetti, Trustees of the Gambetti Family Trust, – Trenton – $150,000

Betty J. Hayes to Dale A. McKean and wife, Morgan Brock-McKean – Trenton – $14,900

Catherine Davis Ing and Courtney Dawn Ing to Kris Bradford and Blake Spellings – Trenton – $131,000

Douglas Cherry and wife, Donna Leann Cherry to Damon Sutton – Trenton – $32,000

Centennial Bank to The City of Gibson – Gibson – $50,000

Yolanda H. Simmons and Valerice Hicks Armstrong to Martha A. Hicks – Humboldt – $15,000

Martha A. Hicks to Yolanda H. Simmons and Valerie Hicks Armstrong – Humboldt – $36,000

Betty Agnew to Tammy L. Boratyn and Brian T. Nunamaker – Humboldt – $40,000

Ericka Carter to Aaron Blake Davis – Milan – $48,000

Andrew Allen to Dominique Moore and Lindsey Umfress – Milan – $198,900

General Sessions

James Slates – simple possession of Schedule VI

Dakota Smith – assault

Shana Carey – simple possession of Schedule II, simple possession of Schedule VI

Kanelius Ward – contempt of court

Rickya Sherron – contempt of court

Brittney Dedmon – simple possession of Schedule VI

Orlando Waller – simple domestic assault

Trent Hamman – DUI, resisting arrest

Roy Wardlow – DUI

Tristan Thomas – assault

Nadia Badilla – theft

Jimmy Rogers – simple domestic bodily injury

Sinatra Luster – simple possession of Schedule II

Micrin Johnson – simple possession of Schedule VI

Terraca Johnson – resisting arrest

Natasha Walker – open container

Chesley Scoby – simple possession of Schedule II meth

Jecory Grady – driving without DL

Kathryn Evanson – DUI

Marisol Galvan – driving without DL

Scottie Harris – simple possession of Schedule II meth

Donald Barber driving on revoked DL

Jennifer Crowe – possession of drug paraphernalia

John Futrell – driving without DL

Drew Hunt – contempt of court

Klyn Patterson – driving without DL

Ranecsha Ross – simple possession of Schedule VI

Epiphany Taylor – contempt of court

Karen Vandolah – public intoxication

Ivan Waller – possession of weapon

Civil

Jefferson Capitol Systems LLC vs Destiny Ward

Wade Helton vs Danielle Stephens and Dustin Dupree

JLS Properties vs Charloette Reasons

Charles P. Wilson Foundation Inc vs Holly O’Sullivan and all occupants

Tammy Fuller vs Kelly Todd Rogers and Kevin Rogers

Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Juan P. Anguiano Jr.

Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Kathy A. Dunlap

Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Stephanie Marik Harrington

Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Guadalupe Gonzales

Calvalry SPV I LLC as assignee of Citibank NA vs Christopher L. Paschall

Goldman Sachs Bank USA vs Pearlie Chism

Goldman Sachs Bank USA vs Will Chism

LVNV Funding LLC vs Deshoundra Mays

LVNV Funding LLC vs Danny Greenway

Rent-A-Center #921 vs Dennis Truett and Karen Truett

Rent-A-Center #921 vs Stephen Willis

Rent-A-Center #921 vs Albert Pirtle

Farmers Home Furniture vs Timothy Finch

Farmers Home Furniture vs Cynthia Powell

Leaders Credit Union vs Ricky N. Bates

Stewart Finance Inc vs Cherie Pierce

Stewart Finance Inc vs Lorie M. Walker

Stewart Finance Inc vs Justin David Glasper

Stewart Finance Inc vs Douglas Box

Stewart Finance Inc vs Angela M. Sellers

Stewart Finance Inc vs David Johnson

Stewart Finance Inc vs Kendra Bryson

Stewart Finance Inc vs Laquita Dance

Stewart Finance Inc vs Amber Hadley

Stewart Finance Inc vs Kassy Jones

Global Lending Services LLC vs Bertina Lewis

Credit Central of Tennessee LLC vs David Glidewell and Luwanna Glidewell

Midland Credit Management Inc vs Donna Haynes

The Jackson Clinic vs Martha Carrabon

Swift Transportation Company of Arizona LLC vs Montez D. Bullock

Credit Central of Tennessee LLC vs Lavern D. Seay

Credit Central of Tennessee LLC vs Terreca Oneal

Leaders Credit Union vs Orlanda Thomas

Stewart Finance Inc vs Brandon Jones

LVNV Funding LLC vs Mildred Dotson

Scott Morris vs Jinnifer French and all occupants

Lisa Gildea vs Stephen Trigg

Warlick Clark vs WC Robert Dean

James Haynes vs Crista Dodd

HPQ Properties vs Janaih Graves

Bank of

America NA vs Valorie White

Ieesha Glenn vs Tim Beard

Mariner Finance LLC vs Acie Maynard Jr.

Bank of America NA vs Craig A. Rickett

NCB Management Services Inc vs Christopher E. Pipkin

Security Credit Services LLC vs Kala Taylor

Ford Motor Credit Company LLC vs William Dear

Credit Acceptance Corporation vs Teresa Holloway

Harpeth Financial Services LLC vs Caminski T. Turner