Your Right to Know

Humboldt Police Report

Information listed in the Humboldt Police Report is obtained from the Humboldt Police Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from 4/4/2022 through 4/10/2022:

Joshua William Bivens, W/M, 34, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: April 9, 2022, McDonald’s; Charges: contraband in penal facility, tampering with or fabricating evidence, domestic assault, child abuse and neglect, threatening bodily harm. Arresting officer: Sgt Wade.

Logan Kyle Gage, W/M, 25, of Mercer; Arrest date and location: April 4, 2022, BR Supply/Milan Hwy; Charges: failure to maintain control, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of substances with intent to manufacture Schedule II, manufacture/delivery/sell or possession of controlled substance analog, contraband in penal facility. Arresting officer: Ptl Douglas.

Levarius Dejon Gray, B/M, 20, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: April 9, 2022, Con Agra parking lot; Charges: theft of property. Arresting officer: Ptl Douglas.

Chancellor Dion Johnson, B/M, 32, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: April 4, 2022, 45/Avondale; Charges: possession of Schedule II, violation light law, violation registration law. Arresting officer: Ptl Douglas.

Sinatra Donyell Luster, B/M, 45, of Gadsden; Arrest date and location: April 5, 2022, Elliott and 22nd Ave; Charges: violation registration law, driving under the influence, violation implied consent law. Arresting officer: Ptl Douglas.

Michael Lynn Palmer, B/M, 43, of Gadsden; Arrest date and location: April 5, 2022, Elliott and 22nd Ave; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Ptl Douglas.

Willie Charles Pledge, B/M, 56, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: April 7, 2022, McKnight St; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, financial responsibility law. Arresting officer: Lt Smith.

Charles Maurice Sinclair, B/M, 31, of Trenton; Arrest date and location: April 9, 2022, 45 at Airport; Charges: driving under the influence, violation of implied consent law, speeding, driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, manufacturing/delivering/selling or possession of controlled substance analog. Arresting officer: Ptl Hamlett.

James Anthony Slates, B/M, 53, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: April 6, 2022, Stacy and Stallings; Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with or fabricating evidence, manufacturing/delivering/selling or possession of controlled substance analog, theft of property-merchandise. Arresting officer: Ptl Santiago.

Cornelius Deandrae Wardlow, B/M, 39, of Nashville; Arrest date and location: April 10, 2022, Front/Vine; Charges: manufacturing/selling/delivering or possession of controlled substance analog, reckless driving, driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, driving under the influence. Arresting officer: Ptl Santiago.

Gibson County Sheriff’s Report

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for 4/4/2022 through 4/10/2022:

Kenneth Lee Anderson, B/M, 48- false imprisonment, aggravated assault, violation of parole.

Steven Michael Colby, W/M, 27- domestic assault.

Kenneth Lee Anderson, B/M, 48- capias.

Jonathan William Eaves, W/M, 44- capias.

Kaitlyn Candice Gehl, W/F, 26- attachment order.

Edwin Deshun Hall, B/M, 42- capias.

Anderson Allen Lee, W/M, 43- manufacture/delivery/sale or possession of methamphetamines, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm-domestic violence related, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities, possession of legend drugs without a prescription, firearm use in association with dangerous felonies.

John Daren Mays, W/M, 52- violation of probation.

Bradley Douglas McAlexander, W/M, 42- capias.

Michael Lynn Palmer, B/M, 44- capias.

Benjamin Peeler III, B/M, 33- aggravated robbery.

Travis Quinton Potts, W/M, 22- capias.

Travis Glenn Scott, W/M, 30- capias.

Harmony Starr Winsett, W/F, 29- failure to appear.

Timothy Dalton Young, W/M, 27- violation of probation.

Lesa Pickard Armstrong, W/F, 61- disorderly conduct.

Tremell Rashad Bardwell, B/M, 30- capias.

Woody Scott Caldwell, W/M, 60- improper lane usage, violation of implied consent, driving under the influence.

Carl David Carroll, W/M, 35- drug sanction.

Marquavius Contrail Cunningham, B/M, 23- violation of probation.

Jimmie Jones Jr, B/M, 52- capias.

Johnny Wayne Leach, W/M, 63- capias.

Octavius Shakur Lee, B/M, 25- capias.

Sinatra Donyell Luster, B/M, 45- driving under the influence first offense, violation of implied consent, violation registration law.

Hannah Claire Milligan, W/F, 23- contempt of court.

Tyler James Montgomery, W/M, 29- capias.

Michael Carrington Moran, W/M, 23- capias, violation of probation.

Vince Edward Reynolds, W/M, 52- other.

Dakota Lane Smith, W/M, 26- capias.

Alex Mirko Taracki, W/M, 42- manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities, other, firearm use in association with dangerous felonies, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm-domestic violence related.

Thomas Lee Toone, W/M, 31- capias, violation of probation.

Kanelius Dion Ward, B/M, 31- violation of probation.

Norman Gene West Jr, B/M, 40- capias.

Kathryn Renee Michelle Johnson, W/F, 45- capias.

Joshua William Bivens, W/M, 35- child abuse or neglect (non-violent), domestic assault, contraband in penal institution, tampering with or fabricating evidence/destruction of evidence.

Alexis Simone Donald, B/F, 20- assault.

Logan Kyle Gage, W/M, 25- manufacturing/delivery/sale or possession of methamphetamines, failure to exercise due care, contraband in penal institution, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities, possession of controlled substance analog.

Levarius De’Jon Gray, B/M, 20- theft of property.

Chancellor Dion Johnson, B/M, 32- simple possession/casual exchange, violation registration law, violation light law.

Willie Charles Pledge, B/M, 56- failure to provide proof of insurance, driving on revoked/suspended license.

Charles Maurice Sinclair, B/M, 31- speeding, violation of implied consent law, driving on revoked/suspended license, driving under the influence first offense, possession of controlled substance analog.

James Anthony Slates, B/M, 53- theft of property (shoplifting), unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities, tampering with or fabricating evidence/destruction of evidence, possession of controlled substance analog.

Mariah Marie Bruce, B/F, 27- capias.

Alexis Simone Donald, B/F, 20- violation of probation.

Kaitlyn Candice Gehl, W/F, 26- attachment order.

Darren Davon Knight, B/M, 29- manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance.

David Junior Mays, B/M, 43- capias.

Candice Denise Whitlock, W/F, 38- drug sanction.

Brandi Beth Wyatt, W/F, 45- manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance.

Kevin John Coleman, W/M, 66- domestic assault.

Antonio Vincent Johnson, B/M, 41- Schedule VI drug violations.

Kevin Deashawn Jones, B/M, 39- violation of implied consent law, driving on revoked/suspended license, driving under the influence.

Meghan Faith Hudson, W/F, 21- weekender.

Courtney Farrow Keathley, W/F, 29- child abuse or neglect (non-violent), simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities.

Jacob Obadias Lee, B/M, 25- weekender.

Harmony Starr Winsett, W/F, 29- weekender.

Nicholas Herman Allen, W/M, 36- weekender.

Sandy Jon Blakely, W/M, 47- weekender.

Joseph Grant Coker, W/M, 33- weekender.

Joshua Joseph Hauser, W/M, 35- weekender.

Travoski Lee Hunt, B/M, 38- weekender.

Beth Anne Lummus, W/F, 33- weekender.

Brittany Nicole Moore, W/F, 32- weekender.

Jacinda Demetria Rinkines, B/F, 30- weekender.

Jordan Brooke Watson, W/F, 25- weekender.

Marriage Licenses

James Dale Bray II of Milan to Tracy Lynn Reed of Milan

Robert Dean Dacus of Mason to Brenda Sue Banks Sanford of Humboldt

Noah Eli Tate Horner of Trenton to Alexis Brooke Patterson of Trenton

Joseph Logan Krueger of Columbia to Shelby Lauren Smith, of Dyer

Jordan Edward Taylor of Medina to Kerri Leigh Love of Medina

Alexander Jason Freeze of Trenton to Melanie Jo Grimes of Trenton

Real Estate Transfers

Sky View Homes, LLC to Arielle S. Montague- Humboldt- $189,000

Terry L. Lumley and Lorrie Lumley to Greg Lumley and Dessie Lumley- Trenton- $10,000

Terry L. Lumley and Lorrie Lumley to Bradley L. Lumley- Friendship- $10,000

Doris Hester f/ka Doris Denton to Adam P. Pate- Rutherford- $12,000

Laura Leach, formerly known as Laura R. Smith to Adam Hartic- Trenton- $140,000

Barry M. Branum to Gordon Crenshaw, Elihue Crenshaw, and Phyllis Crenshaw- Trenton- $245,000

John R. Jones, Jr. and Kathleen Jones Carroll to Brad Davis and Julie Davis- Milan- $85,000

Lila Browning to Robert M. Jones and Kathleen Jones- Rutherford- $99,000

Stacy R. Bromley and Edward R. Bromley to Aecha Lovett- Milan- $352,000

Darryl Taylor-McDonald and Denise Lynn Bramhall to Javier A. Santiago Rodriguez and Alma N. Heredia Font, as tenants in common with the right of survivorship- Dyer- $140,000

Willie Reed and Preston Morris to Lennie Glenn- Humboldt- $20,000

Sky View Homes, LLC to Rakinah Rutherford- Humboldt- $180,000

Carthel Jack Finch and Blake Spellings to Alford Farms, LLC- Gibson County- $1,400,000

Christopher M. Skelton to Jerry Faulkner- Rutherford- $12,000

Jacob Faulkner to Jerry Faulkner- Rutherford- $35,000

Brandy Kemp to John W. Ross and Melissa M. Ross- Milan- $150,000

Joe U. Gentry, Jr. to Peyton L.Sammons- Humboldt- $206,900

David Paul James, Personally and Individually and as Personal Representative of the estate of David Franklin James, to Bret Jowers- Humboldt- $169,900

Trenton Court Report

Jessica Dean – driving without a license

Aldruck Perkins – driving without a license

Christopher Johnson – DUI, first offense

Christopher Clark – evading arrest

Billie J. Thompson – DUI, first offense

Kevin Thompson – simple possession of methamphetamine II (2 counts)

Benjamin Parker – simple possession assault

Kisha M. Lancaster – simple possession of methamphetamine, filing a false report, simple possession of Schedule VI,

Anthony Joseph Snyder – DUI (first offense)

Corrie Sullender – simple possession of methamphetamine

Earl Harvey Prater, Jr. – driving on revoked (second offense), financial responsibility,

Brandie Davis – simple possession of methamphetamine

Olivia Lee – driving without a license

Haley Whitman – driving without a license

Brian Hughey – driving without a license, leaving the scene of an accident