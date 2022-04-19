Your Right to Know

Humboldt Police Report

Information listed in the Humboldt Police Report is obtained from the Humboldt Police Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from 4/11/2022 through 4/17/2022:

Kristy Leanne Adams, W/F, 52, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: April 15, 2022, Mape St; Charges: vandalism, domestic assault. Arresting officer: Ptl Lemus.

Jeff David Buchanan, W/M, 47, of Trenton; Arrest date and location: April 14, 2022, East End Dr; Charges: picked up for other agency, possession of substances with intent to manufacture Schedule II. Arresting officer: Ptl Phillips.

Zachary Deangelo Carter, B/M, 36, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: April 11, 2022, Milan Hwy; Charges: driving under the influence, driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, violation implied consent law. Arresting officer: Ptl Lemus.

Valerie Lynnette Curry, B/F, 56, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: April 15, 2022, N 21st; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: Lt Smith.

Elijah Epperson, B/M, 60, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: April 14, 2022, Vine St; Charges: manufacture/delivery/sell controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. Arresting officer: Sgt Hill.

Klyn Michelle Patterson, B/F, 23, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: April 13, 2022, 17th Ave and Mitchell; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, leaving scene of accident, financial responsibility law. Arresting officer: Ptl Cooper.

Jackie Deanne Weatherholt, W/F, 45, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: April 17, 2022, Dodge dealership; Charges: public intoxication. Arresting officer: Ptl Cooper.

Cortez Jerrod Webb, B/M, 20, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: April 13, 2022, Mitchell St and 28th Ave; Charges: speeding, simple possession. Arresting officer: Ptl Phillips.

Gibson County Sheriff’s Report

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for 4/11/2022 through 4/17/2022:

Blaire D McCaskill, W/F, 27- other.

Paul Oneal Harber, W/M, 53- Schedule II drug violations, theft of property.

Hector Rafael Martinez Perez, W/M, 32- capias, violation of probation.

Jeff David Buchanan, W/M, 48- violation of probation.

Keith Anderson Byrd, W/M, 59- violation of probation.

Joshua Joseph Hauser, W/M, 36- weekender.

Finis Jacob Hundley Jr, W/M, 42- capias.

Travoski Lee Hunt, B/M, 38- weekender.

Peter James Klynstra, W/M, 38- weekender.

Robert Brian Martin, W/M, 54- violation of probation.

Earl Harvey Prater Jr, W/M, 38- weekender.

Dakota Grant Raley, W/M, 22- hold for other agency.

Erin Hayley Reasons, W/F, 34- violation of probation.

Andrew Duane Smith, B/M, 29- failure to appear.

Kristin Ehasz Taracki, W/F, 35- unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm-domestic violence related, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance.

Angelina Helen Christine West, B/F, 34- capias, contraband in penal institution, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities, manufacture/delivery/sale or possession of methamphetamines, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, tampering with or fabricating evidence/destruction of evidence, simple possession/casual exchange.

Lindsey Renae Wilson, W/F, 40- manufacture/delivery/sale or possession of methamphetamines, slow poke law.

Ronda Lee Abbott, W/F, 61- violation of probation.

Laura Katherine Burkhart, W/F, 42- violation of probation.

Zachary Deangelo Carter, B/M, 36- driving on revoked/suspended license, violation of implied consent law, driving under the influence first offense.

Kelly Denise Collins, W/F, 42- unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities, manufacture/delivery/sale or possession of methamphetamines, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm-domestic violence related.

Sabrina Marie Ashley Johnson, W/F, 26- attachment order, capias.

Traci Anne King, W/F, 50- attachment order.

Daniel Allen Mangels, W/M, 33- attachment order.

Robert Brian Martin, W/M, 54- capias.

Blaire Danielle McCaskill, W/F, 27- contempt of court.

Jimmy Utah Rogers, W/M, 29- capias.

Joshua Jacob Sutcliffe, W/M, 31- violation of probation.

Kristy Leann Adams, W/F, 53- domestic assault, vandalism.

Jeff David Buchanan, W/M, 48- manufacture/delivery/sale or possession of methamphetamines.

Valerie Lynette Curry, B/F, 56- domestic assault.

Elijah Epperson, B/M, 61- unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, possession of controlled substance analog.

Klyn Michelle Patterson, B/F, 24- failure to provide proof of insurance, leaving scene of accident, driving on revoked/suspended license.

Cornelius De’Andrae Wardlow, B/M, 40- driving on revoked/suspended license, possession of controlled substance analog, reckless driving, driving under the influence first offense.

Cortez Jerrod Webb, B/M, 20- speeding, simple possession/casual exchange, Schedule VI drug violations.

Robert Brian Martin, W/M, 54- hold for other agency.

Angelina Helen Christine West, B/F, 34- hold for other agency.

Christopher Lee Brewer, W/M, 24- violation of order of protection/restraining order.

Tony E Gutherie Jr, B/M, 20- reckless endangerment, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, theft of property, firearm use in association with dangerous felonies.

Sheila Roe Lorenson, W/F, 59- fugitive from justice.

Blaire Danielle McCaskill, W/F, 27- theft of property.

Tyler Blake Pierce, W/M, 28- domestic assault.

Zachary Keith Roberts, W/M, 18- aiding/abetting.

Nunez Reyes Andres, H/M, 29- driving under the influence first offense.

Austen Heath Commander, W/M, 29- driving on revoked/suspended license.

John David Lewis, W/M, 45- improper lane usage, driving under the influence first offense.

Cheyenne Marie Mason, W/F, 26- driving under the influence first offense.

Billie Jo Thompson, W/F, 46- driving under the influence second offense.

Javaris Devante Powell, B/M, 29- driving on revoked/suspended license.

Marisol Favella Galvan, H/F, 26- attachment order.

Ryiehesia Lashell Holliday, B/F, 29- false reports/statements.

Mary E Howell, W/F, 43- violation of probation.

Sarah Jean Mays, W/F, 29- drug sanction.

Kristin Ehasz Taracki, W/F, 35- unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities, firearm use in association with dangerous felonies.

Lendell Clark, B/M, 69- weekender.

Jacob Obadias Lee, B/M, 25- weekender.

Billie Jo Thompson, W/F, 46- weekender.

Marriage Licenses

Andrew Tea Cole, of Union City, to Saquoia Shyon Pirtle, of Union City

Harry Walker Graves, Jr., of Medina, to Kimberly Kaye Goodwin, of Atwood

Sterling Marcellus Burch, of Humboldt, to Layla Marie Duncan, of Humboldt

Joshua Damone Pewitte, Sr., of Humboldt, to Keyenna Lashawn Smith, of Humboldt

Anthony Trint Tucker, of Rutherford, to Golden Ariel Morrison Hicks, of Milan

Shawn Lee Ozment, of Humboldt, to Kimberly Lynn Rankin Maness, of Humboldt

Christian Taylor Cotner, of Trenton, to Hannah Nicole Collins, of Jackson

Jeffrey Wayne Johnson, of Humboldt, to Kelly Ann Lesniak Vasquez, of Humboldt

Real Estate Transfers

Darrel Huey to Keith Hill and Ashley Hill- Medina- $257,800

Hugh D. Gordon and Paula J. Gordon to Carolyn V. Bills- Humboldt- $1,000

Billy W. Alexander, by and through his attorney-in-fact, Nancy Alexander, to Jeremy Dover and Leslie Dover- Humboldt- $15,000

G&M Land Company, a Tennessee Corporation, and John Franklin Warmath to William B. Martin, Jr.- Jackson- $20,000

Blake Spellings, Chris Dycus, and Lance Reasons to Josh Arnold- Medina- $141,000

Jeffery Lynn Scott to Steven W. Autry, II- Trenton- $375,000

Melinda Jane Harden and Joe Don Harden to Richard Hopkins- Trenton- $150,000

Ray Rowan to Easter Beard- Humboldt- $42,872

Timothy S. Rosebrough and Janet Rosebrough to Tim D. Sikes II and Christopher S. Gray- Medina- $250,000

Corie Belmont to Catherine D. Ing- Trenton- $140,000

David Allen Webb to Jamie Floyd- Jackson- $5,000

Jeffrey A. Case and Tracy A. Case to Andre Shaw- Medina- $250,000

Dana Jean Bankey a/k/a Dana Jean Bankey Thomson to John Gideon and Jessica Gideon- Humboldt- $280,000

Mark Lynnwood Dedmon, executor of the Estate of Philip Todd Dedmon, and Abigail Dedmon to Davis Investment Properties, LLC- Milan- $255,000

Percy Smith to Bobbie Holmes- Humboldt- $80,000

Lyn D. Lewis and David L. Day to Marybell Sal and Rosas De Lewis- Humboldt- $53,000

Jonathan Dudley and Mary Ellen Dudley to Laura Leach and James B. Leach- Trenton- $300,000

Loan Oak Holdings, LLC to Thomas Crutchfield- Medina- $50,000

Vivian Bond, Jackie Lewis, Cathy Hodge, Vanessa Pearson (By and through the her power of attorney Feltia Martin as recorded in record book 1076, page 2167 of the Register’s Office of Gibson County, TN), Felita Martin, and Zackaus Achold to Sawyer Pruitt- Humboldt- $149,900

Wilma Gooch Wade, Willis H. Gooch, Sammy L. Gooch, Jeff Gooch, Thomas Ray Gooch, Melvin Gooch, Sarah Gooch Johnson, as the surviving heirs of Houston Gooch; and, Desmont Dowell, Kimberly Moore-Kelly, and George Jamerson, as the surviving children of Janice Gooch, deceased heir of Houston Gooch to Dwight Smith and Christopher Dewayne Smith- Humboldt- $21,500

The Hugh Youmans and Rhetta Youmans Revocable Living Trust by Hugh Ellis Youmans ad Rhetta June Youmans as Trustees to Joshua Youmans- Medina- $75,000

Robert C. Mayo and Cynthia Mayo to Jeffery Gordon Duncan and Melinda Clare Duncan- Milan- $375,000

2JS, a TN LLC, to Daryl Sawdy and Monika Sawdy- Milan- $249,500

2JS, a TN LLC, to Daryl Sawdy and Monika Sawdy- Milan- $25,000

Jason Pickard and Amanda Pickard to James F. Oberst and Erika Oberst- Trenton- $355,000

Kevin Sherron and Amber Olson to Carthel Jack Finch and Deborah Finch- Trenton- $20,000

JDG_001_Milan, LLC to Anchor Capital, a TN general partnership- Milan- $1,555,000

Paul B. Replogle to Robert David Replogle, Jr. and Janie L. Replogle- Milan- $2,000

Scioto Properties, SP-15, LLC to Northwest Tennessee Property General Partnership- Humboldt- $99,000

Scioto Properties, SP-15, LLC to Northwest Tennessee Property General Partnership- Humboldt- $110,000

Charles Warlick Clark and Karen H. Clark to Shane Depriest and Brooke Depriest- Milan- $230,000

Regina M. Cade and Clintonia Conner to Restored Properties, LLC- Humboldt- $43,000

Blake Spellings to Joseph Brian Moss- Humboldt- $87,500

Lucy Deloach Allison to Raquel Duron and Maria Mercedes Garcia- Arlington- $20,000

Jerry Faulkner to Kelli Moore and Anthony Moore- Dyer- $49,500

Billy Wayne Walker to Shane Kee and Alyssa Kee- Medina- $265,000

Karene Y. Holder to Jeremy Brooks and Lavora Brooks- Dyer- $4,000

James Yarbrough to J Brooks Rental Properties, LLC- Trenton- $17,000

John Summers, Richard Summers, Robin Summers, and Betty Sue Arnold formerly known as Betty Sue Summers to Noah Stewart and Savannah Stewart- Trenton- $146,500

Sandra Katherine Edwards and Donald Edwards to Jeffery D. Cisco and Rhonda Cisco- Milan- $109,000

Shannon Brent Smith and Lana Brooke Smith to Dale A. McKean and Morgan Brock-McKean- Trenton- $340,000

Jennifer Renee (Kelley) Moody to WTN Property Management, LLC- Trenton- $19,373

Gladys Anguili to Crystal Pulfer- Humboldt- $140,000

Janelle Couch to David Moore Investments, LLC- Humboldt- $90,000

Zachary Haynes and Rachel B. Johnson to Mark William Myers and Bonnie G. Myers- Trenton- $330,000

Stephen P. Warren to Dennis Bowman and Shannon Bowman- Trenton- $18,000