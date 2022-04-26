Your Right to Know

Humboldt Police Report

Information listed in the Humboldt Police Report is obtained from the Humboldt Police Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from 4/18/2022 through 4/24/2022:

Shantel Tatiana Givens, B/F, 26, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: April 24, 2022, 45 and Sugar Creek; Charges: possession of Schedule IV, speeding. Arresting officer: Ptl Phillips.

Shundarion Dayqwhon Middlebrooks, B/M, 26, of Milan; Arrest date and location: April 24, 2022, Trenton Hwy; Charges: speeding, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of substances with intent to manufacture Schedule II, possession of Schedule VI. Arresting officer: Ptl Douglas.

Brittney Marlene Porter, B/F, 30, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: April 21, 2022, Tony Montanas; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Ptl Long.

Gibson County Sheriff’s Report

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for 4/18/2022 through 4/24/2022:

Malcolm Omar Lee Jr, B/M, 20- other charges.

Jerrick Antonio Allen, B/M, 36- driving on revoked/suspended license, failure to provide proof of insurance, leaving scene of accident.

Kevin John Coleman, W/M, 66- capias, violation of probation.

Michael Lynn Crews, W/M, 51- hold for other agency.

Robert Steven Edwards, W/M, 50- theft of property.

Malcolm Omar Lee Jr, B/M, 20- violation of probation.

Brittney Marlene Porter, B/F, 30- capias.

Ashley Tanaka, W/F, 39- unlawful exposure with intent to cause emotional distress.

Epiphany Jewel Taylor, B/F, 22- violation of probation.

Colton Edward-Andrew Barber, W/M, 30- manufacture/delivery/sale or possession of methamphetamines, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities.

Jamie Katherine Blankenship, W/F, 49- simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities, violation of probation.

Sherry Louise Bolin, W/F, 36- domestic assault.

James Brice Carlton, W/M, 56- manufacture/delivery/sale or possession of methamphetamines, simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities.

Raymie Lee Craig, W/M, 48- violation of probation.

Brittney Nicole Dedmon, W/F, 25- capias.

Chadwick Daniel Dycus, W/M, 45- theft of property.

Hunter Cordell Hames, W/M, 31- resisting arrest.

Timothy Scott Hickey, W/M, 33- violation of probation.

Drew Alan Hunt, W/M, 26- violation of probation.

Lewis Montrell Jenkins III, B/M, 30- driving on revoked/suspended license.

Micrin Cortez Johnson, B/M, 32- capias.

Nina Michelle Martin, W/F, 36- contempt of court.

Kevin Leland Moore, W/M, 37- manufacture/delivery/sale or possession of methamphetamines, capias.

Bradley Wayne Morris, W/M, 44- capias.

Tyler Ashton Pipkin, B/M, 29- other charges.

Tina Lashane Powell, W/F, 46- violation of probation.

Betty Jane Reagan, W/F, 59- child abuse or neglect (non-violent), driving under the influence first offense, leaving scene of accident, vandalism, failure to exercise due care.

Chrissi Rene Roney, W/F, 44- violation of probation.

Rickyra Meshelle Sherron, B/F, 21- violation of probation.

Charles Maurice Sinclair, B/M, 32- capias.

Martavious Davon Street, B/M, 24- capias.

Karen Joy Vandolah, W/F, 59- violation of probation.

Tabitha Leigh Whitney, W/F, 35- theft of property, unlawful drawing of lien.

Gregory Neal Young, W/M, 33- contempt of court.

Terry Paul Cahill, W/M, 31- driving on revoked/suspended license.

Jackie Deanne Weatherholt, W/F, 45- public intoxication.

Malcolm Omar Lee Jr, B/M, 20- aggravated burglary, escape, theft of property.

Epiphany Jewel Taylor, B/F, 22- violation of probation.

Tara Elaine Connell, W/F, 28- contempt of court.

Ashley Ann Singleteary, W/F, 35- cruelty to animals.

Tara Lynn Banks, B/F, 44- stalking.

Lendell Clark, B/M, 70- weekender.

William Henry Johnson, B/M, 32- violation of probation.

Stephen Lynn Mallard, W/M, 59- violation of probation.

Hunter Cordell Hames, W/M, 31- hold for other agency.

Joseph Daniel Chambers, W/M, 31- weekender.

Travoski Lee Hunt, B/M, 38- weekender.

Beth Anne Lummus, W/F, 33- weekender.

Natima Sheronne Parker, B/F, 39- weekender.

Earl Harvey Prater Jr, W/M, 38- weekender.

Brandon Keith Reese, W/M, 40- weekender.

Terry Ewell Wilkerson Jr, W/M, 61- weekender.

Divorces

Regina Weatherington vs David Weatherington

Mario R. Flores vs Rachel M. Howell

Clay Johnson vs Heather Johnson

Real Estate Transfers

Sandra Katherine Edwards and Donald Edwards to Jeffery D. Cisco and Rhonda Cisco- Milan- $109,000

Shannon Brent Smith and Lana Brooke Smith to Dale A. McKean and Morgan Brock-McKean- Trenton- $340,000

Jennifer Renee (Kelley) Moody to WTN Property Management, LLC- Trenton- $19,373

Gladys Anguili to Crystal Pulfer- Humboldt- $140,000

Janelle Couch to David Moore Investments, LLC- Humboldt- $90,000

Zachary Haynes and Rachel B. Johnson to Mark William Myers and Bonnie G. Myers- Trenton- $330,000

Stephen P. Warren to Dennis Bowman and Shannon Bowman- Trenton- $18,000

Rusty Martin to Amanda Valenzuela and William Valenzuela, Jr., $61,800 – Milan

Jerry Dean Emison and Syble F. Emison to Jeff Morales and David Wilhelm, $350,000 – Eaton

Chris Crider and Terri Smith Crider to Karen Barnes, $127,660 – Humboldt

Margaret A. Bailey to Austin C. Ross and Kaylee S. Edwards, $300,000 – Medina

Damon L. Rinks to Andrea Lee Hickman and William Thomas Curtis, $208,400 – Rutherford

Paul R. Weaver to Kevin M. Creech and Alyssa A. Creech, $310,000 – Medina

First Baptist Church, Humboldt, Tennessee, Inc. to Kymberly Smith, $91,900 – Humboldt

Gladis Foster to Andrew Waddey and Rachael Waddey, $177,500 – Humboldt

Henry Albert Burch, II and Regina Louise Burch to Arne Morgensen and Jennifer Morgensen, $469,000 – Trenton

Susan Cavaness to Gaura Patel, $50,000 – Trenton

Brenda Nell Essary Patterson to Maria Mata and Jose Coronado, $39,900 – Medina

James W. Fletcher and Julia Fletcher to Jimmie M. Hill, $20,000 – Gibson

Nicholas J. Santaniello to Jerry W. Patton, $230,000 – Medina

Bradley Arnold to Silverio Russo, $50,000 – Milan

Raymond E. Carroll to KJB Properties, LLC, $17,000 – Kenton

Danny L. Smith and Joan P. Smith to Lynnley Burton and Helen M. Burton, $189,900 – Humboldt

Joey Turner to Timothy Drake Sikes and Kalea Larea Sikes, $162,500 – Rutherford

Will Anthony Whitenton, Seth Hunter Whitenton, Corey Blake Whitenton and Cody William Whitenton to Jeff Stinson, $120,000

Jeff Stinson to Waterfowl Ventures, LLC, $285,000

Billy W. Alexander and Nancy Faye Alexander to Jeremy Dover, $80,000 – Humboldt

Lisa Diescher to Angel Antuan La and Morgan La, $62,000 – Humboldt

Clark Family Holdings, LLC, to Kenneth B. McFadden and Martha C. McFadden, $364,900 – Medina

Kenneth Morris and Shaylon T. Morris to Taran Avery Coleman, $260,000 – Medina

Jeff Johnson to Jesse L. Forsythe and wife, Lindsey D. Forsythe-Medina-$219,000

William Alex Ward and wife, Britney E. Ward to Joseph G. Weekly-Humboldt-$135,000

Brandon Sparks and wife, Christen Sparks to Matthew Dunagan and wife, Mary Dunagan-Milan-$260,000

Joshua K. Alexander and wife, Stephanie H. Alexander to Susan L. Krigbaum-Medina-$694,000

Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Justin Knockaert and wife, Meagan Knockaert-Medina-$265,000

William R. Corwin and wife, Marcia M. Corwin to Jefferey Kevin Kent and wife, Michelle Lynn Kent-Milan-$155,000

Danny Karnes and wife, Paula Karnes, Charlie Ing and wife, Susan Ing, Linda Humphreys, Michael Karnes, Gary Karnes, Kathy Brown, Sherry Sikes, Lisa Betts, Michelle Fly, and Evelyn Karnes to Phoenix Milan Industrial Investors II, LLC-Milan-$235,000

Justin Pierre Knockaert to Robert Stadler, Jr-Medina-$212,500

HYC Charleston, LLC to Jason Allen Pack-Rutherford-$45,900

Leven W. Ward and wife, Christie Ward to Jason A. Renfroe-Trenton-$45,000

Richard E. Bell and wife, Amanda Bell to Volunteer Electrical-Dyer-$85,000

Richard A. Young to Rebecca Henry and husband, Franklin Henry-Humboldt-$110,000

Tommy Welton Cates and Timothy Gene Cates to Timothy Gene Cates-Milan-$50,000

Russell Dudley to Joseph A. Dudley and Russell H. Dudley-Trenton-$10.00

Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court of Gibson County to Praying Hands Rental and Sales, LLC-Milan-$5,515.54

Matthew Todd Halford to McRoberts and Associates, LLC-Milan-$90,000

Suzanne Michelle Denton Bingham to Tim Watt and wife, Justine Watt-Milan-$152,000

Bret McMillion and wife, Jamie McMillion to Northfork Land Co, LLC-Trenton-$375,000

Joshua Wollard and wife, Miranda Jenkins Wollard to Derrik W. McAfee and wife, Mallory McAfee-Trenton-$254,900

Trent Britt to Alaa Qaadan-Milan-$365,000

Nancy L. Taylor to Jessica Powers-Humboldt-$525,000

Dawn Williamson, dba Vital Properties to James McCoy and wife, Linda McCoy-Humboldt-$370,000

Gibson County Court Report

General Sessions

Alexander Blackmon – bound over to Grand Jury

Harkeem Kirby – simple possession of Schedule VI, unlawful possession of weapon

Jehuty McNeal – simple possession of Schedule VI, unlawful possession of weapon

Kaylon Thomas – simple possession analogue (synthetic marijuana), unlawful possession of weapon

Gerry L. Hensley – possession of Schedule II meth

Nick Poulon – contempt of court

Jacob Lee – DUI

Dalton Lindsey – simple possession of Schedule VI

Jaden Houssel – contempt of court

Sadarius Thomas – contempt of court

James Crider – contempt of court

Frank Brown – simple possession of Schedule II meth

Sherry Clulee – possession of drug paraphernalia

Jeffrey Hall – driving without DL

Darius Campbell – bound over to Grand Jury, carjacking attempt, assault

Michael Gooch – bound over to Grand Jury, possession of Schedule II, II, VI, IV, II, III, light law

Kadia Pearson – bound over to Grand Jury, manufacture deliver synthetic, failure to yield, resisting arrest, driving on suspended DL

Misty Hayes – simple possession of Schedule II, simple possession of Schedule VI

Leon Holmes – violation of order of protection, contempt of court (2 counts)

Peter Klynstra – DUI

Kenneth Shaw – driving without DL

Adam Crowder – contempt of court

Larnce Davis Jr. – contempt of court

James Williams – contempt of court

Robert Jones – contempt of court

Michael Holt – simple possession of Schedule VI

Moises Gomez – underage DUI

Lori Robertson – driving on suspended DL

Devin Silva – simple possession of Schedule VI

Destiny Vanwinkle – obstruction of process

Chancellor Johnson – simple possession of Schedule II

Jadareous Cheairs – absent without leave

Rickey Greenwell – simple possession of Schedule II, contempt of court, possession of drug paraphernalia

Wesley Lawrence – simple possession of analogue (synthetic marijuana)

Ely Guzman – simple domestic assault

Brandie Davis – simple possession of Schedule II

Joshua Ballard – simple possession of Schedule II

Rocky Snider – theft, contempt of court

Ronney Rogers – driving on suspended DL, contempt of court

Roger Cothern – waived to Grand Jury

Johnny Sledge – simple possession of Schedule II meth

Breenan Scott – possession of drug paraphernalia

Natima Parker – driving on revoked DL with priors

Joseph Chambers – DUI

Demerson Belew – driving without DL

Kevin Alexander – DUI

Towanda Woodruff – simple possession of Schedule VI

Trimond Woodruff – simple possession of Schedule VI

Ryiesha Holliday – obstruction of process

Civil

LVNV Funding LLC vs William Mark Talley

Rhetta J. Youmans vs Lashunda Isable

Edward Guyton vs Jamurio Kendricks

Innovative Development Partners vs Robert Brian Palmer

Charles P. Wilson Foundation Inc vs Ryan Bonds and all occupants

Lindsey Renae Wilson vs Thaddeus Jarrod Johnson

Discover Bank vs Ryan A. Hicks

Citibank NA vs Fabian E. Sanchez

John W. Moore vs Keisha Mayberry

Graves Trust (Talton Graves) vs Josh Ward and all occupants

First Metropolitan Financial Services Inc vs Melissa Smith

1st Franklin Financial Corporation vs Max Milam

Baskerville Funeral Home Inc vs Leigh Ann Simpson

Harpeth Financial Services LLC Advance Financial vs Britney Powell

Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Donavan J. Thomas

Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Ramona Rush

Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Brandon Wayne Scott

Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Brandi Westbrook

Harpeth Financial Services LLC vs Bradley Parham

LVNV Funding LLC vs Mark Famous

LVNV Funding LLC vs Chester Epperson

LVNV Funding LLC vs Julie Bakr

LVNV Funding LLC vs Samantha Crutchfield

LVNV Funding LLC vs Kerry Claros