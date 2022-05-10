Your Right to Know
Humboldt Police Report
The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from 5/02/2022 through 5/08/2022:
The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from 5/02/2022 through 5/08/2022:
Joshua Nathaniel Ballard, B/M, 34, of Trenton; Arrest date and location: May 4, 2022, Old Gibson at Warren Rd; Charges: driving under the influence, driving on revoked/suspended/expired license. Arresting officer: Ptl Davis.
Rachel Michele Bivens, W/F, 26, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: May 8, 2022, Valero; Charges: possession of substances with intent to manufacture Schedule II, manufacture/deliver/sell controlled substance, public intoxication. Arresting officer: Lt Smith.
Tyler Tramane Boykin, B/M, 18, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: May 8, 2022, Carnival; Charges: manufacturing/delivering/selling or possession of controlled substance analog, resisting arrest/stop/halt/frisk, evading arrest, unlawful possession of a weapon. Arresting officer: Lt Rich.
Jahiem Lebronske Cole, B/M, 19, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: May 5, 2022, Westview Cv; Charges: manufacture/delivery/sell controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. Arresting officer: Sgt Hill.
Latonya Antoinette Croom, B/F, 51, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: May 6, 2022, McLin; Charges: tampering with or fabricating evidence, resisting arrest/stop/halt/frisk. Arresting officer: Sgt Hill.
Cherlyn Jena Hill, B/F, 42, of Memphis; Arrest date and location: May 4, 2022, Bypass at Auto Zone; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, failure to yield right of way, violation registration law, possession of drug paraphernalia, manufacture/deliver/sell or possession of controlled substance analog. Arresting officer: Sgt Cano.
Joshua Stephen Holloway, B/M, 18, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: May 7, 2022, 14th/Osborne; Charges: simple possession, resisting arrest/stop/halt/frisk, unlawful possession of a weapon. Arresting officer: Sgt Hill.
Tavarrian Montavious Lambert, B/M, 19, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: May 7, 2022, Crenshaw/14th Ave; Charges: resisting arrest/stop/halt/frisk, evading arrest. Arresting officer: Lt Rich.
Shamaya Tytyana Lowery, B/F, 21, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: May 7, 2022, 45 Bypass; Charges: driving under the influence, speeding, violation open container. Arresting officer: Sgt Cano.
Christopher Wayne Maness, W/M, 54, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: May 2, 2022, Maple Circle; Charges: solicitation of a minor. Arresting officer: Sgt Wilson.
Hannah Dawn McMillan, W/F, 44, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: May 8, 2022, N 19th; Charges: simple possession, child abuse and neglect. Arresting officer: Ptl Cooper.
Matthew Miller, W/M, 21, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: May 4, 2022, S 18th Ave; Charges: reckless endangerment, unlawful possession of a weapon. Arresting officer: Sgt Wilson.
Amarion J Mitchell, B/M, 18, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: May 7, 2022, 14th/Osborne; Charges: resisting arrest/stop/halt/frisk, evading arrest, unlawful possession of a weapon. Arresting officer: Lt Rich.
Gerrius Alan Pitts, B/M, 24, of Dyer; Arrest date and location: May 6, 2022, Calhoun; Charges: alteration of serial number, simple possession, unlawful possession of a weapon. Arresting officer: Ptl Hodge.
Raeneisha Deanae Ross, B/F, 20, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: May 5, 2022, West Main; Charges: manufacture/delivery/sell or possession of controlled substance analog. Arresting officer: Sgt Cano.
James Robert Scott, W/M, 33, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: May 2, 2022, Gibson Wells/Bypass; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Sgt Fleming.
Gregory Julius Siddell, B/M, 40, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: May 6, 2022, N 18th Ave; Charges: attempted first degree murder, manufacture/deliver/sell controlled substance, contraband in penal facility. Arresting officer: Lt Rich.
Morgan Brandi Stallings, W/F, 26, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: May 4, 2022, S 18th Ave; Charges: reckless endangerment. Arresting officer: Sgt Wilson.
Karen Joy Vandolah, W/F, 59, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: May 6, 2022, Robert’s Package Store; Charges: public intoxication. Arresting officer: Ptl Davis.
Darius Edward Wardlow, B/M, 27, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: May 5, 2022, Westside Cove; Charges: manufacture/deliver/sell controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to maintain control, resisting arrest/stop/halt/frisk. Arresting officer: Sgt Hill.
Gibson County Sheriff’s Report
The Gibson County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for 5/02/2022 through 5/08/2022:
The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for 5/02/2022 through 5/08/2022:
Haylee Danielle Martin, W/F, 29- false reports/statements, assault on first responder, resisting arrest.
Charles Thomas Lawrence Jr, B/M, 33- domestic assault.
Jahiem Lebronske Cole, B/M, 19- manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, failure to exercise due care, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities.
Darius Edward Wardlow, B/M, 27- manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, failure to exercise due care, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities.
Joshua Nathaniel Ballard, B/M, 34- evading arrest, domestic assault, aggravated kidnapping, resisting arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license.
Andrew Curtis Beard, B/M, 42- violation of parole.
Zachary Currie, B/M, 43- public intoxication, resisting arrest.
Jonathan Dale Hughes, W/M, 29- capias, contempt of court.
Howard McCaleb Jones II, W/M, 36- capias.
John Warren McCoy, W/M, 38- unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities, violation light law.
Earl Harvey Prater Jr, W/M, 38- weekender.
Raeneisha Denea Ross, B/F, 20- attachment order.
Jeffery Lynn Scott, W/M, 56- weekender.
Haley R Shanklin, W/F, 28- violation of probation.
Cornelius Manwells Watson, B/M, 25- unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities.
Ryan Eugene Woolever, W/M, 42- retaliation for past action, accessory after the fact.
Donald Neel Barber, W/M, 52- capias, violation of probation.
Jaylin Brice Bond, B/M, 21- assault, domestic assault.
Donald Gregory Brown, B/M, 55- capias.
Joshua Mandrell Clay, B/M, 33- capias.
Jaycent Montrel Cox, B/M, 26- capias.
Latarence Stephonce Pearson, B/M, 35- criminal impersonation, driving on revoked/suspended license, improper display of plates.
Travis Quinton Potts, W/M, 22- capias, attachment order.
Joshua Kenneth Tripp, W/M, 32- capias.
Jerry Lynn Turner III, M, 32- contempt of court.
Cornelius Manwells Watson, B/M, 25- capias, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, attachment order.
Joshua Nathaniel Ballard, B/M, 34- driving on revoked/suspended license, driving under the influence first offense.
Latonya Antoinette Croom, B/F, 52- resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search (non-violent), tampering with or fabricating evidence/destruction of evidence.
Cherlyn Jena Hill, B/F, 42- violation registration law, driving on revoked/suspended license, fail to yield, possession of controlled substance analog, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities.
Shamaya Tytyana Lowery, B/F, 21- speeding, driving under the influence first offense, open container law.
Christopher Wayne Maness, W/M, 64- solicitation of minor to observe sexual conduct.
Matthew Christopher Miller, W/M, 21- unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm-domestic violence related, reckless endangerment.
Gerrius Alan Pitts, B/M, 24- alteration of serial numbers, simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm-domestic violence related.
Raeneisha Denea Ross, B/F, 20- possession of controlled substance analog.
Gregory Julius Siddell, B/M, 41- manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, contraband in penal institution, attempted first degree murder.
Morgan Brandi Stallings, W/F, 27- reckless endangerment.
Karen Joy Vandolah, W/F, 59- public intoxication.
Antonia Lakash Spencer, B/F, 21- manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, firearm use in association with dangerous felonies, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities.
Catayna Louise Freitas, W/F, 59- resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search (non-violent), contempt of court, false reports/statements.
Javion Deventa Mayo, B/M, 21- assault, aggravated assault.
Teddy Wayne Morgan, W/M, 30- violation of probation.
Matthew Aiden Nethery, W/M, 21- violation of probation.
Jadaya Isaiah Parsons, B/M, 21- aggravated burglary, driving on revoked/suspended license, vandalism, assault.
Keith Marcel Pool, B/M, 36- driving on revoked/suspended license, possession of controlled substance analog, open container law.
Crystal Dawn Williams, W/F, 51- capias.
Corwyn Lendell Williams, B/M, 59- resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search (non-violent), false reports/statements.
Joshua Nathaniel Ballard, B/M, 34- evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license, domestic assault.
Mary Jovan Cotton, B/F, 42- capias.
Crystal Dawn Williams, W/F, 51- capias.
Trent Michael Hamman, W/M, 34- weekender.
Roy Lovell Wardlow, B/M, 48- weekender.
Trimond Octavious Woodruff, B/M, 19- other.
Towanda Woodruff, B/F, 36- assault.
Paul David Berry, B/M, 56- weekender.
Marisol Favella Galvan, W/F, 26- weekender.
Amanda Michelle Garner, W/F, 36- weekender.
Beth Anne Lummus, W/F, 33- weekender.
Brigitte Nicole McDaniel, W/F, 42- weekender.
Andrew Duane Smith, B/M, 28- weekender.
William Howard Thomas, W/M, 56- weekender.
Marriages
Earl Marcus Singleton, II of Dyer and Qauche’ Denise Bonds of Trenton
Jacob Dale Powell of Bradford and Shannon Lee Drake of Bradford
Hunter Douglas McCall of Rutherford and Abbey Grace Landrum of Dyer
Robert Anthony Johnson of Humboldt and Trinity Nicole Holzkopf of Humboldt
Kevin Lee Odom of Trenton and Michele Renee Hunt Reed of Dyer
Mark David Vasquez of Humboldt and Amy Anne Coburn of Humboldt
Divorces
Terrance L. Taylor vs. Melisa H. Taylor
Jerrod Allen Bettie vs. Dana Lynn Bettie
Jennifer Lynn Dean vs. Alexander Ross Dean
Victoria Nicole Miksa vs. Patrick Francis Miksa
Ronald Lewis Dodd vs. Angela Dawn Dodd
Heidi Leigh Hutchison vs. Charles Heath Hutchison
Roger Adam Underwood vs. Katherine Underwood
Larry Allen Fitts vs. Paula Beth Fitts
Sheila Kaye Luckey vs. Samuel Christopher Luckey
Hillary Juanita Ernest vs. Kevin Neal Ernest
Jessica Lee Hays vs. Matthew Clinton Hill
Real Estate Transfers
Gregory Todd Henry and wife, Susan Annette Henry to Christopher J. Schoate and wife, Lauren A. Schoate – Medina – $350,000
Lyle W. Nutting to Keith Lovelace – Humboldt – $282,000
Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Brian Keith Burns and wife, Sonya Michelle Burns – Milan – $297,900
Craig P. Nelson and wife, Kristie K. Nelson to Benjamin Hager and wife, Julie Hager – Trenton – $390,000
Corie Belmont to Praying Hands Rental & Sales, LLC – Trenton – $28,000
A. Bret McMillion to Gibson Commercial Property Management, LLC – Milan – $157,000
Wade Lee Helton to Gene R. Williams – Milan – $50,000
Josh Hazlewood to Justin Kyle Wilbert – Milan – $137,800
Gary Don Thompson to Joshua Thompson and wife, Connie Thompson – 16th CD – $100
Linnie Agnew to Linnie Agnew and Keisha Y. Graves – Trenton – $44,600
The Industrial Development Board of Gibson County, Tennessee to Tyson Farms, Inc. – Humboldt – $17,480
Barry Allen Construction, LLC to Phillip Lowery and wife, Marie Lowery – Milan – $267,400
Estate of Timothy R. Dyer, II to Kimberly Lett – Medina – $310,000
Lawanda McCurry to Ready Home Services, LLC – Humboldt, $1,800
Sky View Homes. LLC to Kim A. Brown- Humboldt – $191.000
Kenneth William Dixon, Jr. and wife, Gina Lynn Dixon to Kristen Bohacs – Medina – $330,000
Kris Bradford and Blake Spellings to Hunter Partee and wife, Anna Partee – 12th CD – $132,500
Charles Steward to Stephanie Cox – Humboldt – $8,839.22
Rebecca Ann Holmes to Lecia McCoy – Milan – $155,000
Phillip Key, by and through his attorney-in-fact, Jennifer Key and wife, Jennifer Key to Matthew E. Swanson – Bradford – $120,000
Lindsey N. Flowers to John R. Meador, III and wife, Cynthia D. Meador – Medina – $259,900
Mary A. Blakley to Blockparty, Inc. -Trenton – 265,000
The Estate of James W. Conner to Janet M. Geno – Dyer – $58,000
Lecia S. McCoy to Michael S. McCoy – Milan – $100,000
Jerry Alton Freeman to James Jelahn Myers – Dyer – $59,000
Kenneth Bailey and wife, Fay Bailey to Charles F. O’Rourke – Kenton – $215,000
Clark Gamily Holdings, LLC to Paolo Amarena and wife, Elizabeth Amarena – Medina – $405,000
Johnny Reed to Matthew Kelly and wife, Denise Kelly – Dyer – $18,500
Waltermary, LLC to Anthony Joseph Graves – Milan – $162,300
Jeff Johnson to Kyra Ramaker and husband, Jacob Ramaker – Milan – $185,000
Mark C. Zwahlen and wife, Amanda J. Zwahlen to Lindsey N. May and husband, Braxton C. May – Medina – $489,900
Timothy Watt to James Fisher – Medina – $89,900
Estate of Jennie A. Taylor to Danny Smith and wife, Joan Smith – Humboldt – $125,000
Janeen M. Goggins to Community Real Estate Investments, LLC – Milan – $10,000
Cindy Reyna to Taylor McKinney – 14th CD – $155,000
Tabatha Ward and Cindy McGregor to Yolanda D. Bardwell and husband, Corey Bardwell – Milan – $160,000
Joel C. Duggin and wife, Cassie N. Duggin to Justin D. Kousky and wife, Misty Spencer Bailey – Medina – $305,000
Calvin Campbell and Ted Isabell to Cheryl A. Robbins – Humboldt – $105,000
Joseph L. Ulrich, Jr. to Tyler B. Redner and wife, Rachel Suzanne Redner – Milan – $285,000
Antonio D. Weddle to Celecia Goodrich – Milan – $104,500
Jesseca Kaye Applegate-Kane to Jason Adams and wife, Shawna Adams – Bradford – $15,000
Lone Oak Holdings, LLC to La Carreta Grill, LLC – Medina – $285,000
Michael T. Smith to Eddie Harris and wife, Cathie Harris – Milan – $73,000
Cody Haste to Michael Joslin and wife, Helga Joslin – Trenton – $25,000
Sharddha Saburi Corporation to Shree Yashoda Nandan, LLC – Bradford – $1,075,000
Max Randall Ing, Catherine Davis Ing, Courtney Dawn Ing and James Merrick Ing to Kris Bradford and Blake Spellings – 12th CD – $90,000
Brandon C. Smith and wife, Amanda L. Smith to Robert L. Basler and wife, Linda M. Bazen-Basler – Humboldt – $225,000
Jennifer G. Renfroe to Geoffry A. Wanshop and wife, Shannon Wanshop – Medina – $414,000
Edward Harris to Roger Dale Nelson, Sr. – Milan – $85,000
Karen J. Schwahn, Donna M. Flowers and gary R. Flowers to Tony Mathis and Michael White – Bradford – $66.000
Trenton Court Report
Kenneth L. Anderson, bound over to grand jury
Bobby Curtis, Jr., evading arrest
Bobby Curtis, domestic assault with injury
Chadwick Dycus, theft up to $1,000
Jason Koonce, simple possession II
Deena Young, simple possession of Meth.
Rochelle B. Vigil, driving without a license
Mary Howell, simple possession VI
Steven M. Colby, domestic assault with injury
Antonio V. Johnson, simple possession VI
Andrea Corbin, bound over to grand jury
Lauren Conner, leaving the scene of an accident with property damage
Lauren Conner, domestic assault
Lauren Conner, aggravated trespassing
Building Permits
DTB Construction, 33 Tara Drive, Medina
DTB Construction, 29 Tara Drive, Medina
DTB Construction, 14 Tara Drive, Medina
DTB Construction, 12 Tara Drive, Medina
William and Marian Bartholomew, 7 Dee Hickman Road, Trenton
Jacob Stokes, 356 Laneview-Concord Road, Trenton
Mark Gambetti, 360 Dyersburg Highway, Trenton
Darrel Huey Construction, 35 Tara Drive, Medina
Landon and Amy Little, 53 Bobbitt Road, Medina
Lisa and Michael Ritter, 118 Bermuda Grass Road, Kenton
Lou Joyce Williams, 24 Green Valley Road, Trenton
Frank J. Gerard, 18 Oak Grove Road, Milan
Christopher and Anna Vandiver, 25 Mt. Pleasant Road, Milan
Sara Kollstedt, 7 Moore Loop, Kenton
Kevin Webb, 281 Germantown Road, Milan
Brandon Little, 8 Tara Drive, Medina
Chris Gibbons, 22 Stavely Road, Medina
Richard Winslow 350, State Route 420, Humboldt
James Johnson, 608 South Lexington Street, Trenton