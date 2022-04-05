Your Right to Know

Humboldt Police Report

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from 3/28/2022 through 4/3/2022:

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from 3/28/2022 through 4/3/2022:

Donald Neel Barber, W/M, 52, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: March 31, 2022, Central at Exxon; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license. Arresting officer: Ptl Santiago.

Veronica Dinah Burgess, B/F, 42, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: March 28, 2022, N 22nd Ave; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: Ptl Stewart.

Shana Rai Carey, W/F, 36, of Medina; Arrest date and location: March 28, 2022, Ferrell St; Charges: manufacture/delivery/sell controlled substance, simple possession, picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Ptl Stewart.

John H Clark, W/M, 47, of Bells; Arrest date and location: April 3, 2022, N Central/Auto Zone; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, violation registration law, financial responsibility law. Arresting officer: Ptl Cooper.

Ashlee Crystal Gail Eaves, W/F, 31, of Maury City; Arrest date and location: March 29, 2022, Municipal Building; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Ptl Davis.

Michael Gianni Holt, B/M, 23, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: April 1, 2022, Central/Plaza; Charges: manufacture/delivery/sell or possession of controlled substance analog, possession of drug paraphernalia. Arresting officer: Ptl Stewart.

Kenon Jamar Hunt, B/M, 45, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: March 29, 2022, 6th Ave; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: Ptl Bowens.

Jonathan Allen King, W/M, 30, of Martin; Arrest date and location: March 29, 2022, Exxon; Charges: domestic assault, false imprisonment, evading arrest, reckless driving, violation registration law, driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, manufacture/delivery/sell or possession of controlled substance analog, violation open container law, driving under the influence. Arresting officer: Ptl Douglas.

Earnest Lewis Patrick, B/M, 29, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: March 28, 2022, Exxon; Charges: public intoxication. Arresting officer: K9 Long.

Timothy Dale Roberson, W/M, 37, of Dyersburg; Arrest date and location: April 2, 2022, 17th and Mitchell; Charges: possession of substances with intent to manufacture Schedule II, possession of drug paraphernalia. Arresting officer: Ptl Stewart.

Jennifer Ryan Rogers, W/F, 26, of Alamo; Arrest date and location: April 2, 2022, 17th and Mitchell; Charges: possession of substances with intent to manufacture Schedule II, possession of drug paraphernalia, misuse of registration. Arresting officer: Ptl Stewart.

Ronney Matthew Rogers, W/M, 38, of Gibson; Arrest date and location: March 29, 2022, Catos Shopping Center; Charges: leaving scene of accident, driving on revoked/suspended/expired license. Arresting officer: Ptl Davis.

Cassie Lee Scales, W/F, 27, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: April 1, 2022, Osborne St; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: Ptl Long.

Destiny Reo Vanwinkle, W/F, 45, of Gibson; Arrest date and location: March 29, 2022, WalMart; Charges: filing false report. Arresting officer: Ptl Davis.

Orlando Dwayne Waller, B/M, 41, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: April 1, 2022, St Mary’s; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: Ptl Stewart.

Gibson County Sheriff’s Report

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for 3/28/2022 through 4/3/2022:

Shana Rai Carey, W/F, 36- capias.

Jadarious Travon Cheairs, B/M, 22- failure to report.

Tyler Lewis Flores, W/M, 28- capias.

Travis Gregory Janes, W/M, 24- violation of probation.

Ronney Mathew Rogers, W/M, 38- violation of probation.

Charius Darel Ross, B/M, 40- capias, burglary, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm-domestic violence related, aggravated assault.

Mary Ann Tucker, W/F, 51- theft of property.

Ricky Allen White, W/M, 32- bond revoked.

Kenneth Lloyd Workman, W/M, 57- capias.

Anthony Dalton Young, W/M, 28- capias.

Nadia S Badilla, F, 45- theft of property, possession of legend drugs without a prescription.

James Owen Crider, W/M, 55- attachment order.

Adam Ross Crowder, W/M, 21- violation of probation.

Aaron Doest, W/M, 36- criminal impersonation, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm-domestic violence related.

Xavier Devon Epperson, B/M, 29- violation of probation.

John Ivery Futrell, B/M, 68- capias.

Za’Miyah Donyell Luster, B/F, 18- contempt of court.

Earl Harvey Prater Jr, W/M, 38- capias.

Jerry Louis Sullivan, B/M, 64- violation of probation.

James Thomas Turner, W/M, 48- violation of probation.

Donald Neel Barber, W/M, 52- driving on revoked/suspended license.

Veronica Dinah Burgess, B/F, 42- contempt of court, domestic assault.

Shana Rai Carey, W/F, 36- simple possession/casual exchange, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance.

Michael Gianni Holt, B/M, 23- possession of controlled substance analog, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities.

Kenon Jamar Hunt, B/M, 45- assault.

Jonathan Allen King, W/M, 30- reckless driving, evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license, possession of controlled substance analog, open container law, false imprisonment, domestic assault, driving under the influence third or subsequent, misuse of registration.

Earnest Lewis Patrick, B/M, 29- public intoxication.

Timothy Dale Roberson, W/M, 37- manufacture/delivery/sale or possession of methamphetamines, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities.

Ronney Mathew Rogers, W/M, 38- driving on revoked/suspended license, leaving scene of accident.

Jennifer Ryan Rogers, W/F, 26- manufacture/delivery/sale or possession of methamphetamines, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities, misuse of registration.

Cassie Lee Scales, W/F, 27- domestic assault.

Destiny Reo Vanwinkle, W/F, 45- false reports/statements.

Olando Dwayne Waller, B/M, 41- domestic assault.

Brian Daryl Henson, W/M, 48- weekender.

Conner Zane Samuels, B/M, 18- hold for other agency.

Tyler Lewis Flores, W/M, 28- open container law, driving under the influence first offense.

Ward Lewis Haines, W/M, 60- violation of implied consent law, driving under the influence first offense, improper lane usage.

Ashley Renee Petty, W/F, 34- theft of property.

Billy Daquan Rapier, B/M, 27- tampering with or fabricating evidence/destruction of evidence, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm-domestic violence related, theft of property (shoplifting), Schedule II drug violations.

Ricky Allen White, W/M, 32- false reports/statements, tampering with or fabricating evidence/destruction of evidence.

Lacey Nicole Johnson, W/F, 26- capias, violation of probation.

Johnny Lynn Battle, W/M, 55- theft of property.

Carl David Carroll, W/M, 35- weekender.

Brandy Nichole Griffin, W/F, 39- driving on revoked/suspended license, violation light law.

Meghan Faith Hudson, W/F, 21- weekender.

Stephen Sinclair Robinson, B/M, 40- false reports/statements, false imprisonment, aggravated assault.

Quincy Cordero Smith, B/M, 35- violation of probation.

Travoski Lee Hunt, B/M, 38- weekender.

Beth Anne Lummus, W/F, 33- weekender.

Jordan Brooke Watson, W/F, 25- weekender.

Divorces

Crystal Nicole Freeman vs. Russell Eric Freeman

Brandi Akin vs. Brian Akin

Elizabeth Ann Taylor vs. Mark Andrew Taylor

Kevin Kyle Pack vs. Britni Ann Pack

Marty Towater Albright vs. Charles Edward Albright

Jessica Coleen Crowe vs. Megan Leighann Crowe

Tania Marie Heptig vs. Brian Wayne Dunn

Teresa Gayle Heidelberg vs. Ronald William Heidelberg

James Adams vs. Amanda Adams

Kristina Diane Harrington vs. James Kevin Harrington

Frank J. Newberry, Jr. vs. Brooksie A. Newberry

Valencia Hooks vs. Gregory Hooks

Alicia Marie McMillion vs. Tyler Eugene McMillion

Robert Harry White vs. Mary Frances White

Real Estate Transfers

John Cooper to Brittney Goode- Milan- $112,000

Scott C. Stidham and Stacy Stidham to Austin Gray and Erika Gray- Medina- $315,000

Melvin Lewis to Jeremiah Sullivan and Kristina R. Sullivan- Humboldt- $299,900

Jones Farms, INC. to Blake Turner Allen and Heather Marie Allen- Humboldt- $62,500

Stacey Horner to Juan Pitones- Trenton- $36,500

Jeffery G. Holt and Kimberly P. Holt to Jared Hunter Whitby and Corrine Whitby- Trenton- $189,000

Joan Jackson Jenkins and Joe Jenkins to Christy Keeton- Trenton- $25,000

Charles E. Moore, Jr. and Camilla S. Langston to Damon L. Rinks- Bradford- $29,900

Terrance L. Taylor, Sr. to David Moore Investments, LLC- Milan- $10,000

Jenna Lane Wallace nka Jenna L. Butler to Dale Rollins and Ruth Rollins- Milan- $185,000

Scott Stewart and Marilyn Stewart to Ryan Jennings and Candace Jennings- Milan- $320,000

Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Brandon T. Dowdy- Milan- $260,000

Susan Jennice Walker Kellough, Barbara Kay Walker Tatagelo, and James Tilton Walker to Christopher Lee Walker- Rutherford- $8,500

Mark L. Crooks and Sherry G. Crooks to Darell J. Wilson, Jr. and Sandra Jean Wilson- Milan- $226,500

Joel E. Smith and Timothy J. Smith to Prime Development and Associates, LLC- Milan- $8,000

Joyce A. Hilton and Ronald E. Hilton to Phillip Crocker-Milan-$96,000

Michael Santiago and wife, Christina Santiago to Dionte L. Warmack-Medina-$195,000

Matthew Russell Abbott and wife, Lauren Abbott to Robby Tucker-Trenton-$166,500

Melvin Gooch and wife, Denise Gooch to Dwight Smith and Christopher Dewayne Smith—Humboldt-$8,500

Lynn Arnold to Weston Gentry and wife, Amy Gentry-Milan-$330,000

Padgett Law Group to Blake Spellings, Chris Dycus and Lance Reasons-Medina-$106,000

Hannah M. Stewart and husband, Colton J. Stewart to Cristina Johnson-Milan-$264,400

James Edwin Norman to Cody Tyler Emerson and Amber Steele-Trenton-$111,000

Dale Marie Beard to James Swann-Humboldt-$1,000

Dale Marie Beard to James Swann-Humboldt-$2,000

Hillari Hurst to Davy Theis-Bradford-$5,500

Christina Berry to Phillip Davis-Gibson County-$200,000

Rian Puckett and wife, Michelle Puckett-Trenton-$159,000

Jerry Allen to Amanda Harvey and Jeremy Cannon-Humboldt-$76,000

Robert P. Deloach and wife, Ashlee Deloach to Richard Otey Holdren, Jr and wife, Jennifer Holdren-Humboldt-$685,000

Charles Edward Autry to Andrew Allen-Milan-$7,500

Rhonda A. Barnhill and husband, Marcian D. Barnhill to Joshua Allen Wells and wife, Andrea Wells-Medina-$282,750

Ian League and wife, Jessica League to Callie Janine Simpson-Milan-$132,500

Citibank, N.A. to Sarah Simpson-Trenton-$30,900

BC North Partners to RKRM Watson, LLC-Trenton-$1,440,000

Kelley C. Tyree, Kristy Green, Kortney Williams to Quan Tran and wife, Linh Tran-Trenton-$250,000

Joseph Brian Moss and Blake Spellings to Jacob P. Perkins-Trenton-$145,000

Michael W. Croom and wife, Ashley J. Croom to Richard Cash and wife, Leslie Y. Cash-Dyer-$72,737

Gary McCann, Jerry McCann, and Sargent A. McCann to John W. Ross and wife, Melissa M. Ross-Milan-$95,000

H and P Properties Partnership to Samaritan’s Road, LLC-Trenton-$46,000

Jimmy G. Darty and wife, Carolyn Sue Darty to Shaun Goldie and wife, Crystal Goldie-Milan-$503,100

John A. Shoaf, III, B. Holt Shoaf, Ruth Shoaf AKA Ruth Carmichael, Richard Hedrick Shoaf, Camille Mussenden, Vance C. Shoaf, and Nancy Gaesser to John M. Horton-Milan-$31,700

KCL Investors to Ashley Needham-Bradford-$145,000

Terry William Tidwell and wife, Pamela Jean Tidwell to KCL Investors-Bradford-$145,000

Ryan W. Jennings and wife, Candace Jennings to Dion Martin-Milan-$167,900

Mark Hale to Roy Lee Mays and wife, Emma Jean Mays-Dyer-$32,000