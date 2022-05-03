Your Right to Know

Humboldt Police Report

Information listed in the Humboldt Police Report is obtained from the Humboldt Police Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from 4/25/2022 through 5/01/2022:

Sherry Louise Bolin, W/F, 35, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: April 30, 2022, N 18th; Charges: aggravated assault. Arresting officer: Ptl Santiago.

Sepiso Latanya Ililonga, B/F, 50, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: April 27, 2022, Wal-Mart; Charges: disorderly conduct, resisting arrest/stop/halt/frisk. Arresting officer: Ptl Davis.

Coby Ray McKinsey, H/M, 23, of Milan; Arrest date and location: April 29, 2022, McGuns; Charges: fugitive from justice. Arresting officer: Ptl Douglas.

Saquoya Rochelle Pledge, B/F, 20, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: April 30, 2022, Vine; Charges: simple possession, unlawful possession of a weapon. Arresting officer: Ptl Phillips.

Gibson County Sheriff’s Report

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for 4/25/2022 through 5/01/2022:

Dana Renee Bolton, W/F, 32- capias.

Diana Gay Carey, W/F, 75- assault.

Keith Lebronski Cole, B/M, 41- violation of parole.

John Ivery Futrell, B/M, 68- capias.

Marisol Favella Galvan, W/F, 25- capias.

Phil Dion Grooms, W/M, 48- aggravated burglary, theft of property.

Antonio Alexander Hill, B/M, 51- driving under the influence, failure to exercise due care.

Ramsey Scout Hopkins, W/M, 17- aggravated assault.

Scendarius Milik Marable, B/M, 25- violation of probation, capias.

Earl Harvey Prater Jr, W/M, 38- weekender.

Chad Michael Roberts, W/M, 30- failure to appear.

Terry Wayne Springfield, B/M, 25- violation of probation.

Bradley Ray Whitney, W/M, 42- capias.

Cameron Lee Wilbert, W/M, 26- domestic assault.

Danny Lee Collins, B/M, 53- violation of conditions of community supervision.

Sepiso Latanya-Marie Ililonga, B/F, 50- disorderly conduct, resisting arrest.

Malcolm Omar Lee Sr., B/M, 50- vandalism, violation of order of protection /restraining order.

James Tallie Nesbitt, B/M, 63- theft of property, fraudulent use/illegal possession of a credit/atm card.

Terry Wayne Springfield, B/M, 25- capias.

James Alton Williams, W/M, 43- capias.

Sherry Louise Bolin, W/F, 35- domestic assault.

Coby Ray McKinsey, H/M, 23- fugitive from justice.

Saquoia Rochelle Pledge, B/F, 20- unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm-domestic violence related, simple possession/casual exchange.

Robert Ray Coleman, W/M, 34- domestic assault.

Mildred Luona Crabtree, W/F, 32- possession of controlled substance analog, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities.

Pamela Kay Gordon, W/F, 35- domestic assault, vandalism.

Paul Joseph Kozinski, W/M, 56- domestic assault.

Deshanique Rae’Shan Lenzie, B/F, 20- violation of probation.

Austin Ray Sneed, W/M, 27- driving on revoked/suspended license, Schedule II drug violations, violation light law, Schedule IV drug violations.

Ginger Ann Cole, W/F, 58- driving on revoked/suspended license.

Raymond Gene McCoy, B/M, 36- aggravated burglary, reckless driving, resisting stop/frisk/halt/arrest or search (non-violent).

Xavier Devon Epperson, B/M, 29- violation of probation.

Marisol Favella Galvan, W/F, 25- weekender.

Travoski Lee Hunt, B/M, 38- weekender.

Andrew Duane Smith, B/M, 28- weekender.

Timothy Lee Williams, B/M, 56- weekender.

Marriages

Abby London Madeline Wilson of Rutherford and Toby Jacob Carey of Rutherford

Benjamin David Robbins of Milan and Laci Nicole Keel of Milan

Christopher Bryan Koon of Humboldt and Kenosha Charmelle Grimes of Humboldt

Alan Joseph Fulmer of Milan and Elizabeth Marie Gateley of Milan

Nathan Brian Scott of Milan and Dana Lanette Mayo of Milan

Nathon Alan Yarbrough of Dyer and Sarah Katherine Spiller of Dyer

Dillon DeVaughn Dennis of Humboldt and Takella Quinisha Thomas of Humboldt

Real Estate Transfers

Joshua Wollard and wife, Miranda Jenkins Wollard to Derrik W. McAfee and wife, Mallory McAfee-Trenton-$254,900

Trent Britt to Alaa Qaadan-Milan-$365,000

Nancy L. Taylor to Jessica Powers-Humboldt-$525,000

Dawn Williamson, dba Vital Properties to James McCoy and wife, Linda McCoy-Humboldt-$370,000

Charles C. Exum, as Administrator of the Estate of Joshua Caine Hayes, to Timothy G. Jones – Trenton, Rutherford, and Dyer – $40,000

Melanie Dial and Terry Dwyer to Kyle D. Kahler and Leeann Rae Minton – Milan – $152,000

Larry E. Darby to Alexandria R. Hardee – Milan – $105,000

Bobby Joe Sturdivant to Shannon Brent Smith and wife, Lana Brooke Smith – Trenton – $24,000

Harold T. Jones to Harlon T. Jones, Thomas B. Jones, and Tori S. Jones – 19th CD – $10

Laura McGarrity to Todd Halford and Johnny Paschall – Dyer – $40,000

Michael S. McCoy to Kimberly Myrick – Humboldt – $218,000

Douglas Hall and wife, Charlotte Hall to Francis Kirk Sinn and Lori Holt – Bradford – $65,500

Hunter Crockett to Kara Shears – Milan – $117,000

Daniel E. Nelson to Kathy Northington – Trenton – $32,000

Store Master Funding VIII, LLC to CJE Warehouse Investments 1, LLC – Milan – $1,584,946

JDG_001_Humboldt LLC to RBA Properties, LLC – Humboldt – $1,200,000

Dafnis Carranza and husband, Michael McGillen to Roseline Melgar – Medina – $200,000

James Wayne Fletcher and wife, Julia Anne Fletcher to Gloria Pendergrass – Humboldt – $18,000

Freddie Garrett, III and wife, Anna Garrett to Dennis M. Deasy – Medina – $298,000

Austin A. Howell to Andrew Smith and wife, Brianna Smith – Medina – $339,900

Patricia Callins and Doris Callins to Joel Steven Hughey and Vicie Isbell Hughey – Kenton – $35,000

Angie Watlington, f/k/a Angie Stewart, to Robert Stewart and Donald Wayne Roark, Jr. to Robert Stewart – Milan – $1.00

Candace L. Campbell, Trustee of the Omega N. Campbell Revocable Living Trust, to The Greene Children Trust – Kenton – $312,550

Ashton Capps and husband, Dayton Capps to Ty Capps – Newbern, $72,000

Fairlane Invest, LLC to Dustin Edward Phelan and Jennie Elizabeth Jackson – Trenton – $165,900

Phillip N. Judge, Trustee of the Phillip N. Judge Trust to Van Hook Farms, LLC – 8th CD – $1,175,050

Fred McHugh to Connor Nystrom – Humboldt – $85,000

Gregory Todd Henry and wife, Susan Annette Henry to Christopher J. Schoate and wife, Lauren A. Schoate – Medina – $350,000

Lyle W. Nutting to Keith Lovelace – Humboldt – $282,000

Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Brian Keith Burns and wife, Sonya Michelle Burns – Milan – $297,900

Craig P. Nelson and wife, Kristie K. Nelson to Benjamin Hager and wife, Julie Hager – Trenton – $390,000

Corie Belmont to Praying Hands Rental & Sales, LLC – Trenton – $28,000

A. Bret McMillion to Gibson Commercial Property Management, LLC – Milan – $157,000

Wade Lee Helton to Gene R. Williams – Milan – $50,000

Josh Hazlewood to Justin Kyle Wilbert – Milan – $137,800

Gary Don Thompson to Joshua Thompson and wife, Connie Thompson – 16th CD – $100

Linnie Agnew to Linnie Agnew and Keisha Y. Graves – Trenton – $44,600

The Industrial Development Board of Gibson County, Tennessee to Tyson Farms, Inc. – Humboldt – $17,480

Barry Allen Construction, LLC to Phillip Lowery and wife, Marie Lowery – Milan – $267,400

Estate of Timothy R. Dyer, II to Kimberly Lett – Medina – $310,000

Lawanda McCurry to Ready Home Services, LLC – Humboldt, $1,800