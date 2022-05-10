Your Right to Know

Humboldt Police Report

Information listed in the Humboldt Police Report is obtained from the Humboldt Police Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from 5/02/2022 through 5/08/2022:

Joshua Nathaniel Ballard, B/M, 34, of Trenton; Arrest date and location: May 4, 2022, Old Gibson at Warren Rd; Charges: driving under the influence, driving on revoked/suspended/expired license. Arresting officer: Ptl Davis.

Rachel Michele Bivens, W/F, 26, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: May 8, 2022, Valero; Charges: possession of substances with intent to manufacture Schedule II, manufacture/deliver/sell controlled substance, public intoxication. Arresting officer: Lt Smith.

Tyler Tramane Boykin, B/M, 18, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: May 8, 2022, Carnival; Charges: manufacturing/delivering/selling or possession of controlled substance analog, resisting arrest/stop/halt/frisk, evading arrest, unlawful possession of a weapon. Arresting officer: Lt Rich.

Jahiem Lebronske Cole, B/M, 19, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: May 5, 2022, Westview Cv; Charges: manufacture/delivery/sell controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. Arresting officer: Sgt Hill.

Latonya Antoinette Croom, B/F, 51, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: May 6, 2022, McLin; Charges: tampering with or fabricating evidence, resisting arrest/stop/halt/frisk. Arresting officer: Sgt Hill.

Cherlyn Jena Hill, B/F, 42, of Memphis; Arrest date and location: May 4, 2022, Bypass at Auto Zone; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, failure to yield right of way, violation registration law, possession of drug paraphernalia, manufacture/deliver/sell or possession of controlled substance analog. Arresting officer: Sgt Cano.

Joshua Stephen Holloway, B/M, 18, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: May 7, 2022, 14th/Osborne; Charges: simple possession, resisting arrest/stop/halt/frisk, unlawful possession of a weapon. Arresting officer: Sgt Hill.

Tavarrian Montavious Lambert, B/M, 19, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: May 7, 2022, Crenshaw/14th Ave; Charges: resisting arrest/stop/halt/frisk, evading arrest. Arresting officer: Lt Rich.

Shamaya Tytyana Lowery, B/F, 21, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: May 7, 2022, 45 Bypass; Charges: driving under the influence, speeding, violation open container. Arresting officer: Sgt Cano.

Christopher Wayne Maness, W/M, 54, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: May 2, 2022, Maple Circle; Charges: solicitation of a minor. Arresting officer: Sgt Wilson.

Hannah Dawn McMillan, W/F, 44, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: May 8, 2022, N 19th; Charges: simple possession, child abuse and neglect. Arresting officer: Ptl Cooper.

Matthew Miller, W/M, 21, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: May 4, 2022, S 18th Ave; Charges: reckless endangerment, unlawful possession of a weapon. Arresting officer: Sgt Wilson.

Amarion J Mitchell, B/M, 18, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: May 7, 2022, 14th/Osborne; Charges: resisting arrest/stop/halt/frisk, evading arrest, unlawful possession of a weapon. Arresting officer: Lt Rich.

Gerrius Alan Pitts, B/M, 24, of Dyer; Arrest date and location: May 6, 2022, Calhoun; Charges: alteration of serial number, simple possession, unlawful possession of a weapon. Arresting officer: Ptl Hodge.

Raeneisha Deanae Ross, B/F, 20, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: May 5, 2022, West Main; Charges: manufacture/delivery/sell or possession of controlled substance analog. Arresting officer: Sgt Cano.

James Robert Scott, W/M, 33, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: May 2, 2022, Gibson Wells/Bypass; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Sgt Fleming.

Gregory Julius Siddell, B/M, 40, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: May 6, 2022, N 18th Ave; Charges: attempted first degree murder, manufacture/deliver/sell controlled substance, contraband in penal facility. Arresting officer: Lt Rich.

Morgan Brandi Stallings, W/F, 26, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: May 4, 2022, S 18th Ave; Charges: reckless endangerment. Arresting officer: Sgt Wilson.

Karen Joy Vandolah, W/F, 59, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: May 6, 2022, Robert’s Package Store; Charges: public intoxication. Arresting officer: Ptl Davis.

Darius Edward Wardlow, B/M, 27, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: May 5, 2022, Westside Cove; Charges: manufacture/deliver/sell controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to maintain control, resisting arrest/stop/halt/frisk. Arresting officer: Sgt Hill.

Gibson County Sheriff’s Report

Information listed in the Gibson County Sheriff’s Report is obtained from the Gibson County Sheriff’s Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for 5/02/2022 through 5/08/2022:

Haylee Danielle Martin, W/F, 29- false reports/statements, assault on first responder, resisting arrest.

Charles Thomas Lawrence Jr, B/M, 33- domestic assault.

Jahiem Lebronske Cole, B/M, 19- manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, failure to exercise due care, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities.

Darius Edward Wardlow, B/M, 27- manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, failure to exercise due care, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities.

Joshua Nathaniel Ballard, B/M, 34- evading arrest, domestic assault, aggravated kidnapping, resisting arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license.

Andrew Curtis Beard, B/M, 42- violation of parole.

Zachary Currie, B/M, 43- public intoxication, resisting arrest.

Jonathan Dale Hughes, W/M, 29- capias, contempt of court.

Howard McCaleb Jones II, W/M, 36- capias.

John Warren McCoy, W/M, 38- unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities, violation light law.

Earl Harvey Prater Jr, W/M, 38- weekender.

Raeneisha Denea Ross, B/F, 20- attachment order.

Jeffery Lynn Scott, W/M, 56- weekender.

Haley R Shanklin, W/F, 28- violation of probation.

Cornelius Manwells Watson, B/M, 25- unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities.

Ryan Eugene Woolever, W/M, 42- retaliation for past action, accessory after the fact.

Donald Neel Barber, W/M, 52- capias, violation of probation.

Jaylin Brice Bond, B/M, 21- assault, domestic assault.

Donald Gregory Brown, B/M, 55- capias.

Joshua Mandrell Clay, B/M, 33- capias.

Jaycent Montrel Cox, B/M, 26- capias.

Latarence Stephonce Pearson, B/M, 35- criminal impersonation, driving on revoked/suspended license, improper display of plates.

Travis Quinton Potts, W/M, 22- capias, attachment order.

Joshua Kenneth Tripp, W/M, 32- capias.

Jerry Lynn Turner III, M, 32- contempt of court.

Cornelius Manwells Watson, B/M, 25- capias, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, attachment order.

Joshua Nathaniel Ballard, B/M, 34- driving on revoked/suspended license, driving under the influence first offense.

Latonya Antoinette Croom, B/F, 52- resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search (non-violent), tampering with or fabricating evidence/destruction of evidence.

Cherlyn Jena Hill, B/F, 42- violation registration law, driving on revoked/suspended license, fail to yield, possession of controlled substance analog, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities.

Shamaya Tytyana Lowery, B/F, 21- speeding, driving under the influence first offense, open container law.

Christopher Wayne Maness, W/M, 64- solicitation of minor to observe sexual conduct.

Matthew Christopher Miller, W/M, 21- unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm-domestic violence related, reckless endangerment.

Gerrius Alan Pitts, B/M, 24- alteration of serial numbers, simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm-domestic violence related.

Raeneisha Denea Ross, B/F, 20- possession of controlled substance analog.

Gregory Julius Siddell, B/M, 41- manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, contraband in penal institution, attempted first degree murder.

Morgan Brandi Stallings, W/F, 27- reckless endangerment.

Karen Joy Vandolah, W/F, 59- public intoxication.

Antonia Lakash Spencer, B/F, 21- manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, firearm use in association with dangerous felonies, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities.

Catayna Louise Freitas, W/F, 59- resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search (non-violent), contempt of court, false reports/statements.

Javion Deventa Mayo, B/M, 21- assault, aggravated assault.

Teddy Wayne Morgan, W/M, 30- violation of probation.

Matthew Aiden Nethery, W/M, 21- violation of probation.

Jadaya Isaiah Parsons, B/M, 21- aggravated burglary, driving on revoked/suspended license, vandalism, assault.

Keith Marcel Pool, B/M, 36- driving on revoked/suspended license, possession of controlled substance analog, open container law.

Crystal Dawn Williams, W/F, 51- capias.

Corwyn Lendell Williams, B/M, 59- resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search (non-violent), false reports/statements.

Joshua Nathaniel Ballard, B/M, 34- evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license, domestic assault.

Mary Jovan Cotton, B/F, 42- capias.

Crystal Dawn Williams, W/F, 51- capias.

Trent Michael Hamman, W/M, 34- weekender.

Roy Lovell Wardlow, B/M, 48- weekender.

Trimond Octavious Woodruff, B/M, 19- other.

Towanda Woodruff, B/F, 36- assault.

Paul David Berry, B/M, 56- weekender.

Marisol Favella Galvan, W/F, 26- weekender.

Amanda Michelle Garner, W/F, 36- weekender.

Beth Anne Lummus, W/F, 33- weekender.

Brigitte Nicole McDaniel, W/F, 42- weekender.

Andrew Duane Smith, B/M, 28- weekender.

William Howard Thomas, W/M, 56- weekender.

Marriages

Earl Marcus Singleton, II of Dyer and Qauche’ Denise Bonds of Trenton

Jacob Dale Powell of Bradford and Shannon Lee Drake of Bradford

Hunter Douglas McCall of Rutherford and Abbey Grace Landrum of Dyer

Robert Anthony Johnson of Humboldt and Trinity Nicole Holzkopf of Humboldt

Kevin Lee Odom of Trenton and Michele Renee Hunt Reed of Dyer

Mark David Vasquez of Humboldt and Amy Anne Coburn of Humboldt

Divorces

Terrance L. Taylor vs. Melisa H. Taylor

Jerrod Allen Bettie vs. Dana Lynn Bettie

Jennifer Lynn Dean vs. Alexander Ross Dean

Victoria Nicole Miksa vs. Patrick Francis Miksa

Ronald Lewis Dodd vs. Angela Dawn Dodd

Heidi Leigh Hutchison vs. Charles Heath Hutchison

Roger Adam Underwood vs. Katherine Underwood

Larry Allen Fitts vs. Paula Beth Fitts

Sheila Kaye Luckey vs. Samuel Christopher Luckey

Hillary Juanita Ernest vs. Kevin Neal Ernest

Jessica Lee Hays vs. Matthew Clinton Hill

Real Estate Transfers

Gregory Todd Henry and wife, Susan Annette Henry to Christopher J. Schoate and wife, Lauren A. Schoate – Medina – $350,000

Lyle W. Nutting to Keith Lovelace – Humboldt – $282,000

Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Brian Keith Burns and wife, Sonya Michelle Burns – Milan – $297,900

Craig P. Nelson and wife, Kristie K. Nelson to Benjamin Hager and wife, Julie Hager – Trenton – $390,000

Corie Belmont to Praying Hands Rental & Sales, LLC – Trenton – $28,000

A. Bret McMillion to Gibson Commercial Property Management, LLC – Milan – $157,000

Wade Lee Helton to Gene R. Williams – Milan – $50,000

Josh Hazlewood to Justin Kyle Wilbert – Milan – $137,800

Gary Don Thompson to Joshua Thompson and wife, Connie Thompson – 16th CD – $100

Linnie Agnew to Linnie Agnew and Keisha Y. Graves – Trenton – $44,600

The Industrial Development Board of Gibson County, Tennessee to Tyson Farms, Inc. – Humboldt – $17,480

Barry Allen Construction, LLC to Phillip Lowery and wife, Marie Lowery – Milan – $267,400

Estate of Timothy R. Dyer, II to Kimberly Lett – Medina – $310,000

Lawanda McCurry to Ready Home Services, LLC – Humboldt, $1,800

Sky View Homes. LLC to Kim A. Brown- Humboldt – $191.000

Kenneth William Dixon, Jr. and wife, Gina Lynn Dixon to Kristen Bohacs – Medina – $330,000

Kris Bradford and Blake Spellings to Hunter Partee and wife, Anna Partee – 12th CD – $132,500

Charles Steward to Stephanie Cox – Humboldt – $8,839.22

Rebecca Ann Holmes to Lecia McCoy – Milan – $155,000

Phillip Key, by and through his attorney-in-fact, Jennifer Key and wife, Jennifer Key to Matthew E. Swanson – Bradford – $120,000

Lindsey N. Flowers to John R. Meador, III and wife, Cynthia D. Meador – Medina – $259,900

Mary A. Blakley to Blockparty, Inc. -Trenton – 265,000

The Estate of James W. Conner to Janet M. Geno – Dyer – $58,000

Lecia S. McCoy to Michael S. McCoy – Milan – $100,000

Jerry Alton Freeman to James Jelahn Myers – Dyer – $59,000

Kenneth Bailey and wife, Fay Bailey to Charles F. O’Rourke – Kenton – $215,000

Clark Gamily Holdings, LLC to Paolo Amarena and wife, Elizabeth Amarena – Medina – $405,000

Johnny Reed to Matthew Kelly and wife, Denise Kelly – Dyer – $18,500

Waltermary, LLC to Anthony Joseph Graves – Milan – $162,300

Jeff Johnson to Kyra Ramaker and husband, Jacob Ramaker – Milan – $185,000

Mark C. Zwahlen and wife, Amanda J. Zwahlen to Lindsey N. May and husband, Braxton C. May – Medina – $489,900

Timothy Watt to James Fisher – Medina – $89,900

Estate of Jennie A. Taylor to Danny Smith and wife, Joan Smith – Humboldt – $125,000

Janeen M. Goggins to Community Real Estate Investments, LLC – Milan – $10,000

Cindy Reyna to Taylor McKinney – 14th CD – $155,000

Tabatha Ward and Cindy McGregor to Yolanda D. Bardwell and husband, Corey Bardwell – Milan – $160,000

Joel C. Duggin and wife, Cassie N. Duggin to Justin D. Kousky and wife, Misty Spencer Bailey – Medina – $305,000

Calvin Campbell and Ted Isabell to Cheryl A. Robbins – Humboldt – $105,000

Joseph L. Ulrich, Jr. to Tyler B. Redner and wife, Rachel Suzanne Redner – Milan – $285,000

Antonio D. Weddle to Celecia Goodrich – Milan – $104,500

Jesseca Kaye Applegate-Kane to Jason Adams and wife, Shawna Adams – Bradford – $15,000

Lone Oak Holdings, LLC to La Carreta Grill, LLC – Medina – $285,000

Michael T. Smith to Eddie Harris and wife, Cathie Harris – Milan – $73,000

Cody Haste to Michael Joslin and wife, Helga Joslin – Trenton – $25,000

Sharddha Saburi Corporation to Shree Yashoda Nandan, LLC – Bradford – $1,075,000

Max Randall Ing, Catherine Davis Ing, Courtney Dawn Ing and James Merrick Ing to Kris Bradford and Blake Spellings – 12th CD – $90,000

Brandon C. Smith and wife, Amanda L. Smith to Robert L. Basler and wife, Linda M. Bazen-Basler – Humboldt – $225,000

Jennifer G. Renfroe to Geoffry A. Wanshop and wife, Shannon Wanshop – Medina – $414,000

Edward Harris to Roger Dale Nelson, Sr. – Milan – $85,000

Karen J. Schwahn, Donna M. Flowers and gary R. Flowers to Tony Mathis and Michael White – Bradford – $66.000

Trenton Court Report

Kenneth L. Anderson, bound over to grand jury

Bobby Curtis, Jr., evading arrest

Bobby Curtis, domestic assault with injury

Chadwick Dycus, theft up to $1,000

Jason Koonce, simple possession II

Deena Young, simple possession of Meth.

Rochelle B. Vigil, driving without a license

Mary Howell, simple possession VI

Steven M. Colby, domestic assault with injury

Antonio V. Johnson, simple possession VI

Andrea Corbin, bound over to grand jury

Lauren Conner, leaving the scene of an accident with property damage

Lauren Conner, domestic assault

Lauren Conner, aggravated trespassing

Building Permits

DTB Construction, 33 Tara Drive, Medina

DTB Construction, 29 Tara Drive, Medina

DTB Construction, 14 Tara Drive, Medina

DTB Construction, 12 Tara Drive, Medina

William and Marian Bartholomew, 7 Dee Hickman Road, Trenton

Jacob Stokes, 356 Laneview-Concord Road, Trenton

Mark Gambetti, 360 Dyersburg Highway, Trenton

Darrel Huey Construction, 35 Tara Drive, Medina

Landon and Amy Little, 53 Bobbitt Road, Medina

Lisa and Michael Ritter, 118 Bermuda Grass Road, Kenton

Lou Joyce Williams, 24 Green Valley Road, Trenton

Frank J. Gerard, 18 Oak Grove Road, Milan

Christopher and Anna Vandiver, 25 Mt. Pleasant Road, Milan

Sara Kollstedt, 7 Moore Loop, Kenton

Kevin Webb, 281 Germantown Road, Milan

Brandon Little, 8 Tara Drive, Medina

Chris Gibbons, 22 Stavely Road, Medina

Richard Winslow 350, State Route 420, Humboldt

James Johnson, 608 South Lexington Street, Trenton