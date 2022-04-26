Your Right to Know
Humboldt Police Report
Information listed in the Humboldt Police Report is obtained from the Humboldt Police Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.
The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from 4/18/2022 through 4/24/2022:
Shantel Tatiana Givens, B/F, 26, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: April 24, 2022, 45 and Sugar Creek; Charges: possession of Schedule IV, speeding. Arresting officer: Ptl Phillips.
Shundarion Dayqwhon Middlebrooks, B/M, 26, of Milan; Arrest date and location: April 24, 2022, Trenton Hwy; Charges: speeding, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of substances with intent to manufacture Schedule II, possession of Schedule VI. Arresting officer: Ptl Douglas.
Brittney Marlene Porter, B/F, 30, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: April 21, 2022, Tony Montanas; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Ptl Long.
Gibson County Sheriff’s Report
The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for 4/18/2022 through 4/24/2022:
Malcolm Omar Lee Jr, B/M, 20- other charges.
Jerrick Antonio Allen, B/M, 36- driving on revoked/suspended license, failure to provide proof of insurance, leaving scene of accident.
Kevin John Coleman, W/M, 66- capias, violation of probation.
Michael Lynn Crews, W/M, 51- hold for other agency.
Robert Steven Edwards, W/M, 50- theft of property.
Malcolm Omar Lee Jr, B/M, 20- violation of probation.
Brittney Marlene Porter, B/F, 30- capias.
Ashley Tanaka, W/F, 39- unlawful exposure with intent to cause emotional distress.
Epiphany Jewel Taylor, B/F, 22- violation of probation.
Colton Edward-Andrew Barber, W/M, 30- manufacture/delivery/sale or possession of methamphetamines, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities.
Jamie Katherine Blankenship, W/F, 49- simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities, violation of probation.
Sherry Louise Bolin, W/F, 36- domestic assault.
James Brice Carlton, W/M, 56- manufacture/delivery/sale or possession of methamphetamines, simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities.
Raymie Lee Craig, W/M, 48- violation of probation.
Brittney Nicole Dedmon, W/F, 25- capias.
Chadwick Daniel Dycus, W/M, 45- theft of property.
Hunter Cordell Hames, W/M, 31- resisting arrest.
Timothy Scott Hickey, W/M, 33- violation of probation.
Drew Alan Hunt, W/M, 26- violation of probation.
Lewis Montrell Jenkins III, B/M, 30- driving on revoked/suspended license.
Micrin Cortez Johnson, B/M, 32- capias.
Nina Michelle Martin, W/F, 36- contempt of court.
Kevin Leland Moore, W/M, 37- manufacture/delivery/sale or possession of methamphetamines, capias.
Bradley Wayne Morris, W/M, 44- capias.
Tyler Ashton Pipkin, B/M, 29- other charges.
Tina Lashane Powell, W/F, 46- violation of probation.
Betty Jane Reagan, W/F, 59- child abuse or neglect (non-violent), driving under the influence first offense, leaving scene of accident, vandalism, failure to exercise due care.
Chrissi Rene Roney, W/F, 44- violation of probation.
Rickyra Meshelle Sherron, B/F, 21- violation of probation.
Charles Maurice Sinclair, B/M, 32- capias.
Martavious Davon Street, B/M, 24- capias.
Karen Joy Vandolah, W/F, 59- violation of probation.
Tabitha Leigh Whitney, W/F, 35- theft of property, unlawful drawing of lien.
Gregory Neal Young, W/M, 33- contempt of court.
Terry Paul Cahill, W/M, 31- driving on revoked/suspended license.
Jackie Deanne Weatherholt, W/F, 45- public intoxication.
Malcolm Omar Lee Jr, B/M, 20- aggravated burglary, escape, theft of property.
Epiphany Jewel Taylor, B/F, 22- violation of probation.
Tara Elaine Connell, W/F, 28- contempt of court.
Ashley Ann Singleteary, W/F, 35- cruelty to animals.
Tara Lynn Banks, B/F, 44- stalking.
Lendell Clark, B/M, 70- weekender.
William Henry Johnson, B/M, 32- violation of probation.
Stephen Lynn Mallard, W/M, 59- violation of probation.
Hunter Cordell Hames, W/M, 31- hold for other agency.
Joseph Daniel Chambers, W/M, 31- weekender.
Travoski Lee Hunt, B/M, 38- weekender.
Beth Anne Lummus, W/F, 33- weekender.
Natima Sheronne Parker, B/F, 39- weekender.
Earl Harvey Prater Jr, W/M, 38- weekender.
Brandon Keith Reese, W/M, 40- weekender.
Terry Ewell Wilkerson Jr, W/M, 61- weekender.
Divorces
Regina Weatherington vs David Weatherington
Mario R. Flores vs Rachel M. Howell
Clay Johnson vs Heather Johnson
Real Estate Transfers
Sandra Katherine Edwards and Donald Edwards to Jeffery D. Cisco and Rhonda Cisco- Milan- $109,000
Shannon Brent Smith and Lana Brooke Smith to Dale A. McKean and Morgan Brock-McKean- Trenton- $340,000
Jennifer Renee (Kelley) Moody to WTN Property Management, LLC- Trenton- $19,373
Gladys Anguili to Crystal Pulfer- Humboldt- $140,000
Janelle Couch to David Moore Investments, LLC- Humboldt- $90,000
Zachary Haynes and Rachel B. Johnson to Mark William Myers and Bonnie G. Myers- Trenton- $330,000
Stephen P. Warren to Dennis Bowman and Shannon Bowman- Trenton- $18,000
Rusty Martin to Amanda Valenzuela and William Valenzuela, Jr., $61,800 – Milan
Jerry Dean Emison and Syble F. Emison to Jeff Morales and David Wilhelm, $350,000 – Eaton
Chris Crider and Terri Smith Crider to Karen Barnes, $127,660 – Humboldt
Margaret A. Bailey to Austin C. Ross and Kaylee S. Edwards, $300,000 – Medina
Damon L. Rinks to Andrea Lee Hickman and William Thomas Curtis, $208,400 – Rutherford
Paul R. Weaver to Kevin M. Creech and Alyssa A. Creech, $310,000 – Medina
First Baptist Church, Humboldt, Tennessee, Inc. to Kymberly Smith, $91,900 – Humboldt
Gladis Foster to Andrew Waddey and Rachael Waddey, $177,500 – Humboldt
Henry Albert Burch, II and Regina Louise Burch to Arne Morgensen and Jennifer Morgensen, $469,000 – Trenton
Susan Cavaness to Gaura Patel, $50,000 – Trenton
Brenda Nell Essary Patterson to Maria Mata and Jose Coronado, $39,900 – Medina
James W. Fletcher and Julia Fletcher to Jimmie M. Hill, $20,000 – Gibson
Nicholas J. Santaniello to Jerry W. Patton, $230,000 – Medina
Bradley Arnold to Silverio Russo, $50,000 – Milan
Raymond E. Carroll to KJB Properties, LLC, $17,000 – Kenton
Danny L. Smith and Joan P. Smith to Lynnley Burton and Helen M. Burton, $189,900 – Humboldt
Joey Turner to Timothy Drake Sikes and Kalea Larea Sikes, $162,500 – Rutherford
Will Anthony Whitenton, Seth Hunter Whitenton, Corey Blake Whitenton and Cody William Whitenton to Jeff Stinson, $120,000
Jeff Stinson to Waterfowl Ventures, LLC, $285,000
Billy W. Alexander and Nancy Faye Alexander to Jeremy Dover, $80,000 – Humboldt
Lisa Diescher to Angel Antuan La and Morgan La, $62,000 – Humboldt
Clark Family Holdings, LLC, to Kenneth B. McFadden and Martha C. McFadden, $364,900 – Medina
Kenneth Morris and Shaylon T. Morris to Taran Avery Coleman, $260,000 – Medina
Jeff Johnson to Jesse L. Forsythe and wife, Lindsey D. Forsythe-Medina-$219,000
William Alex Ward and wife, Britney E. Ward to Joseph G. Weekly-Humboldt-$135,000
Brandon Sparks and wife, Christen Sparks to Matthew Dunagan and wife, Mary Dunagan-Milan-$260,000
Joshua K. Alexander and wife, Stephanie H. Alexander to Susan L. Krigbaum-Medina-$694,000
Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Justin Knockaert and wife, Meagan Knockaert-Medina-$265,000
William R. Corwin and wife, Marcia M. Corwin to Jefferey Kevin Kent and wife, Michelle Lynn Kent-Milan-$155,000
Danny Karnes and wife, Paula Karnes, Charlie Ing and wife, Susan Ing, Linda Humphreys, Michael Karnes, Gary Karnes, Kathy Brown, Sherry Sikes, Lisa Betts, Michelle Fly, and Evelyn Karnes to Phoenix Milan Industrial Investors II, LLC-Milan-$235,000
Justin Pierre Knockaert to Robert Stadler, Jr-Medina-$212,500
HYC Charleston, LLC to Jason Allen Pack-Rutherford-$45,900
Leven W. Ward and wife, Christie Ward to Jason A. Renfroe-Trenton-$45,000
Richard E. Bell and wife, Amanda Bell to Volunteer Electrical-Dyer-$85,000
Richard A. Young to Rebecca Henry and husband, Franklin Henry-Humboldt-$110,000
Tommy Welton Cates and Timothy Gene Cates to Timothy Gene Cates-Milan-$50,000
Russell Dudley to Joseph A. Dudley and Russell H. Dudley-Trenton-$10.00
Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court of Gibson County to Praying Hands Rental and Sales, LLC-Milan-$5,515.54
Matthew Todd Halford to McRoberts and Associates, LLC-Milan-$90,000
Suzanne Michelle Denton Bingham to Tim Watt and wife, Justine Watt-Milan-$152,000
Bret McMillion and wife, Jamie McMillion to Northfork Land Co, LLC-Trenton-$375,000
Joshua Wollard and wife, Miranda Jenkins Wollard to Derrik W. McAfee and wife, Mallory McAfee-Trenton-$254,900
Trent Britt to Alaa Qaadan-Milan-$365,000
Nancy L. Taylor to Jessica Powers-Humboldt-$525,000
Dawn Williamson, dba Vital Properties to James McCoy and wife, Linda McCoy-Humboldt-$370,000
Gibson County Court Report
General Sessions
Alexander Blackmon – bound over to Grand Jury
Harkeem Kirby – simple possession of Schedule VI, unlawful possession of weapon
Jehuty McNeal – simple possession of Schedule VI, unlawful possession of weapon
Kaylon Thomas – simple possession analogue (synthetic marijuana), unlawful possession of weapon
Gerry L. Hensley – possession of Schedule II meth
Nick Poulon – contempt of court
Jacob Lee – DUI
Dalton Lindsey – simple possession of Schedule VI
Jaden Houssel – contempt of court
Sadarius Thomas – contempt of court
James Crider – contempt of court
Frank Brown – simple possession of Schedule II meth
Sherry Clulee – possession of drug paraphernalia
Jeffrey Hall – driving without DL
Darius Campbell – bound over to Grand Jury, carjacking attempt, assault
Michael Gooch – bound over to Grand Jury, possession of Schedule II, II, VI, IV, II, III, light law
Kadia Pearson – bound over to Grand Jury, manufacture deliver synthetic, failure to yield, resisting arrest, driving on suspended DL
Misty Hayes – simple possession of Schedule II, simple possession of Schedule VI
Leon Holmes – violation of order of protection, contempt of court (2 counts)
Peter Klynstra – DUI
Kenneth Shaw – driving without DL
Adam Crowder – contempt of court
Larnce Davis Jr. – contempt of court
James Williams – contempt of court
Robert Jones – contempt of court
Michael Holt – simple possession of Schedule VI
Moises Gomez – underage DUI
Lori Robertson – driving on suspended DL
Devin Silva – simple possession of Schedule VI
Destiny Vanwinkle – obstruction of process
Chancellor Johnson – simple possession of Schedule II
Jadareous Cheairs – absent without leave
Rickey Greenwell – simple possession of Schedule II, contempt of court, possession of drug paraphernalia
Wesley Lawrence – simple possession of analogue (synthetic marijuana)
Ely Guzman – simple domestic assault
Brandie Davis – simple possession of Schedule II
Joshua Ballard – simple possession of Schedule II
Rocky Snider – theft, contempt of court
Ronney Rogers – driving on suspended DL, contempt of court
Roger Cothern – waived to Grand Jury
Johnny Sledge – simple possession of Schedule II meth
Breenan Scott – possession of drug paraphernalia
Natima Parker – driving on revoked DL with priors
Joseph Chambers – DUI
Demerson Belew – driving without DL
Kevin Alexander – DUI
Towanda Woodruff – simple possession of Schedule VI
Trimond Woodruff – simple possession of Schedule VI
Ryiesha Holliday – obstruction of process
Civil
LVNV Funding LLC vs William Mark Talley
Rhetta J. Youmans vs Lashunda Isable
Edward Guyton vs Jamurio Kendricks
Innovative Development Partners vs Robert Brian Palmer
Charles P. Wilson Foundation Inc vs Ryan Bonds and all occupants
Lindsey Renae Wilson vs Thaddeus Jarrod Johnson
Discover Bank vs Ryan A. Hicks
Citibank NA vs Fabian E. Sanchez
John W. Moore vs Keisha Mayberry
Graves Trust (Talton Graves) vs Josh Ward and all occupants
First Metropolitan Financial Services Inc vs Melissa Smith
1st Franklin Financial Corporation vs Max Milam
Baskerville Funeral Home Inc vs Leigh Ann Simpson
Harpeth Financial Services LLC Advance Financial vs Britney Powell
Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Donavan J. Thomas
Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Ramona Rush
Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Brandon Wayne Scott
Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Brandi Westbrook
Harpeth Financial Services LLC vs Bradley Parham
LVNV Funding LLC vs Mark Famous
LVNV Funding LLC vs Chester Epperson
LVNV Funding LLC vs Julie Bakr
LVNV Funding LLC vs Samantha Crutchfield
LVNV Funding LLC vs Kerry Claros